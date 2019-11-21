1993 Mitsubishi Galant Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BACKUP Service Manual GRLRNT 1989-1990-1991-1992-1993 Volume 1 Chassis & Mechanical FOREWORD This Service Manual has been ...
00-l GENERAL CONTENTS GENERAL DATA AND SPECIFICATIONS ..... 23 HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL ...................... 3 Definition ...
GENERAL - How to Use This Manual 00-3 HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL MOOBMTO SCOPE OF MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND DEFINITION OF TERMS ...
00-4 GENERAL - How to Use This Manual EXPLANATION OF MANUAL CONTENTS Indicates procedures to be performed before the work ...
GENERAL - How to Use This Manual QfitIIICQ CTEEQINC CFAR RnY ..^-TV..&” Y.LLI.II.Y Y_.. w-1. REMOVAL AND INSTALLATION 1, J...
00-6 GENERAL - How to Use This Manual EXPLANATION OF THE TROUBLESHOOTING GUIDE Indicates con- nector’s termi- nal number. ...
GENERAL - How to Use This Manual 00-7 EXPLANATION OF CIRCUIT DIAGRAMS The symbols used in circuit diagrams are used as NOT...
00-8 GENERAL - Vehicle Identification VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION MOOCA- VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LOCATION The vehicle ide...
GENERAL - Vehicle Identification 00-9 VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Mo...
00-l 0 GENERAL - Vehicle Identification VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement ...
GENERAL - Vehicle Identification 00-l 1 VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) JA3DH46DmPZ JA3DH56DnPZ JA...
GENERAL - Vehicle Identification OOA0192 Theft protection label For orIgInal parts OOK619 For replacement parts OOK621 VEH...
GENERAL - Vehicle Identification 00-13 LOCATIONS Part Engine *ansaxle . Target area : for original equipment parts LZZB : ...
GENERAL - Vehicle Identification @g : for replacement parts inner side of the parts shown OOA0065 The illustration indicat...
GENERAL - Vehicle Identification/Precautions before Service OOA0063 inner side of the parts shown PRECAUTIONS BEFORE SERVI...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for the1993 MITSUBISHI GALANT , this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.1993 MITSUBISHI GALANT Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
General
Engine
Fuel
Cooling
Intake and Exhaust
Emission Control
Clutch
Manual Transaxle
Automatic Transaxle
Propeller Shaft
Front Axle
Rear Axle
Wheel and Tire
Power Plant Mount
Front Suspension
Active-Electronic Control Suspension
Rear Suspension
Service Brakes
Parking Brakes
Fusible Link Fuse Location
Inspection Terminal Location
Grounding Location
Diode Location
Junction Block
Centralized Junction
Inspection of Harness Connector
Configuration Diagrams
Circuit Diagrams
Steering
4 Wheel Steering System
Body
Exterior
Heater, Air Conditioning and Ventilation Engine Electrical
Alphabetical Index
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

1993 MITSUBISHI GALANT Service Repair Workshop Manual.

  2. 2. 00-l GENERAL CONTENTS GENERAL DATA AND SPECIFICATIONS ..... 23 HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL ...................... 3 Definition of Terms ...................................... 3 Explanation of Circuit Diagrams .................. 7 Explanation of Manual Contents ................. 4 Explanation of the Troubleshooting Guide ............................................................. 6 Model Indications ......................................... 3 Scope of Maintenance, Repair and Servicing Explanations .................................. 3 Troubleshooting ............................................. 3 LUBRICATION AND MAINTENANCE ............ 34 MAINTENANCE SERVICE ........ ....................... 39 Air Cleaner Element ..................................... 39 Automatic Transaxle ..................................... 43 Ball Joint and Steering Linkage Seals ........ 45 Brake Hoses ................................................. 45 Disc Brake Pads ........................................... 44 Drive Belt (For Water Pump and Generator) ....................................................... 41 Drive Shaft Boots ......................................... 45 Engine Coolant ............................................. 44 Engine Oil ..................................................... 41 Engine Oil Filter ........................................... 41 Exhaust System ............................................ 45 Fuel Hoses ................................................... 39 Fuel System ................................................. 39 Manual Transaxle .......................................... 42 Rear Axle ...................................................... 45 Rear Drum Brake Linings and Rear Wheel Cylinders .................................. 44 Spark Plugs ................................................... 40 Timing Belt ................................................... 40 MASTER TROUBLESHOOTING ..................... 28 PRECAUTIONS BEFORE SERVICE ................ 15 RECOMMENDED LUBRICANTS AND LUBRICANT CAPACITIES TABLE .................. 35 SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE TABLE ........... 38 SPECIAL HANDLING INSTRUCTIONS FOR AWD MODELS ....................................... 20 TABLE OF MAIN SEALANTS AND ADHESIVES ............................................ 46 TIGHTENING TORQUE ................................... 27 TOWING AND HOISTING .............................. 17 VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION ............................. 8 Chassis Number ........................................... 11 Engine Model Stamping ............................... 12 Theft Protection ............................................ 12 Vehicle Identification Code Chart Plate.. ..... 8 Vehicle Identification Number List .............. 8 Vehicle Identification Number Location ....... 8 Vehicle Information Code Plate ................... 1 1 Vehicle Safety Certification Label ................ 12
  3. 3. GENERAL - How to Use This Manual 00-3 HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL MOOBMTO SCOPE OF MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND DEFINITION OF TERMS SERVICING EXPLANATIONS STANDARD VALUE This manual provides explanations, etc. concerning procedures for the inspection, maintenance, repair and servicing of the subject model. Unless other- wise specified, each service procedure covers all models. Procedures covering specific models are identified by the model codes, or similar designation (engine type, transaxle type, etc.). A description of these designations is covered in this unit under “VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION”. SERVICE ADJUSTMENT PROCEDURES “Service Adjustment Procedures” are procedures for performing inspections and adjustments of particularly important locations with regard to the construction and for maintenance and servicing, but other inspections (for looseness, play, cracking, damage, etc.) must also be performed. SERVICE PROCEDURES The service steps are arranged in numerical order and attentions to be paid in performing vehicle service are described in detail in SERVICE POINTS. TROUBLESHOOTING Troubleshootinqs are classified into master trou- bleshooting and group troubleshooting and located as follows: The master troubleshooting is prepared when the trouble symptom relates to two or more groups and given in MASTER TROUBLESHOOTING. The group troubleshooting guide is prepared for causes of problems related to that individual group only; a troubleshooting guide is prepared for each appropriate group. Indicates the value used as the standard for judging the quality of a part or assembly on inspectian or the value to which the part or assembly is corrected and adjusted. It is given by tolerance. LIMIT Shows the standard for judging the quality of a part or assembly on inspection and means the maximum or minimum value within which the part or assembly must be kept functionally or in strength. It is a value established outside the range of standard value. REFERENCE VALUE Indicates the adjustment value prior to starting the work (presented in order to facilitate assembly and adjustment procedures, and so they can be com- pleted in a shorter time). CAUTION Indicates the presentation of information particularly vital to the worker during the performance of maintenance and servicing procedures in order to avoid the possibility of injury to the worker; or damage to component parts, or a reduction of component or vehicle function or performance, etc. MODEL INDICATIONS The following abbreviations are used in this manual for classification of model types. M/T . Indicates the manual transaxle, or models equipped with the manual transaxle. A/T: indicates the automatic transaxle, or models equipped with the automatic transaxle. MFI: Indicates the multiport fuel injection, or engines equipped with the multiport fuel injection. SOHC: Indicates an engine with the single overhead camshaft, or a model equipped with such an engine. DOHC: Indicates an engine with the double overhead camshaft, or a model equipped with such an engine. Turbo: Indicates an engine with turbocharger, or a model equipped with such an engine. Non-Turbo: Indicates an engine without turbocharger, or a model equipped with such an engine. FWD: Indicates the front wheel drive vehicles. AWD: Indicates the all wheel drive vehicles. ABS: Indicates the anti-lock braking system or models equipped with the anti-lock braking system.
  4. 4. 00-4 GENERAL - How to Use This Manual EXPLANATION OF MANUAL CONTENTS Indicates procedures to be performed before the work in that section is started, and procedures to be performed after the work in that section is finished. Maintenance and Servicing Procedures (1) A diagram of the component parts is provided near the front of each section in order to give the reader a better under- standing of the installed condition of component parts. (2) The numbers provided within the diagram indicate the sequence for maintenance and servicing procedures; the symbol m indicates a non-reusable part; the tighten- ing torque is provided where applicable. l Removal steps: The part designation number corres- ponds to the number in the illustration to indicate removal steps. l Disassembly steps: The part designation number corres- ponds to the number in the illustration to indicate disassembly steps. l Installation steps: Specified in case installation is impossi- ble in reverse order of removal steps. Omitted if installation is possible in reverse order of removal steps. 8 Reassembly steps: Specified in case reassembly is im- possible in reverse order of disassem- bly steps. Omitted if reassembly is possible in reverse order of disassembly steps. Classifications of Major Maintenance/ Service Points When there are major points relative to mainte- nance and servicing procedures (such as essential maintenance and service points, maintenance and service standard values, information regarding the use of special tools, etc.), these are arranged together as major maintenance and service points and explained in detail. *+ : Indicates that there are essential points for removal or disassembly. I)+ : Indicates that there are essential points for installation or reassembly. necessary. In this exam- ple, sealant is applied (where indicated) to the I---Symbols for Lubrication, Sealants and Adhesives 4 . . . . . Grease (multipurpose grease unless there is Information concerning the locations for lubrica- tion and for application of sealants and adhesives is provided, by using symbols, in the diagram of component parts or on the page following the component parts page, and explarned. a brand or type specified) 4 . . . . Sealant or adhesive a ..... Brake fluid. automatic transmission fluid or air conditioner compressor oil a . . . . . Engine oil or gear oil . . . Adhesive tape or butyl rubber tape
  5. 5. GENERAL - How to Use This Manual QfitIIICQ CTEEQINC CFAR RnY ..^-TV..&” Y.LLI.II.Y Y_.. w-1. REMOVAL AND INSTALLATION 1, Jpn assemble and gear box connecting 2 Connectlo” for return tube 3 Connectm for pressure hose 4 cotter P!” 6 T!e-rod end and knuckle connecting I J rl”.#l ~“,. dLlrr_. ..__ 10. Center member rear mouniing bou 11, Front exhaust p’pe 4. H 12. Gear box assembly . . 13. Mounting rubber Denotes non-re-p u s a b l e p a r t . Y.T-*c As.. - 6 Repair kit or set parts are shown. (Only very frequently used parts Operating procedures, cautions, I I -’ iY,W1 1 ’ etc. on removal, installation, dis- se&an: 3rM&rr&paNo.~3W [scribed, ,~ 1 assembly and reassembly are de- 37A-24 STEERING - NINA Steering Gear Box - SERVICE POINTS OF REMOVALJ ll37?kM 6. DlSCONNECllON OF TIEROD END Using the special tool, disconnect the tie rod from the knuckle. ceurion 1 . Besretotiethewrdofthespeciaitodtomen P-. 2. Loosenthenutbutdonotremoveit. 12. REMOVAL OF GEAR BOX ASSEMBLY Thus number corresponds to the number ?pyi:,“~&‘R~;;?I steps”, “Installation s t e p s ” o r “Reas- semblv steps”. / LUBRlCATlON AND SEALING POINTS- The title of the page (fOilOWing the page on which the diagram of component parts is presented) indicating the locations of lubnca- tion and sealing procedures.
  6. 6. 00-6 GENERAL - How to Use This Manual EXPLANATION OF THE TROUBLESHOOTING GUIDE Indicates con- nector’s termi- nal number. 3. Checking the pasmngw compartment-twnpwatu* UnSO!. ~ F, ah- thermo8tat sensor and refdgwant-tempnaturs sensor ufalits Indicates the circuit diagram (including the interface of the air conditioning control unit). number. Num- bers are used temperawe of the Sensor pm to resistance e a c h sensor t? order to convest lb+ amben The sense, power-supply l2.W of The atrcOnd,f,oner control unit s aD&d~to each SmSOt snd lhe voltages of te,mmaIs 116). (151. (17) and (51 are dwded by the reslstme va!ueS.of each ““F reelstance R .. TmuMnhooting hints * Dtagnoss in the opera- tion descrip- tions only as necessary, and these numbers correspond to the numbers used in har- ness and com- ponent layout diagrams. Provides the necessary de- scription of cir- curt operation for basic under- ( s t a n d i n g . N O 1, The passenger cPrrlpmme”l-lemperatu4 -r tnput sigrml is hid to Z’C (77-F). ,, “” N O 1’2 The ou~sde.ar sensor inpu srgnal IS held to WC (5IpF). . _ N O 13 The air#t,?,mpSf~ SenSO, VlPut SlgMl 6 t+ 10 4% G33-F) : I -Airwndtlimluconhdunittwmirutwtmge ~~ I 16 I lYle *“MI Passenger com,wnme”t-tawa. 1 sensor Parr lem,mat”r~ 25-c OFFI 7 to WV 1,‘W . _: ,. L. .L I 17 A~r.,hermos,at sewor sensor Pm remoeraure 2% 177% WM” m cQndlt*Ow IS O F F 1 Lo , o-‘l,W , terminals to be 4 _ .: ._. 4 -h i Indicates the conditions un- der which the check should be made. Provides hints (including standards for I--judgement) when trouble- shooting pro- cedures are fol- lowed. Indicates the on- board diagnostic L:output code No. and the system conditions dur- ina output. Indicates the specification to be used for judgement of the check results. If there is no particular men- tion of conditions in the ‘Conditions” column, the column shows the specifica- :ion under normal condi- :ions.
  7. 7. GENERAL - How to Use This Manual 00-7 EXPLANATION OF CIRCUIT DIAGRAMS The symbols used in circuit diagrams are used as NOTE described below. For detailed information concerning the reading of , circuit diagrams, refer to GROUP 54lCircuit Dia- grams. Indicates a I The input/output (direr of current flow) relativ the electronic control is indicated by sym (A.V). The (A) symbol indic that current flows in upward direction. output The broken (-. line indicates the t - / r same connector. The connector symbol indicates the device side connector (for an intermediate con- nector, the male side connectorj as seen from the terminal fronl ( t h e connectois rnnnection face). RELAY devce side con- I MOTOR Indicates that the con- nector is the direct-inser- tion tvoe. The direction of cu.r- reht flow is indicat- ed by the arrow. In this instance, the current flow is in both directions. UP
  8. 8. 00-8 GENERAL - Vehicle Identification VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION MOOCA- VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LOCATION The vehicle identification number (V.I.N.) is located on a plate attached to the left top side of the instrument panel. / OOAOOSO VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION CODE CHART P+zE All vehicle identification numbers contain 17 digits. The vehicle number is a code which tells country, make, vehicle type, etc. L . u 5th 6th 7th r 8th 9th 10th Digit Digit Digit Digit Digit Digit I 3rd Digit / 4th Digit / 2nd Digit Line H- Galant FWD 1 St Digit Body 6- 4 door Sedan Price class 4- High 5- Premium Engine Check digits* Model yearMake Vehicle type Others Plant Serial numberCountry Okazaki Plant D- 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [SOHC- MFI] E- 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [DOHC- MFI] K- 1989 Year L- 1990 Year M- 1991 Year N- 1992 Year P- 1993 Year J- Japan A- Mitsu- bishr 3- Passen- 9er Car c- Auto- matic Seat Belt D- Manual Seat Belt NOTE l “Check digit” means a single number or letter x used to verify the accuracy of transcription of vehicle identification number. VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LIST Mlmcc- <I989 MODELS> VEHICLES FOR FEDERAL V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JA3BR46VnKZ Mitsubishi Galant 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) E33ASNHEL2M/RHEL2M JA3BR56VaKZ [SOHC-MFI] E33ASNXEL2MlFiXEL2M JA3B R56RaKZ / 2.0 dm3 ( 7 22 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI] E33ASNGMLZM TSB Revision
  9. 9. GENERAL - Vehicle Identification 00-9 VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JA3BR46VnKZ Mitsubishi Galant 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.1 E33ASNHEL7MIRHEL7M [SOHC-MFI] JA3BR56VnKZ E33ASNXEL7MlRXEL7M I JA3BR56RC]KZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI] E33ASNGML7M <I990 MODELS> VEHICLES FOR FEDERAL V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JASCR46VOl-Z Mitsubishi 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.1 E33ASNHEL2MIRHEL2M Galant <FWD> [SOHC-MFI] JA3CR56VOLZ E33ASNXEL2MIRXEL2M JA3CR56RnLZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cuin.) E33ASNGML2M [DOHC-MFI] JA3CX56RnLZ Mitsubishi E38ASNGML2M Galant tAWD> VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JA3CR46VC]LZ Mitsubishi 2.0 dm3 (122 cuin.) E33ASNHEL7MlRHEL7M Galant <FWD> [SOHC-MFI] JA3CR56VC]LZ E33ASNXEL7MIRXEL7M JA3CR56RnLZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cuin.) E33ASNGML7M [DOHC-MFI] JA3CX56ROLZ Mitsubishi E38ASNGML7M Galant <AWD> <I991 MODELS> VEHICLES FOR FEDERAL V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JA3CR46VC]MZ Mitsubishi 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.1 E33ASNHEL2MlRHEL2M Galant <FWD> [SOHC-MFI] JA3CR56VnMZ E33ASRXEL2M JA3CR56RnMZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.1 [DOHC-MFI] E33;;$ML2MIRGML2Ml JA3CX56RnMZ Mitsubishi E38ASNGML2MlRGML2M Galant <AWD> JA3CX56UOMZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cuin.) E39ASNPFL2M [DOHC-MFI-Turbo1 TSB Revision I
  10. 10. 00-l 0 GENERAL - Vehicle Identification VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JA3CR46VnMZ Mitsubishi 2.0 dm3 (122 cuin.) E33ASNHEL7MIRHEL7M Galant <FWD> [SOHC-MFI] JA3CR56VuMZ E33ASRXEL7M I JA3CR56RnMZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cuin.) [DOHC-MFI] I FX3;;$ML7MIRGML7M/ I 11 ““nUPi”WD> 200.0~‘~~~22x~.) :::::?:;IRGMVM . 1 I , J <1992 MODELS> VEHICLES FOR FEDERAL V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand JA3CR46VaNZ JA3CR56VuNZ JA3CR56RONZ JA3CX56R[ZlNZ JA3CX56UnNZ Mitsubishi 1 Galant <FWD> Mitsubishi Galant <AWD> Engine Displacement 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [SOHC-MFI] 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI] 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI-Turbo] 1 Models Code E33ASNHEL2MIRHEL2M E33ASRXEL2M E3gf2N$ML2M/AGML2M/ E38ASNGML2M/RGML2M E39ASNPFL2M VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) ~ I JA3CR56RnNZ j Mw;wm;;:1 g;;gwo, < 1993 MODELS> VEHICLES FOR FEDERAL 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI] E33ASNGML7M/RGML7M/ NXML7M 2.0 dms (122 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI-Turbo] E39ASNPFL7M V.I.N. (except sequence number) Brand Engine Displacement Models Code JA3DH46DnPZ JA3DH56DnPZ Mitsubishi Galant <FWD> J,A3DH56EOPZ 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [SOHC-MFI] 2.0 dm3 (122 win.) [DOHC-MFI] E33ASNXML2M TSB Revision
  11. 11. GENERAL - Vehicle Identification 00-l 1 VEHICLES FOR CALIFORNIA V.I.N. (except sequence number) JA3DH46DmPZ JA3DH56DnPZ JA3DH56EOPZ Brand Mitsubishi Galant <FWD> Engine Displacement 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [SOHC-MFI] 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) [DOHC-MFI] Models Code E33ASNHEL7M/RHEL7M b;$,,%&EL7M/NGEL7M/ E33ASNXML7M VEHICLE INFORMATION CODE PLATE MOOCD- Vehicle information code plate is riveted onto the bulkhead in the engine compartment. The plate shows model code, engine model, transaxle model, and body color code. 1. MODEL 2. ENGINE 3. EXT 4. TRANSAXLE 5. COLOR, INT OPT E33AS RGELZM -LzI~~~~~S$)y& 4G63 ( Engine model CA6 IExterior co& F5M22 L Transaxle model R82 87V 03V -p+cf~~l;; CHASSIS NUMBER MOOCE- STAMPING LOCATION The chassis number is stamped on the top Center of the firewall located in the engine compartment. CHASSIS NUMBER CODE CHART E33AKZOOOOl T?T! 1. Vehicule line E-GALANT 2. Engine displacement 33- 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) engine 3. Body type A-4-door Sedan 4, R e f e r t o 10th thru 17th digits of V.I.N. Plate. K- 1989 models p-l 993 models L- 1990 models M-1991 models N- 199'2 modes
  12. 12. GENERAL - Vehicle Identification OOA0192 Theft protection label For orIgInal parts OOK619 For replacement parts OOK621 VEHICLE SAFETY CERTIFICATION LABEL MWCF- 1. The vehicle safety certification label is attached to face of left door pillar. 2. This label indicates Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (G.V. W.R.), Gross Axle Weight Rating (G.A.W.R.) front, rear and Vehicle Identification Number (V.I.N.). ENGINE MODEL STAMPING M6ocG-. 1. The engine model number is stamped at the front side on the top edge of the cylinder block as shown in the following. Engine model Engine displacement 4G63 2.0 dm3 (122 cu.in.) 2. The engine serial number is stamped near the engine model number, and the serial number cycles, as shown below. THEFT PROTECTION MwclA9 In order to protect against theft, a Vehicle ldentificatlon Number (VIN) is stamped in, or attached as a label to, the following major parts of the engine and transaxle. as well as main outer panels: Engine cylinder block, Transaxle housing, Fender, Door, Quar- ter panel, Hood, Trunk lid, Bumpers In addition, a theft-protection label is attached to replacement parts for the body outer panel main components, and the same data are stamped into replacement parts for the engine and the transaxle. Cautions regarding panel repairs 1. When repainting original parts, do so after first mask- ing the theft-protection label, and, after painting, be sure to peel off the masking tape. 2. The theft-protection label for replacement parts is covered by masking tape, so such parts can be painted as is. The masking tape should be removed after painting is finished. 3. The theft-protection label should not be removed from original parts or replacement par-&
  13. 13. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  14. 14. GENERAL - Vehicle Identification 00-13 LOCATIONS Part Engine *ansaxle . Target area : for original equipment parts LZZB : for replacement parts SOHC-Up to 1992 models SOHC-l 993 models DOHC Manual transaxle Automatic transaxle <FWD> <AWD> 17 1 TSB Revision
  15. 15. GENERAL - Vehicle Identification @g : for replacement parts inner side of the parts shown OOA0065 The illustration indicates left hand side, outer. Right hand side is symmetrically opposite. OOA0056 OOAOO59 inner side of the parts shown in the figure. The illustration indicates left hand side, outer. TSB Revision
  16. 16. GENERAL - Vehicle Identification/Precautions before Service OOA0063 inner side of the parts shown PRECAUTIONS BEFORE SERVICE reomu~ SERVICING ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 1. 2. Note the following before proceeding with work on the electrical system. Note that the following must never be done: Unauthorized modifications of any electrical device or wiring, because such modifications might lead to a vehicle malfunction, over-capacity or short-circuit that could result in a fire in the vehicle. When servicing the electrical system, disconnect the negative cable terminal from the battery. TSB Revision

