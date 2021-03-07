Daewoo Doosan DL200TC Wheel Loader Operator and Maintenance manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright Doosan 2006 K1024537E Operation and Maintenance Manual DOOSAN reserves the right to improve its products continu...
K1024537E I Table of Contents Table of Contents Safety.......................................................................
K1024537E II Table of Contents Operation.....................................................................................
K1024537E III Table of Contents Electrical System ...........................................................................
OP000506 1-1 Safety OP000506 1Safety TO THE OPERATOR OF A DOOSAN WHEEL LOADER Please respect the importance of taking resp...
OP000506 Safety 1-2 Learn Signal Words Used With Safety Alert Symbol The words "CAUTION," "WARNING," and "DANGER" used thr...
OP000506 1-3 Safety Safety precautions are described in SAFETY from page 1-4 on. DOOSAN cannot predict every circumstance ...
OP000506 Safety 1-4 GENERAL SAFETY ESSENTIALS Accessory Applications The wheel loader has been designed primarily for movi...
OP000506 1-5 Safety 1 3 10 12 6 4 11 5 9 8 3 7 10 9 4 6 2 FG008049 Figure 1
OP000506 Safety 1-6 1. Warnings for Operation, Inspection and Maintenance (4190-2545A, 190-00092) 2. Warnings for Cooling ...
OP000506 1-7 Safety 3. Warnings When Opening Engine Hood (190-00095) 4. Warnings for Using Wheel Block (4190-2547A, 190-00...
OP000506 Safety 1-8 5. Warnings for Handling Accumulator (190-00703, 190-00099) Accumulator The wheel loader pilot control...
OP000506 1-9 Safety 6. Keep Out of Steering Turn Area (4190-1992A, 190-00120) 7. Warnings for High Temperature Hydraulic O...
OP000506 Safety 1-10 8. Warnings for High Temperature Coolant (190-00692, 190-00097) 9. Warnings for Battery Maintenance (...
OP000506 1-11 Safety 10. Warnings for Performing Maintenance On Front Attachment (4190-2546A, 190-00105) 11. Warnings to U...
OP000506 Safety 1-12 12. Warning Tag (190-00695, 190-00098) WARNING! Don't touch when performing inspection or maintenance...
OP000506 1-13 Safety UNAUTHORIZED MODIFICATIONS Any modification made without authorization or written approval from DOOSA...
OP000506 Safety 1-14 Inside Operator's Cabin When entering the operator's cabin, always remove all mud and oil from the so...
OP000506 1-15 Safety Clothing and Personal Protective Items Secure long hair and avoid loose clothing and jewelry. These i...
  1. 1. Copyright Doosan 2006 K1024537E Operation and Maintenance Manual DOOSAN reserves the right to improve its products continuously, delivering the best possible product to the marketplace. These improvements can be implemented at any time with no obligation to change materials previously sold. It is recommended that consumers periodically contact their distributors for most recent documentation on purchased equipment. This documentation may include attachments and optional equipment not available in your machine's package. Please call your distributor for additional items that you may require. Illustrations used throughout this manual are used only as a representation of the actual piece of equipment, and may vary from the actual item. Operation and Maintenance Manual K1024537E Serial Number 5001 and Up November 2006 DL200 DL200TC
  2. 2. K1024537E I Table of Contents Table of Contents Safety..........................................................................................1-1 To the Operator of a DOOSAN Wheel Loader................................... 1-1 General Safety Essentials.................................................................. 1-4 Location of Safety Labels................................................................... 1-4 Unauthorized Modifications.............................................................. 1-13 General Hazard Information............................................................. 1-13 Before Starting Engine..................................................................... 1-22 Machine Operation........................................................................... 1-26 Maintenance .................................................................................... 1-34 Battery ............................................................................................. 1-46 Towing.............................................................................................. 1-48 Shipping and Transportation ............................................................ 1-49 Operating Controls ....................................................................2-1 Component Locations........................................................................ 2-2 Operator's Area.................................................................................. 2-6 Steering Console and Pedals ............................................................ 2-7 Front Instrument Panel..................................................................... 2-16 Right Side Switch Panel................................................................... 2-27 Various Cabin Locations .................................................................. 2-42 Heater and Air Conditioner Operation.............................................. 2-46 Stereo / CD Player (Optional) .......................................................... 2-51 Seat Adjustment............................................................................... 2-53 Seat Belt .......................................................................................... 2-55 Door Side Latch ............................................................................... 2-56 Arm Rest.......................................................................................... 2-57 Fuse Box/Relay/Engine Emergency Stop Switch ............................ 2-58
  3. 3. K1024537E II Table of Contents Operation....................................................................................3-1 Instrument Panel Control Functions................................................... 3-1 New Machine Break-in Procedures ................................................... 3-1 Engine Start and Stop........................................................................ 3-2 Machine Travel................................................................................. 3-11 Machine Shut Down......................................................................... 3-14 F/R (Forward/Reverse) Travel Control System (Optional)................ 3-16 Additional Braking............................................................................ 3-17 Boom Raise Kick-out........................................................................ 3-18 Bucket Angle Indicator ..................................................................... 3-18 Boom Lower Kick-out (Optional) ...................................................... 3-19 Adjustment of Bucket Position Switch.............................................. 3-19 Towing Machine ............................................................................... 3-20 If Engine Stalls While Traveling........................................................ 3-21 Allowable Water Depth..................................................................... 3-22 Inspection, Maintenance and Adjustment...............................4-1 Basic Preventive Maintenance........................................................... 4-1 Safety When Servicing....................................................................... 4-4 Preventive Maintenance................................................................... 4-12 Table of Recommended Lubricants ................................................. 4-14 Fluid Capacities ............................................................................... 4-16 Lubrication and Service Chart ......................................................... 4-17 Maintenance Intervals...................................................................... 4-21 10 Hour / Daily Service .................................................................... 4-23 50 Hour / Weekly Service ................................................................ 4-33 250 Hour / Monthly Service ............................................................. 4-43 500 Hour / 3 Month Service ............................................................. 4-48 1,000 Hour / 6 Month Service .......................................................... 4-55 1,500 Hour / 9 Month Service .......................................................... 4-63 2,000 Hour / Yearly Service ............................................................. 4-65 12,000 Hour / Six Year Service........................................................ 4-71 Bolt Torque Chart............................................................................. 4-72
  4. 4. K1024537E III Table of Contents Electrical System ............................................................................. 4-73 Engine Cooling System.................................................................... 4-75 Handling of Accumulator.................................................................. 4-77 Hydraulic Pressure Checks.............................................................. 4-78 Long Term Storage .......................................................................... 4-83 Parking Brake Adjustment................................................................ 4-84 Severe Conditions Maintenance ...................................................... 4-85 Tires................................................................................................. 4-86 Transmission Recalibration .............................................................. 4-89 Transportation............................................................................5-1 Loading and Unloading...................................................................... 5-1 Summary of Safety Precautions for Lifting......................................... 5-2 Troubleshooting.........................................................................6-1 Engine................................................................................................ 6-1 Hydraulic System............................................................................... 6-3 Travel System..................................................................................... 6-4 Steering ............................................................................................. 6-5 Braking............................................................................................... 6-6 Electrical System ............................................................................... 6-6 Specification ..............................................................................7-1 General Specifications....................................................................... 7-1 Working Range and Dimensions ....................................................... 7-4 Working Capacities............................................................................ 7-8 Approximate Weight of Workload Materials....................................... 7-8 Index ...........................................................................................8-1 Publication Request for Proposed Revision...........................9-1
  5. 5. OP000506 1-1 Safety OP000506 1Safety TO THE OPERATOR OF A DOOSAN WHEEL LOADER Please respect the importance of taking responsibility for your own safety and that of other people who may be affected by your actions. The safety information on the following pages is organized into the following sections: 1. “General Safety Essentials” on page 1-4 2. “Location of Safety Labels” on page 1-4 3. “Unauthorized Modifications” on page 1-13 4. “General Hazard Information” on page 1-13 5. “Before Starting Engine” on page 1-22 6. “Machine Operation” on page 1-26 7. “Maintenance” on page 1-34 8. “Battery” on page 1-46 9. “Towing” on page 1-48 10. “Shipping and Transportation” on page 1-49 DANGER! Improper use of wheel loader could cause serious injury or death. Before operating wheel loader, or performing maintenance, operator or technician must read and understand entire Operation and Maintenance Manual. Any operation, maintenance, traveling or shipping methods that do not follow safety guidelines printed in this manual could cause serious injury or death.
  6. 6. OP000506 Safety 1-2 Learn Signal Words Used With Safety Alert Symbol The words "CAUTION," "WARNING," and "DANGER" used throughout this manual and on decals on the machine indicate degree of risk of hazards or unsafe practices. All three degrees of risk indicate that safety is involved. Observe precautions indicated whenever you see the Safety Alert "Triangle," no matter which signal word appears next to the "Exclamation Point" symbol. SAFETY ALERT SYMBOL Be Prepared – Get to Know All Operating and Safety Instructions. This is the Safety Alert Symbol. Wherever it appears – in this manual or on safety signs on the machine – you must be alert to potential threat of personal injury or accident. Always observe safety precautions and follow recommended procedures. CAUTION! This word is used on safety messages and safety labels and indicates potential threat of a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. It may also be used to alert against a generally unsafe practice. WARNING! This word is used on safety messages and safety labels and indicates potential threat of a hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in serious injury or death. It may also be used to alert against highly unsafe practice. DANGER! This word is used on safety messages and safety labels and indicates an imminent hazard of a situation that, if not avoided, is very likely to cause death or extremely serious injury. It may also be used to alert against equipment that may detonate or explode if handled or treated carelessly.
  7. 7. OP000506 1-3 Safety Safety precautions are described in SAFETY from page 1-4 on. DOOSAN cannot predict every circumstance that might involve a potential hazard in operation and maintenance. Therefore the safety messages in this manual and on the machine may not include all possible safety precautions. If any procedures or actions not specifically recommended or allowed in this manual are used, you must be sure that you and others can do such procedures and actions safely and without damaging the machine. If you are unsure about the safety of any procedures, contact a DOOSAN distributor.
  8. 8. OP000506 Safety 1-4 GENERAL SAFETY ESSENTIALS Accessory Applications The wheel loader has been designed primarily for moving earth with a bucket. For use as a grapple or for other object handling, contact DOOSAN. Lifting-work applications are permitted in approved lift configuration, to rated capacity only, with no side-loading (unless prohibited by local regulation). Do not use machine for activities for which it was not intended. Do not use bucket for lifting work, unless lift slings are used in approved configuration. LOCATION OF SAFETY LABELS The operator should know and pay attention to the information and warning plates/decals which are positioned on the machine. There are several specific warning signs on this machine. The exact location of hazards and the description of the hazards are reviewed in this section. Please become familiarized with all warning signs. Make sure that all the warning signs are legible. Clean the warning signs or replace the warning signs if you cannot read the words. Replace the illustrations if the illustrations are not visible. When you clean the warning signs, use a cloth, water and soap. Do not use solvent, gasoline, or other harsh chemicals to clean the safety signs. Solvents, gasoline, or other harsh chemicals could loosen the adhesive that secures the warning sign. Loose adhesive will allow the warning sign to fall off. Replace any safety sign that is damaged, or missing. If a safety sign is attached to a part that is replaced, install a safety sign on the replacement part.
  9. 9. OP000506 1-5 Safety 1 3 10 12 6 4 11 5 9 8 3 7 10 9 4 6 2 FG008049 Figure 1
  10. 10. OP000506 Safety 1-6 1. Warnings for Operation, Inspection and Maintenance (4190-2545A, 190-00092) 2. Warnings for Cooling Fan (2190-3315, 190-00557) CAUTION! • Read manual and labels before operation and maintenance. Follow instructions and warnings in manual and on labels on machine. • Sound horn to alert people nearby before operating and make sure all persons are clear of area. • Always make sure when leaving operator's seat to: • Lower bucket or other working tools to ground. • "LOCK" transmission selector in "NEUTRAL." • Set park brake. • Turn starter switch "OFF." Remove key from switch. • If hydraulic components and units are ABNORMAL, consult nearest DOOSAN dealer or authorized service shop. Do not attempt to make an overhaul. ACO1360L WARNING! Keep your hands away from the fan during operation. Entanglement in the fan can cause serious injury. AMO0390L
  11. 11. OP000506 1-7 Safety 3. Warnings When Opening Engine Hood (190-00095) 4. Warnings for Using Wheel Block (4190-2547A, 190-00207) WARNING! Before opening hood, shut down engine. ACO1420L WARNING! Block wheels to prevent machine movement before disengaging park brake. AMO0400L
  12. 12. OP000506 Safety 1-8 5. Warnings for Handling Accumulator (190-00703, 190-00099) Accumulator The wheel loader pilot control system is equipped with an accumulator. The accumulator will store a pressure charge that may enable hydraulic controls to be activated for a brief period of time after engine has been shut down. Activation of any controls may enable selected function to operate under force of gravity. When shutting machine down, lower front attachment to ground. After engine has been shut down, turn key to "ON" position and move joystick controls to release pressure in accumulator. Remove key. WARNING! Explosion hazard: • Keep away from flame. • Do not weld or drill. ACO1480L CAUTION! Any raised attachment will lower to ground if an accumulator is holding a charge. IMPORTANT Refer to Shop Manual for service procedures. Do not release any pilot lines until pressure within accumulator has been released.
  13. 13. OP000506 1-9 Safety 6. Keep Out of Steering Turn Area (4190-1992A, 190-00120) 7. Warnings for High Temperature Hydraulic Oil (190-00691, 190-00097) DANGER! Keep out of steering turn area. AMO0410L WARNING! HYDRAULIC OIL To prevent hot oil from spurting out: • Turn engine off. • Allow oil to cool. • Slowly loosen cap to relieve pressure before removing. ACO1410L
  14. 14. OP000506 Safety 1-10 8. Warnings for High Temperature Coolant (190-00692, 190-00097) 9. Warnings for Battery Maintenance (2190-2533A, 190-00100) WARNING! To prevent hot water from spurting out: • Turn engine "OFF." • Allow water to cool. • Slowly loosen cap to relieve pressure before removing. ACO1410L DANGER! • Battery fumes can explode. Keep sparks and flames away from batteries. • Always avoid storing metals like tools or inflammable materials around or on batteries. Explosion or fire can be caused by short-circuiting batteries. • Sulfuric acid in battery is poisonous. It is strong enough to burn skin, eat holes in clothing and cause blindness if splashed in eyes. If you spill acid on yourself: 1. Flush your skin with water. 2. Apply baking soda or lime to help neutralize acid. 3. Flush your eyes with water for 10 - 15 minutes. Get medical attention immediately. ACO1400L
  15. 15. OP000506 1-11 Safety 10. Warnings for Performing Maintenance On Front Attachment (4190-2546A, 190-00105) 11. Warnings to Use Safety Lock (4190-1993, 190-00121) DANGER! To avoid injury, securely brace lift arm before disassembly of valve or piping. AMO0430L WARNING! Safety lock must be in "LOCK" position when servicing pivot area or transporting machine. AMO0440L
  16. 16. OP000506 Safety 1-12 12. Warning Tag (190-00695, 190-00098) WARNING! Don't touch when performing inspection or maintenance. ACO1450L
  17. 17. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  18. 18. OP000506 1-13 Safety UNAUTHORIZED MODIFICATIONS Any modification made without authorization or written approval from DOOSAN can create a safety hazard, for which the machine owner will be held responsible. For safety's sake, replace all OEM parts with the correct authorized or genuine DOOSAN part. For example, not taking the time to replace fasteners, bolts or nuts with the correct replacement parts could lead to a condition where the safety of critical assemblies are dangerously compromised. GENERAL HAZARD INFORMATION Safety Rules Only trained and authorized personnel can operate and maintain the machine. Follow all safety rules, precautions and instructions when operating or performing maintenance on the machine. Do not operate the machine if you are not feeling well, if you are taking medication that makes you feel sleepy, if you have been drinking, or if you are suffering from emotional problems. These problems will interfere with your sense of judgment in emergencies and may cause accidents. When working with another operator or with a person on work site traffic duty, be sure that all personnel know the nature of the work and understand all hand signals that are to be used. Always observe strictly any other rules related to safety. Safety Features Be sure that all guards and covers are installed in their proper position. Have guards and covers repaired immediately if damaged. Be sure that you understand the method of use of safety features such as making sure you are knowledgeable of proper use of the following: transmission lever neutral lock and the seat belt. Never remove any safety features. Always keep them in good operating condition. Failure to use safety features according to the instructions in the Operation and Maintenance Manual could result in serious bodily injury.
  19. 19. OP000506 Safety 1-14 Inside Operator's Cabin When entering the operator's cabin, always remove all mud and oil from the soles of your shoes. If you operate the accelerator and brake pedals with mud or oil stuck to your shoes, your foot may slip and this may cause a serious accident. Clean grease and dirt from pedals and controls. This contributes to safe operation. Cleaning also provides an opportunity to inspect equipment. Minor damage can be repaired or corrected before major problems result. Keep cabin floor and consoles free of tools and personal items. Do not stick suction pads to the window glass. Suction pads act as a lens and may cause fire. Do not leave lighters laying around the operator's cabin. If the temperature inside the operator's cabin becomes high, there is a danger that the lighter may explode. Do not use cellular telephones inside the operator's cabin when driving or operating the machine. There is a danger that this may lead to an unexpected accident. Never bring any dangerous objects such as flammable or explosive items into the operator's cabin. To ensure safety, do not use the radio or music headphones when operating the machine. There is a danger that this may lead to a serious accident. When operating the machine, do not put your hands or head out of the window. When standing up from the operator's seat, always place transmission neutral lock lever in the "LOCK" position and set pilot cutoff switch to "O" (OFF) position. If you accidentally touch the work equipment levers when they are not locked, the machine may suddenly move and cause serious injury or damage. When leaving the machine, lower the work equipment completely to the ground, set transmission neutral lock lever in the "LOCK" position, set pilot cutoff switch to "O" (OFF) position, "APPLY" parking brake and shut down engine. Use the key to lock all the equipment. Always remove the key and take it with you.
  20. 20. OP000506 1-15 Safety Clothing and Personal Protective Items Secure long hair and avoid loose clothing and jewelry. These items have the tendency to catch on controls or protrude into parts and cause serious injury or death. Do not wear oily clothes. They are flammable. Full eye protection, a hard hat, safety shoes and gloves may be required at the work site. While working on the machine, never use inadequate tools. They could break or slip, causing injury, or they may not adequately perform intended functions. Breathing Masks, Ear Protection May Be Required Do not forget that some risks to your health may not be immediately apparent. Exhaust gases and noise pollution may not be visible, but these hazards can cause disabling or permanent injuries. NOTE: The equivalent continuous A-weighted sound pressure level at the workstation for this machine is 76 dB (A). Measurement is obtained on a dynamic machine following the procedures and cabin conditions as described in ISO 6396. NOTE: The guaranteed sound power level emitted by the machinery for this machine is 104 dB (A). Measurement is obtained on a dynamic machine with the procedures as described in 2000/14/EC. Vibration Level Information Hands/Arms: The weighted root mean square acceleration to which the hands/arms are subjected, is less than 2.5 m/s2 . Whole body: The weighted root mean square acceleration to which the whole body is subjected, is less than 0.5 m/s2 . Measurements are obtained on a representative machine, using measuring procedures as described in the following standard: ISO 2631/1. ISO 5349 and SAE J1166. HAOA020L Figure 2

