FULCHAN A 4TH PHARM D FAROOQIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, MYSORE-21
BREAST CANCER  Malignancy originating from breast tissue  Second most common cancer among women after skin cancer.  Com...
I. Breast Cancer Statistics  Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, after skin ...
Breast Cancer and Age  Breast cancer incidence and mortality rates increase with age.  Between 1998 and 2002, 95% of all...
Epidemiology - Incidence  One in three women will develop cancer in their lifetime (living to 85)  Breast cancer makes u...
Mortality  Breast Cancer is a “good prognosis” tumor  Five year disease free survival is 81%  Lifetime overall survival...
Etiology/Risk factors of Breast Cancer  Family History of Breast Cancer.  Puberty in very early age.  Menopause occurre...
SYMPTOMS OF BREAST CANCER  Earliest symptom is often a lump or thickening in the breast or under the arm.  In the early ...
SYMPTOMS OF BREAST CANCER  The lump may be painful, but pain is an uncommon & unreliable sign.  A discharge from the nip...
SCREENING OF BREAST CANCER Experts recommend that all older women be screened regularly for breast cancer. Women are enc...
SCREENING TESTS OF BREAST CANCER Mammogram Magnetic resonance imaging.
MERITS OF MAMMOGRAM  It detects many cancers that are too small to feel.  Mammography is designed to be sensitive enough...
Prognosis Depends On: 1) Nodal Status  The cancer spreads out to the lymph nodes  Once it gets out of the breast it goes...
Prognosis Depends On: 2) Size  A cancer can be felt at about 2 cm, just under an inch  Once it gets bigger than 2 cm it ...
Prognosis Depends On 3) Grade  Grade describes how aggressive the tumor is  Low, intermediate and high grade  The patho...
Prognosis depends on  Genetics  Overexpression of erb-B2 oncogene, angiogenic growth factors  Mutations in tumour suppr...
Abnormal Breast Development  Excessive formation of breasts and nipples can occur along the mammary ridges that extend al...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF BREAST CANCER  The development of breast cancer occurs when breast cells lose their differentiation an...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF BREAST CANCER  Furthermore, numerous growth factors that also play a role in tumor development are sec...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF BREAST CANCER  Transforming growth factor beta, platelet –derived growth factor (PDGF) are all paracri...
Staging  Early breast cancer  Stage 0 – carcinoma in situ or disease not invaded basement membrane  Stage I – small pri...
Goals of therapy  For early & locally advanced breast cancer  Cure  Metastatic breast cancer  Improve symptoms  Impro...
Treatment  Early breast cancer  Local-regional therapy  Systemic adjuvant therapy  Adjuvant chemotherapy  Adjuvant en...
Early breast cancer – local therapy  Surgery alone can cure patients with in situ cancers and half of those with Stage II...
Systemic adjuvant therapy  Administration of systemic therapy following surgery, radiation or both.  Preferable in all w...
ADJUVANT CHEMOTHERAPY OF BREAST CANCER  Combination regimens derived from those that produce highest response in advanced...
CAF/FAC  Cyclophosphamide 600 or 500mg/m2 IV day 1  Doxorubicin 60 (or 50)mg/m2 IV day 1 (over 72 hr)  Fluorouracil 600...
CMF  Cyclophosphamide 100mg/m2 PO days 1-14 (or 600mg/m2 IV, day 1)  Methotrexate 40mg/m2 IV days 1,8 (or day 1 only)  ...
AC regimen  Doxorubicin 60mg/m2 IV day 1  Cyclophosphamide 400-600mg/m2 IV day 1  Repeat cycle every 21 days.
CEC /FEC  Cyclophosphamide 75mg/m2 PO, days 1-14 (600mg/m2IV, day 1)  Epirubicin 60 (or 100)mg/m2 IV, days 1, 8  Fluoro...
Adjuvant endocrine therapy  Tamoxifen – gold standard due to extensive trial experience showing decreased recurrence & mo...
Locally advanced breast cancer  Surgery, radiation or both is insufficient to cure in this stage.  Neoadjuvant – initial...
Metastatic Breast cancer  Choice of endocrine or chemotherapy based on  Site of disease involvement  Presence or absenc...
Endocrine therapy  Treatment of choice for patients who have hormone receptor – positive metastase in soft tissue, bone o...
Endocrine therapies in metastatic breast cancer
Chemotherapy  Preferred in women with  Hormone receptor – negative tumours  Rapidly progressive lung, liver or bone mar...
Targeted therapy Trastuzumab, monoclonal antibody – binds to Her-2 protein- produces response rates of 15-20% as single ag...
Thank You
