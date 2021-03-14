Successfully reported this slideshow.
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Pag...
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Nu...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) T0218195 27 26 2 2 25 24 23 3 34 22 21 20 28 4 29 19 18 5 17 6 30 7 31 32 33 ...
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ENGINE Page01-0001 2 WHEELS DRIVE Item Part Number Qty...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 071676N1 4 5 1 3 2 Ref 0157Z001-1 Page 01-0030
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ALTERNATOR GUARD Page01-0030 Item Part Number Qty Desc...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 3589442M91 6 6 13 5 4 4 4 4 2 1 10 11 12 3 14 9 8 7 Ref 0160Z011-1 Page 01-00...
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ALTERNATOR Page01-0031 Item Part Number Qty Descriptio...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 036657N1 13 1 5 2 12 3 11 4 10 9 8 7 6 Ref EN09Z002-1 Page 01-0034
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 FIXATION ENGINE - TRANSMISSION Page01-0034 Item Part N...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 047919N1 10 5 5 5 5 8 8 1 11 3 3 7 6 9 4 2 Ref ED30Z003-1 Page 02-0031
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 FRONT AXLE Page02-0031 TWO WHEEL DRIVE Item Part Numbe...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 047668N1 10 9 7 8 6 5 4 3 1 2 Ref ED30Z002-1 Page 02-0036
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 FRONT AXLE Page02-0036 FOUR WHEEL DRIVE Item Part Numb...
MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 036598T1 7 6 11 9 8 5 2 1 4 3 10 Ref EG54Z005-1 Page 01-0003
Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) Tractor Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 TABLE OF CONTENT Page00-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-000-TOC ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM 01-000-TOC 02-000-TOC AXLES 02-000-TOC 03-000-TOC DRIVE TRAIN SYSTEM 03-000-TOC 04-000-TOC HYDRAULIC SYSTEM 04-000-TOC 05-000-TOC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 05-000-TOC 06-000-TOC PLATFORM 06-000-TOC 07-000-TOC CHASSIS 07-000-TOC 08-000-TOC WHEELS 08-000-TOC 09-000-TOC IMPLEMENT DRIVE SYSTEM 09-000-TOC 10-000-TOC LINKAGE 10-000-TOC 11-000-TOC ACCESSORIES 11-000-TOC
  2. 2. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ENGINE, FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Page01-000-TOC Page Number Page Title Page Reference 01-0001 ENGINE - 2 WHEELS DRIVE EG54Z045-1 01-0002 ENGINE - 4 WHEELS DRIVE EG54Z044-1 01-0003 ENGINE EG54Z005-1 01-0004 CYLINDER BLOCK XA10Z003-1 01-0005 CRANKSHAFT IS15Z003-1 01-0006 PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS EK48Z012-1 01-0007 CYLINDER HEAD COVER EO65Z023-1 01-0008 ENGINE BREATHER EO76Z013-1 01-0009 VALVES AND ROCKERSHAFTS EO58Z012-1 01-0010 CYLINDER HEAD XA12Z004-1 01-0011 CRANKSHAFT OIL SEAL REAR EO60Z002-1 01-0012 LUBRIFICATING OIL FILTER AND OIL COOLER EK07Z014-1 01-0013 LUBRIFICATING OIL PUMP EK06Z003-1 01-0014 LUBRIFICATING OIL PUMP EJ98Z011-1 01-0015 TIMING CASE EO55Z010-1 01-0016 CAMSHAFT EO61Z012-1 01-0017 IDLER GEARS EO62Z009-1 01-0018 FUEL INJECTION EQUIPMENT 0400Z003-1 01-0019 FUEL INJECTION PUMP EO68Z012-1 01-0020 FUEL OIL LIFT PUMP N100Z011-1 01-0021 INDUCTION MANIFOLD 0355Z001-1 01-0022 EXHAUST MANIFOLD 0330Z002-1 01-0023 TURBOCHARGER INSTALLATION N103Z010-1 01-0024 ADMISSION SYSTEM TURBO E144Z001-1 01-0025 FAN EH03Z002-1 01-0026 FAN AND EXTENSION EO85Z010-1 01-0027 WATER PUMP 0275Z003-1 01-0028 THERMOSTATO AND HOUSING E004Z003-1 01-0029 CRANKSHAFT PULLEY EO64Z011-1 01-0030 ALTERNATOR GUARD 0157Z001-1 01-0031 ALTERNATOR 0160Z011-1 01-0032 STARTER MOTOR E055Z003-1 01-0033 FLYWHEEL - 13" - SPLIT TORQUE EH89Z001-1 01-0034 FIXATION ENGINE - TRANSMISSION EN09Z002-1 01-0035 JOINTS SET CYLINDER HEAD EO79Z007-1 01-0036 JOINTS SET BLOCK EO78Z004-1 01-0037 AIR CLEANER EH09Z031-1 01-0038 AIR CLEANER - WITH NOZZLE DUST EH09Z032-1 01-0039 AIR CLEANER EH09Z005-1 01-0040 EXHAUST SYSTEM - WITHOUT NOZZLE DUST EE87Z004-1 01-0041 CLAMP EI07Z003-1 01-0042 EXHAUST VERTICAL - WITH NOZZLE DUST E059Z001-1 01-0043 RADIATOR 2 WD EJ34Z001-1 01-0044 RADIATOR 4 WD EJ35Z001-1 01-0045 FUEL SYSTEM - EXTRA CAPACITY E062Z016-1 01-0046 FUEL SYSTEM - EXTRA CAPACITY E062Z017-1 01-0047 FUEL TANK LEFT HAND - EXTRA CAPACITY EA96Z021-1 01-0048 FUEL SYSTEM E062Z018-1 01-0049 FUEL SYSTEM E062Z019-1 01-0050 FUEL TANK LEFT HAND - PLASTIC EA96Z013-1 01-0051 FUEL SYSTEM PROTECTOR EI19Z002-1 01-0052 FUEL SYSTEM PROTECTOR EI19Z003-1 01-0053 KIT SEDIMENTADOR AND FILTER OF FUEL E142Z001-1 01-0054 STARTING HEATER EI56Z019-1
  3. 3. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) T0218195 27 26 2 2 25 24 23 3 34 22 21 20 28 4 29 19 18 5 17 6 30 7 31 32 33 16 8 9 13 10 11 12 14 15 Ref EG54Z045-1 Page 01-0001
  4. 4. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ENGINE Page01-0001 2 WHEELS DRIVE Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 048033S1 1 PIPE 2 3145135M91 2 KIT, BELT 3 036598T1 1 ENGINE 4 071676N1 1 GUARD SEE PAGE 01-0030 FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24015 071662P1 1 GUARD UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24016 5 3145137M1 1 ARM BUSH 6 036705P1 1 TURNBUCKLE 7 353756X1 1 FLAT WASHER 3/8" 8 353434X1 1 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 9 354264X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 3/8-16 X 1.75-SAE 5-ZN 10 353691X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 3/8"-16 X 1 11 353434X1 1 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 12 353756X1 1 FLAT WASHER 3/8" 13 036696S1 1 BRACKET 14 390830X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 70 ISO 8.8 ZN 15 353446X1 2 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 16 036695P1 1 BRACKET 17 339081X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 20 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 18 339376X1 1 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 19 036691S1 1 BRACKET 20 391388X1 1 FLAT WASHER ?10,5-18 X 2,5 MM ZN 21 339402X1 1 HEX NUT M10 (1.5) ISO 8 ZN 22 3589442M91 1 ALTERNATOR 35A SEE PAGE 01-0031 UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24015 6283264M91 1 ALTERNATOR FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24016 23 047919N1 1 FASTENER SEE PAGE 02-0031 24 036657N1 1 FASTENER SEE PAGE 01-0034 25 353431X1 2 NUT 3/8"-24 -SAE 5-ZN 26 353434X1 2 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 27 6306848M91 1 STARTERMOTOR 28 353679X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 5/16"-18 X 1", GR5 29 353446X1 2 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 30 339376X1 1 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 31 339234X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 120 ISO 8.8 ZN 32 339081X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 20 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 33 339376X1 2 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 34 068031P1 1 BEADING
  5. 5. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 071676N1 4 5 1 3 2 Ref 0157Z001-1 Page 01-0030
  6. 6. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ALTERNATOR GUARD Page01-0030 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 6234263M1 1 GUARD RH / LD RIGHT HAND 2 071664S1 1 BRACKET 3 071666S1 1 GUARD 4 339666X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M6 X 20 (1.0) ISO 8.8 ZN 5 353754X1 2 FLAT WASHER 1/4" ZN
  7. 7. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 3589442M91 6 6 13 5 4 4 4 4 2 1 10 11 12 3 14 9 8 7 Ref 0160Z011-1 Page 01-0031
  8. 8. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ALTERNATOR Page01-0031 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 071192R1 1 PULLEY 2 071200R1 1 FAN 3 071199R1 1 FASTENER 4 071191R1 1 KIT, REPAIR 5 071196R1 1 COVER 6 071190R1 1 KIT, ROTOR 7 071198R1 1 STATOR 8 071201R1 1 RECTIFIER 9 071195R1 1 COVER 10 071193R1 1 REGULATOR 11 071197R1 1 KIT, BRUSH 12 071189R1 1 DIODE 13 071194R1 1 BEARING 14 071206R1 1 CAPACITOR
  9. 9. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 036657N1 13 1 5 2 12 3 11 4 10 9 8 7 6 Ref EN09Z002-1 Page 01-0034
  10. 10. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 FIXATION ENGINE - TRANSMISSION Page01-0034 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 048705P1 1 PLATE 2 353434X1 1 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 3 354511X1 1 BOLT UNF 3/8-24 X 4.25-SAE 5-ZN 4 191314M1 2 LOCATOR 5 353426X1 1 NUT 7/16"-20 SAE 5 ZN 6 021089P1 2 BOLT 7/8X9X3,3 7 021079P1 2 BOLT 3/4-10X3.62 8 377583X1 2 BOLT UNC 5/8-11 X 5.25-SAE 8-PH 9 377825X1 5 HEX CAP SCREW 7/16"-14 X 2-3/8 10 353432X1 1 LOCK WASHER 7/16" 11 338598X1 1 BOLT UNF 12 353711X1 4 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 7/16-14 X 2.62-SAE 5-ZN 13 353431X1 1 NUT 3/8"-24 -SAE 5-ZN
  11. 11. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 047919N1 10 5 5 5 5 8 8 1 11 3 3 7 6 9 4 2 Ref ED30Z003-1 Page 02-0031
  12. 12. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 FRONT AXLE Page02-0031 TWO WHEEL DRIVE Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification FRONT AXLE 1 021083P1 2 NUT 1.0-12 UNF2B G8 ZN 2 3146574M1 2 NUT 3/4-16 UNF2B G8 ZN 3 3145197M2 2 SPACER 4 047663P1 2 STUD BOLT 5 368748X1 6 NUT UNF 5/8-18-SAE 8-PH 6 047899P1 4 STUD BOLT 7 047900P1 2 STUD BOLT 8 3587665M1 2 STUD BOLT 368748X1 2 NUT UNF 5/8-18-SAE 8-PH 9 3145139M2 1 BRACKET LH / LE LEFT HAND 10 3145138M1 1 BRACKET RH / LD RIGHT HAND 11 047662P1 2 STUD BOLT
  13. 13. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) T0218194 27 26 2 2 25 24 23 3 34 22 21 20 28 4 29 19 18 5 17 6 30 7 31 32 33 16 8 9 13 10 11 12 14 15 Ref EG54Z044-1 Page 01-0002
  14. 14. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 ENGINE Page01-0002 4 WHEELS DRIVE Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification 1 048033S1 1 PIPE 2 3145135M91 2 KIT, BELT 3 036598T1 1 ENGINE 4 071676N1 1 GUARD SEE PAGE 01-0030 UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24015 071662P1 1 GUARD FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24016 5 3145137M1 1 ARM BUSH 6 036705P1 1 TURNBUCKLE 7 353756X1 1 FLAT WASHER 3/8" 8 353434X1 1 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 9 354264X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 3/8-16 X 1.75-SAE 5-ZN 10 353691X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 3/8"-16 X 1 11 353434X1 1 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 12 353756X1 1 FLAT WASHER 3/8" 13 036696S1 1 BRACKET 14 390830X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M8 X 70 ISO 8.8 ZN 15 353446X1 2 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 16 036695P1 1 BRACKET 17 339081X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 20 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 18 339376X1 1 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 19 036691S1 1 BRACKET 20 391388X1 1 FLAT WASHER ?10,5-18 X 2,5 MM ZN 21 339402X1 1 HEX NUT M10 (1.5) ISO 8 ZN 22 3589442M91 1 ALTERNATOR 35A SEE PAGE 01-0031 UP TO SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24015 6283264M91 1 ALTERNATOR FROM SERIAL OR ENGINE NUMBER BTY24016 23 047668N1 1 FASTENER SEE PAGE 02-0036 24 036657N1 1 FASTENER SEE PAGE 01-0034 25 353431X1 2 NUT 3/8"-24 -SAE 5-ZN 26 353434X1 2 LOCK WASHER 3/8" ZN 27 6306848M91 1 STARTERMOTOR 28 353679X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT 5/16"-18 X 1", GR5 29 353446X1 2 LOCK WASHER 5/16" 30 339376X1 1 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 31 339234X1 1 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 120 ISO 8.8 ZN 32 339081X1 2 HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLT M10 X 20 (1.5) ISO 8.8 ZN 33 339376X1 2 LOCKWASHER M10 ZN 34 068031P1 1 BEADING
  21. 21. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 047668N1 10 9 7 8 6 5 4 3 1 2 Ref ED30Z002-1 Page 02-0036
  22. 22. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  23. 23. Massey Ferguson MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) CPE465 FRONT AXLE Page02-0036 FOUR WHEEL DRIVE Item Part Number Qty Description Comments Technical Specification FRONT AXLE 1 3146574M1 2 NUT 3/4-16 UNF2B G8 ZN 2 021083P1 2 NUT 1.0-12 UNF2B G8 ZN 3 369363X1 2 BOLT 5/8-11 X 4.50-SAE 8-PH 4 047663P1 2 STUD BOLT 5 047662P1 2 STUD BOLT 6 020332P1 4 STUD BOLT 7 368748X1 4 NUT UNF 5/8-18-SAE 8-PH 8 368748X1 8 NUT UNF 5/8-18-SAE 8-PH 9 036161P1 1 BRACKET RH / LD RIGHT HAND 036162P1 1 BRACKET LH / LE LEFT HAND 10 036660P1 8 STUD BOLT 5/8 -18UNF X M16-2
  24. 24. MF 465 TRACTOR 4WD (0000000001 - 465-236367) 036598T1 7 6 11 9 8 5 2 1 4 3 10 Ref EG54Z005-1 Page 01-0003

