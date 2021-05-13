Successfully reported this slideshow.
Printed in U.S.A. © 2017 CNH Industrial America LLC. All Rights Reserved. Case IH is a trademark registered in the United ...
SERVICE MANUAL Steiger® 370 CVT, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ], Steiger® 370 Powershift, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ], ...
[JEEZ00000FF314001 - ], Steiger® 620 Quadtrac® Powershift, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ] 48193194 12/10/2017 EN
Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine Steiger® 370 Powershift, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ] North America ...
Product Market Product Engine Steiger® 500 Quadtrac® CVT, scraper, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ] North America F3HFE613B*...
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
[27.100] Powered rear axle.................................................................. 27.1 [27.106] Rear bevel gear...
Wheels...................................................................................... 44 [44.511] Front wheels........
[55.035] Remote control valve electric control ............................................ 55.16 [55.051] Cab Heating, Ve...
INTRODUCTION 48193194 12/10/2017 1
INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manu...
INTRODUCTION Safety rules - Personal safety General safety rules Use caution when operating the machine on slopes. Raised ...
INTRODUCTION Do not tamper with the ballast on the front or rear High Intensity Discharge (HID) lamp since it uses high vo...
INTRODUCTION 5. Turn off engine and remove key. When, due to exceptional circumstances, you would decide to keep the engin...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine Steiger® 370 CVT, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ], Steiger® 370 Powershift, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF31400...
4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ], Steiger® 620 Powershift, scraper, TIER 4B [JEEZ00000FF314001 - ], Steiger® 620 Quadtrac® Powers...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Change fluid - Changing engine oil and filter NOTE: Reduce to 300 hours or less if ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. Fill with new oil into the engine oil fill (1). NOTE: Total oil refill capacity will be d...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. Fill with new oil into the engine oil fill (1). NOTE: Total oil refill capacity will be d...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Remove - 9L Steiger® 370 NA Prior operation: Remove the hood support, refer to Hood...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 4. Loosen the hose clamp (1) at the turbo. 5. Remove the air intake tube (2) from the engine...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 10. Disconnect the lower radiator hose at the engine. RAIL13TR02971AA 7 11. Attach a support...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 13. Remove the clamp (1) securing the upper radiator tube to the bracket on the engine. 14. ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 17. With the help of an assistant remove the fan out the right hand side of the machine. RAI...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 20. Support the compressor and remove the four mount- ing bolts. RAIL13TR02986AA 16 21. Set ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 24. Disconnect the harness (1). 25. Remove the bolt (2) securing the harness to the en- gine...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 33. Remove the bolt (1) securing the harness to the en- gine block. 34. Disconnect the fuel ...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 37. Remove the front hold down bracket. RAIL13TR02994AA 25 38. Attach the 4130 load rotor li...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Install - 9L Steiger® 370 NA 1. Set the engine in place on the chassis. NOTE: The e...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 6. Install the right and left hand hold down brackets. NOTE: Left hand side is shown. Instal...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 11. Secure the bracket to the engine block (1) with the original bolts. 12. Secure the cable...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 20. Connect the exciter wire (1) to the alternator. 21. Connect the power cable (2) to the a...
  Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
