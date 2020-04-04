Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Repair Manual Models 322B EXCAVATOR
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 322B EXCAVATOR 3NR Configuration: ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR0000...
undercarriage frame assembly. Remove the final drive. The combined weight of the final drive, sprocket and travel motor is...
3. Put an alignment mark across the sections of the final drive for assembly purposes. The parts must be reinstalled in th...
10. Disassemble carrier assembly (6) as follows: a. Drive spring pin (8) into planetary shaft (9) with a hammer and punch....
13. Disassemble carrier assembly (14) as follows: a. Drive spring pin (16) into planetary shaft (17) with a hammer and pun...
16. Remove 16 bolts (22) that hold gear (23) to the motor housing. 17. Using Tooling (C), remove gear (23) from the motor ...
21. Remove Duo-Cone seal (27) from the main housing. 22. Remove bearings (28) and (29) from the main housing. 23. If neces...
b. Using a suitable press and spacer, apply a load of 4000 kg (8820 lb) on bearing (28). c. Rotate the main housing to sea...
29. Using Tool (E), install Duo Cone seal (27) in the main housing. 30. Using Tool (E), install Duo-Cone (26) seal in the ...
32. Apply 5P-3931 Anti-Seize Compound to the four pins in gear (23). 33. Install shims (24) determined in Steps 27a throug...
38. Assemble carrier assembly (14). Put clean SAE 30 oil on two bearings (19). Install bearings (19) in planetary gear (20...
41. Install sun gear (13) in carrier assembly (14). 42. Assemble carrier assembly (6). Put clean SAE 30 oil on bearing (9)...
Illustration D51038. To prevent the spring pin from falling out, make a stake mark on each side of the spring pin hole in ...
48. Be sure the machined surface of ring gear (3) and cover (2) is thoroughly clean, free of dirt and debris and is dry. A...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 322B EXCAVATOR 3NR Configuration: ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR0000...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
a. Start the engine. Fully extend the stick and bucket. Lower the stick and bucket to the ground. b. Shut off the engine, ...
7. Remove bolts (5) and two cover assemblies (6) from the underside of the undercarriage frame assembly. View From Under M...
20. Install setting plate (3). Install two bolts (2) and the washers that hold the setting plate in place. 21. Apply 9S-32...
  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 322B EXCAVATOR
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 322B EXCAVATOR 3NR Configuration: ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 322B & 322B L EXCAVATORS MACHINE SYSTEMS Media Number -SENR1647-00 Publication Date -07/01/1997 Date Updated -30/03/2004 SENR16470025 Final Drives SMCS - 4050-010; 4050-017 Remove & Install Final Drives Start By: a. separate track assemblies b. remove travel brake valves 1. Fasten Tool (A) and a hoist to final drive (1). Put slight lifting tension on the final drive with the hoist. 2. Remove the 16 bolts and the washers that hold the final drive to the undercarriage frame assembly. These bolts are located on the back side of the final drive. Remove the two plugs from the threaded forcing screw holes in the undercarriage frame assembly. 3. Install suitable size forcing screws in the two threaded forcing screw holes in the undercarriage frame assembly. Tighten the forcing screws evenly to loosen the final drive from the 1/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  3. 3. undercarriage frame assembly. Remove the final drive. The combined weight of the final drive, sprocket and travel motor is 379 kg (835 lb). NOTE: The following steps are for the installation of the final drive. 4. Make sure the mating surfaces of the final drive and the undercarriage frame assembly are clean and free of dirt and debris. 5. Fasten Tool (A) and a hoist to final drive (1), and put it in position in the undercarriage frame assembly. Be sure all mounting bolt holes are in alignment. 6. Apply 9S-3263 Thread Lock on threads of 16 bolts (4). Install the washers and 16 bolts that hold the final drive to the undercarriage frame assembly. Tighten the bolts to a torque of 530 � 70 N�m (395 � 50 lb ft). End By: a. install travel brake valves b. connect track assemblies Disassemble & Assemble Final Drives Start By: a. remove final drives 1. Thoroughly clean the outside of the final drive prior to disassembly. 2. Remove the travel motor from the final drive. See the topic "Remove & Install Travel Motors" in this module. 2/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  4. 4. 3. Put an alignment mark across the sections of the final drive for assembly purposes. The parts must be reinstalled in their original locations. 4. Fasten the final drive to Tool (A). The combined weight of the final drive and the sprocket is 272 kg (600 lb). 5. Remove 16 bolts (1) and the washers that hold cover (2) in place. 6. Using a soft faced hammer, break the seal between cover (2) and ring gear (3). Remove the cover. 7. Remove thrust plate (4) from cover (2). 8. Remove sun gear (5) from the carrier assembly. 9. Remove spacer (7) from carrier assembly (6). Remove carrier assembly (6) by lifting it straight up. 3/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  5. 5. 10. Disassemble carrier assembly (6) as follows: a. Drive spring pin (8) into planetary shaft (9) with a hammer and punch. b. Remove planetary shaft (9), two thrust washers (10) and planetary gear (11) from the carrier. Remove bearing (12) from the planetary gear. c. Remove spring pin (8) from planetary shaft (9) with a hammer and punch. d. Remove the other two planetary gears from the carrier as in Steps 10a through 10c. 11. Remove sun gear (13) from carrier assembly (14). 12. Remove carrier assembly (14). Remove spacer (15) from the carrier assembly. 4/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  6. 6. 13. Disassemble carrier assembly (14) as follows: a. Drive spring pin (16) into planetary shaft (17) with a hammer and punch. b. Remove planetary shaft (17), two thrust washers (18) and planetary gear (20) from the carrier. Remove two bearings (19) from the planetary gear. c. Remove spring pin (16) from planetary shaft (17) with a hammer and punch. d. Remove the other two planetary gears from the carrier as in Steps 13a through 13c. 14. Fasten Tool (B) and a hoist to ring gear (3) as shown. Remove the ring gear from ring gear (3A). The weight of the ring gear is 23 kg (52 lb). Fasten Tool (B) and a hoist to ring gear (3A). Remove the ring gear from the main housing. The weight of the ring gear is 24 kg (53 lb). 15. Remove O-ring seal (21) from the main housing. 5/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  7. 7. 16. Remove 16 bolts (22) that hold gear (23) to the motor housing. 17. Using Tooling (C), remove gear (23) from the motor housing. 18. Remove shims (24) from under gear (23). Typical Example 19. Fasten Tool (D) and a hoist to main housing (25) as shown. Separate the main housing and final drive sprocket from the motor housing. The combined weight of the main housing and final drive sprocket is 84 kg (185 lb). 20. Remove Duo-Cone seal (26) from the motor housing. 6/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  8. 8. 21. Remove Duo-Cone seal (27) from the main housing. 22. Remove bearings (28) and (29) from the main housing. 23. If necessary, remove the sprocket from the main housing. See the topic "Remove & Install Final Drive Sprocket" in this module. NOTE: The following steps are for the assembly of the final drive. 24. Make sure all parts of the final drive are thoroughly clean and free of dirt and debris prior to assembly. Check the condition of all O-ring seals used in the final drive. If any of the seals are damaged, us new parts for replacement. Reassemble the final drive on Tool (A). 25. If the final drive sprocket was removed from the main housing, see the topic "Remove & Install Final Drive Sprockets" in this module. This topic will give the necessary details for installation on the sprocket on the main housing. 26. Apply 5P-3931 Anti-Seize Compound to the surfaces inside the main housing that make contact with bearings (28) and (29). Install bearings (28) and (29) in their original locations in the main housing with a press. Install the bearings until they make contact with the counterbores in the main housing. 27. Use the following procedure to determine the correct bearing preload and the correct thickness of shims (24) used under gear (23): Typical Example a. Fasten Tool (D) and a hoist to main housing (25) as shown. Install the main housing on the motor housing. 7/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  9. 9. b. Using a suitable press and spacer, apply a load of 4000 kg (8820 lb) on bearing (28). c. Rotate the main housing to seat the bearings. d. Reduce the load on bearing (28) to 1000 � 100 kg (2200 � 220 lb). e. With the load still on bearing (28), measure the distance between the top face of the motor housing and the inner race of bearing (28) with a depth micrometer. Take this measurement in several locations around the bearing. Find the average of the dimensions measured, and record it. Call this dimension (Y). f. Using a depth micrometer, measure the step height of gear (23) at several locations around the gear. Find the average of the dimensions measured, and record it. Call it dimension (X). g. Determine the correct thickness of the shim pack [made up of shims (24)] to be used between the motor housing and gear (23). The shim pack thickness is equal to dimension (Y) - (X) � 0.05 mm (.002 in). NOTE: If two shims are required, install the thinner shim next to gear (23) when it is installed. 28. Remove the main housing from the motor housing. NOTICE See the topic "Assembly And Installation Of Conventional Duo-Cone Seals" in this module. NOTE: The rubber seals and all surfaces that make contact with the seals must be clean and dry. After installation of the seals, put clean SAE 30 oil on the contact surfaces of the metal seals. 8/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  10. 10. 29. Using Tool (E), install Duo Cone seal (27) in the main housing. 30. Using Tool (E), install Duo-Cone (26) seal in the motor housing. NOTICE Do not scratch or damage the Duo-Cone seals in the main housing or the motor housing during assembly of these two components. After installation of the main housing on the motor housing, there will be a small gap between the components. The gap is caused by the Duo-Cone seals and will and will be eliminated during installation of gear (23). Typical Example 31. Fasten Tool (D) and a hoist to main housing (25) as shown. Install the main housing on the motor housing. 9/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  11. 11. 32. Apply 5P-3931 Anti-Seize Compound to the four pins in gear (23). 33. Install shims (24) determined in Steps 27a through 27g and gear (23) in its original position on the motor housing. If two shims were required, install the thinner shim next to the gear. 34. Apply 9S-3263 Thread Lock on the threads of 16 bolts (22). Install bolts (22) that hold gear (23) in place. Tighten the bolts to a torque of 270 � 40 N�m (200 � 30 lb ft). 35. Install O-ring seal (21) in the main housing. 36. Thoroughly clean the mating surface of the main housing that makes contact with ring gear (3A). Apply 1U-8846 Gasket Maker on the mating surface of ring gear (3A). Fasten Tool (B) and a hoist to ring gear (3A). Put the ring gear in its original position on the main housing. It may be necessary to use a soft faced hammer to seat the ring gear on the main housing. 37. Thoroughly clean the mating surface of the ring gear (3) that makes contact with ring gear (3A). Apply 1U-8846 Gasket Maker on the mating surface of ring gear (3). Fasten Tool (B) and a hoist to ring gear (3). Put the ring gear in its original position on ring gear (3A). It may be necessary to use a soft faced hammer to seat the ring gear. 10/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00)... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  12. 12. 38. Assemble carrier assembly (14). Put clean SAE 30 oil on two bearings (19). Install bearings (19) in planetary gear (20). Install a thrust washer (18) on each side of the planetary gear. Install the thrust washers and the planetary gear in the carrier. Install planetary shaft (17) in the carrier and through planetary gear (20). Make sure the spring pin hole in the carrier is in alignment with the spring pin hole in the planetary shaft. Install spring pin (16) until it is even with the outside surface of the carrier, and with the split in the spring pin facing to either side of the carrier as shown in Illustration D51038. To prevent the spring pin from falling out, make a stake mark on each side of the spring pin hole in the carrier. Each stake mark should be approximately 1.5 mm (.06 in) from the spring pin hole. 39. Install the other two planetary gears in carrier (15) as in Step 38. 40. Put spacer (15) in position in carrier assembly (14). Install carrier assembly (14) in ring gear (3A). Move the carrier assembly back and forth during installation to ensure all gears engage properly. 11/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00)... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  13. 13. 41. Install sun gear (13) in carrier assembly (14). 42. Assemble carrier assembly (6). Put clean SAE 30 oil on bearing (9). Install bearing (9) in planetary gear (11). Install a thrust washer (10) on each side of the planetary gear. Install the thrust washers and the planetary gear in the carrier. Install planetary shaft (9) in the carrier and through planetary gear (11). Be sure the spring pin hole in the carrier is in alignment with the spring pin hole in the planetary shaft. Install spring pin (8) until it is even with the outside surface of the carrier, and with the split in the spring pin facing to either side of the carrier as shown in 12/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00)... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  14. 14. Illustration D51038. To prevent the spring pin from falling out, make a stake mark on each side of the spring pin hole in the carrier. Each stake mark should be approximately 1.5 mm (.06 in) from the spring pin hole. 43. Install the other two planetary gears in carrier (15) as in Step 42. 44. Install carrier assembly (6) in ring gear (3). Move the carrier assembly back and forth during installation to ensure all gears engage properly. 45. Install spacer (7) in carrier assembly (6). 46. Install sun gear (5) in carrier assembly (6). 47. Install thrust plate (4) in cover (2). 13/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00)... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  15. 15. 48. Be sure the machined surface of ring gear (3) and cover (2) is thoroughly clean, free of dirt and debris and is dry. Apply 1U-8846 Gasket Maker around the machined surface of the ring gear. Put cover (2) in its original position on the ring gear. 49. Put a thin coat of 9S-3263 Thread Lock on the threads of 16 bolts (1) that hold cover (2) in position. Install bolts (1) and the washers that hold the cover. 50. Install the travel motor in the final drive. See the topic "Remove & Install Travel Motors" in this module. End By: a. install final drives Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Tue Oct 22 21:20:05 UTC+0800 2019 14/14ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00)... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 322B EXCAVATOR 3NR Configuration: ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE) Disassembly and Assembly 322B & 322B L EXCAVATORS MACHINE SYSTEMS Media Number -SENR1647-00 Publication Date -07/01/1997 Date Updated -30/03/2004 SENR16470026 Swivel Joint SMCS - 5060-010; 5060-017 Remove & Install Swivel Joint Fluid Spillage Containment Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the machine. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to "Tools And Shop Products Guide", NENG2500 for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids in Caterpillar machines. Dispose fluids according to local regulations and mandates. At operating temperature, the hydraulic oil is hot and under pressure. Hot oil can cause burns. To prevent possible personal injury, release the pressure in the implement hydraulic circuits (boom, stick and bucket) before any hydraulic lines or components are disconnected and removed. 1. Release the pressure in the implement hydraulic circuits (boom, stick, and bucket) before any hydraulic lines or components are disconnected or removed as follows:
  18. 18. a. Start the engine. Fully extend the stick and bucket. Lower the stick and bucket to the ground. b. Shut off the engine, and place key in the "ON" position. Put the hydraulic activation control lever in the "UNLOCK" position. c. Move the control levers for boom, stick and swing to all full stroke positions. This will release any pressure that might be present in the pilot system. d. Return the key to "OFF" position. e. Slowly loosen the fill plug on the hydraulic tank, and release the pressure. f. Tighten the fill plug on the hydraulic tank to as torque of 68 � 7 N�m (50 � 5 lb ft). g. The pressure in the hydraulic system has been released and lines and components can be removed. 2. Clean the outside of the swivel joint and the area around the swivel joint prior to removal. 3. Put identification marks on six hose assemblies (1) as to their location on the swivel joint. Oil will drain from six hose assemblies (1) when they are disconnected from the swivel joint. Place a drain pan in the are of the swivel joint it contain the drain oil. Disconnect six hose assemblies (1) from the swivel joint. Put plugs in the ends of the hose assemblies to prevent oil loss and to keep contaminants out of the hydraulic system. 4. Remove two bolts (2) and the washers that hold setting plate (3) in position. Remove setting plate (3). 5. Remove eight bolts (4). 6. Remove one cover bolt from the swivel joint. Fasten Tool (A) to the swivel joint using the cover bolt. Fasten a hoist to Tool (A). View From Under Machine 2/5ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  19. 19. 7. Remove bolts (5) and two cover assemblies (6) from the underside of the undercarriage frame assembly. View From Under Machine 8. Put identification marks on four tube assemblies (7) and four hose assemblies (10) as to their location on the bottom of the swivel joint. Oil will drain from four hose assemblies (10) and four tube assemblies (7) when they are disconnected from the swivel joint. Place a drain pan under the swivel joint it contain the drain oil. Disconnect the four hose assemblies and four tube assemblies from the bottom of the swivel joint. Put plugs in the hose assemblies and tube assemblies to prevent oil loss and to keep contaminants out of the hydraulic system. 9. Cover the ports in the bottom of the swivel joint with tape to keep dirt and debris out of the unit. 10. Remove six bolts (8). 11. Remove tee (9) to provide clearance for removal of the swivel joint. 12. Remove the swivel joint from the machine. The weight of the swivel joint is 43 kg (95 lb). NOTE: The following steps are for the installation of the swivel joint. 13. Make sure the threaded holes in the undercarriage frame assembly for mounting the swivel joint are clean and free of dirt and debris. 14. Apply a bead of 1U-8846 Gasket Maker to the surface of the undercarriage frame assembly on which the swivel joint is installed. 15. Fasten Tool (A) and a hoist to the swivel joint, and put it in its original position in the undercarriage frame assembly. Make sure the identification mark on the bottom face of the swivel joint is facing toward the front of the machine. 16. Install six bolts (8) in the bottom of the swivel joint. 17. Install tee (9) in the bottom of the swivel joint. 18. Remove the tape from over the ports in the bottom of the swivel joint. Check the condition of the O-ring seals in the ends of four hose assemblies (10) and four tube assemblies (7). If the seals are damaged, use new parts for replacement. Connect the four hose assemblies and four tube assemblies in their original location on the bottom of the swivel joint. Tighten the two hose assemblies that connect to the tee to a torque of 40 � 5 N�m (30 � 4 lb ft). Tighten the two remaining hose assemblies to a torque of 80 � 7 N�m (60 � 5 lb ft). 19. Remove the hoist and Tool (A) from the top of the swivel joint. Reinstall the one cover bolt in the top of the swivel joint. 3/5ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  20. 20. 20. Install setting plate (3). Install two bolts (2) and the washers that hold the setting plate in place. 21. Apply 9S-3263 Thread Lock on the threads of eight bolts (4). Install eight bolts four that hold the swivel joint in position. Tighten the eight bolts to a torque of 37 � 4 N�m (27 � 3 lb ft). 22. Check the condition of the O-ring seals in the ends of six hose assemblies (1). If the seals are damaged, use new parts for replacement. Connect six hose assemblies (1) in their original location on the swivel joint. Tighten the four large diameter hose mounting bolts to a torque of 190 � 20 N�m (140 � 15 lb ft). 23. Fill the hydraulic oil tank with oil to the correct level. See the Operation & Maintenance Manual for the correct filling procedure. 24. Start the machine, and check for leaks. Install two cover assemblies (6) on the underside of the undercarriage frame assembly. Disassemble & Assemble Swivel Joint Start By: a. remove swivel joint 1. Thoroughly clean the outside of the swivel joint prior to disassembly. 2. Remove four bolts (1) and cover (2) from outside housing (8). Remove O-ring seal (4) from the outside housing. 3. Remove two bolts (5) and the washers and retainer (7) from rotor (9). Remove outside housing (8) from rotor (9). 4. Turn the outside housing over, and remove O-ring seals (6) and seals (3) from the outside housing. NOTE: The following steps are for the assembly of the swivel joint. 5. Make sure all parts of the swivel joint are clean and free of dirt and debris. 4/5ISJ HEX COMMONALITY CHART 3NR00001-UP (MACHINE)(SEBP5600 - 00) - ... 2019/10/22https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...

