Fiat Kobelco W60 Mini Wheel Loader Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wheel Loader TECHNICAL HANDBOOK Publication no. 604.06.995.02 issue 07/02 FIAT KOBELCO
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 19 2 800 920.01 en Dismantling and Reassembling the Axles Dismantling • Slacken wheel nuts (141, Fig. 1...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 20 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 1
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 21 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 2
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 22 2 800 920.01 en Dismantling the Front Axle Wheel Hub Assembly If the repair is restricted to the hub...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 23 2 800 920.01 en • Slacken hex screws (120), loosen ring gear (119) and carrier (118) by mounting lev...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 24 2 800 920.01 en Axle Drive Assembly • Dismantle complete axle. Refer to "Dismantling and Reassemblin...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 25 2 800 920.01 en Differential Assembly • Mark both halves of differential housing (20, Fig. 6). • Sla...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 26 2 800 920.01 en Dismantling the Rear Axle Fig. 1 Wheel Hub Assembly Refer to Chapter "Wheel Hub Asse...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 27 2 800 920.01 en • Lift off brake carrier (72/73) and remove O-ring (74). • Remove second axle half f...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 28 2 800 920.01 en Axle Drive Assembly • Remove complete rear axle. Refer to Chapter "Dismantling and R...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 29 2 800 920.01 en • Slacken hex screws (55). Take off transfer box (53) and remove O-ring (54). • Driv...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 30 2 800 920.01 en Differential Assembly Refer to Chapter "Differential Assembly". Instead of the self-...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 31 2 800 920.01 en Assembling the Front Axle Wheel Hub Assembly The following illustrations show axle t...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 32 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 4 Insert tapered roller bearing (110). Fig. 5 Apply shaft ring (109) so that ou...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 33 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 8 Turn over hub. Insert outer ring of tapered roller bearing (110). Fig. 9 Pres...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 34 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 12 Screw two pins of mounting fixture (S13) into axle tube (101). Fig. 13 Apply...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 35 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 16 Measure distance between die of mounting fixture (S13) and surface (A) on in...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 36 2 800 920.01 en Determine difference between recess (C) an an- nular surface (D) on ring gear carrie...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 37 2 800 920.01 en Figs. 22 and 23 Calculating Spacing Washers (114 - 116) Example 1: X 0.22 mm Y + 0.5...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 38 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 25 Put on spacing washer(s) (114 - 116) determined. Fig. 26 Put on ring gear ca...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 39 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 29 Put thrust washer (125) with LOCTITE 243 in planetary carrier (127) and driv...
TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 40 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 33 Warm up in oven spur gears (121) with bearing for approx. 30 minutes at maxi...
Fiat Kobelco W60 Mini Wheel Loader Service Repair Manual
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fiat Kobelco W60 Mini Wheel Loader Service Repair Manual

4 views

Published on





This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theFIAT KOBELCO W60 MINI WHEEL LOADER, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.FIAT KOBELCO W60 MINI WHEEL LOADER Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
General
Service Data
Engine
Travel Drive
Axles
Steering
Brakes
Working Hydraulic
Electrical System
Frame
Fittings Pipes and Hoses
Sealing Protective Testing and Cleaning Agents
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveFIAT KOBELCO W60 MINI WHEEL LOADER Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fiat Kobelco W60 Mini Wheel Loader Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. Wheel Loader TECHNICAL HANDBOOK Publication no. 604.06.995.02 issue 07/02 FIAT KOBELCO
  2. 2. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 19 2 800 920.01 en Dismantling and Reassembling the Axles Dismantling • Slacken wheel nuts (141, Fig. 1 + 2). • Lift loader and support safely. Drop bucket onto ground. • Take off wheels. • Remove propeller shaft. • Move fork-lift truck under axle from the side, lift and jack up axle. Front Axle: • Remove two screw clips (142 - 144, Fig. 1). Rear Axle: • Disconnect hydraulic motor (201, Fig. 2) flange and suspend. • Loosen parking brake bowden cable. • Unscrew service brake pipings (202) and close openings. • Unscrew self-aligning bearing lubrication piping (203, 204). • Extract pin (145). • Lower fork-lift truck and pull out axle. Reassembling • Reassemble the axles in the reverse order. • Successively fill oil into wheel hubs, transfer box (rear axle only) and axle drive assembly. Refer to Operating Instructions. • Vent brake assembly. • After adjusting parking brake, tighten brake le- ver screws (93). Tightening torque MA = 26 Nm (19 lbft). • Lubricate self-aligning bearing (rear axle only).
  3. 3. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 20 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 1
  4. 4. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 21 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 2
  5. 5. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 22 2 800 920.01 en Dismantling the Front Axle Wheel Hub Assembly If the repair is restricted to the hub and the planetary gear set dismantling and reassembling may also be done on the wheel-mounted loader with the axle in horizontal position. • Axle Mounted: - Remove wheel, bleed oil from wheel hub and drop oil level in axle. • Axle Removed: - Bleed oil from hubs and axle. - Mark axle housing (27, Fig. 1) and both axle tubes (101). - Slacken hex screws (106). - Take off axle tubes (101) incl. wheel hubs and place in vertical position with hub on top. • Slacken two hex screws (111), lift off planetary carrier (127) and remove O-ring (126). • Unlock snap rings (122) and pull off spur gears (121) incl. bearing (123) with suitable extractor. • Remove thrust washer (125). • Extract pinion shaft (124). Fig. 1
  6. 6. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 23 2 800 920.01 en • Slacken hex screws (120), loosen ring gear (119) and carrier (118) by mounting lever, see Fig. 2, and lift off. Fig. 2 • Unlock snap ring (117), push carrier (118) out of ring gear (119). • Remove spacing washers (114 - 116). • Close hole in axle tube (101) with suitable washer and pull off hub (113) with suitable extractor. Recommended: Extract hub (113) with conven- tional hydraulic press (Lukas). Refer to Fig. 3. Fig. 3 • Remove tapered roller bearing (110), lift shaft ring (109) and remove second tapered roller bearing (110) from hub (113). • Drive outer rings of bearings (110) out of hub, if bearings are to be replaced. • Unscrew vent plug (102) and clean.
  7. 7. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 24 2 800 920.01 en Axle Drive Assembly • Dismantle complete axle. Refer to "Dismantling and Reassembling the Axles". • Bleed oil from wheel hubs and axle • Mark axle housing (27, Fig. 4) and both axle tubes (101). Place axle in vertical position so that - seen in driving direction - the left-hand axle half is on top. At this position, ring gear (21) is on top. Refer to "Front Axle Drawing". Fix lower axle tube. For holding fixture, refer to "List of Special Tools" chapter. • Slacken hex screws (106) and lift off axle tube (101). Hub and planetary gear set remain closed. • Remove O-ring (107). • Extract drive shaft (108). • Lift out complete differential assembly with de- vice S28. • Pull drive shaft (108)out of lower axle tube. • Arrest flange (50) with crank S27, slacken col- lar unit (51) and pull off flange (50). • Lift shaft ring (48). • Drive pinion shaft (21) into axle housing (27), catch released tapered roller bearing. • Extract spacing washers (44 - 46), bush (40) and tapered roller bearing (36) from pinion shaft. • Drive outer rings of tapered roller bearings (36 + 47) out of axle housing if bearings are to be replaced. Remove spacing washers (37 - 39). Fig. 4
  8. 8. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 25 2 800 920.01 en Differential Assembly • Mark both halves of differential housing (20, Fig. 6). • Slacken fillister-head screws (22) and remove ring gear (21). • Separate differential housing (20), remove pin (12) with bevel gears (13) and washers (14). • Remove bevel gears (15) and disks (16 - 18) from casings (20). • Drive both tapered roller bearings (23) off dif- ferential housing (20). Put suitable punch on inner bearing rings from inside through oil holes. Refer to Fig. 5. • Pull rings of tapered roller bearings (23) out of axle tubes if bearings are to be replaced. Re- move spacing washers (24 - 26). Fig. 5 Fig. 6
  9. 9. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 26 2 800 920.01 en Dismantling the Rear Axle Fig. 1 Wheel Hub Assembly Refer to Chapter "Wheel Hub Assembly". Only the tube shape differs from the front axle (101, Fig. 1). Brake Assembly • Remove complete rear axle. Refer to Chapter "Dismantling and Reassembling the Axles". • Bleed oil from wheel hubs, axle tubes and axle drive. • Mark axle tubes (101, Fig. 2), brakes (72 + 73) and axle housing (27). • Place axle in vertical position and fix at lower tube. If one brake is to be repaired only the latter must be on top. • Slacken hex screws (106, Fig. 1) and lift off axle tube (101). Hub and planetary gear set remain closed. • Remove O-ring (107). • Extract drive shaft (108). • Remove disks (83 + 84, Fig. 2) from brake carrier.
  10. 10. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 27 2 800 920.01 en • Lift off brake carrier (72/73) and remove O-ring (74). • Remove second axle half from mount, turn and put on axle housing (27). Dismantle axle tube (101) and brake carrier (72/73) as described above. • Bleed brakes completely (hydraulic oil). • Remove fillister-head screws (81), take out springs (80) and bushes (79). • Remove back-up ring (77). • Screw fillister-head screws (81) into brake pis- tons (75) and pull out latter by hand. Remove packing rings (76). • Dismantle lever (90/91), push shaft (85) into brake carrier and drive out needle sleeves (87 + 88). • Check brake piston (75) and cylinder for marks and wear. • Check and measure brake disks (83 + 84). The disks will have to be replaced if the inner ones (84) have worn down to their minimum thickness of 4.5 mm. The wear of the lining must be equal on either side, with a minimum groove depth of 0.2 mm/side. Thickness (mm) Brake disk NEW MIN Inner disk (84) 4,9-0,1 4,5 Outer disk (83) 3_ +0,1 The outer disks (83) must be replaced if the surface (steel) is rough or scratched. All inner disks (84) bzw. Replace disks (83 + 84) only in sets. Fig. 2
  11. 11. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 28 2 800 920.01 en Axle Drive Assembly • Remove complete rear axle. Refer to Chapter "Dismantling and Reassembling the Axles". • Bleed oil from wheel hubs and axle. Mark axle tubes (101, Fig. 2), brake carrier (72/73) and axle housing (27). • Place axle in vertical position so that - seen in driving direction - the right-hand axle half is on top. At this position, ring gear (21) is on top. Refer to Chapter "Rear Axle Drawing". Fix low- er axle tube. For holding fixture, refer to Chap- ter "List of Special Tools" chapter. • Lift off hex screws (106, Fig. 1) and axle tube (101). Hub and planetary gear set remain closed. • Remove O-ring (107). • Extraxt drive shaft (108). • Lift off complete brake assembly (72, Fig. 3) and remove O-ring (74). • Lift out spacing washers (24 - 26) and com- plete differential assembly with device S28. • Extract drive shaft (108) from lower axle tube. • Arrest flange (50, Fig. 4) with crank S27, slack- en collar unit (51) and pull off flange (50). Fig. 3
  12. 12. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 29 2 800 920.01 en • Slacken hex screws (55). Take off transfer box (53) and remove O-ring (54). • Drive shaft ring (48) out of housing. • Pull off spur gear (52). • Push pinion shaft (21) into axle housing (27), remove spacing washers (44 - 46), extract bush (40) and tapered roller bearing (36) from shaft. • Extract tapered roller bearing (47) from spur gear (52). • Drive outer rings of tapered roller bearings (36 + 47) out of axle housing if bearings are to be replaced. Remove spacing washers (37 + 39). Fig. 4
  13. 13. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 30 2 800 920.01 en Differential Assembly Refer to Chapter "Differential Assembly". Instead of the self-locking differential disks, one bearing ring (19, Fig. 5) is installed on each side in the rear axle differential. Fig. 5
  14. 14. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 31 2 800 920.01 en Assembling the Front Axle Wheel Hub Assembly The following illustrations show axle tube (101) in vertical position, i. e. the complete axle is removed. Fig. 1 Insert outer ring of tapered roller bearing (110) into hub (113). Fig. 2 Apply punch (S11). Fig. 3 Force bearing outer ring into hub by hydraulic press.
  15. 15. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 32 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 4 Insert tapered roller bearing (110). Fig. 5 Apply shaft ring (109) so that outer flange faces top. Refer to Fig. 6. Fig. 6 Apply sealing compound to surface (A) of shaft ring (109) and hub (113). Fig. 7 Press in shaft ring (109). Pressing depth is limited by flange.
  16. 16. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 33 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 8 Turn over hub. Insert outer ring of tapered roller bearing (110). Fig. 9 Press in bearing ring. Fig. 10 Place axle tube (101) in vertical position. Apply grease to hub carrier. Fig. 11 Put hub on axle tube.
  17. 17. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 34 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 12 Screw two pins of mounting fixture (S13) into axle tube (101). Fig. 13 Apply mounting fixture (S13) with screwed-in cyl- inder for conventional hydraulic presses (Lukas). Fully press hub onto axle tube. Fig. 14 Insert tapered roller bearing (110). Apply new die of mounting fixture (S13) to bear- ing ring. Fig. 15 Increase pressure of hydraulic press to approx. 200 bar (2903 psi). Give hub a few taps with plastic mallet for settling. Reduce pressure to 50 bar (726 psi) and turn hub (113) by hand. This value yields the axial prestress of 0.05 - 0.15 mm required for new tapered roller bearings (110).
  18. 18. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 35 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 16 Measure distance between die of mounting fixture (S13) and surface (A) on inner ring of tapered roller bearing (110) with depth gauge. (Digital meter to be set to "0".) Fig. 17 Subsequently, measure face (B) of axle tube (101). Difference between A and B = X. The dismension may be in the positive or nega- tive range. Example 1 : X = 0.22 mm. or Example 2 : X = - 0.12 mm. Record measured value. Fig. 18 Insert ring gear carrier (118) into ring gear (119). Fig. 19 Lock in snap ring (117).
  19. 19. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 36 2 800 920.01 en Determine difference between recess (C) an an- nular surface (D) on ring gear carrier (118): Fig. 20 Measure recess (C). (Digital meter to be set to "0".) Fig. 21 Measure annular surface (D) of ring gear carrier. Repeat both measurement with a 180˚ offset. Average of between C and D = Y. Example 1 : Y = 0.50 mm. or Example 2 : Y = 0.48 mm. Record measured value.
  20. 20. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 37 2 800 920.01 en Figs. 22 and 23 Calculating Spacing Washers (114 - 116) Example 1: X 0.22 mm Y + 0.50 mm 0.72 mm Pre-tension + 0.03 mm 0.75 mm Rounded up 0.80 mm 1 no. of spacing washer 0.50 mm 1 no. of spacing washer 0.30 mm Example 2: X - 0.12 mm Y + 0.48 mm 0.36 mm Pre-tension + 0.03 mm 0.39 mm Rounded up 0.40 mm 1 no. of spacing washer 0.30 mm 1 no. of spacing washer 0.10 mm Always round up the value calculated. Spacing washers (114 - 116) 0.1 - 0.3 - 0.5 mm thick. If possible, keep the number of spacing washers small. Fig. 24 Moisten eight tapped holes of axle tube (101) with LOCTITE 243.
  21. 21. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  22. 22. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 38 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 25 Put on spacing washer(s) (114 - 116) determined. Fig. 26 Put on ring gear carrier (118) with ring gear (119). Fig. 27 Drive ring gear carrier fully down on bearing sur- face with punch (S14). Fig. 28 Crosswise tighten hex screws (120). Tightening torque MA = 120 Nm (89 lbft).
  23. 23. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 39 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 29 Put thrust washer (125) with LOCTITE 243 in planetary carrier (127) and drive in with suitable punch. Fig. 30 Put up spur gears (121) with their big bevels down. Put on spur gear new roller bearing (123) in PVC sleeve with radius in inner ring down and centre exactly. Fig. 31 Firmly press PVC sleeve onto spur gear. Quickly push roller bearing (123) into spur gear with suitable punch until snap ring (123.1) locks into spur gear groove from bearing middle. Fig. 32 Fitting position.
  24. 24. TECHNICAL HANDBOOK 40 2 800 920.01 en Fig. 33 Warm up in oven spur gears (121) with bearing for approx. 30 minutes at maximum of 100˚C (212˚F). Put warm spur gear on planetary carrier pivot with big bevel down. Fig. 34 Fully drive in bearing with punch (S15). Fig. 35 Lock in snap rings (122). Fig. 36 Put on O-ring (126).

×