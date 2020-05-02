Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Repair Manual Models 436B BACKHOE LOADER
Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contai...
Illustration 2 g00545258 3. Remove nut (3) and the lockwasher. Illustration 3 g00571370 4. Use Tool (B) to rotate the cran...
5. Install Tool (C) . 6. Disengage the gear from the fuel injection pump. Illustration 5 g00545262 7. Disconnect hose (7) ...
Illustration 1 g01059878 Typical example 1. Check the condition of O-ring seal (13) on fuel injection pump (12). If the se...
3. Put fuel injection pump (12) in position on the engine. Ensure that the timing gear is aligned with the hub of fuel inj...
Illustration 4 g00808245 Typical example 6. Loosen locking screw (2) (if equipped) until locking spacer (1) moves freely. ...
End By: a. Install the fuel injection lines. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Fuel Injection Lines - Remove and Install...
Illustration 1 g00545262 2. Install the gasket and fuel injection pump (5) . Note: Align marks (4) that are on fuel inject...
Illustration 3 g00545256 8. Install cover (2) and four bolts (1) . Note: Some engines have four tamper proof bolts (1). Us...
Illustration 1 g00545445 Typical example 1. Loosen two clamps (1) . 2. Slide hose (2) away from turbocharger (3) . 3. Remo...
7. Remove turbocharger (3) and the gaskets. 8. Plug all openings immediately. Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All R...
1. Place an index mark on all of the components for the assembly procedure. Illustration 1 g00545460 Typical example 2. Re...
Illustration 3 g00545464 Typical example Illustration 4 g00545505 Typical example 8. Remove six bolts (8) . 9. Remove thre...
Caterpillar Cat 436B BACKHOE LOADER (Prefix 6MJ) Service Repair Manual (6MJ00800 and up)

  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 436B BACKHOE LOADER
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ Configuration: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01083652 Fuel Injection Pump - Remove - Type 1 Engines and 9RM Engines SMCS - 1251-011 Removal Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 173-9774 Bolt Remover (1) 1 B 9U-6198 Crankshaft Turning Tool 1 C 8S-2264 Puller Group 1 8S-4712 Bolt 2 ( 1 ) The bolt remover is required in order to remove the tamper proof bolts on the access cover for the fuel injection pump. Start By: A. Remove the water pump. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Water Pump - Remove". B. Remove the fuel injection lines. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Fuel Injection Lines - Remove and Install". Note: For a complete description of Type 1 and Type 2 engines, refer to the Disassembly and Assembly, "Engine Design" topic. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. 1/4436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  3. 3. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Caterpillar Tools and Shop Products Guide" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Caterpillar products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. Illustration 1 g00545256 1. Remove four bolts (1) . Note: Some engines may have four tamper proof bolts (1). Use Tool (A) in order to remove the tamper proof bolts bolts. 2. Remove cover (2) . 2/4436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  4. 4. Illustration 2 g00545258 3. Remove nut (3) and the lockwasher. Illustration 3 g00571370 4. Use Tool (B) to rotate the crankshaft until keyway (X) is at 30 degrees from the vertical centerline. Illustration 4 g00571373 3/4436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  5. 5. 5. Install Tool (C) . 6. Disengage the gear from the fuel injection pump. Illustration 5 g00545262 7. Disconnect hose (7) from the fuel injection pump. 8. Remove three nuts (6) that hold fuel injection pump (5) in position. 9. Remove fuel injection pump (5) and the gasket. Note: Ensure that you do not lose the key when the fuel injection pump is removed. Also notice the position of marks (4) in order to ensure proper alignment of fuel injection pump (5) during installation. Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sat Nov 16 12:39:53 UTC+0800 2019 4/4436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  6. 6. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ Configuration: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i02046409 Fuel Injection Pump - Install - Type 2 Engines and 7BJ Engines SMCS - 1251-012 Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 150-3992 Timing Pin (1) 1 150-3993 Timing Pin (2) 1 B 171-1085 or 173-9774 Tamper Resistant Tool Gp 1 ( 1 ) Tooling (A) is required in order to install Bosch fuel injection pumps. ( 2 ) Tooling (A) is required in order to install Dephi (Lucas) and Stanadyne fuel injection pumps. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1/5436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  7. 7. Illustration 1 g01059878 Typical example 1. Check the condition of O-ring seal (13) on fuel injection pump (12). If the seal is worn or damaged, replace the seal. 2. Lightly lubricate O-ring seal (13) with clean engine oil. Install O-ring seal (13) on fuel injection pump (12) . NOTICE The No. 1 cylinder must be at the top center position on the compression stroke before the fuel injection pump is installed. If the crankshaft needs to be rotated, the fuel injection pump must be mounted temporarily or the loose gear could cause damage to the front housing. Illustration 2 g00808376 Typical example 2/5436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  8. 8. 3. Put fuel injection pump (12) in position on the engine. Ensure that the timing gear is aligned with the hub of fuel injection pump (12). Install three flange nuts (11) and tighten the flange nuts to a torque of 28 N�m (21 lb ft). Illustration 3 g00808370 Typical example 4. Position gear (9) on the shaft of the fuel injection pump. Note: Some fuel injection pumps are installed with tamper proof bolts. Tooling (B) may be necessary in order to install the tamper proof bolts. 5. Put the timing gear plate in position and install four bolts (3). Tighten the four bolts finger tight. Note: The fuel injection pump gear will only fit in one position. Install the gear with the letters "C" and "M" facing away from the engine. 3/5436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  9. 9. Illustration 4 g00808245 Typical example 6. Loosen locking screw (2) (if equipped) until locking spacer (1) moves freely. Move locking spacer (1) into position (A). Tighten locking screw (2) to a torque of 10 N�m (7 lb ft). Note: The location of Tooling (A) for Bosch fuel injection pumps will be located toward the top of the fuel injection pump. The location of Tooling (A) for Dephi (Lucas) and Stanadyne fuel injection pumps will be located toward the bottom of the fuel injection pump. 7. Install Tooling (A) through hole (6) in the timing gear and hole (7) in the hub. Push Tooling (A) into position in hole (8) in the fuel injection pump body. If Tooling (A) can be fully seated, the fuel injection pump timing is correct. No resistance should be felt when the timing pin is inserted into hole (8) of the fuel injection pump body. NOTICE The fuel injection pump may be supplied with the fuel injection pump shaft in the locked position. The drive shaft of the fuel injection pump must not be rotated without the spacer in position under the locking screw. Damage to the drive shaft of the fuel injection pump will result. 8. When the timing plate is installed, rotate gear (9) by hand in a counterclockwise direction in order to remove the backlash between gear (9) and the idler gear. Do not rotate the crankshaft or the fuel injection pump shaft. Tighten bolts (3) to a torque of 28 N�m (21 lb ft). 9. Remove Tooling (A) from the fuel injection pump gear. 4/5436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  10. 10. End By: a. Install the fuel injection lines. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Fuel Injection Lines - Remove and Install". b. Install the water pump. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Water Pump - Install". Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sat Nov 16 12:40:49 UTC+0800 2019 5/5436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  11. 11. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ Configuration: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01083913 Fuel Injection Pump - Install - Type 1 Engines and 9RM Engines SMCS - 1251-012 Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 173-9774 Bolt Remover (1) 1 ( 1 ) The bolt remover is required in order to install the tamper proof bolts on the access cover for the fuel injection pump. Note: For a complete description of Type 1 and Type 2 Engines, refer to the Disassembly and Assembly, "Engine Design" topic. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1. Inspect the condition of the gasket for the fuel injection pump. Replace the gasket, if necessary. 1/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  12. 12. Illustration 1 g00545262 2. Install the gasket and fuel injection pump (5) . Note: Align marks (4) that are on fuel injection pump (5) and the timing gear cover. 3. Install the key. 4. Install three nuts (6) that hold fuel injection pump (5) in position. 5. Connect hose (7) to fuel injection pump (5) . 6. Engage the gear with the fuel injection pump. Illustration 2 g00545258 7. Install the lockwasher and nut (3) . 2/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  13. 13. Illustration 3 g00545256 8. Install cover (2) and four bolts (1) . Note: Some engines have four tamper proof bolts (1). Use Tool (A) in order to install the four bolts. 9. Set the timing of the fuel injection pump. Refer to the Testing and Adjusting Module for the correct procedure. End By: a. Install the fuel injection lines. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Fuel Injection Lines - Install". b. Install the water pump. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Water Pump - Install". Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sat Nov 16 12:41:44 UTC+0800 2019 3/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  14. 14. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ Configuration: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01051839 Turbocharger - Remove SMCS - 1052-011 Removal Procedure NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Caterpillar Tools and Shop Products Guide" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Caterpillar products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. 1/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  15. 15. Illustration 1 g00545445 Typical example 1. Loosen two clamps (1) . 2. Slide hose (2) away from turbocharger (3) . 3. Remove two bolts (4) and the gasket. 4. Disconnect oil return line (6) from the cylinder block and remove the gasket. 5. Remove nuts (5) . Illustration 2 g00545446 Typical example 6. Remove three bolts (7) . 2/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  16. 16. 7. Remove turbocharger (3) and the gaskets. 8. Plug all openings immediately. Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sat Nov 16 12:42:40 UTC+0800 2019 3/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  18. 18. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ Configuration: 436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01051906 Turbocharger - Disassemble SMCS - 1052-015 Disassembly Procedure Start By: A. Remove the turbocharger. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Turbocharger - Remove". NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Caterpillar Tools and Shop Products Guide" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Caterpillar products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. 1/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  19. 19. 1. Place an index mark on all of the components for the assembly procedure. Illustration 1 g00545460 Typical example 2. Remove elbow (1) and the O-ring seal. 3. Remove two bolts (2) . 4. Remove hose assembly (3) and the gasket. Illustration 2 g00545463 Typical example 5. Remove six bolts (4) . 6. Remove three clamps (5) . 7. Separate compressor housing (6) from cartridge (7) . 2/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  20. 20. Illustration 3 g00545464 Typical example Illustration 4 g00545505 Typical example 8. Remove six bolts (8) . 9. Remove three clamps (9) . 10. Separate cartridge (7) from turbine housing (10) . Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sat Nov 16 12:43:36 UTC+0800 2019 3/3436B BACKHOE LOADER 6MJ00800-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP2359 - 00) - Documen... 2019/11/16https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...

