Caterpillar Cat 416C Backhoe Loader (Prefix 5YN) Service Repair Manual (5YN00001-15147)

  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 416C Backhoe Loader
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 416C BACKHOE LOADER 5YN Configuration: 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POWERED BY 3054 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i04406238 Flywheel - Remove SMCS - 1156-011 Removal Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 138-7575 Link Bracket 1 NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1/3 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  3. 3. Illustration 1 g00546794 Typical Example. Different lifting device shown than what is called out in the Table. Illustration 2 g00546793 1. Install Tool (A) and a suitable lifting device on flywheel (1) . 2. Remove bolts (3) and bearing housing (4) . 3. Remove six bolts (2) and the washers from the flywheel. Note: The 3054 and 3056 marine engines used several bolt patterns to attach the flywheel to the crankshaft. There are drilled holes that are not used in the crankshaft and in the flywheel. 4. Use the suitable lifting device in order to remove flywheel (1) . The weight of flywheel (1) and the flywheel ring gear is 53 kg (120 lb). 5. If removal of the flywheel ring gear is necessary, place an index mark on the chamfer of the flywheel ring gear for the installation process. Illustration 3 g00546795 2/3 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  4. 4. 6. Use a hammer and a punch in order to remove flywheel ring gear (5) from flywheel (1) . Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Mon Dec 23 00:09:28 UTC+0800 2019 3/3 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  5. 5. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 416C BACKHOE LOADER 5YN Configuration: 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POWERED BY 3054 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i04406239 Flywheel - Install SMCS - 1156-012 Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 138-7575 Link Bracket 1 Always wear protective gloves when handling parts that have been heated. 1/2 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  6. 6. Illustration 1 g00803517 Typical Example. Different Lifting device shown than what is called out in the table. 1. If flywheel ring gear (5) was removed, heat flywheel ring gear (5) to a temperature of 250 ° C (480 °F). Note: Do not use a torch to heat the flywheel ring gear. 2. Install flywheel ring gear (5) on flywheel (1) . Note: Ensure that the chamfer of the flywheel ring gear is in the correct position on the flywheel. 3. Install Tool (A) and a suitable lifting device on flywheel (1) and position flywheel (1) in the flywheel housing. The weight of flywheel (1) and flywheel ring gear (5) is 53 kg (120 lb). Illustration 2 g00546793 4. Install six bolts (2) and the washers that hold flywheel (1) in position. Tighten the bolts to a torque of 105 N·m (77 lb ft). 5. Put bearing housing (4) in position on the flywheel. Install four bolts (3) that fasten bearing housing (4) to the flywheel. 6. Refer to the Specifications Module, "Flywheel" topic for information on inspecting the flywheel. Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Mon Dec 23 00:10:25 UTC+0800 2019 2/2 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  7. 7. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 416C BACKHOE LOADER 5YN Configuration: 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POWERED BY 3054 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01741403 Crankshaft Rear Seal - Remove SMCS - 1161-011 Removal Procedure Start By: a. Remove the flywheel. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Flywheel - Remove". NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Caterpillar Dealer Service Tool Catalog" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Caterpillar products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. 1/3 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  8. 8. Engines with 14 Bolt Housing Assembly Illustration 1 g00632744 The flywheel housing has been removed for photographic purposes only. 1. Remove bolts (1) from housing (3). 2. Remove socket head bolts (2) from housing (3). 3. Remove the crankshaft rear seal, the gasket, and housing (3) from the dowels in the cylinder block. Engines with 10 Bolt Housing Assembly Note: The 10 bolt housing assembly is manufactured as a one-piece assembly. The 10 bolt housing assembly is NOT adaptable to engines that have the 14 bolt housing assembly. Illustration 2 g00830867 2/3 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  9. 9. 1. Remove the bolts in reverse order of the numbered sequence. Refer to Illustration 2. 2. Remove the one-piece housing assembly from the cylinder block. Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Mon Dec 23 00:11:22 UTC+0800 2019 3/3 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  10. 10. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 416C BACKHOE LOADER 5YN Configuration: 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POWERED BY 3054 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01605362 Crankshaft Rear Seal - Install SMCS - 1161-012 Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 9U-6205 Rear Seal Installer 1 1P-0510 Driver Group 1 B FT-2806 Alignment Tool 1 NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Engines with 14 Bolt Housing Assembly 1. Inspect the condition of the gasket. Replace the gasket, if necessary. 2. Clean the areas of the parts that will contact each other. 1/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  11. 11. Illustration 1 g00541839 3. Use Tool (A) and a suitable press to install the crankshaft rear seal into the housing. Make sure that you install the seal to the correct depth in the housing. Refer to Specifications, "Crankshaft Seals" for additional information. 4. Lubricate the crankshaft flange and the lip of the crankshaft rear seal with clean engine oil. 5. Install Tool (A) onto the crankshaft flange. 6. Put the new gasket for the housing in position on the dowels in the cylinder block. Illustration 2 g00606404 7. Carefully place housing (3) and crankshaft rear seal (4) over Tool (A) . 8. Position housing (3) on the dowels in the cylinder block. 9. Remove Tool (A) . 2/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  12. 12. Illustration 3 g00606340 The flywheel housing has been removed for photographic purposes only. 10. Install bolts (1) and socket head bolts (2) that fasten housing (3) to the cylinder block. 11. Tighten all of the bolts to a torque of 22 N·m (16 lb ft). Engines with 10 Bolt Housing Assembly Note: The 10 bolt housing assembly is manufactured as a one-piece assembly. The 10 bolt housing assembly is NOT adaptable to engines that have the 14 bolt housing assembly. 1. Ensure that all parts and surfaces of the engine block are clean and free from oil, grease, and dirt. Illustration 4 g00831176 3/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  13. 13. Note: The crankshaft rear seal is lubricated. There is no need to lubricate the seal or the crankshaft flange before installation. 2. Place housing assembly (3) on crankshaft flange (1) until the housing assembly contacts the cylinder block face. Plastic sleeve (2) will push out of the housing assembly. Discard the plastic sleeve after the housing assembly is installed. 3. Place Tool (B) over housing assembly (3). This will center the housing assembly onto the crankshaft flange. Illustration 5 g00830867 4. Install the bolts with Tool (B) in position in order to fasten housing assembly (3) to the cylinder block. Tighten bolts 1 and 2 to a torque of 22 N·m (16 lb ft). 5. Remove Tool (B). Tighten the remaining bolts in sequence to a torque of 22 N·m (16 lb ft). End By: Install the flywheel. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Flywheel - Install". Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Mon Dec 23 00:12:19 UTC+0800 2019 4/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  14. 14. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 416C BACKHOE LOADER 5YN Configuration: 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POWERED BY 3054 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01741450 Flywheel Housing - Remove and Install SMCS - 1157-010 Removal Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 138-7574 Link Bracket 2 Start By: a. Remove the electric starting motor. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Electric Starting Motor - Remove and Install". b. Remove the flywheel. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Flywheel - Remove". NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers 1/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  15. 15. before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Caterpillar Dealer Service Tool Catalog" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Caterpillar products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. 1. Support the engine with blocks or with a suitable lifting device on a flat level surface. Illustration 1 g00541891 Typical example 2. Remove mounting bolts (1) from the top of flywheel housing (2). Illustration 2 g00541892 Typical example 3. Attach Tooling (A) and a suitable lifting device to flywheel housing (2). 4. Remove mounting bolts (3) that attach the flywheel housing to the cylinder block. 2/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  17. 17. 5. Remove flywheel housing (2). If necessary, hit flywheel housing (2) with a soft faced hammer in order to separate flywheel housing (2) from the cylinder block. The weight of flywheel housing (2) is approximately 32 kg (70 lb). Installation Procedure Table 2 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 138-7574 Link Bracket 2 NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1. Clean the rear face of the cylinder block and the mating surface of the flywheel housing. Inspect the felt seal on the rear flange of the engine oil pan. Replace the felt seal, if necessary. Inspect the dowels in the cylinder block that align the flywheel housing. Replace the dowels, if necessary. Illustration 3 g00541892 2. Use Tooling (A) and a suitable lifting device to position flywheel housing (2) on the dowels that are on the cylinder block. The weight of flywheel housing (2) is approximately 32 kg (70 lb). 3. Install mounting bolts (3). 3/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  18. 18. Illustration 4 g00541891 Typical example 4. Install mounting bolts (1) that attach flywheel housing (2) to the cylinder block. Tighten the bolts for an aluminum flywheel housing to a torque of 70 N·m (52 lb ft). Tighten the cast iron flywheel housing bolts to the following torque: M10 "8.8" ... 44 N·m (33 lb ft) M10 "10.9" ... 63 N·m (46 lb ft) M12 "8.8" ... 75 N·m (55 lb ft) M12 "10.9" ... 115 N·m (85 lb ft) 5. Remove Tooling (A) from the flywheel housing. End By: a. Install the flywheel. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Flywheel - Install". b. Install the electric starting motor. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Electric Starting Motor - Remove and Install". Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Mon Dec 23 00:13:16 UTC+0800 2019 4/4 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  19. 19. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: BACKHOE LOADER Model: 416C BACKHOE LOADER 5YN Configuration: 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POWERED BY 3054 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 3054 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -SENR6241-13 Publication Date -01/08/2008 Date Updated -04/08/2008 i01461242 Crankshaft Pulley - Remove and Install SMCS - 1205-010 Removal Procedure Start By: A. Remove the V-Belts. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "V-Belts - Remove and Install". Illustration 1 g00553762 Typical example 1. Remove three bolts (2) that hold thrust block (3) in position. 2. Remove thrust block (3) from the end of the crankshaft. The thrust block holds the crankshaft pulley in position on the end of the crankshaft. 3. Remove crankshaft pulley (1) from the engine. 1/2 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  20. 20. Note: Some engines have a water immersion seal that is placed on the front cover. The seal has a flexible lip on the front. The plastic mandrel that is supplied with the seal must be installed in the seal when the crankshaft pulley is removed. This will ensure that the lip maintains the correct shape. Installation Procedure Illustration 2 g00553762 Typical example 1. Remove the plastic mandrel, if necessary. 2. Put crankshaft pulley (1) in position on the crankshaft. 3. Apply 9S-3263 Thread Lock Compound to the threads of three bolts (2) . 4. Put thrust block (3) in position and align the holes with the holes in the end of the crankshaft. Note: It may be necessary to keep the crankshaft from rotating while you torque bolts (3). Use the appropriate tools in order to keep the crankshaft from rotating. 5. Install three bolts (2) that hold the thrust block in position. Tighten bolts (2) to a torque of 115 N·m (85 lb ft). End By: Install the V-Belts. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "V-Belts - Remove and Install". Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Mon Dec 23 00:14:12 UTC+0800 2019 2/2 416C Backhoe Loader Center Pivot, Single Tilt 5YN00001-15147 (MACHINE) POW... 2019/12/23 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...

