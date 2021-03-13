Jcb vm115 d smooth drum roller service repair manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright © 2004 JCB SERVICE. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval sy...
Page No. Contents Section 1 - General Information 1-i 1-i Introduction About this Manual ....................................
Section 1 - General Information 1-1 1-1 9803/9590-4 Introduction About this Manual Machine Model and Serial Number This ma...
Section 1 - General Information Introduction About this Manual 1-2 1-2 9803/9590-4 Left Side, Right Side In this manual, '...
Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-3 1-3 9803/9590-4 Identifying Your Machine Machine...
Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-4 1-4 9803/9590-4 Component Identification Plates ...
Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-5 1-5 9803/9590-4 JCB Dieselmax Engine Identificat...
Section 1 - General Information Service Consumables Sealing and Retaining Compounds 1-7 1-7 9803/9590-4 Service Consumable...
Section 1 - General Information 1-9 1-9 9803/9590-4 Service Tools Numerical List The tools listed in the table are special...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Numerical List 1-10 1-10 9803/9590-4 892/00848 Wire Starter B 892/00849 Brai...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-11 1-11 9803/9590-4 Tool Detail Reference Section B ...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-12 1-12 9803/9590-4 Fig 8. 892/00843 Folding Stand E...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-13 1-13 9803/9590-4 Fig 13. 892/00849 Braided Cuttin...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-14 1-14 9803/9590-4 Fig 19. 4104/1310 Hand Cleaner S...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-15 1-15 9803/9590-4 Section C - Electrics Note: Not ...
Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-16 1-16 9803/9590-4 Section E - Hydraulics Note: Not...
  1. 1. Copyright © 2004 JCB SERVICE. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any other means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying or otherwise, without prior permission from JCB SERVICE. World Class Customer Support 9803/9590-5 Publication No. Issued by JCB Technical Publications, JCB Aftermarket Training, Woodseat, Rocester, Staffordshire, ST14 5BW, England. Tel +44 1889 591300 Fax +44 1889 591400 Service Manual VM RANGE - TIER III Service Manual - VM RANGE - TIER III Section 1 - General Information Section 2 - Care and Safety Section 3 - Maintenance Section B - Body and Framework Section C - Electrics Section E - Hydraulics Section F - Transmission Section H - Steering Section K - Engine Section L - Vibration
  2. 2. Page No. Contents Section 1 - General Information 1-i 1-i Introduction About this Manual ...................................................................................... 1-1 Identifying Your Machine ........................................................................... 1-3 Service Consumables Sealing and Retaining Compounds ........................................................... 1-7 Service Tools Numerical List ............................................................................................ 1-9 Tool Detail Reference .............................................................................. 1-11 Torque Settings Zinc Plated Fasteners and Dacromet Fasteners ..................................... 1-21 Vibromax Specific Torque Settings .......................................................... 1-25 Hydraulic Connections ............................................................................. 1-27
  3. 3. Section 1 - General Information 1-1 1-1 9803/9590-4 Introduction About this Manual Machine Model and Serial Number This manual provides information for the following model(s) in the JCB machine range: – VM 46D/PD from SN 2900500 – VM 75D/PD from SN 2900500 – VM 115D/PD from SN 1801240 – VM 115HD/HPD from SN 1801240 – VM 132D/PD from SN 1801295 – VM 146D/PD from SN 1800000 – VM 166D/PD from SN 1800000 – VM 200D/PD from SN 1801445 Using the Service Manual T11-004 This publication is designed for the benefit of JCB Distributor Service Engineers who are receiving, or have received, training by JCB Technical Training Department. These personnel should have a sound knowledge of workshop practice, safety procedures, and general techniques associated with the maintenance and repair of hydraulic earthmoving equipment. The illustrations in this publication are for guidance only. Where the machines differ, the text and/or the illustration will specify. General warnings in Section 2 are repeated throughout the manual, as well as specific warnings. Read all safety statements regularly, so you do not forget them. Renewal of oil seals, gaskets, etc., and any component showing obvious signs of wear or damage is expected as a matter of course. It is expected that components will be cleaned and lubricated where appropriate, and that any opened hose or pipe connections will be blanked to prevent excessive loss of hydraulic fluid and ingress of dirt. Where a torque setting is given as a single figure it may be varied by plus or minus 3%. Torque figures indicated are for dry threads, hence for lubricated threads may be reduced by one third. The manufacturer's policy is one of continuous improvement. The right to change the specification of the machine without notice is reserved. No responsibility will be accepted for discrepancies which may occur between specifications of the machine and the descriptions contained in this publication. Finally, please remember above all else safety must come first! Section Numbering T11-005 The manual is compiled in sections, the first three are numbered and contain information as follows: The remaining sections are alphabetically coded and deal with Dismantling, Overhaul etc. of specific components, for example: Section contents, technical data, circuit descriptions, operation descriptions etc. are inserted at the beginning of each alphabetically coded section. 1 General Information - includes torque settings and service tools. 2 Care and Safety - includes warnings and cautions pertinent to aspects of workshop procedures etc. 3 Maintenance - includes service schedules and recommended lubricants for all the machine. A Attachments B Body and Framework, etc.
  4. 4. Section 1 - General Information Introduction About this Manual 1-2 1-2 9803/9590-4 Left Side, Right Side In this manual, 'left' A and 'right' B mean your left and right when you are seated correctly in the machine. Fig 1. Cab/Canopy T1-003_2 This manual frequently makes references to the cab. For instance, 'do not operate the machine without a manual in the cab'. It should be noted that these statements also apply to canopy build machines. Cross References T1-004_2 In this publication, page cross references are made by presenting the subject title printed in bold, italic and underlined. It is preceeded by the 'go to' symbol. The number of the page upon which the subject begins, is indicated within the brackets. For example: K Cross References ( T 1-2).
  5. 5. Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-3 1-3 9803/9590-4 Identifying Your Machine Machine Identification Plate Your machine has an identification plate mounted as shown. K Fig 2. ( T 1-3). The machine and engine serial numbers can help identify exactly the type of equipment you have. Fig 2. Location of Machine Identification Plate. Typical Product Identification Number (PIN) 1 World Manufacturer Identification (JCB) 2 Machine Type and Model (VM115 = VM115) 3 Randomly Generated Check Letter 4 Machine Serial Number (01801240) OPERATING MASS (kg) EN500-1 MAX FRONT AXLE LOAD (kg) TYPE JCB VIBROMAX GmbH SCHAEFERBERG 1 06466 GATERSLEBEN ENGINE POWER kW @ RPM,ISO 3046-1 MAX REAR AXLE LOAD (kg) Product Identification Number,PIN,ISO 10261 YEAR OF MANUFACTURE 332/N0674 1 2 3 4 JCB VM115 C 01801240
  6. 6. Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-4 1-4 9803/9590-4 Component Identification Plates 844210-2 Fig 3. 1 Engine serial number 2 Drum drive motor serial number 3 Steering unit serial number 4 Rear axle serial number 5 Vibration motor serial number 6 Hydraulic pump serial number 7 Axle hydraulic drive motor serial number 5 3 2 7 4 1 6
  7. 7. Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-5 1-5 9803/9590-4 JCB Dieselmax Engine Identification Typical Engine Identification Number T1-005_3 Engine data labels A are located on the cylinder block at position C and rocker cover D (if fitted). K Fig 4. ( T 1-5). The data label contains important engine information and includes the engine identification number E. A typical engine identification number is explained as follows: 1 Engine Type S = 4.4 litre series. 2 Engine part number 3 Country of manufacture U = United Kingdom 4 Engine Serial Number 5 Year of Manufacture The last three parts of the engine identification number are stamped on the cylinder block at position B. C007820-C2 Fig 4. Engine Cummins QSB Engine Identification Typical Engine Identification Number 1 Engine Type, YB = 6 cylinder turbo 2 Build Number 3 Country of Origin 4 Engine Sequence Number 5 Year of Manufacture SA 320/40001 U 00001 04 1 2 3 4 5 JCB Dieselmax (Tier 2) A = Naturally aspirated B = Turbocharged C = Turbocharged and intercooled JCB Dieselmax (Tier 3) D = Turbocharged E = Electronic common rail fuel injection F = Turbocharged and after-cooled U 00001 04 1 2 3 4 5 YB 50457 U 576887 6 B C D B E
  8. 8. Section 1 - General Information Introduction Identifying Your Machine 1-6 1-6 9803/9590-4 Page left intentionally blank
  9. 9. Section 1 - General Information Service Consumables Sealing and Retaining Compounds 1-7 1-7 9803/9590-4 Service Consumables Sealing and Retaining Compounds T11-001_3 Table 1. Type Description Part No. Quantity JCB Multi-Gasket A medium strength sealant suitable for all sizes of gasket flanges, and for hydraulic fittings of 25-65 mm diameter. 4102/1212 50 ml JCB High Strength Threadlocker A high strength locking fluid for use with threaded components. Gasketing for all sizes of flange where the strength of the joint is important. 4102/0551 50 ml JCB Retainer (High Strength) For all retaining parts which are unlikely to be dismantled. 4101/0651 50 ml JCB Threadlocker and Sealer A medium strength locking fluid for sealing and retaining nuts, bolts, and screws up to 50 mm diameter, and for hydraulic fittings up to 25 mm diameter. 4101/0250 10 ml 4101/0251 50 ml JCB Threadlocker and Sealer (High Strength) A high strength locking fluid for sealing and retaining nuts, bolts, and screws up to 50 mm diameter, and for hydraulic fittings up to 25 mm diameter. 4101/0550 10 ml 4101/0552 200 ml JCB Threadseal A medium strength thread sealing compound. 4102/1951 50 ml JCB Activator A cleaning primer which speeds the curing rate of anaerobic products. 4104/0251 200 ml (Aerosol) 4104/0253 1 ltr (Bottle) JCB Cleaner/Degreaser For degreasing components prior to use of anaerobic adhesives and sealants. 4104/1557 400 ml (Aerosol) Direct Glazing Kit For one pane of glass; comprises of: – 1 x Ultra Fast Adhesive (310 ml) – 1 x Active Wipe 205 (30 ml) – 1 x Black Primer 206J (30 ml) – plus applicator nozzle etc. 993/55700 Ultra Fast Adhesive For direct glazing. 4103/2109 310 ml Active Wipe 205 For direct glazing. 4104/1203 250 ml Black Primer 206J For direct glazing. 4201/4906 30 ml Clear Silicone Sealant To seal butt jointed glass. 4102/0901 Plastic to Metal Bonder To seal plastic to metal joints. 4103/0956 50 g Black Polyurethane Sealant To finish exposed edges of laminated glass. 4102/2309 310 ml
  10. 10. Section 1 - General Information Service Consumables Sealing and Retaining Compounds 1-8 1-8 9803/9590-4 Page left intentionally blank
  11. 11. Section 1 - General Information 1-9 1-9 9803/9590-4 Service Tools Numerical List The tools listed in the table are special tools required for carrying out the procedures described in this manual. These tools are available from JCB Service. Some tools are available as kits or sets, the part numbers for parts within such kits or sets are not listed here. For full details of all tools, including the content of kits and sets, refer to Tool Detail Reference, Section 1. Note: Tools other than those listed will be required. It is expected that such general tools will be available in any well equipped workshop or be available locally from any good tool supplier. Part Number Description See Section - Bonded Washers - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Female Cone Blanking Caps - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Female Connectors - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Hydraulic Flow Test Equipment - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Male Adapters - BSP x BSP - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Male Adapters - BSP x NPT (USA only) - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Male Cone Blanking Caps - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Pressure Test Points - Adaptors - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Pressure Test Points - 'T' Adaptors - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E - Rivet Nut Tool - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content B 4104/1310 Hand Cleaner B 892/00253 Hydraulic Circuit Pressure Test Kit - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content E 892/00254 Hose E 892/00279 Gauge E 892/00280 Gauge E 892/00284 Digital Tachometer C 892/00285 Hyd. Oil Temperature Probe C 892/00298 Fluke Meter C 892/00346 Gauge E 892/00347 Connector E 892/00842 Glass Lifter B 892/00843 Folding Stand for Holding Glass B 892/00845 Cartridge Gun B 892/00846 Glass Extractor (Handles) B 892/00847 Nylon Spatula B
  12. 12. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Numerical List 1-10 1-10 9803/9590-4 892/00848 Wire Starter B 892/00849 Braided Cutting Wire B 892/01246 Vibromax male to JCB female threaded adaptor E 892/01247 JCB male to Vibromax female threaded adaptor E 892/12345 Frequency and Vibration Measuring Tool E 926/15500 Rubber Spacer Blocks B 992/12300 12V Mobile Oven B 992/12400 24V Static Oven (2 Cartridge) B 992/12800 Cut-Out Knife B 992/12801 'L' Blades B 993/68100 Slide Hammer Kit - see Tool Detail Reference (Section 1) for content B Part Number Description See Section
  13. 13. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  14. 14. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-11 1-11 9803/9590-4 Tool Detail Reference Section B - Body and Framework Note: Not all service tools are illustrated. Fig 5. 993/68100 Slide Hammer Kit 1 993/68101 Slide Hammer 7 993/68107 Bar - M20 x M20 X 800 mm 2 993/68102 End Stops 8 993/68108 Adaptor - M20 x 7/8" UNF 3 993/68103 Adaptor - M20 x 5/8" UNF 9 993/68109 Adaptor - M20 x M12 4 993/68104 Adaptor - M20 x 1" UNF 10 993/68110 Adaptor - M20 x 5/8" UNF (Shoulder) 5 993/68105 Adaptor - M20 x M20 11 993/68111 Adaptor - M20 x 1/2" UNF 6 993/68106 Adaptor - M20 x M24 Fig 6. Rivet Nut Tool 1 826/01099 M6 x 16 mm Rivet Nut 826/01101 M6 x 19 mm Rivet Nut 826/01102 M8 x 18 mm Rivet Nut 826/01103 M8 x 21 mm Rivet Nut 826/01104 M10 x 23 mm Rivet Nut 826/01105A M10 x 26 mm Rivet Nut 2 - Installation Tool available from: Bollhoff Fastenings Ltd (www.bollhof.com) Fig 7. 892/00842 Glass Lifter Minimum 2 off - Essential for glass installation, 2 required to handle large panes of glass. Ensure suction cups are protected from damage during storage.
  15. 15. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-12 1-12 9803/9590-4 Fig 8. 892/00843 Folding Stand Essential for preparing new glass prior to installation. Fig 9. 892/00845 Cartridge Gun Hand operated. Essential for the application of sealants, polyurethane materials etc. Fig 10. 892/00846 Glass Extractor (Handles) Used with braided cutting wire to cut out broken glass. K Fig 13. ( T 1-13). Fig 11. 892/00847 Nylon Spatula General tool used for smoothing sealants - also used to re-install glass in rubber glazing because metal tools will chip the glass edge. Fig 12. 892/00848 Wire Starter Used to access braided cutting wire through original polyurethane seal. K Fig 13. ( T 1-13).
  16. 16. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-13 1-13 9803/9590-4 Fig 13. 892/00849 Braided Cutting Wire Consumable heavy duty cut-out wire used with the glass extraction tool. K Fig 10. ( T 1-12). Approx 25 m length. Fig 14. 926/15500 Rubber Spacer Blocks Used to provide the correct set clearance between glass edge and cab frame. Unit quantity = 500 off. Fig 15. 992/12300 Mobile Oven 12V 1 cartridge capacity. Required to pre-heat adhesive prior to use. It is fitted with a male plug (703/23201) which fits into a female socket (715/04300). Fig 16. 992/12400 Static Oven 240V Required to pre-heat adhesive prior to use. No plug supplied. Note: 110V models available upon request - contact JCB Technical Service. Fig 17. 992/12800 Cut-Out Knife Used to remove broken glass. Fig 18. 992/12801 'L' Blades 25 mm (1 in.) cut. Replacement blades for cut-out knife. K Fig 17. ( T 1-13). Unit quantity = 5 off.
  17. 17. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-14 1-14 9803/9590-4 Fig 19. 4104/1310 Hand Cleaner Special blend for the removal of polyurethane adhesives (454g; 1 lb tub).
  18. 18. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-15 1-15 9803/9590-4 Section C - Electrics Note: Not all service tools are illustrated. Fig 20. 892/00298 Fluke Meter Fig 21. 892/00285 Hydraulic Temperature Probe Fig 22. 892/00284 Venture Microtach Digital Tachometer
  19. 19. Section 1 - General Information Service Tools Tool Detail Reference 1-16 1-16 9803/9590-4 Section E - Hydraulics Note: Not all service tools are illustrated. Fig 23. Male Adaptors Male Adapters - BSP x BSP 1606/2052 3/8 in. x 1/4 in. 1604/0003A 3/8 in. x 3/8 in. 892/00071 3/8 in. x 3/8 in. taper 1606/0004 1/2 in. x 1/4 in. 1606/0007A 1/2 in. x 3/8 in. 1604/0004A 1/2 in. x 1/2 in. 1606/0017 5/8 in. x 1/2 in. 1606/0008 3/4 in. x 3/8 in. Male Adapters - BSP x NPT (USA only) 1606/0009 3/4 in. x 1/2 in. 816/00439 3/8 in. x 1/4 in. 1604/2055 3/4 in. x 3/4 in. 816/00440 1/2 in. x 1/4 in. 1606/0012 3/4 in. x 1 in. 816/15007A 3/8 in. x 3/8 in. 1606/0014 3/4 in. x 1.1/4 in. 816/15008 1/2 in. x 3/8 in. 1606/0015 1 in. x 1.1/4 in. Fig 24. Pressure Test Adapters 892/00255 1/4 in. BSP x Test Point 892/00256 3/8 in. BSP x Test Point 892/00257 1/2 in. BSP x Test Point 892/00258 5/8 in. BSP x Test Point 816/15118 3/4 in. BSP x Test Point 892/00259 1 in BSP x Test Point 892/00260 1.1/4 in. BSP x Test Point 892/00261 5/8 in. UNF x Test Point Fig 25. Pressure Test 'T' Adapters 816/55045 1/4 in. M BSP x 1/4 in. F BSP x Test Point 816/55038 3/8 in. M BSP x 3/8 in. F BSP x Test Point 816/55040 1/2 in. M BSP x 1/2 in. F BSP x Test Point 892/00263 5/8 in. M BSP x 5/8 in. F BSP x Test Point 892/00264 3/4 in. M BSP x 3/4 in. F BSP x Test Point 892/00265 1 in. M BSP x 1 in. F BSP x Test Point 892/00266 1.1/4 in. M BSP x 1.1/4 in. F BSP x Test Point 892/00267 1.1/4 in. M BSP x 1.1/2 in. F BSP x Test Point

×