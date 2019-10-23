YALE A909 GDP80VX LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Manual

-
YALE A909 GDP80VX LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Workshop Manual
Service Repair Manual Covers:
Operator's cab
Frame
Gm engines 5.7 liter v-8 lpg
Cooling system
Lpg fuel system gm 5.7l engine
Three-speed powershift transmission repair
Drive axle wet brake (spicer)
Steering axle
Brake system
Hydraulic gear pump
Hydraulic cleanliness procedures
Main control valve
Cylinder repair (mast s/n a513, a514, a613, a614, b513, b514)
High voltage switch (hvs) ignition
Wire harness repair
User interface
Electrical system
Mast repair (s/n a513, a514, a613, a614, a643, a644, a683, a684)
Metric and inch (sae) fasteners
Calibration procedures
Periodic maintenance
Capacities and specifications
Diagrams and schematics
Diagnostic troubleshooting manual
YALE A909 GDP80VX LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Workshop Manual.
