Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Pag...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT500 Ref XA10Z003-1 Page 01-0004
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0004 Item Part Number Qty Descri...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001192 6 4 2 5 3 3 1 Ref IS15Z003-1 Page 01-0005
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CRANKSHAFT Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Descriptio...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001194 1 3 2 5 6 7 4 8 Ref EK48Z012-1 Page 01-0006
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS Page01-0006 Item Part Numb...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT513 7 9 8 10 3 11 1 4 5 6 2 Ref EO65Z023-1 Page 01-0007
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty D...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT527 1 3 4 2 Ref EO76Z013-1 Page 01-0008
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 ENGINE BREATHER Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Descr...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT506 14 7 7 23 23 11 11 11 11 11 11 13 15 8 8 8 8 8 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 6 6 6 6 2...
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFTS Page01-0009 Item Part Number Q...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT505 9 9 8 8 16 7 7 6 6 5 5 12 4 23 24 1 18 2 3 11 10 15 14 13 22 17 20 21 ...
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0010 Item Part Number Qty Descrip...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001199 6 5 3 2 1 4 Ref EO60Z002-1 Page 01-0011
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CRANKSHAFT OIL SEAL REAR Page01-0011 Item Part Number ...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT501 2 17 16 18 4 4 9 3 1 6 7 8 13 14 5 12 15 19 Ref EO55Z010-1 Page 01-0012
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 TIMING CASE Page01-0012 Item Part Number Qty Descripti...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001200 2 1 3 4 5 7 6 Ref EO61Z012-1 Page 01-0013
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CAMSHAFT Page01-0013 Item Part Number Qty Description ...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001201 4 5 1 2 3 Ref EO62Z009-1 Page 01-0014
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 IDLER GEARS Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Descripti...
MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT512 20 20 23 23 19 19 8 8 24 24 9 10 14 18 13 17 15 16 21 22 2 7 11 12 4 1...
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) Parts Catalogue Manual

This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for theMASSEY FERGUSON MF 475 TRACTOR, this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact.

Parts Manual Covers:
Engine and Equipment
Clutch
Transmission
Rear Axle
Linkage
PTO-Drive Mechanism
Front Axle
Hydraulics
Electric Equipment and Instrument
Electronic Equipment
Sheet Metal
And more...
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveMASSEY FERGUSON MF 475 TRACTOR Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC AXLES 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC HYDRAULIC SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC PLATFORM 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC CHASSIS 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC WHEELS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC IMPLEMENT DRIVE SYSTEM 09-000-TOC 10-000-TOC LINKAGE 10-000-TOC 11-000-TOC ACCESSORIES 11-000-TOC
  2. 2. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT500 Ref XA10Z003-1 Page 01-0004
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CYLINDER BLOCK Page01-0004 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 S1029 1 CYLINDER-BLOCK 2 3135X041 X LINER [A] 3135X042 6 LINER (1) 3 33142111 14 BUSH (1) 4 32166329 14 HEX CAP SCREW (1) 5 0350009 2 DOWEL (1) 6 32418122 5 PLUG (1) 7 31134165 1 BUSH (1) 8 3271H004 1 SHAFT (1) 9 2116087 1 PIN (1) 10 32416118 5 PLUG (1) 11 2485A204 1 PLUG (1) 12 32417134 1 PLUG (1) 13 32418122 7 PLUG (1) 14 32416119 1 PLUG (1) 15 32168212 1 PLUG (1) 16 3311R003 1 WASHER (1) 17 4126X124 6 JET 19 4138A017 6 VALVE 20 S1032 1 SHORT ENGINE 21 3627P023 1 BRIDGE PIECE 22 2311D039 2 HEX SOCKET SCREW [A] PARTLY FINISH LINER
  4. 4. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001192 6 4 2 5 3 3 1 Ref IS15Z003-1 Page 01-0005
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CRANKSHAFT Page01-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 S1027 1 CRANKSHAFT 2 S1025 1 BEARING INSERT (1) S1025A X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.10" S1025B X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.20" S1025C X BEARING INSERT THICKNESS +.30" 3 424808 1 KIT, WASHER (1) 424808A X KIT, WASHER (+).0075" THICKNESS +.0075" 4 635474 1 KIT, BEARING (1) 635474A X KIT, BEARING THICKNESS +.010" 635474B X KIT, BEARING THICKNESS +.020" 635474C X KIT, BEARING THICKNESS +.030" 5 3117C061 1 GEAR,CRANKSHAFT 6 0500012 1 WOODRUFF KEY
  6. 6. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001194 1 3 2 5 6 7 4 8 Ref EK48Z012-1 Page 01-0006
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS Page01-0006 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 S1019 6 PISTON 2 70170035 12 CIRCLIP (1) 3 S1016 6 KIT, RING 4 4236119 6 CONROD 5 70998078 6 BUSH (4) 6 32762116 12 BOLT (4) 7 70570094 12 NUT (4) 8 635474 1 KIT, BEARING 635474A X KIT, BEARING THICKNESS +.010" 635474B X KIT, BEARING THICKNESS +.020" 635474C X KIT, BEARING THICKNESS +.030"
  8. 8. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT513 7 9 8 10 3 11 1 4 5 6 2 Ref EO65Z023-1 Page 01-0007
  9. 9. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CYLINDER HEAD COVER Page01-0007 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4142X062 1 COVER 2 3681C003 1 JOINT (1) 3 2314H004 2 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M8x25 4 3274P003 4 NUT 5 33817135 4 SEAL 6 0920009 4 WASHER 7 32416118 1 PLUG 8 36833152 1 JOINT 9 4134C012 1 FILLER 10 2415633 1 O RING (11) 11 4142X098 1 CAP
  10. 10. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT527 1 3 4 2 Ref EO76Z013-1 Page 01-0008
  11. 11. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 ENGINE BREATHER Page01-0008 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 33872519 1 PIPE,BREATHER 2 31754119 1 SPRING 3 36241123 1 BRACKET 4 70180154 1 CLAMP
  12. 12. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT506 14 7 7 23 23 11 11 11 11 11 11 13 15 8 8 8 8 8 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 6 6 6 6 20 10 3 2 5 5 4 4 19 12 18 17 16 22 1 21 Ref EO58Z012-1 Page 01-0009
  13. 13. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFTS Page01-0009 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 S1010 1 ROCKER SHAFT 2 U7LR0003 1 ROCKER SHAFT (1) 3 0650507 2 PLUG (2) 4 0170151 2 CIRCLIP (1) 5 33117434 2 WASHER (1) 6 31744123 4 SPRING (1) 7 31743108 2 SPRING (1) 8 70100716 6 BRACKET (1) 9 70992757 6 ROCKER ARM RH / LD (1) RIGHT HAND 10 2511425 6 BUSH (9) 11 70992758 6 ROCKER ARM LH / LE (1) LEFT HAND 12 2511425 6 BUSH (11) 13 35511111 1 PIPE (1) 14 2233022 1 SCREW 15 33811113 1 OLIVE 16 0720579 12 SCREW (1) 17 0576052 12 NUT (1) 18 2313H331 4 STUD BOLT 19 2318A605 4 NUT 20 2314J607 2 SCREW M12x50 21 70998041 12 ROD 22 70870001 12 TAPPET 23 33117426 2 SHIM (1)
  14. 14. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT505 9 9 8 8 16 7 7 6 6 5 5 12 4 23 24 1 18 2 3 11 10 15 14 13 22 17 20 21 19 Ref XA12Z004-1 Page 01-0010
  15. 15. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CYLINDER HEAD Page01-0010 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 S1013 1 HEAD 2 3324E002 6 INSERT (1) 3 70910061 6 INLET VALVE (1) 4 3343F041 6 GUIDE (1) 5 33415118 12 WASHER (1) 6 70998120 12 SEAL (1) 7 3174P405 12 SPRING (1) 8 3342T007 12 CAP (1) 9 70998122 24 LOCK (1) 10 3314A121 6 INSERT (1) 11 70910059 6 EXHAUST VALVE (1) 12 3343J021 6 GUIDE (1) 13 70650075 3 PLUG (1) 14 32417156 6 PLUG (1) 15 70650119 2 PLUG (1) 16 70650118 6 PLUG (1) 17 3681H208 1 CYLINDER HEAD GASKET 18 2114A046 2 DOWEL 19 32166219 12 SCREW 20 32166221 18 SCREW 21 32166222 2 SCREW 22 3212P002 1 PLUG 23 70650138 1 PLUG 24 70920128 1 WASHER
  16. 16. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001199 6 5 3 2 1 4 Ref EO60Z002-1 Page 01-0011
  17. 17. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CRANKSHAFT OIL SEAL REAR Page01-0011 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4142V066 1 HOUSING 2 70730050 1 SEAL (1) 3 36817181 1 JOINT 4 3212V002 2 SCREW 5 2314H003 12 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M8x20 6 0350012 2 LOCATOR
  18. 18. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT501 2 17 16 18 4 4 9 3 1 6 7 8 13 14 5 12 15 19 Ref EO55Z010-1 Page 01-0012
  19. 19. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 TIMING CASE Page01-0012 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3716C242 1 HOUSING 2 3681P009 1 JOINT 3 2314H003 8 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M8x20 4 2314H004 5 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M8x25 5 2314H013 9 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT 6 3681P011 1 JOINT 7 4142A171 1 COVER 8 70730043 1 SEAL (7) 9 33131412 2 SPACER 12 2314H034 2 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT 13 2415A093 1 O RING (14) 14 4152A002 1 INSPECTION COVER 15 2314F036 4 SCREW M6x25 16 3617A001 1 PLATE 17 3683H006 1 JOINT 18 2314H003 2 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M8x20 19 2314H005 9 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M8x30
  20. 20. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001200 2 1 3 4 5 7 6 Ref EO61Z012-1 Page 01-0013
  21. 21. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 CAMSHAFT Page01-0013 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 31416307 1 CAMSHAFT 2 33153135 1 WASHER 3 2116053 1 DOWEL 4 0500012 1 WOODRUFF KEY 5 31171931 1 GEAR 6 2314J606 1 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M12x45 7 3321A003 1 WASHER
  22. 22. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MO001201 4 5 1 2 3 Ref EO62Z009-1 Page 01-0014
  24. 24. Massey Ferguson MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) CPE475 IDLER GEARS Page01-0014 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 41115018 1 GEAR 2 0050345 2 BUSH (1) 3 70450035 1 HUB 4 70940151 1 PLATE 5 2314J010 3 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT M10x60
  25. 25. MF 475 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 475-238868) MOT512 20 20 23 23 19 19 8 8 24 24 9 10 14 18 13 17 15 16 21 22 2 7 11 12 4 1 3 6 5 Ref EK07Z014-1 Page 01-0015

