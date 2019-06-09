Toyota 52-6FGU40 Forklift Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOREWORD This manual covers the service procedures of the TOYOTA FORKLIFT 6FGU16FDU33-45, 6FGAU16FDAU50. Please use this m...
SECTION INDEX I NAME 1SECTIONI IGENERAL ENGINE TORQUE CONVERTER FRONT AXLE REAR AXLE STEERlNG rn BRAKE MATERIAL HANDLING S...
GENERAL Page ...............................................EXTERIOR VIEWS 0-2 ...................VEHICLE MODEL-FRAME NUMB...
0-2 EXTERIOR VIEWS
VEHICLE MODEL * FRAME NUMBER Model Load capacity * Engine 02-6FDU33 3.25 (7000) TOYOTA 132 02-6FDU35 3.5 (8000) *: When th...
HOW TO READ THIS MANUAL EXPLANATION METHOD 1. Operation procedure (1) The operation procedure is described in either patte...
2. H o w to read components figures (Example) ( 1 1 The components figure uses the illustra- tion in the parts catalog for...
OPERATIONAL TIPS 1. Safe operation (1) After jacking up, always support with rigid stands. (2) When hoisting the vehicle o...
STANDARD BOLT AND NUT TIGHTENING TORQUE How to judge tightening torque of a standard bolt or nut 1. How to judge tightenin...
TIGHTENING TORQUE TABLE 5.4 I 55 I 48 in-lbf 5T 6T 7T 8T 16 6 8 10 12 14 16 6 8 10 12 14 6 8 10 12 14 16 8 10 12 1.5 1.O 1...
PRECOAT BOLTS (Bolts with seal lock agent coating on threads) 1. Do not use the precoat bolt as it is in either of the fol...
WlRE ROPE SUSPENSION ANGLE LIST SAFE LOAD FOR EACH WlRE ROPE SUSPENSION ANGLE unit: N (ton) [lbfl Suspens~on method 2 b' i...
  1. 1. FOREWORD This manual covers the service procedures of the TOYOTA FORKLIFT 6FGU16FDU33-45, 6FGAU16FDAU50. Please use this manual for providing quick, correct servicing of the corresponding forklift models. This manual deals with the above models as of March 1997. Please understand that disagreement can take place between the descriptions in the manual and actual vehicles due t o change in design and specifications. Any change or modifications thereafter will be informed by Toyota Industrial Equipment Parts & Service News. For the service procedures of the mounted engine, read the repair manuals listed below as reference together with this manual. (Reference) Repair manuals related to this manual are as follows: TOYOTA INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT GM6-262 ENGINE REPAIR MANUAL (No. C4630) TOYOTA INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT 11Z,12Z,13Z,14Z ENGINE REPAIR MANUAL (No. C4615) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
  2. 2. SECTION INDEX I NAME 1SECTIONI IGENERAL ENGINE TORQUE CONVERTER FRONT AXLE REAR AXLE STEERlNG rn BRAKE MATERIAL HANDLING SYSTEM 00 MAST CYLINDER o OIL CONTROL VALVE APPENDIX
  3. 3. GENERAL Page ...............................................EXTERIOR VIEWS 0-2 ...................VEHICLE MODEL-FRAME NUMBER 0-3 HOW TO READ THIS MANUAL .........................0-4 EXPLANATION METHOD ...................................... 0-4 ...................................................TERMINOLOGY 0-5 ABBREVIATIONS .................................................0-5 OPERATIONAL TIPS ...........................................0-6 STANDARD BOLT AND NUT TIGHTENING ...........................................................TORQUE 0-7 BOLT STRENGTH TYPE IDENTIFICATION METHOD ........................................................0-7 TIGHTENING TORQUE TABLE ............................... 0-8 PRECOAT BOLTS ...............................................0-9 HIGH PRESSURE HOSE FITTING TIGHTENING TORQUE ..................................... 0-9 WIRE ROPE SUSPENSION ANGLE LIST ............. 0-10 SAFE LOAD FOR EACH WlRE ROPE .......................................SUSPENSION ANGLE 0-10 COMPONENTS WEIGHT ..................................... 0-11 RECOMMENDED LUBRICANT .......................................QUANTITY & TYPES 0-12 ........................................LUBRICATION CHART 0-13 ..................................PERIODIC MAINTENANCE 0-14 PERIODIC REPLACEMENT OF PARTS ...........................................AND LUBRICANTS 0-20
  4. 4. 0-2 EXTERIOR VIEWS
  5. 5. VEHICLE MODEL * FRAME NUMBER Model Load capacity * Engine 02-6FDU33 3.25 (7000) TOYOTA 132 02-6FDU35 3.5 (8000) *: When the load center is 600 m m (24 in) TOYOTA 132 -- - 02-6FDU40 02-6FDAU50 Drive system Punching format -- 4.0 (9000) Torque converter I 506FGU45-60011 5.0 (11000) Frame No. punching position TOYOTA 132
  6. 6. HOW TO READ THIS MANUAL EXPLANATION METHOD 1. Operation procedure (1) The operation procedure is described in either pattern A or pattern B below. Pattern A: Explanation of each operation step with an illustration. Pattern B: Explanation of operation procedure by indicating step numbers in one illustration, followed by explanation of cautions and notes summarized as point operations. Example of description in pattern I3 DISASSEMBLY .INSPECTION.REASSEMBLY Tightening torque unit T = N.m (kgf-cm) [fb-lbf] 1 'T = 46.09 - 48.05 (470 - 4901 134.00 -- 35 451 8 Disassembly Procedure 1 Remove the cover. [Point 11 2 Remove the bush [Point 21-Operation explained later 3 Remove the gear. Point operations Explanation of key point for operation with an illustration [Point 11 1 Disassembly: Put a match mark when removing the pump cover. [Point 21 Inspection: Measure the bush inside diameter. Bush inside diameter limit: 19.12 m m (0.7528 in)
  7. 7. 2. H o w to read components figures (Example) ( 1 1 The components figure uses the illustra- tion in the parts catalog for the vehicle model. Please refer to the catalog for checking the part name. The number at the right shoulder of each FIG number in parts catalog components figure indicates the Fig. num- ber in the parts catalog. 3. Matters omitted in this manual ( 1 ) This manual omits descript~onof the following jobs, but perform them in actual operation: Cleaning and washing of removed parts as required 2 Visual inspection (partially described)8 TERMINOLOGY Caution: Important matters of which negligence may cause accidents. Be sure to abserve them. Note: Important items of which negligence may cause accidents, or matters in operation procedure re- quiring special attention. Standard: Values showing allowable range in inspection and adjustment. Limit: Maximum or minimum allowable value in inspection or adjustment. ABBREVIATIONS Abbreviation (code) ASSY FHPS L/ LH LLC 0PT 01s PS Meaning Assembly Full hydraulic power steering Less Lefthand Long life coolant Option Oversize Power steering Abbreviation (code) RH SAE SST STD T = O T U/S W/ Meaning Righthand Society of Automotive Engineers (USA) Special service tool Standard Tightening torque Number of teeth ( 0 0 ) Undersize With
  9. 9. OPERATIONAL TIPS 1. Safe operation (1) After jacking up, always support with rigid stands. (2) When hoisting the vehicle or its heavy component, use wire rope(s) with a sufficient reserve in load capacity. (3) Always disconnect the battery plugs before the inspection or servicing of electrical parts. 2. Tactful operation (1) Prepare the mechanic tools, necessary measuring instruments (circuit tester, megger, oil pres- sure gauge, etc.) and SSTs before starting operation. (2) Before disconnecting wiring, always check the cable color and wiring state. (3) When overhauling functional parts, complicated portions or related mechanisms, arrange the dis- assembled parts neatly to prevent confusion. (4) When disassembling and inspecting such a precision part as the control valve, use clean tools and operate in a clean location. (5) Follow the described procedures for disassembly, inspection and reassembly. (6) Replace gaskets, packings and O-rings with new ones each time they are disassembled. ( 7 ) Use genuine Toyota parts for replacement. (8)Use specified bolts and nuts. Observe the specified tightening torque at the time of reassembly. If no tightening torque is specified, tighten the bolt or nut according to the standard tightening torque table. 3. Grasping the trouble state When a trouble occurs, do not attempt immediate disassembly or replacement but first check if the trouble requires disassembly or replacement for correction.
  10. 10. STANDARD BOLT AND NUT TIGHTENING TORQUE How to judge tightening torque of a standard bolt or nut 1. How to judge tightening torque of a standard bolt: Find out the type of the bolt from the list below. Then, find the bolt tightening torque from the table. 2. How to judge tightening torque of a standard nut: The nut tightening torque can be judged from the bolt type. (See the item above.) BOLT STRENGTH TYPE IDENTIFICATION METHOD 1. Identification by bolt shape 2. Identification by part No. Hexagon Two protruding head bolt lines 5T Class 4 = 4T 5 = 5T 6 = 6T 7 = 7T 8 = 8T 4T Shape and class Hexagon flange bolt Hexagon Two protruding flange bolt lines 6T Hexagon head bolt Hexagon Three protruding head bolt lines 7T @Bolt head No. No mark No mark Hexagon Four protruding head bolt lines 8T 4T Welded bolt 4T I Hexagon head bolt Part No. 91611-40625 1T-LLength (mm) I D i a m e t e r (mm) LClass iameter I Length I Stud bolt rPart No. 92132-406 14 [TLLength (mm) I Diameter lmml LClass
  11. 11. TIGHTENING TORQUE TABLE 5.4 I 55 I 48 in-lbf 5T 6T 7T 8T 16 6 8 10 12 14 16 6 8 10 12 14 6 8 10 12 14 16 8 10 12 1.5 1.O 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.5 1.5 1.O 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.5 1.o 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.5 1.5 1.25 1.25 1.25 113 / 1150 83 I I 6.4 1 65 1 56 in-lbf I 1 160 1 12 I 32 I 330 I 24 I I 59 1 600 I 43 I I 91 1 930 1 67 137 1 1 4 0 0 1101 I I 7.8 1 80 1 69 in-lbf I 195 14 l9 I 1 400 1 2 9 39 1 72 1 730 1 53 I - I I I - I I 11 I I 1 1 1 0 1 8 25 1 260 1 19 52 1 530 1 38 95 1 970 1 70 147 1500 1108 226 1 2300 1 166 I I I 29 I 300 I 22 1 I 61 1 620 I 45 110 I I 1 1 1 0 0 1 8 0 83 j 850 61 - I _ I _ I I I I 1 I I I I I I I I I - I - I - I I I I I I I I I I I I 8.8 1 90 1 78 in-lbf I 215 1 1621 I 43 440 3 2 I 1 810 1 59 79 1 I 123 I 1250 I 90 I I I I 12 1 120 1 9 I I 28 1 290 1 21 58 1 590 1 43 103 / 1050 1 7 6 167 1 1700 1 123 - I - I - I I I I 33 I 330 I 24 I I 68 I 690 I 50 I I 120 1 1250 1 90
  12. 12. PRECOAT BOLTS (Bolts with seal lock agent coating on threads) 1. Do not use the precoat bolt as it is in either of the following cases: (a) After it is removed. (b) When the precoat bolt is moved (loosened or tight- ened) by tightness check, etc. Note: For torque check, use the lower limit of the allowable tight- ening torque range. If the bolt moves, retighten it according to the steps below. 2. Method for reuse of precoat bolts (1) Wash the bolt and threaded hole. (The threaded hole must be washed even for replacement of the bolt.) (2) Perfectly dry the washed parts by air blowing. (3) Apply the specified seal lock agent on the threaded portion of the bolt. HIGH PRESSURE HOSE FITTING TIGHTENING TORQUE 1. When connecting a high pressure hose, wipe the hose fitting and mating nipple contact surfaces with clean cloth t o remove foreign matters and dirt. Also check no dent or other damage on the contact surfaces before installation. 2. When connecting a high pressure hose, hold the hose to align the fitting with the nipple and tighten the fitting. 3. The maximum tightening torque must not exceed twice the standard tightening torque. Nominal diameter of screw 7116 - 20UNF 9/16 - 18UNF 314 - 16UNF 718 - 14UNF 718 - 14UNF 1.1116 - 12 UNF 1,5116 - 12UNF PF1I 4 PF318 PF 112 PF314 PF1 Hose inside diameter mm (in) 6 (0.24) 9 (0.35) 12 (0.47) 12 (0.47) 15 (0.59) 19 (0.75) 25 (0.98) 6 (0.24) 9 (0.35) 12 (0.47) 19 (0.75) 25 (0.98) Standard tightening torque N.m (kgf-cm)[ft-lbfl Standard 2 5 ( 2 5 0 ) [ 18.11 49 ( 500) [ 36.21 59 ( 600) [ 43.41 59 ( 600) [ 43.41 78 ( 800) [ 57.91 118 (1200) [ 86.81 137 (1400) [101.3] 25 ( 250) [ 18.11 49 ( 500) [ 36.21 59 ( 600) [ 43.41 1 1 8 ( 1 2 0 0 ) [ 86.81 137 (1400) [101.3] Tightening range 2 4 - 2 6 ( 2 4 0 - 2 7 0 ) [ 1 7 . 4 - 19.51 47 - 52 ( 480 - 530) [34.7 - 38.31 56 - 62 ( 570 - 630) [41.2 - 45.61 56 - 62 ( 5?0 - 630) l41.2 - 45.61 74 - 82 ( 760 - 840) [55.0 - 60.81 112 - 123 (1140 - 1250) 182.5 - 90.41 130 - 144 (1330 - 1470) (96.2 - 106.41 24 - 26 ( 240 - 270) I17.4 - 19.51 47 - 52 ( 480 - 530) 134.7 - 38.31 56 - 62 ( 570 - 630) [41.2 - 45.61 1 1 2 - 1 2 3 ( 1 1 4 0 - 1250)[82.5- 90.41 130 - 144 (1330 - 1470) f96.2 - 106.41
  13. 13. WlRE ROPE SUSPENSION ANGLE LIST SAFE LOAD FOR EACH WlRE ROPE SUSPENSION ANGLE unit: N (ton) [lbfl Suspens~on method 2 b' ij Compres- sion 1.OO time 1 1.73 time Rope diameter 6 mm (0.24 in) 8 mm (0.32 in) - 10 mm (0.4 in) 12.5 mm (0.5 in) . 14 rnrn (0.56 tn) Suspension angle 90 O 120� Suspension Four-rope suspension Tension 1.41 time 2.00 time Compres- sion Tens~on Cutting load 21380 (2.18) [4807] Suspens~on method 90 O 8630 (0.88) 119401 12550 (1.28) [2322] 19610 (2.0) [4410] 29420 (3.0) 1 166151 37270 (3.8) [8379] 0 O 12160 (1.24) I27341 17650 (1.8) 139691 27460 (2.8) [6174] 43150 (4.4) [97021 54920 (5.6) [I23481 0 time I 0.27 time b? 2 t ha 0.58 time angle I 0 O 30O 60O Single-rope suspension- OD 3040 (0.311 [683.6] 1.OO time 1.04 time 1.16 time 30O 11770 (1.2) [2646] 17060 (1.74) [39371 26480 (2.7) [59541 41 190 14.21 [9261I 52960 (5.4) [ 119071 Two-rope suspension 60� 10400 (1.06) [23371 15300 (1.56) 134401 23540 (2.4) [52921 37270 (3.8) [83791 47070 (4.8) [I05841 (3.21) (0.45) 31480 1 4410 1992.31[70781 .I696049230 15.021 1 (0.71) 0 O 6080 (0.62) [13671 8830 (0.9) [I9851 14020 (1.43) [31531 21570 (2.21 I4851I 27460 [I10691 76880 (7.84) [173871 96400 (9.83) [216751 11565.61 10980 (1.12) [2469.51 13730 (1.4) [30871 30� 5880 (0.6) [13231 8530 (0.87) I19181 13440 (1.37) [30211 21280 (2.1) 146311 26480 (2.7) [59541 60O 5200 (0.53) I11691 7650 (0.78) I17201 11770 (1.2) [2646] 18630 (1.9) 141901 23540 90O 4310 (0.44) [9701 6280 (0.64) [ I 4 111 98iO (1.0) 122051 14710 (1.5) 133081 18630 (2.4) I52921 (1.91 141901

