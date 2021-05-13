Successfully reported this slideshow.
E150BSR Blade Runner E150BSR Blade Runner Print No. 87493625A Print No. 87493625A SERVICE MANUAL SERVICE MANUAL
E150BSR Blade Runner SERVICE MANUAL ENGLISH Print No. 87493625A CONSTRUCTION Issued 09/2008 English - Printed in Italy Pri...
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS 0-3 GENERAL SAFETY INFORMATION S WARNING Do not perform any maintenance operation on this machine unti...
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS 0-4 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS S WARNING Lubrication and maintenance appropriate for this machine, recommende...
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS 0-5 Always use proper tools that are in good condition and that are suited for the job at hand. Be sur...
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS 0-7 TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 - DESCRIPTION 2 - TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 3 - WORKING ATTACHMENT 11 - TOOLS 1...
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS 0-9 NOTE: This Manual is prepared as a technical material in which the information necessary for the m...
1. DESCRIPTION INDEX 1. GENERAL PRECAUTIONS FOR INSTALLATION.................................................................
1-1 1. DESCRIPTION
1. DESCRIPTION 1-3 1. GENERAL PRECAUTIONS FOR INSTALLATION 1.1 PREPARATION BEFORE DISASSEMBLY Understand the operating pro...
1. DESCRIPTION 1-4 Attachment disassembly Do not disassemble, reassemble or modify the at- tachment without prior permissi...
1. DESCRIPTION 1-5 1.4 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT Do not disassemble electrical equipment. Take care not to drop it nor expose i...
1. DESCRIPTION 1-6 1.7 ENVIRONMENTAL PRECAUTIONS Start the engine in a sufficiently ventilated place. Industrial waste dis...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS INDEX 1. MAIN COMPONENTS ........................................................................
2-1 2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-3 1. MAIN COMPONENTS 1. Engine 2. Hydraulic pump 3. Muffler 4. Main control valve 5. Hydraul...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-4 2. GENERAL DIMENSIONS IMPORTANT: STD SPEC. The attachment is with the arm of 2.84 m (9’-4”...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-5 3. TRANSPORTATION IMPORTANT: STD SPEC. Dimensions and weights are 2.84 m (9’-4”) arm, 0.38...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-6 5. CRAWLERS IMPORTANT: do not employ crawlers other than 600 mm (23.6”) grouser crawlers o...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-7 7. DOZER SPECIFICATIONS Dozer overall width 3260 mm (10’-8”) Dozer overall width (without ...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-8 8. ENGINE SPECIFICATIONS 8.1 SPECIFICATIONS Applicable machine E150BSR Blade Runner Engine...
2. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 2-9 8.2 CHARACTERISTIC CURVE Condition to be measured: the net value is indicated, measuring w...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT INDEX 1. BOOM..........................................................................................
3-1 3. WORKING ATTACHMENT
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-3 1. BOOM 1.1 DIMENSIONS Unit: mm (ft-in) No. Item Dimension A Boom length 4680 (15’4”) B Boom foo...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-4 1.2 BOOM MAINTENANCE STANDARDS CLEARANCE OF PIN AND BUSHING ON BOOM SECTION Unit: mm (in) No. It...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-5 CLEARANCE IN THRUST DIRECTION ON THE BOOM AND CYLINDER INSTALLATION SECTION Unit: mm (in) Sec. I...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-6 2. ARM DIMENSIONAL Unit: mm (ft-in) No. Item Dimension No. Item Dimension C Arm length 2840 (9’4...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-7 2.1 MAINTENANCE STANDARDS CLEARANCE OF PIN AND BUSHING Unit: mm (in) No. Item Standard value Cle...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-8 CLEARANCE OF ARM AND CYLINDER INSTALLING SECTION IN THRUST DIRECTION Unit: mm (in) Sec. Item Bas...
3. WORKING ATTACHMENT 3-9 2.2 BUCKET DIMENSIONS No. Name A Distance between pin and bracket B Distance between bucket pin ...
