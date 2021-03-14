Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) Parts Catalogue Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-T...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) T0218379 10 1 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 Ref AA01Z081-1 Page 01-0001
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE Page01-0001 WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 0 Item Part Number Qty Desc...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91O Ref 0115Z333-1 Page 01-0019
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0019 (BBE283071 - A99999999) Item Part Number Q...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91A 16 17 17 17 8 13 11 11 10 1 1 2 2 15 15 20 25 6 19 24 18 22 23 21 4 5 3 7 14 14 9 Ref ...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0062 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91B 2 39 40 43 6 3 1 7 8 9 12 11 4 5 22 10 37 37 14 15 34 34 36 41 33 32 31 35 24 23 25 19...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0063 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91C 6 6 8 7 5 3 9 4 2 1 Ref 0115Z323-1 Page 01-0064
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0064 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91D 3 4 5 9 12 7 11 8 2 13 14 15 21 17 16 18 20 19 1 6 10 22 23 Ref 0115Z365-1 Page 01-0065
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0065 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91F 7 7 6 8 5 5 11 9 9 1 4 3 2 10 15 14 12 13 Ref 0115Z326-1 Page 01-0067
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0067 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91G 4 2 1 1 1 5 3 3 7 7 8 9 10 11 12 14 13 16 17 18 15 20 6 19 Ref 0115Z327-1 Page 01-0068
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0068 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91H 4 5 3 8 1 7 19 20 17 10 15 9 22 24 6 2 21 18 16 11 14 23 12 13 25 Ref 0115Z328-1 Page ...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0069 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91I 3 3 4 5 6 19 2 18 8 1 15 15 16 14 14 13 10 12 11 7 17 9 Ref 0115Z329-1 Page 01-0070
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0070 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91J 14 14 13 15 2 1 6 3 10 4 16 16 9 5 12 12 7 7 21 8 18 17 20 19 Ref 0115Z330-1 Page 01-0...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0071 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91M 9 3 3 3 8 4 7 5 6 10 10 10 20 11 1 2 18 19 17 16 25 22 15 13 14 21 12 24 23 26 27 29 2...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0072 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments ...
MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91N 10 10 10 10 4 3 5 8 6 6 2 1 9 20 14 13 12 11 15 16 17 18 19 7 Ref 0115Z332-1 Page 01-0...
Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC AXLES 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC HYDRAULIC SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC CAB 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC PLATFORM 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC CHASSIS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC WHEELS 09-000-TOC 10-000-TOC IMPLEMENT DRIVE SYSTEM 10-000-TOC 11-000-TOC LINKAGE 11-000-TOC 12-000-TOC ACCESSORIES 12-000-TOC
  2. 2. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-0001 ENGINE - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 0 AA01Z081-1 01-0002 ENGINE - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 AA01Z123-1 01-0003 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z632-1 01-0004 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z633-1 01-0005 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z624-1 01-0006 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z625-1 01-0007 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z302-1 01-0008 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z368-1 01-0009 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z306-1 01-0010 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z309-1 01-0011 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z303-1 01-0012 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z308-1 01-0013 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z313-1 01-0014 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z312-1 01-0015 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z307-1 01-0016 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z304-1 01-0017 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z316-1 01-0018 ENGINE INSTALLATION - (A00000001 - BBE283070) 0115Z314-1 01-0019 ENGINE INSTALLATION - (BBE283071 - A99999999) 0115Z333-1 01-0020 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 0115Z318-1 01-0021 ENGINE INSTALLATION - ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z446-1 01-0022 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z310-1 01-0023 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z315-1 01-0024 COOLANT PUMP N687Z063-1 01-0025 COOLANT PUMP N687Z064-1 01-0026 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 0115Z311-1 01-0027 ENGINE INSTALLATION - ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z438-1 01-0028 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 0115Z321-1 01-0029 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 0115Z319-1 01-0030 ENGINE INSTALLATION - ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z448-1 01-0031 ENGINE INSTALLATION - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 0115Z320-1 01-0032 ENGINE INSTALLATION - ENGINE TIER 2 0115Z449-1 01-0033 AIR PRE FILTER 0292Z012-1 01-0034 AIR PRE FILTER - FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER AAT0008VEC003059 0292Z014-1 01-0035 AIR CLEANER E060Z060-1 01-0036 AIR CLEANER - FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER AAT0008VEC003059 E060Z088-1 01-0037 AIR CLEANER - FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER AAT0008VEC003059 E060Z089-1 01-0038 AIR CLEANER E060Z061-1 01-0039 AIR CLEANER E060Z069-1 01-0040 AIR CLEANER E060Z064-1 01-0041 STARTER MOTOR - TRACTORS WITH CAB E055Z031-1 01-0042 ALTERNATOR - TRACTORS WITH CAB 0160Z045-1 01-0043 EXHAUST VERTICAL - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 0 E059Z014-1 01-0044 EXHAUST VERTICAL - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 2 E059Z015-1 01-0045 EXHAUST VERTICAL - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 2 E059Z016-1 01-0046 EXHAUST SYSTEM - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 0 EE87Z014-1 01-0047 EXHAUST SYSTEM - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 2 EE87Z018-1 01-0048 HOSE EQ63Z006-1 01-0049 FUEL SYSTEM E062Z071-1 01-0050 FUEL TANK LEFT HAND EA96Z026-1 01-0051 FUEL SYSTEM E062Z072-1 01-0052 COOLING SYSTEM E065Z033-1 01-0053 COOLING SYSTEM E065Z034-1 01-0054 COOLING SYSTEM - 4 WHEELS DRIVE - WITH CAB 0260Z014-1 01-0055 RADIATOR 0265Z009-1 01-0056 COOLING SYSTEM - WITH CAB / ENGINE TIER 2 0260Z018-1 01-0057 COOLING SYSTEM - WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 2 0260Z019-1 01-0058 HEAT EXCHANGER 0360Z003-1 01-0059 COOLING SYSTEM 4 WD - TRACTORS WITH OPERATOR PLATAFORM EA45Z006-1 01-0060 FUEL TANK EA98Z002-1 01-0061 FUEL TANK EA98Z003-1 01-0062 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z322-1 01-0063 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z369-1 01-0064 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z323-1 01-0065 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z365-1 01-0066 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z762-1 01-0067 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z326-1 01-0068 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z327-1 01-0069 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z328-1 01-0070 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z329-1 01-0071 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z330-1
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-0072 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z331-1 01-0073 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z332-1 01-0074 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z334-1 01-0075 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z335-1 01-0076 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z336-1 01-0077 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z337-1 01-0078 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z338-1 01-0079 ENGINE INSTALLATION 0115Z339-1
  4. 4. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) T0218379 10 1 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 Ref AA01Z081-1 Page 01-0001
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE Page01-0001 WITH PLATFORM / ENGINE TIER 0 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 6262796M91 1 KIT, MOTOR 420DS TIER0 PLATF 120 HP SEE PAGE 01-0062 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0063 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0064 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0065 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0067 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0068 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0069 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0070 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0071 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0072 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0073 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0019 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0074 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0075 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0076 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0077 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0078 1 MOTOR SEE PAGE 01-0079 2 3019871X1 4 HEX NUT M16 (2.0) ISO 10 PH 3 6270086M1 1 SPACER PART 4 063204P1 4 STUD BOLT M16 X 250 5 3019865X1 6 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M16 X 75 ISO 10.9 PH 6 191314M1 2 LOCATOR 7 6211798M1 4 BOLT M12 X 1.75 X 60 8.8 ZN DIN933 8 6209058M1 1 STUD BOLT M16 X 5/8 X 71 9 368748X1 1 NUT UNF 5/8-18-SAE 8-PH 10 3009938X1 1 BOLT
  6. 6. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91O Ref 0115Z333-1 Page 01-0019
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0019 (BBE283071 - A99999999) Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V82687700 1 BASE 2 V88657500 1 CARTRIDGE 3 V82687400 1 DRINKING GLASS 4 V82687500 1 PLASTIC PLUG 5 V589270 2 BANJO BOLT C8 DIN7623 6 V116310 4 SEALING RING A14X18 7 V640255010 1 PLUG 8 VHA8330 1 SCREW M8 X 80 ISO 8.8 9 V836120989 2 WASHER 10 V88611300 1 BANJO BOLT 11 VHA9230 1 SCREW M8 X 35 SFS_EN_ISO_4017 8.8 12 V82635700 1 TUBE 13 V017352 2 SPACER 14 V88650100 1 SEDIMENT BOWL 15 V82687600 1 PLASTIC PLUG 16 V116310 1 SEALING RING A14X18 17 ACW0622030 1 TUBE 18 V615881216 1 SEALING WASHER 19 V641086008 1 STRAIGHT FITTING
  8. 8. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91A 16 17 17 17 8 13 11 11 10 1 1 2 2 15 15 20 25 6 19 24 18 22 23 21 4 5 3 7 14 14 9 Ref 0115Z322-1 Page 01-0062
  9. 9. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0062 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836766377 1 CYLINDER BLOCK 2 V836866069 1 CAMSHAFT BEARING BUSH 3 4 BOOT 4 10 BUSH 5 1 BOOT 6 VGR5111 1 CAP 7 V529903180 10 HEX CAP SCREW 8 V836666990 4 LINER 9 V836647502 8 CYLINDER LINER O-RING 10 V836647503 4 CYLINDER LINER O-RING 11 V640016016 4 PLUG 12 V836529872 1 PLUG 13 V836673191 4 LINER 14 VGR0261 4 PLUG M10 X 1 DIN910 5.8 15 V615571014 2 SEALING WASHER 16 V640325018 1 PLUG 17 VKH3617 3 GASKET A 18 X 22 X 1.5 DIN7603 CU 18 V836019756 1 PLUG 19 V836014334 1 OIL DIPSTICK GUIDE PIPE 20 VGR5026 1 PLUG A 40 DIN443 21 VGR5013 1 PLUG A 20 DIN443 22 V615881216 1 SEALING WASHER 23 V640305012 5 PLUG 24 V82615500 1 ADJUSTABLE T-THREADED CONNECTION 25 V887283760 1 PRESSURE SWITCH UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER CC001579 V89661600 1 OIL PRESSURE SENSOR UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER CC001579 V89609400 1 OIL PRESSURE SENSOR FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER CC001580
  10. 10. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91B 2 39 40 43 6 3 1 7 8 9 12 11 4 5 22 10 37 37 14 15 34 34 36 41 33 32 31 35 24 23 25 19 27 13 26 28 28 28 30 42 18 16 29 17 21 20 Ref 0115Z369-1 Page 01-0063
  11. 11. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0063 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836647419 1 GASKET 2 V836652221 1 TIMING GEAR CASE 3 VHA6324 12 SCREW M8 X 25 ISO 8.8 4 VJE8802 4 PIN 5 V529801440 2 HEX CAP SCREW 6 V836138356 1 SHAFT 7 1 GEAR 8 V836139039 1 BUSH 9 V836129845 1 FLANGE 10 V529902720 1 HEX CAP SCREW 11 V529801910 1 HEX CAP SCREW 12 V546801380 5 STUD BOLT 13 V836747675 1 TIMING MARK INDICATOR 14 V836647575 1 GEAR HOUSING FRONT COVER 15 V835336796 1 GASKET 16 V836129782 1 COVER 17 V614105880 1 OIL SEAL 18 VJB1108 5 NUT M8 19 VHA6322 5 SCREW M8 X 16 SFS_EN_ISO_4017 8.8 20 V836136717 1 COVER 21 V836129946 1 GASKET 22 V529801500 2 HEX CAP SCREW 23 VHA8328 3 SCREW M8 X 60 SFS_EN_ISO_4014 8.8 24 V836120989 1 WASHER 25 V602060612 1 RETAINER CLAMP 26 V615571014 1 SEALING WASHER 27 V836655233 1 UNION 28 V615870610 4 SEALING WASHER 29 V82607600 1 HOSE 30 V82619400 2 BANJO BOLT 31 V529801460 3 HEX CAP SCREW 32 V836655230 1 BEARING HOUSING 33 V835336793 1 GASKET 34 VLA1014 2 BALL BEARING ?45-75 X 16 MM 35 VKG3031 1 RETAINING RING 31X1.2 DIN472 36 V836674533 1 GEAR 37 V686300 1 COUPLING SLEEVE 38 V581804680 1 HEX SOCKET SCREW 39 V640325018 1 PLUG 40 V615881822 1 SEALING WASHER 41 V82618500 1 SPRING CARRIER 42 VHA9230 3 SCREW M8 X 35 SFS_EN_ISO_4017 8.8 43 V836138354 1 IDLER GEAR
  12. 12. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91C 6 6 8 7 5 3 9 4 2 1 Ref 0115Z323-1 Page 01-0064
  13. 13. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0064 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836859309 1 FLYWHEEL HOUSING 2 VJE8802 2 PIN 3 V528902230 8 HEX CAP SCREW 4 V581705030 6 HEX SOCKET SCREW 5 V837074841 1 CRANKSHAFT SEAL 6 VHC8551 10 HEX SOCKET SCREW M12 X 50 7 V836659026 1 STARTER RING 8 6220419M1 1 FLYWHEEL 9 6220137M91 1 FLYWHEEL
  14. 14. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91D 3 4 5 9 12 7 11 8 2 13 14 15 21 17 16 18 20 19 1 6 10 22 23 Ref 0115Z365-1 Page 01-0065
  15. 15. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0065 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V88627100 1 CRANKSHAFT 2 V836124524 1 GEAR 3 V836640073 4 PISTON 4 4 PIN 5 8 CIRCLIP 6 V836640078 1 PISTON RING KIT 7 V836664392 1 CONROD 8 V836864141 2 CONNECTING ROD BOLT 9 V836110646 1 BEARING BUSH 10 V836110552 8 BEARING SHELL V836112762 4 BEARING SHELL THICKNESS 0,25mm V836112763 4 BEARING SHELL THICKNESS 0,50mm V836112765 4 BEARING SHELL THICKNESS 1,00mm V836112766 4 BEARING THICKNESS 1,50mm 11 V836655514 5 MAIN BEARING 12 V836119459 2 THRUST WASHER 13 V836119550 1 GEAR,CRANKSHAFT 14 V836122840 1 GEAR,CRANKSHAFT 15 V836129781 1 RING 16 V836846463 1 CRANKSHAFT HUB 17 V595953360 1 PIN 18 V836667450 1 CRANKSHAFT V-BELT PULLEY 19 V836647310 1 CRANKSHAFT NUT 20 VHC9326 6 HEX SOCKET SCREW M8 X 20 SFS_EN_ISO_4762 8.8 21 V836136271 1 SHIELD 22 V836752303 1 CRANKSHAFT 23 V836664394 4 CONROD [A] V82659700 3 CONNECTING ROD KIT [B] V82659800 4 CONNECTING ROD KIT [C] V82659900 6 KIT, CONROD [D] [A] UNSALEABLE PIECE [B] 3 CYLINDERS [C] 4 CYLINDERS [D] 6 CYLINDERS
  16. 16. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91F 7 7 6 8 5 5 11 9 9 1 4 3 2 10 15 14 12 13 Ref 0115Z326-1 Page 01-0067
  17. 17. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0067 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 V836766123 1 COUNTERWEIGHT V836747348 1 HOUSING 2 V616810103 2 BALL 3 V836146879 2 SHAFT 4 V581804202 2 HEX SOCKET SCREW 5 V836146880 4 THRUST WASHER 6 V836766121 1 COUNTERWEIGHT 7 V836146876 2 BEARING BUSH 8 V836766122 1 COUNTERWEIGHT 9 V836146876 2 BEARING BUSH 10 V581805170 4 HEX SOCKET SCREW 11 VJE8802 2 PIN 12 V836119920 1 SHIM 13 V640435008 2 BANJO BOLT 14 V641016008 1 STRAIGHT FITTING 15 V836747478 1 OIL PIPE
  18. 18. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91G 4 2 1 1 1 5 3 3 7 7 8 9 10 11 12 14 13 16 17 18 15 20 6 19 Ref 0115Z327-1 Page 01-0068
  19. 19. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0068 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 V836667040 1 ROCKER ARM 2 V512861000 8 NUT 3 V837069023 1 VALVE ROCKER ADJUSTMENT SCREW 4 V837069020 2 PLUG 5 V836666609 4 BRACKET 6 V836655884 3 SPRING 7 V836755871 1 SHAFT 8 V836655406 4 NUT 9 V836655867 8 PUSH ROD 10 V836014264 8 TAPPET 11 V836766055 1 CAMSHAFT 12 V603305760 1 WOODRUFF KEY 13 V836646389 1 GEAR,CAMSHAFT 14 V836646382 16 COTTER 15 V836646381 8 WASHER 16 V836646381 8 WASHER 17 V836646357 4 EXHAUST VALVE 18 V836646356 4 INTAKE VALVE 19 V836767044 1 ROCKER SHAFT ASM 20 V836667042 8 ROCKER ARM
  20. 20. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91H 4 5 3 8 1 7 19 20 17 10 15 9 22 24 6 2 21 18 16 11 14 23 12 13 25 Ref 0115Z328-1 Page 01-0069
  21. 21. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0069 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836012841 4 RUBBER BUSH 2 V836119855 4 WASHER 3 VHA9089 4 SCREW 4 V243020 1 CLAMP 5 V82607700 1 SPRING 6 V836746361 1 VALVE ROCKER COVER 7 V836746362 1 VALVE ROCKER COVER GASKET 8 V88639300 1 HOSE LG:2000 MM 9 V836755385 1 CYLINDER HEAD 10 V836859109 2 STUD BOLT 11 V836859110 2 NUT 12 V836647835 2 LIFTING EYE EXTENSION 13 V836640252 2 LIFT EYE 14 V546801900 4 STUD BOLT 15 V836673175 8 VALVE GUIDE 16 V837073166 8 VALVE STEM GASKET 17 V595953360 2 PIN 18 V836859104 20 HEXAGON FLANGE BOLT 19 V640325018 1 PLUG 20 VKH3617 1 GASKET A 18 X 22 X 1.5 DIN7603 CU 21 V546901435 8 STUD BOLT 22 V836647942 7 PLUG 23 V837084524 1 CYLINDER HEAD GASKET 24 V836647600 4 VALVE SEAT [A] V836647936 4 VALVE SEAT [B] 25 V89605500 1 KIT, CYL. HEAD 4 CYL [A] EXHAUST [B] INLET
  22. 22. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91I 3 3 4 5 6 19 2 18 8 1 15 15 16 14 14 13 10 12 11 7 17 9 Ref 0115Z329-1 Page 01-0070
  23. 23. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0070 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836766932 1 EXHAUST MANIFOLD 2 V88657600 4 STUD BOLT M10X70 3 V513601002 9 NUT 4 V546801960 4 STUD BOLT 5 V89754400 8 SPACER 6 V836652803 1 SPACER PIECE 7 V82083900 1 PROTECTION 8 VHC8439 2 SCREW 9 VHA8328 1 SCREW M8 X 60 SFS_EN_ISO_4014 8.8 10 VHA6325 4 SCREW M8 X 30 ISO 8.8 11 VHA8329 2 SCREW M8 X 70 SFS_EN_ISO_4014 8.8 12 V836766828 1 INTAKE MANIFOLD 13 V836747595 1 INTAKE MANIFOLD GASKET 14 V640016012 1 PLUG 15 V836666074 2 GASKET 16 V88623900 1 SPACER
  24. 24. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91J 14 14 13 15 2 1 6 3 10 4 16 16 9 5 12 12 7 7 21 8 18 17 20 19 Ref 0115Z330-1 Page 01-0071
  25. 25. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0071 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V886476001 1 TURBOCHARGER 2 V32589800 1 GASKET 3 VGP3915 2 HOSE CLIP D=44-56 SMS2298 4 V82656500 1 HOSE 5 V88624000 1 PIPE 6 VHC8439 2 SCREW 7 V836666074 2 GASKET 8 V88623900 1 SPACER 9 V836740277 1 GASKET 10 VJB1108 4 NUT M8 11 V546801380 2 STUD BOLT 12 V88641500 2 STUD BOLT M8X40 10.9 OXI NEG 13 V615881216 1 SEALING WASHER 14 V89666100 2 ADJUSTABLE T-THREADED CONNECTION 15 V836767013 1 TURBOCHARGER LUBRICATION OIL PIPE 16 VKH3635 2 SEALING WASHER 16-20 X 1.5 MM 17 V836747650 1 PIPE 18 V836647215 2 RUBBER ELBOW 19 VGP3910 2 HOSE CLIP 20 SMS2298 20 V836767015 1 TURBOCHARGER LUBRICATION OIL PIPE 21 V641086012 1 STRAIGHT FITTING
  26. 26. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91M 9 3 3 3 8 4 7 5 6 10 10 10 20 11 1 2 18 19 17 16 25 22 15 13 14 21 12 24 23 26 27 29 28 30 37 34 31 32 36 35 33 Ref 0115Z331-1 Page 01-0072
  28. 28. Massey Ferguson MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) C047003 ENGINE INSTALLATION Page01-0072 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 V836773146 1 LUBRICATING OIL PUMP 2 V836007871 1 SHIM 3 V836008449 3 GASKET 4 V836773149 1 OIL PIPE 5 VHA6322 1 SCREW M8 X 16 SFS_EN_ISO_4017 8.8 6 VHC9336 1 HEX SOCKET SCREW M10 X 25 SFS_EN_ISO_4762 8.8 7 VJB1108 1 NUT M8 8 V602074522 1 HOSE CLIP 9 V836773149 1 OIL PIPE 10 VHC9326 6 HEX SOCKET SCREW M8 X 20 SFS_EN_ISO_4762 8.8 11 V836755610 1 OIL PUMP SUCTION PIPE 12 V504861000 1 NUT 13 V836122910 1 WASHER 14 V836338667 1 GEAR 15 VHC8338 2 HEX SOCKET SCREW M10 X 40 CL8.8 ZN 16 V836120191 1 OIL PUMP SHAFT 17 V836120193 1 GEAR 18 V836652600 1 OIL PUMP SHAFT 19 V836119796 1 GASKET 20 V528801380 1 HEX CAP SCREW 21 V836755980 1 OIL SUMP 22 V89743700 1 OIL SUMP GASKET V89679600 1 HOUSING GASKET 23 V581705570 12 HEX SOCKET SCREW 24 V88639400 2 ALLEN HEAD SCREW M12X70 25 V581705550 4 HEX SOCKET SCREW 26 V836659968 1 OIL FILLER CAP 27 V614604740 1 O-RING 28 V836659967 1 ENGINE OIL FILL PIPE 29 V85560300 2 BOLT M8 X 120 30 V614603230 1 O-RING 31 VJD0408 2 WASHER M8 32 VHA6323 2 SCREW M8 X 20 CL8.8 33 V836747067 1 DIPSTICK 34 V511801200 18 SQUARE NUT 35 V836655493 1 PLUG 36 V615571014 1 SEALING WASHER 37 V581704830 4 HEX SOCKET SCREW
  29. 29. MF 470XTRA TRACTOR (BR) 6262796M91N 10 10 10 10 4 3 5 8 6 6 2 1 9 20 14 13 12 11 15 16 17 18 19 7 Ref 0115Z332-1 Page 01-0073

