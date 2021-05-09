CASE IH 1270 Tractor Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CASE CORPORATION Section 1010 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Rae 9-76386 PRINTED IN U.S.A
1010-2 E , TRACTOR MODEL AND SERIAL NUMBER General SERIAL NUMBERS ENGINE SERIAL NUMBER TRANSMISSION SERIAL NUMBER DIESEL E...
1010-3 DIESEL ENGINE Main Bearings Number of Bearings .......................................................................
1010-4 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Cooling System Capacity .......................................................................
1010-5 Power Shift Transmission Type ................................................. 3 Speed Compound Planetary with Hyd...
1010-6 Variable Flow Remote Hydraulic System (Continued) Portable Cylinder Couplings (L.H. side) ............•........... ...
STEP 5 REMOVEVALVE ROTATORS OR SPRING RETAINERS, SPRINGS, SPRING SEATS AND VALVES. STEP 6 CLEAN CYLINDER HEAD COMPLETELY, ...
2001-26 STEP 10 LUBRICATE VALVES WITH CLEAN ENGINE OIL BE- FORE REINSTALLING INTO CYLINDER HEAD. STEP 11 PLACE PLASTIC INS...
STEP 15 INSTALL VALVE ROTATORS OR SPRING RETAINERS. IMPORTANT: ASSEMBLE VALVE ROTATORS WITH THEIR ORIGINAL VALVES SINCE TH...
2001-28 STEP 21 REINSTALL CYLINDER HEAD ON ENGINE FOLLOW- ING PROCEDURE OUTLINED IN SECTION 2015. NOTE: The CASE CORPORAli...
CASE CORPORATION Section 2002 J;~GINE TUNE-UP Rae. 9-76379 PRINTED IN U.S.A.
2002-2 ENGINE TUNEUp· A COMPLETE ENGINE TUNEUP INCLUDES THE PERFORMING OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS: Air Intake System - Cleanin...
SPEC·IAL TOOLS . . , . INCH POUND AND FOOT POUND TORQUE WRENCH A43277 INJECTOR .~. BORE CLEANER (CLAMP TYPE INJECTO~) 6050...
2002-4 ENGINE TUNEUP PROCEDURE Checking Crankshaft Damper Pulley STEP 1 THE RECOMMENDED CHANGE INTERVAL FOR THE CRANKSHAFT...
2002-5 Checking Top Dead Center STEP 2 CRANK ENGINE UNTIL 100 BTDC MARK ON CRANK- SHAFT PULLEY IS ALIGNED WITH TIMING POIN...
2002-6 STEP 8 ------ I " ,,"-" VALVE ROTATOR I REMOVE VALVE ROTATOR, SPRING AND SEAT. STEP 9 I KEEP VALVE SEAL IN PLACE TO...
STEP 11 HALF THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THESE TWO SCRIBE MARKS ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY WILL BE THE TOP DEAD CENTER (TDC) MARK. IF T...
2002-8 STEP 16 TORQUE ROCKER ARM ASSEMBLY RETAINING NUTS 40 TO 45 FT. LBS. STEP 17 ;yl .'.'/ ~,/ ~_~_ _o ~ ADJUST VALVE TA...
2002-9 Adjusting Tappets STEP 21 Cold Setting STEP 24 ~ ~~/:/ I REMOVE TURBOCHARGER INTAKE elBOW (IF SO EQUIPPED). -------...
2002-10 STEP 26 CHECK AND ADJUST THE INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AS POINTED OUT BY THE ARROWS BELOW. TAPPET CLEARANCE COLD -...
STEP 28 STEP 29 STEP 30 2002-11 Adjusting Tappets Hot Setting with Engine Stopped STEP 31 REMOVE BREATHE~ TUBE /""- CRANK ...
2002-12 STEP 33 ) "_~ 0 ;' CHECK AND ADJUST THE INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AS POINTED OUT BY THE ARROWS BELOW. TAPPET CLEAR...
2002-13 STEP 36 STEP 38 INSTALL TURBOCHARGER INTAKE ELBOW T(JRQUE VALVE COVER NUTS 60 TO 70 IN. LBS. STEP 37 INSTALL BREAT...
2002-14 Checking Nozzle Spray Pattern and Engine Compression Nozzle Removal STEP 39 (CLAMP TYPE INJECTOR) NOZZLE PULLER A4...
CASE IH 1270 Tractor Service Repair Manual






This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCASE IH 1270 TRACTOR , this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CASE IH 1270 TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
General
Engine
Fuel System
Hydraulics
Steering
Power Train
Brakes
Electrical
Accessories
How it works - Troubleshooting
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveCASE IH 1270 TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

  Rae 9-76789 TABLE OF CONTENTS 1270 - 1370 - 1570 TRACTORS SECTION DESCRIPION FORM 10 - GENERAL 1010 General Specifications - 1370 Tractors ................................ . NUMBER 9-76386 9-79586 9-76966 9-76396 9-79645 9-76975 9-45991 9-76955 9-76115 9-77936 9-76516 9-76525 9-76536 9-76545 1010 General Specifications - 1570 Tractors ................................ . 1011 General Specifications - 1270 Tractors ................................ . 1012 Lubrication - 1370 Tractors ........................................... . 1012 Lubrication - 1570 Tractors ........................................... . 1013 Lubrication - 1270 Tractors ........................................... . 1020 Engine - 504 BOT .................................................... . 1021 Engine - 451 BOT .................................................... . 1030 Fuel System ......................................................... . 1130 Fuel System ......................................................... . 1040 Hydraulic System .................................................... . 1050 Steering System ..................................................... . 1060 Power Train ......................................................... . 1070 Brake System ........................................................ . 2001 2002 2010 2011 2015 2020 2025 2030 2031 2032 2035 2040 2045 2050 2055 2060 2065 2165 2565 2075 2290 3010 3012 3013 3113 3015 4005 4009 4010 4011 4012 4013 4014 4015 4016 4017 4019 20 - ENGINES Engine Diagnosis ..................................................... 9-76365 Engine Tune-Up ...................................................... 9-76379 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Cylinder Heads........................ 9-79445 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Camshaft ............................. 9-79485 Cylinder Head, Valve Train and Camshaft. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. 9-76166 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Cyl. Block, Sleeves, Pistons and Rods... 9-79465 Cylinder Block, Sleeves, Pistons and Rods.............................. 9-76176 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Crankshaft ............................ 9-79505 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Front Oil Seal ......................... 9-79495 Splitting Tractor between Engine and Torque Tube...................... 9-76726 Crankshaft, Main Bearings, Flywheel and Oil Seal ....................... 9-76187 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Oil Pump ............................. 9-79455 Lubrication System, Oil Pump, Heat Exchanger and Oil Flow Diagrams ... 9-76325 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Cooling System ....................... 9-79475 Cooling System ....................................................... 9-76337 Parts Removal to Gain Access to Turbocharger ......................... 9-79425 Turbocharger - T04B .................................................. 9-78026 Turbocharger - T04 ................................................... 9-78435 Turbocharger Failure Analysis ......................................... 9-78235 Self Cleaning Air Induction System..................................... 9-76256 Reconditioning Engine Cylinder Block ................................. 8-21170 30 - FUEL SYSTEM Fuel System .......................................................... 9-75297 Robert Bosch Fuel Injection Pumps .................................... 9-74937 Roosa Master Fuel Injectors ........................................... 9-74959 American Bosch Fuel Injectors......................................... 9-77756 Repairing Polyethylene Fuel Tank...................................... 9-76305 40 - HYDRAULICS Testing Tractor Hydraulic System ...................................... 9-45851 Removal and Installation - Dual, Single and Charging Pumps ............ 9-77385 Hydraulic Oil Filters ................................................... 9-76275 Hydraulic Charging Pump ............................................. 9-76285 Hydraulic 4 Gear Dual Pump........................................... 9-76345 Hydraulic 2 Gear Single Pump ......................................... 9-76355 Remote Hydraulic Valves .................•............................ 9-76636 Variable Volume Flow Divider Valve .................................... 9-76405 Flow Divider and PTa Control Valve.................................... 9-77145 Draft-O-Matic Hydraulic System ....................................... 9-74277 Break-Away Couplings and Portable Cylinder........................... 9-74197 Printed in U.S.A. Revised March, 1981
  Rac 9-76789 SECTION DESCRIPION FORM 50 - STEERING 5005 Testing Tractor Steering and Brake System ............................ . NUMBER 9-45911 9-74269 9-74037 5010 Steering Column and Pump Valve ..................................... . 5011 Steering Axle and Cylinders .......................................... . 6001 6005 6010 6011 6111 6012 6013 6014 6019 6020 6025 6030 6230 6035 6040 6045 6145 7010 7011 7012 7015 8010 8010 8110 8011 8012 8013 8014 8114 8115 8020 9005 9015 9025 9035 9050 14001 14014 14015 14016 14017 15010 16011 16030 10019 16145 17010 19010 60 - POWER TRAIN Trouble Shooting RPS-34 Power Shift .................................. 9-76037 Testing RPS-34 Power Shift and PTO ................................... 9-45841 Power Shift and Four Speed Transmission (Prior to P.I.N. 8736001) ....... 9-74117 Differential Lock, Parking Brake, Brake Cylinders, Planetaries and Axles.. 9-74107 Differential Lock, Brake Cylinders, Planetaries and Axles ................ 9-79715 Hydraulic Pump Drive (Prior to P.I.N. 8736001) .......................... 9-74337 Hydraulic PTO (Prior to P.I.N. 8736001) ................................ 9-74086 Torque Limiter - 12" and 14" (Prior to P.I.N. 8736001) ................... 9-74347 Splitting Tractor between Torque Tube and Transmission (P.I.N. 8736001 and After) ............................................. 9-79555 Torque Limiter (P.I.N. 8736001 and After) ............................... 9-77045 Hydraulic Pump Drives (P.I.N. 8736001 and After) ....................... 9-77306 RPS-34 Power Shift (P.I.N. 8736001 and After) .......................... 9-77246 RPS-34 Power Shift ................................................... 9-79575 RPS-34 Control Valve and Linkage ..................................... 9-77316 Four Speed Transmission (P.I.N. 8736001 and After) ..................... 9-77327 Hydraulic PTO (P.I.N. 8736001 and After) ............................... 9-76985 Hydraulic PTO ........................................................ 9-79405 70 - BRAKES Power Assist Unit and Pedals .......................................... 9-74096 Parking Brake (Prior to P.I. N. 8797501) ................................ 9-74297 Power Assist Brake Valve W/Adjustable Relief Valve..................... 9-45871 Park Lock System (P.I.N. 8797501 and After) ............................ 9-79626 80 - ELECTRICAL Tractor Electrical Wiring Diagram (Prior to SN8753831) .................. 9-77106 Tractor Electrical Wiring Diagram (SN8753831 thru SN8797500) .......... 9-79995 Tractor Electrical Wiring Diagram (Starting W/SN8797501) .............. 9-79255 Tractor Cab Wiring Diagram ........................................... 9-77698 Starting or Cranking Motors ........................................... 9-75366 Battery Service and Testing................... ......................... 9-75377 Prestolite Alternator System ........................................... 9-75399 Delco-Remy Alternator System ........................................ 9-78976 Delco-Remy Alternator System ........................................ 9-45901 Neutral Start Switch Adjustment and Correct Starting Procedure Using Booster Batteries ............................. 9-79745 90 - ACCESSORIES Trouble Shooting - Air Conditioning System ............................ 9-78895 Gauging and Testing - Air Conditioning System ......................... 9-78995 Compressor Isolation, Removal, Insta"ation and Evacuation System Discharging, Evacuation and Charging ................................. 9-79015 Servicing Air Conditioning Components................................ 9-78705 Seat Adjustments (Swivel and Non Swivel) .............................. 9-79755 100 - HOW IT WORKS - TROUBLE SHOOTING Hydraulic System Oil Flows............................................ 9-76606 Remote Hydraulic Valve ............................................... 9-76556 Variable Volume Flow Divider Valve .................................... 9-79615 Flow Divider/PTO Control Valve, R.H. Dual & L.H. Single Pumps ....... 9-76466 Draft-O-Matic Hydraulic System ....................................... 9-76476 Steering Hand Pump-Valve ............................................ 9-76566 Differential Lock ...................................................... 9-76486 Power Shift ........................................................... 9-76496 Hydraulic Power Take-Off ............................................. 9-76595 Hydraulic Power Take-Off ............................................. 9-79405 Power Brakes......................................................... 9-76506 Air Conditioning System............................................... 9-78615 Printed in U.S.A. Revised March, 1981
  3. 3. CASE CORPORATION Section 1010 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Rae 9-76386 PRINTED IN U.S.A
  4. 4. 1010-2 E , TRACTOR MODEL AND SERIAL NUMBER General SERIAL NUMBERS ENGINE SERIAL NUMBER TRANSMISSION SERIAL NUMBER DIESEL ENGINE Type .................................................. 6 Cylinder, 4 Stroke Cycle, Valve-in-Head Turbo-charged Firing Order ................................................................................................................ 1-5-3-6-2-4 Bore ....................................................................................................... 4-5/8 Inches (117.5mm) Stroke ............................................................................................................ 5 Inches (127mm) Piiton Displacement ....................................................................... 504 Cubic Inches (8 259cm3) Compression Ratio ........................................................................................................ 15.8 to 1 Cylinder Sleeves ......................................................................................... Removable Wet Type No Load Governed Speed ............................................................................... 2340 to 2380 RPM Rated Engine Speed ................................................................................................... 2200 RPM Engine Idling Speed .......................................................................................... 700 to 750 RPM ·Valve Tappet Clearance (Exhaust) ............................l ..................... (Hot) .020 Inch (0.508mm) (Cold) .025 Inch (0.635mm) (Intake) ....................................... (Hot and Cold) .015 Inch (0.381mm) ·Hot settings are made after the engine has operated at, thermostat controlled temperature for at least fifteen minutes. Piston and Connecting Rods Rings per Piston ...................................................................................................................... 3 Number of Compression Rings ................................................................................................. 2 Number of Oil Rings ................................................................................................................ 1 Type of Pins .......................................................................................................... Full Floating Type of Bearings ..... Replaceable Precision, Steel Back, Aluminum or Copper-lead Alloy Liners
  5. 5. 1010-3 DIESEL ENGINE Main Bearings Number of Bearings ................................................................................................................. 7 Type of Bearings ..... Replaceable Precision, Steel Back, Aluminum or Copper-lead Alloy Liners Engine Lubricating System Oil Pressure ............................................................. 45 to 60 PSI (310 to 414 kPa) with Engine Warm and Operating at Rated Speed. Type of System ................................................................... Pressureand Spray Circulation with Piston Oil Cooling Oil Pump ................................................................................................................... Gear Type Oil Filter (2) ........................................................................................ Full Flow Spin-on Type, Pleated with Bypass Valve in Filter Base Oil Capacity ............................................................... With Filters, 22 U.S. Quarts (20.8 Litres) Without Filters, 18 U.S. Quarts (17.1 Litres) Oil Cooler .................................................................................................................. Engine Oil Fuel System Fuel Injection Pump ............................................ Robert Bosch, Type PES (Multiple Plunger) Pump Timing ............................................. 30 Degrees Before Top Dead Center (Port Closing) Fuel Injectors ...................................... Pencil Type (Opening Pressure 3200 PSI) (22 063 kPa) Fuel Transfer Pump ........................................ Plunger Type, Integral Part of Injection Pump Governor ............................................................. Variable Speed, Fly-Weight Centrifugal Type, Integral Part of Injection Pump. 1st Stage Fuel Filter ............................................................................. Full Flow Spin-on Type 2nd Stage Fuel Filter ............................................................................ Full Flow Spin-on Type Fuel Tank Water Trap and Drain .............................................. Located in Base of Fuel Tank Fuel Tank Capacity ..................................................................... 80 U.S. Gallons (302.8 Litres) Fuel Level Gauge .......................................................... Electric, Located ·on Instrument Panel Hand Primer Pump ..................................................... Located on Top of Fuel Transfer Pump Preliminary Fuel Filter .............................. Located at the Bottom of the Fuel Transfer Pump
  6. 6. 1010-4 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Cooling System Capacity .......................................................................................... 42 U.S. Quarts (39.7 Litres) Type of System .................................................................... Pressurized Thermostat Controlled By-pass Type, Impeller Type Pump Thermostat (2) ............................... Starts to Open at Approximately 1750F. (790C.) Fully Open at 202oF. (94°C.) Pressure Cap Required ..........................................................................14 PSI Vented (97 kPa) or 10PSI Non-Vented (69 kPa) Electrical System Type of System - Diesel ...................................................................... 12 Volt Negative Ground Batteries ................................................................. (2) 12 Volt Batteries Connected in Parallel Group Size 30H, Rated at 1.255 to 1.265 Specific Gravity. Discharge Rate 300 Amps. at OOF. Voltage Drops to 9.2 After 10 Seconds. Voltage Drops 1.0 Volt Per Cell After 4 Minutes. !lternator ................................................................. 12 Volt 55 Amp. Output, Negative Ground Voltage Regulator .................................... 12 Volt, Solid State, Internal Component of Alternator Starter Motor ................................................................................. 12 Volt with Solenoid Switch Head Lights (2) ...................................................................... 12 Volt 40/40 Watt, Sealed Beam Flood Light (2) (Optional) .......................................................... 12 Volt 35 Watt, Sealed Beam R. Rear Flood Light (1) (Optional) ............................................ 12 Volt 60 Watt, Sealed Beam Flasher Lights with Directional Turn Signals (2) ...................................... 12 Volt, Amber Lens L. Rear Flood&Tail Light(l) .. 12 Volt, 60 Watt Sealed Beam Combination Tail and Flood Lamp Circuit Breaker System Overload Check .............................. 12 Volt Twin 40 Amp. Breakers Connected in Parallel, 80 Amp. Rating - 60 Amp. Minimum Continuous Capacity Lights Circuit Breaker ........................................................... 40 Amp. Located on Light Switch Parking Brake Warning Light .......................................................... 12 Volt, Red Flasher Type Parking Brake Type ..................... Rod Actuated by Orscheln Type Handle - Adjustable From Operator's Seat Double Wrap Steel Band on Differential Hydraulic Power Assist Brake Type ................................................... Hydraulic, Power Assisted, Self-adjusting Multiple Plate Wet Type Differential Brakes.
  7. 7. 1010-5 Power Shift Transmission Type ................................................. 3 Speed Compound Planetary with Hydraulically Actuated Clutches and a 4 Speed Gear Range Section. Gear Selection ................................................................ 12 Speeds Forward - 3 Speeds Reverse Shifting ............................................................ Hydraulic Power Shifting Controlled by a Lever on Operator's Console. 4 Speed Range Controlled by a Mechanical Shifter from a Lever on Operator's Console. Oil Cooler ....................................................... Transmission, Hydraulic, Steering and Brake Oil Differential Lock Type .................................................................................. Hydraulically Actuated, Operated by Operator's Foot Pedal. Hydrostatic Power Steering Dual Pump Type (8 gal. section) .......................................... Gear Type, Driven by the Engine Pump Capacity at 2000 Engine RPM ............................................................ 8 GPM (30.3 limn) HGA Hydrostatic Type ......................................................... Integral and Bi-directional Gerotor Metering Section, Actuated by the Steering Wheel. Steering Cylinders ......................................................................... Two Double Acting Cylinders Remote Hydraulic System Dual Pump (20 gal. section) ................................................................. Direct Drive Gear Type Type Remote Valve (R.H. side) ................................ Dual Valve-individual Hand Lever Control R.H. Portable CylinderCoupling ...................................................... ASAE R3GG Standard Quick Detachable Break-away Type Pump Capacity at 2000 Engine RPM ........................................................... 20 GPM (75.7 limn) Relief Valve Pressure ................................................... 1900 to 2050 PSI (13 100 to 14 134 kPa) Portable Cylinders ........................................................................................................ Available Variable Flow Remote Hydraulic System Single Pump ......................................................................................... Gear Type, Direct Drive Type Remote Valve (L.H. side) ............................................................. Dual Valve - Individual Hand Lever Control Pump Capacity at 2000 Engine RPM ........................................................... 20 GPM (75.7 limn) Relief Valve Prp.ssure ........................................................................................ 1900 to 2050 PSI (13 100 to 14 134 kPa) Variable Flow Control Valve ..................................................................... Hand Operated From Console - Minimum 2.7 GPM (10.21/mn) to Maximum 20 GPM (75.7 limn)
  8. 8. 1010-6 Variable Flow Remote Hydraulic System (Continued) Portable Cylinder Couplings (L.H. side) ............•........... ASAE R366 Standard Quick Detachable Break-away Type Portable Cylinders ........................................................................................................ Avallable Power Take-Off 'I'ype Clutch ............................................................................................ Hydraulically Operated Rotation ....................................................................................................................... Clockwise Spline Size ................................................................................. 21 Splines, 1·3/8in~34.9mm) Dia. Engine Speed 2000 RPM .......................................................................... 1000 RPM Shaft Speed Draft-O-Matic System 'I'ype of Sensing ........................................................................................................ Lower Link 'I'ype Control ............................................................................................................. Hand Lever 'I'ype Valve ............................................................................ 3 Positions - Raise - Hold - Lower 'I'ype Draft Arms ........................................................ Swinging, with Manual Float Adjustment 'I'ype Hitch .................................................................................................. 3 Point Category III Convertible Hitch Coupler (Available) ............................................................. Category III - II Drawbars Standard or Yoke 'I'ype ............................................................... Full Swinging Roller Mounted W1ll Accommodate a 1-1/2 Inch,(38.1mm), Dia. Pin.
  9. 9. STEP 5 REMOVEVALVE ROTATORS OR SPRING RETAINERS, SPRINGS, SPRING SEATS AND VALVES. STEP 6 CLEAN CYLINDER HEAD COMPLETELY, REMOVING ALL TRACES OF CARBON AND OTHER DEPOSITS. STEP 7 CLEAN VALVES WITH A FINE POWER DRIVEN WIRE BRUSH, REMOVING ALLCARBON AND VARNISH DE- POSITS. BE CAREFUL NOT TO SCRATCH VALVE STEMS. 2001-25 STEP 8 MINIMUM 1/16" WIDE FLAT ~/ CHECK VALVE GUIDE TOP SURFACE, THERE MUST BE A MINIMUM OF A 1116" WIDE FLAT AROUND ENTIRE TOP SURFACE. STEP 9 USE M20617 TOOL IN A ELECTRIC DRILL (IF RE- QUIRED) TO PROVIDE NECESSARY FLAT AREA ON VALVE GUIDE. IMPORTANT: DO NOT EXCEED 450 RPM WHEN DRILLING
  10. 10. 2001-26 STEP 10 LUBRICATE VALVES WITH CLEAN ENGINE OIL BE- FORE REINSTALLING INTO CYLINDER HEAD. STEP 11 PLACE PLASTIC INSTALLATION CAP, PROVIDED IN KIT, ON THE END OF THE VALVE STEM. NOTE: CAP PREVENTS SHARP EDGES ON VALVE STEM GRO- OVES FROM CUTTING VALVE SEAL. STEP 12 STEP 13 I USE M20624 TOOL AND PRESS SEAL DOWN OVER VALVE GUIDE UNTIL SEAL IS FLUSH WITH TOP OF GUIDE. STEP 14 INSET A CLOSE COIL END INSTALL THE VALVE SPRING. IMPORTANT: THE CLOSE COIL END OF THE SPRING MUST BE IN- STALLED TOWARDS THE CYLINDER HEAD, SEE INSET A.
  11. 11. STEP 15 INSTALL VALVE ROTATORS OR SPRING RETAINERS. IMPORTANT: ASSEMBLE VALVE ROTATORS WITH THEIR ORIGINAL VALVES SINCE THEY TEND TO WEAR IN AS A MATCHED SET. STEP 16 INSTALL VALVE SPRING COMPRESSOR. STEP 17 INSTALL STEM SEAL IN LOWER VALVE STEM GROOVE. 2001-27 STEP 18 INSTALL VALVE KEEPERS IN OUTER VALVE STEM GROOVE. STEP 19 REMOVE SPRING COMPRESSOR AND TAP VALVE STEM END TO SEAT KEEPERS. STEP 20 INSTALL TEFLON SEALS ON THE OTHER INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES, FOLLOWING THE PRECED- ING PROCEDURE.
  12. 12. 2001-28 STEP 21 REINSTALL CYLINDER HEAD ON ENGINE FOLLOW- ING PROCEDURE OUTLINED IN SECTION 2015. NOTE: The CASE CORPORAliON reserves the right to make improvements in design or changes in specifications at any time without incurring any obligation to install them on units previously sold.
  13. 13. CASE CORPORATION Section 2002 J;~GINE TUNE-UP Rae. 9-76379 PRINTED IN U.S.A.
  14. 14. 2002-2 ENGINE TUNEUp· A COMPLETE ENGINE TUNEUP INCLUDES THE PERFORMING OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS: Air Intake System - Cleaning ........................................................................................... Page 19 Compression Check ..........;.......................;.......... -...................;................................ Pages 14-17 Crankshaft Damper Pulley - .Check .........................,..........;.................~ ............................ Page 4 Fan Belts - Adjusting .............................................;........................................................ Page 20 Fuel Line Screen and Filters - Cleaning .....;.........;................................~ ......................... Page 17 Injection Pump - Retiming ............................................:..................................................Page 18 Nozzle Removal ...............................................................~ ................................................. Page 14 Nozzle Spray Pattern - Checking ..............................:.................................................... Page' 14 Speed Adjusting - Governed ..........................................................................................'. Page 19 Tappets - Adjusting ................................................................................................... Pages 9-13 Co.ld Setting ....................................................................,....................................... Pages 9,10 Hot Setting With Engine Stopped ........................................................................ Pages 11, 12 Tools Required For Tuneup ................................................................................................ Page 3 Top Dead Center - Checking ........................................................................................ Pages 5-8 Valve Timing - Check .................................................................................................... Page 21 THIS SAFETY ALERT SYMBOL INDICATES IMPORTANT SAFETY MESSAGES IN THIS MANUAL. WHEN YOU SEE THIS SYMBOL, CAREFULLY READ THE MESSAGE THAT FOLLOWS AND BE ALERT TO THE POSSI- BILITY OF PERSONAL INJURY.
  15. 15. SPEC·IAL TOOLS . . , . INCH POUND AND FOOT POUND TORQUE WRENCH A43277 INJECTOR .~. BORE CLEANER (CLAMP TYPE INJECTO~) 6050 COMPRESSION GAUGE ADAPTER SERVICE KIT 2205 A43278 .INJECTOR REMOVAL TOOL, (CLAMP TYPE INJE<;:TOR) 6062 INJECTOR BORE CLEANER NUDAY CO.• 14615 WYOMING AVE. DETROIT. MICHIGAN. 48238 (SCREW-IN TYPE INJECTOR) DIAL INDICATOR 2002-3 COMPRESSION GAUGE ADAPTER BACHARACH 70-314 (0-558) (CLAMP TYPE INJECTOR) TAPPET ADJUSTMENT TOOL SPECIFICATIONS FOR TOOLS WHICH MUST BE MADE Valve Spring Compressor T·oo. S.7S!· . . -: 1-1.125 -1== === = = = =====~-;:;==::f1,-=3=.=88=_=i111-4 : 1_14.25 -1- 7.50 ._i .81 1+111 ~ +J .56_ t 1;125- - (2) HOLES ;812 011•.. STOCK SIZE '.25 X 2.00 . NOTE: ALL DIMENSIONS IN INCHES 1.00 ,.
  16. 16. 2002-4 ENGINE TUNEUP PROCEDURE Checking Crankshaft Damper Pulley STEP 1 THE RECOMMENDED CHANGE INTERVAL FOR THE CRANKSHAFT DAMPER PULLEY IS 2000 HOURS MAXIMUM. AT ANY TIME OVER 1500 HOURS. CONSIDER CHANGING PULLEY .AT ANY MAJOR ENGINE OVERHAUL OR TUNE UP. EVERY 500 HOURS AND AT ENGINE TUNEUP. VISUALLY INSPECT RUBBER ELEMENT FOR PEEL AREAS OR RUBBER MISSING. CHECK ALIGNMENT OF THE "V" MARKS BETWEEN THE INNER AND OUTER MEMBERS. IF "V" MARKS SHIFT. ENGINE TIMING WILL BE OFF AND DAMPER PULLEY MUST BE REPLACED. DETERIORATED RUBBER ~~~~--ALIGNMENT MARKS (LOCATED ON TIMING GEAR COVER SIDE OF PULLEY) USE BOLT ON TYPE PULLER TO REMOVE PULLEY. REMOVE VISCOUS DAMPER FROM PULLEY (IF SO EQUIPPED). DO NOT pulL OR HAMMER ON OUT- SIDE OF PULLEY OR VISCOUS DAMPER; SERIOUS DAMAGE TO PULLEY. DAMPER. AND RUBBER SLEEVE COULD RESULT. INSET B VISCOUS DAMPER- TORQUE DAMPER-TO-PULLEY MOUNTING BOLTS 35 TO 42 FT. LBS. FOR 3/8" MOUNTING BOLTS AND 110 TO 132 FT. LBS. FOR 1/2" GRADE 8 MOUNTING BOLTS.
  17. 17. 2002-5 Checking Top Dead Center STEP 2 CRANK ENGINE UNTIL 100 BTDC MARK ON CRANK- SHAFT PULLEY IS ALIGNED WITH TIMING POINTER. STEP 3 STEP 4 r REMOVE VALVE COVER AND GASKET FROM NO.1 AND NO.2 CYLINDERS. STEP 5 REMOVE ROCKER ARM ASSEMBLY. STEP 6 COMPRESS EXHAUST VALVE SPRING ON NO. 1 CYLINDER USING FABRICATED TOOL (SEE PAGE 3). STEP 7 REMOVE VALVE KEEPERS
  18. 18. 2002-6 STEP 8 ------ I " ,,"-" VALVE ROTATOR I REMOVE VALVE ROTATOR, SPRING AND SEAT. STEP 9 I KEEP VALVE SEAL IN PLACE TO PREVENT VALVE FROM FALLING THROUGH VALVE GUIDE IF PISTON IS MOVED TOO FAR --------------------------- STEP 10 INSTALL DIAL INDICATOR ON END OF VALVE STEM WITH VALVE RESTING ON TOP OF PISTON. I CRANK ENGINE CLOCKWISE UNTIL DIAL INDICATOR HAND STOPS MOVING. RESET INDICATOR TO ZERO. CRANK ENGINE CLOCKWISE UNTIL .01 0" SHOWS ON DIAL. SCRIBE A MARK ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY IN LINE WITH TIMING POINTER. CRANK ENGlNE COUNTERCLOCKWISE PAST ZERO MARK ON INDICATOR UNTIL .010" SHOWS ON DIAL. AGAIN, SCRIBE MARK ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY.
  19. 19. STEP 11 HALF THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THESE TWO SCRIBE MARKS ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY WILL BE THE TOP DEAD CENTER (TDC) MARK. IF THE SCRIBE MARKS ARE NOT THE SAME AS ORIGINAL MARKS ON PULLEY CHECK DAMPER. STEP 12 INSET A CLOSE COIL END INSTALL SPRING SEAT AND VALVE SPRING. NOTE: IF EQUIPPED WITH VALVE SPRING HAVING ONLY ONE CLOSE.COIL END. PLACE THIS END TOWARD CYLINDER HEAD. SEE INSET A. 2002-7 STEP 13 COMPRESS VALVE SPRING USING FABRICATED TOOL. INSTALL SEAL IN LOWER VALVE STEM GROOVE. INSTALL VALVE KEEPERS IN OUTER VALVE STEM GROOVE. STEP 14 REMOVE SPRING COMPRESSING TOOL. TAP END OF VALVE STEM TO SEAT KEEPERS. STEP 15 INSTALL ROCKER ARM ASSEMBLY ONTO CYLINDER HEAD.
  20. 20. 2002-8 STEP 16 TORQUE ROCKER ARM ASSEMBLY RETAINING NUTS 40 TO 45 FT. LBS. STEP 17 ;yl .'.'/ ~,/ ~_~_ _o ~ ADJUST VALVE TAPPETS. REFER TO STEP 26 FOR COLD SETTING OR TO STEP 33 FOR HOT SETTING. STEP 18 INSTALL VALVE COVERS AND GASKETS. TORQUE VALVE COVER NUTS 60 TO 70 IN. LBS. STEP 20
  21. 21. 2002-9 Adjusting Tappets STEP 21 Cold Setting STEP 24 ~ ~~/:/ I REMOVE TURBOCHARGER INTAKE elBOW (IF SO EQUIPPED). --------------------- STEP 22 REMOVE BREATHER TUBE. STEP 23 ~ REMOVE VALVE COVERS AND GASKETS FROM ALL CYLINDERS. !) J,I-~""" TIM1~~iOINTr ~~::::: CRANK ENGINE UNTIL TIMING POINTER IS ALIGNED WITH TDC TIMING MARK ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY. STEP 25 CHECK PUSH RODS ON NO.1 CYLINDER FOR LOOSE~ NESS. IF PUSH RODS ARE LOOSE, NO.1 CYLINDER IS ATTDC ON THE COMPRESSION STROKE. IF PUSH RODS ARE TIGHT, CRANK ENGINE ONE COMPLETE REVOLUTION AND ALIGN TIMING POINTER WITH TDC MARK ON PULLEY.
  22. 22. 2002-10 STEP 26 CHECK AND ADJUST THE INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AS POINTED OUT BY THE ARROWS BELOW. TAPPET CLEARANCE COLD - INTAKE VALVES .015" EXHAUST VALVES - .025" FOUR CYLINDER ENGINES 4 3 2 1 E I lEE I I E ~~ FANt . ~ .. NO.1 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE SIX CYLINDER ENGINES FANt 6 5 4 3 2 1 EI IE EI IE EI IE ~~~ ~~~ •• •••• NO. 1 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE STEP 27 CRANK THE ENGINE Or,JE COMPLETE REVOLU- TION AND ALIGN THE TIMING POINTER WITH THE TDC MARK ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY. CHECK AND ADJUST THE INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AS POINTED OUT BY THE ARROWS BELOW. TAPPET CLEARANCE COLD - INTAKE VALVES .015" EXHAUST VALVES .025" FOUR CYLINDER ENGINES FANt 4 3 2 1 E. l E E E );LJ"LJW~ J/W'U'LcJ. tf-~ •••• NO.4 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE SIX CYLINDER ENGINES FANt NO.6 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE NOTE: AFTER COMPLETING COLD SETTING VALVE TAPPET ADJUSTMENT PROCEED TO STEP 35.
  23. 23. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  24. 24. STEP 28 STEP 29 STEP 30 2002-11 Adjusting Tappets Hot Setting with Engine Stopped STEP 31 REMOVE BREATHE~ TUBE /""- CRANK ENGINE UNTIL TIMING POINTER IS ALIG- NED WITH TDC TIMING MARK ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY. STEP 32 ~ CHECK PUSH RODS ON NO. 1 G¥L1NDER FOR LOOSENESS. IF PUSH RODS ARE LOOSE. NO.1 CYL- INDER IS AT TDC ON THE COMPRESSION STROKE. IF PUSH RODS ARE TIGHT. CRANK ENGINE ONE COMPLETE REVOLUTION AND ALIGN TIMING POINTER WITH TDC MARK ON PULLEY. REMOVE VALVE COVERS AND GASKETS FROM ALL CYLINDERS.
  25. 25. 2002-12 STEP 33 ) "_~ 0 ;' CHECK AND ADJUST THE INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AS POINTED OUT BY THE ARROWS BELOW. TAPPET CLEARANCE HOT - INTAKE VALVES .015" EXHAUST VALVES .020" FOUR CYLINDER ENGINES 4 3 2 1 E I lEE I I E lWL.jO~ jWOU0~ W-~~~ ..... NO. 1 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE SIX CYLINDER ENGINES FANt 6 5 4 3 2 1 ~ Elo ~~~E! !~~~.!!~ o 0 0 0 0 0 o 0 0 0 a 0 .. ..... NO.1 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE STEP 34 CRANK THE ENGINE ONE COMPLETE REVOLU- TION AND ALIGN THE TIMING POINTER WITH THE TDC MARK ON CRANKSHAFT PULLEY. CHECK AND ADJUST THE INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AS POINTED OUT BY THE ARROWS BELOW. TAPPET CLEARANCE HOT - INTAKE VALVES .015" EXHAUST VALVES .020" 6 E I FOUR CYLINDER ENGINES FANt 4 3 2 1 E l E E E JjkJ'UtJ,.j/~kU"lcJ. Vf~I~VI~I~ • ••• NO.4 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE SIX CYLINDER ENGINES FANt 5 4 3 2 lEE I lEE I 1 I E JJLJUkJ.~JLJUkJ. ~~~~ •••••• NO. 6 TDC COMPRESSION STROKE STEP 35 AFTER TAPPET ADJUSTMENT. INSTALL VALVE COVERS AND GASKETS.
  26. 26. 2002-13 STEP 36 STEP 38 INSTALL TURBOCHARGER INTAKE ELBOW T(JRQUE VALVE COVER NUTS 60 TO 70 IN. LBS. STEP 37 INSTALL BREATHER TUBE AND GASKETS.
  27. 27. 2002-14 Checking Nozzle Spray Pattern and Engine Compression Nozzle Removal STEP 39 (CLAMP TYPE INJECTOR) NOZZLE PULLER A43278 ! . REMOVE AND TEST EACH FUEL INJECTOR. RE- FER TO SECTION 3013. PERFORM A COMPRESS- ION TEST ON EACH CYLINDER BEFORE INSTAL- LING FUEL INJECTOR STEP 40 (SCREW-IN TYPE INJECTOR) REMOVE AND TEST EACH FUEL INJECTOR. REFER TO SECTION 3113. PERFORM A COMPRESSION TEST ON EACH CYLINDER BEFORE INSTALLING FUEL INJECTOR. Compression Check STEP 41 . THERE ARE TWO METHODS OF CHECKING COM- PRESSION PRESSURE - THE CRANKING METHOD AND THE ENGINE RUNNING METHOD. THE EN- GINE MUST BE AT OPERATING TEMPERATURE FOR EITHER METHOD USED. A. CRANKING METHOD - REMOVE ALL INJEC- TORS. B. RUNNING METHOD - DISCONNECT HIGH PRESSURE FUEL LINE AND LEAKOFF LINE FROM NO. 1 INJECTOR. ROUTE FUEL FROM THESE LINES BACK TO FUEL TANK OR CLEAN CONTAINER. REPEAT FOR EACH CYLINDER. CAUTION Before cranking engine make sure all operating controls are in neutral, brakes are set and wheels are securely blocked. STEP 42 (CLAMP TYPE INJECTOR) CLEAN CYLINDER HEAD INJECTOR BORE USING BORE CLEANING TOOL A43277.

