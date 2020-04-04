CASE IH 1200 and Early Riser Series Planters Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1200 and Early Riser® Series Planters Repair Manual Book 1 Pivot-Transport Planters Hydraulic System 87653312 Issued March...
Repair Manual Number 87644966 1200 and Early Riser® Series Planters (Replaces Complete Repair Manual 87057769) Book 1 - Pu...
INTRODUCTION 87644966 5 2/26/2007 1
Contents INTRODUCTION Torque – Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid,...
INTRODUCTION Torque – Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Piv...
INTRODUCTION Torque – Fasteners 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport SAE FA...
INTRODUCTION M4 3 4 2 3 4 5 3 4 M5 6.5 8 5 6 9.5 11 7 8 M6 10.5 12 8 9 15 17.5 11 13 M8 26 31 19 23 37 43 27 32 M10 52 61 ...
INTRODUCTION Basic instructions ­ Electrical testing 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 P...
INTRODUCTION Corroded pins or cavities Inspect the pins and cavities for corrosion which can cause a weak electrical conne...
INTRODUCTION Touching pins Inspect the pins on the male connector. If a pin is bent to the point where it is shorted to an...
INTRODUCTION Broken pin Inspect the male connector for broken pins, where the pin remains with its female cavity, providin...
INTRODUCTION Measuring resistance RCIL06PTR018CAA 8 To accurately measure small resistances, the internal resistance of th...
INTRODUCTION Measuring continuity (resistance) RCIL06PTR021CAA 9 1. Select the continuity setting on the multimeter. 2. Tu...
INTRODUCTION Short circuit to ground RCIL06PTR021CAA 10 Short circuit to ground occurs when any part of a circuit is in co...
INTRODUCTION Short circuit to B+ – Unwanted power RCIL06PTR021CAA 11 • Short circuit to B+ or “unwanted power” is a condit...
INTRODUCTION Short circuit pin to pin RCIL06PTR018CAA 12 • Short circuit from pin to pin within an existing harness is a c...
INTRODUCTION Testing voltage RCIL06PTR020CAA 13 • A voltage test measures the difference in voltage potential between two ...
INTRODUCTION Continuity test – Open circuit RCIL06PTR017CAA 14 • Continuity is an electrical connection between two pins o...
Introduction
Primary Hydraulic Power System
Distribution System
Electrical Power System
Lighting System
Electronic System
Travelling
Frame Positioning
Field Processing
  1. 1. 1200 and Early Riser® Series Planters Repair Manual Book 1 Pivot-Transport Planters Hydraulic System 87653312 Issued March, 2007
  2. 2. Repair Manual Number 87644966 1200 and Early Riser® Series Planters (Replaces Complete Repair Manual 87057769) Book 1 - Publication 87653312 Pivot-Transport Planters Hydraulic System Book 2 - Publication 87653313 1250 Front Fold Planters Hydraulic System Book 3 - Publication 87653314 Trailing Rigid, Mounted Rigid, Mounted Stacker Planters Hydraulic System Book 4 - Publication 87653315 Pivot-Transport Planters Electrical System: Connectors, Schematic Book 5 - Publication 87653316 Pivot-Transport Planters Electronic System - Part 1: MIU and MCC1 Fault Codes Book 6 - Publication 87653317 Pivot-Transport Planters Electronic System - Part 2: MCC2 and Display Fault Codes Book 7 - Publication 87653318 1250 Front Fold Planters Electrical System: Connectors, Schematic Book 8 - Publication 87653319 1250 Front Fold Planters Electronic System - Part 1: MIU and MCC1 Fault Codes Book 9 - Publication 87653320 1250 Front Fold Planters Electronic System - Part 2: MCC2 and Display Fault Codes Book 10 - Publication 87653321 Variable Drive Trailing Rigid Planters Electrical System: Connectors, Schematic Electronic System: Fault Codes Book 11 - Publication 87653322 Variable Drive Mounted Stacker Planters Electrical System: Connectors, Schematic Electronic System: Fault Codes Book 12 - Publication 87653323 Ground Drive Planters - non-Gateway Trailing Rigid, Mounted Rigid, Mounted Stacker Electrical System: Connectors, Schematic Book 13 - Publication 87653324 Ground Drive Planters - non-Gateway Trailing Rigid, Mounted Rigid, Mounted Stacker Electronic System: Fault Codes Book 14 - Publication 87653325 Ground Drive Planters - Gateway-equipped Trailing Rigid, Mounted Rigid, Mounted Stacker Electrical System: Connectors, Schematic Book 15 - Publication 87653326 Ground Drive Planters - Gateway equipped Trailing Rigid, Mounted Rigid, Mounted Stacker Electronic System: Fault Codes Book 16 - Publication 87653327 All Planters Wheels and Axles Book 17 - Publication 87653328 All Planters Cylinders and Control Valves Book 18 - Publication 87653329 All Planters Planting Systems: Vacuum Fan, Bulk Fill Fan, Markers, Row Unit, Fertilizing System, Chemical System You can order Repair Manual Books separately (see publication numbers above) or you can order a complete Repair Manual 87644966.
  4. 4. Contents INTRODUCTION Torque – Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport 3 Torque – Fasteners 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport 4 Basic instructions ­ Electrical testing 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport 6 87644966 5 2/26/2007 2
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION Torque – Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport Standard Torque Data for Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings Tube Nuts for 37° Flared Fittings O­Ring Boss Plugs, Adjustable Fitting Lock Nuts, Swivel JIC ­ 37° Seats Tubing OD LB FT Nm LB FT NmSize Inches mm Thread Size Min Max Min Max Min Max Min Max 4 1/4 6.4 7/16­20 9 12 12 16 6 10 8 14 5 5/16 7.9 1/2­20 12 15 16 20 10 15 14 20 6 3/8 9.5 9/16­18 21 24 29 33 15 20 20 27 8 1/2 12.7 3/4­18 35 40 47 54 25 30 34 41 10 5/8 15.9 7/8­14 53 58 72 79 35 40 47 54 12 3/4 19.1 1­1/6­12 77 82 104 111 60 70 81 95 14 7/8 22.2 1­3/16­12 90 100 122 136 70 80 95 109 16 1 25.4 1­5/16­12 110 120 149 163 80 90 108 122 20 1­1/4 31.8 1­5/8­12 140 150 190 204 95 115 129 156 24 1­1/2 38.1 1­7/8­12 160 175 217 237 120 140 163 190 32 2 50.8 2­1/2­12 225 240 305 325 250 300 339 407 Above torque ﬁgures are recommended for plain, cadmium or zinc plated ﬁttings, dry or wet installations and swivel nuts either swagged or brazed. These torques are not recommended for tubes 12.7 mm (0.5 in) OD and thicker with wall thickness of 0.889 mm (0.035 in) or less. The torque is speciﬁed for 0.889 mm (0.035 in) wall tubes on each application individually. O­Ring Face Seal Fittings (Face Seal End) Tubing OD LB FT NmSize Inches mm Thread Size Min Max Min Max 2 1/4 6.4 9/16­20 10 12 14 16 6 3/8 9.5 11/16­16 18 20 24 27 8 1/2 12.7 13/16­16 32 35 43 47 10 5/8 15.9 1­14 46 50 60 68 12 3/4 19.1 1­3/16­12 65 70 90 95 14 7/8 22.2 1­3/16­12 65 70 90 95 16 1 25.4 1­7/16­12 92 100 125 135 20 1­1/4 31.8 1­11/16­12 125 140 170 190 24 1­1/2 38.1 2­12 150 165 200 225 Above torque ﬁgures are recommended for plain, cadmium or zinc plated ﬁttings, dry or wet installations and swivel nuts either swagged or brazed. These torques are not recommended for tubes 12.7 mm (0.5 in) OD and thicker with wall thickness of 0.889 mm (0.035 in) or less. The torque is speciﬁed for 0.889 mm (0.035 in) wall tubes on each application individually. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 3
  6. 6. INTRODUCTION Torque – Fasteners 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport SAE FASTENER TORQUE Use these torques, unless special torques are speciﬁed. Values are for UNC and UNF thread fasteners, plated or unplated, as received from supplier. Fasteners can be dry or lubricated with normal engine oil. Values do not apply if graphite, molydisulphide or other extreme pressure lubricant is used. SAE Grade No. 2 5 8 (See Note below.) Bolt Head Identiﬁcation (See Note below.) rh04h171 1 rh04h175 2 rh04h176 3 LB FT Nm LB FT Nm LB FT NmBolt Size Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. 1/4 5 6 7 8 9 11 12 15 12 15 16 20 5/16 10 12 14 16 17 20.5 23 28 24 29 33 39 3/8 20 23 27 31 35 42 48 57 45 54 61 73 7/16 30 35 41 47 54 64 73 87 70 84 95 114 1/2 45 52 61 70 80 96 109 130 110 132 149 179 9/16 65 75 88 102 110 132 149 179 160 192 217 260 5/8 95 105 129 142 150 180 203 244 220 264 298 358 3/4 150 185 203 251 270 324 366 439 380 456 515 618 7/8 160 200 217 271 400 480 542 651 600 720 814 976 1 250 300 339 406 580 696 787 944 900 1080 1220 1464 1­1/8 800 880 1085 1193 1280 1440 1736 1953 1­1/4 1120 1240 1519 1681 1820 2000 2468 2712 1­3/8 1460 1680 1980 2278 2380 2720 3227 3688 1­1/2 1940 2200 2631 2983 3160 3560 4285 4827 NOTE: Bolt head identiﬁcation marks as per grade. Manufacturing marks will vary. NOTE: Thick nuts must be used with Grade 8 bolts. METRIC (ISO) FASTENER TORQUE Use these torques, unless special torques are speciﬁed. Values are for coarse thread fasteners, plated or unplated, as received from supplier. Fasteners can be dry or lubricated with normal engine oil. Values do not apply if graphite, molydisulphide or other extreme pressure lubricant is used. ISO Class No. 8.8 10.9 12.9 Bolt Head Identiﬁcation (See Note below.) rh04h178 4 rh04h179 5 rh04h180 6 Nm LB FT Nm LB FT Nm LB FTBolt Size Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 4
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION M4 3 4 2 3 4 5 3 4 M5 6.5 8 5 6 9.5 11 7 8 M6 10.5 12 8 9 15 17.5 11 13 M8 26 31 19 23 37 43 27 32 M10 52 61 38 45 73 87 54 64 M12 90 107 66 79 125 150 93 112 *M14 144 172 106 127 200 245 149 179 M16 217 271 160 200 310 380 230 280 M20 434 515 320 380 610 730 450 540 M24 675 815 500 600 1050 1275 780 940 M30 1250 1500 920 1100 2000 2400 1470 1770 M36 2175 2600 1600 1950 3500 4200 2580 3090 Because of the low ductility of these fasteners, the torque range is to be determined individually for each application. As a general rule, the torque ranges speciﬁed for Grade 10.9 fasteners can be used satisfactorily on 12.9 fasteners. NOTE: Bolt head identiﬁcation marks as per grade. Manufacturing marks will vary. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 5
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Basic instructions ­ Electrical testing 1200 Mounted Stacker, 1200 Mounted Rigid, 1200 Trailing Rigid, 1200 Pivot­Transport Connector inspection During troubleshooting, always inspect the condition of the pins and cavities on the mating male and female connectors: • Check for moisture in the connectors. • Check for corrosion on the pins and in the cavities. • Check for bent, broken or recessed pins. Moisture saturated connector Poor system performance can be caused by moisture in a connector; however, moisture within a connector cannot be seen. If moisture is suspected, use contact cleaner or a heat gun at a low setting to dry the connector. Inspect and, if required, replace the connector cover to remove the source of the moisture. NOTE: Do not use compressed shop air to dry the con­ nectors. Shop air is often moisture­saturated due to con­ densation. RCIL06PTR107BAA 1 87644966 5 2/26/2007 6
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION Corroded pins or cavities Inspect the pins and cavities for corrosion which can cause a weak electrical connection between the mating connectors. If corrosion is present, replace the affected pins and cavities. RCIL06PTR105BAA 2 Bent pin Inspect the pins on the male connector. If a pin is bent and will not properly mate with its cavity in the female connector, replace the pin. RCIL06PTR103BAA 3 87644966 5 2/26/2007 7
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION Touching pins Inspect the pins on the male connector. If a pin is bent to the point where it is shorted to another pin within the connector, replace the pin. RCIL06PTR104BAA 4 Recessed pin Inspect the male connector for recessed pins, where the pin is pushed back into the connector body, providing min­ imal contact when the two connectors are joined. If a pin is recessed, push the pin into the connector body from the back of the connector. Join and male and female connec­ tors and reinspect the pin. If the pin is recessed again, replace the male connector. RCIL06PTR106BAA 5 87644966 5 2/26/2007 8
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION Broken pin Inspect the male connector for broken pins, where the pin remains with its female cavity, providing minimal contact when the two connectors are joined. RCIL06PTR108BAA 6 Measuring voltage RCIL06PTR019CAA 7 1. Select the DC voltage function on the multimeter. 2. Turn system power ON. 3. Touch the positive (+) lead of the multimeter to the pin or cavity that is being tested. Touch the negative (­) lead to a reliable source of tractor battery ground. 4. Read the displayed measurement. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 9
  12. 12. INTRODUCTION Measuring resistance RCIL06PTR018CAA 8 To accurately measure small resistances, the internal resistance of the multimeter must be subtracted from the measured resistance. To ﬁnd the internal resistance of your multimeter: • Turn the multimeter ON. • Choose the lowest ohm scale on your multimeter. • Touch the test leads together to display the internal resistance of the meter. • Substract this value from any measured resistance when testing, or use the ZERO function on the multimeter to automatically substract the internal resistance of the meter. Turn system power OFF. 1. Disconnect both ends of the circuit or component to be tested. 2. Touch one lead to one end of the circuit or component. NOTE: Some components – e.g., relays, solenoids – are equipped with diodes which require that the positive (+) test lead and the negative (­) test lead are used at speciﬁc connecting points. Always follow the instructions from the troubleshooting procedure when testing these components. 3. Touch the other lead to the other end of the circuit or component. 4. Read the displayed measurement. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 10
  13. 13. INTRODUCTION Measuring continuity (resistance) RCIL06PTR021CAA 9 1. Select the continuity setting on the multimeter. 2. Turn system power OFF. 3. Disconnect both ends of the circuit or the component to be tested. 4. Touch one test lead to one end of the circuit or component pin, cavity or wire terminal. 5. Touch the other test lead to the other end of the circuit or component pin, cavity or wire terminal. 6. Read the displayed measurement. NOTE: If the multimeter continuity beeper is turned on, the multimeter beeps if resistance is less than 25 ­ 125 ohms, depending on your multimeter. If there is an open circuit, the multimeter does not beep. See the user manual for your multimeter to determine its ohm­setting for a continuity beep. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 11
  14. 14. INTRODUCTION Short circuit to ground RCIL06PTR021CAA 10 Short circuit to ground occurs when any part of a circuit is in contact with a ground source when it is not intended. Where the test leads are applied depends on the component or circuit tested: • When testing a sensor, for example, disconnect the sensor from its connector. • When testing a controller harness, disconnect the harness at the controller connector and the malfunctioning component at its connector on the harness. • When testing a harness, disconnect the harness connectors at its source and its terminal. 1. Turn system power OFF. 2. Disconnect the connectors for the circuits to be tested. 3. Identify the pins or cavities that need to be tested. 4. Select the resistance setting on the multimeter. 5. Touch one of the test leads from the multimeter to the pin or cavity on one end of the circuit. 6. Touch the other test lead to the pin or cavity on the other end of the circuit. 7. Read the value on the multimeter. 8. The resistance reading should be greater than 100 ohms to indicate an open circuit. If the circuit is not open, the wire is shorted to ground. NOTE: The 100 ohms value is a representative value used throughout the diagnostic procedures in this manual. The expected resistance reading for an open circuit is “inﬁnite” resistance or “open line” on the multimeter. The actual reading on the multimeter depends on the wire gauge – 0.8, 1.2, 2.0, 3.0 – and the distance between the test points. 9. Locate and repair the source of the short. Or replace the shorted wire or component. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 12
  15. 15. INTRODUCTION Short circuit to B+ – Unwanted power RCIL06PTR021CAA 11 • Short circuit to B+ or “unwanted power” is a condition where an electrical path exists between two circuits when it is not intended to exist. – a power circuit and another power/control circuit. • A circuit which should be disabled by controller logic but is detected as powered is considered shorted to B+ or having unwanted power. • A diagnostic procedure may use different names for B+ power – MIU B+, LB+, HB+ – to distinguish different power circuits. But the condition is the same: a path exists between a power circuit and another power/control circuit which is not intended. • Very often, diagnostic procedures in this manual test from the power source – MIU B+, LB+, HB+ – to locate the problem circuit. You will be directed to touch the test leads to speciﬁc pins or cavities on the connectors for these various power sources. Follow these instructions exactly to eliminate each power circuit one by one as the source of the unwanted power. 1. Turn system power OFF. 2. Disconnect the connectors for the circuits to be tested. 3. Identify the pins or cavities that need to be tested. 4. Select the resistance setting on the multimeter. 5. Touch one of the test leads from the multimeter to the pin or cavity on one end of the circuit. 6. Touch the other test lead to the pin or cavity on the other end of the circuit. 7. Read the value on the multimeter. 8. If the resistance reading is less than 10 ohms, the circuit is shorted to this power source. NOTE: The 10 ohms value is a representative value used throughout the diagnostic procedures in this manual. The expected resistance reading for an non­shorted circuit is “inﬁnite” resistance or “open line” on the multimeter. The actual reading on the multimeter depends on the wire gauge – 0.8, 1.2, 2.0, 3.0 – and the distance between the test points. For example, the resistance reading on the multimeter could be 30 ohms between test points that are 13.7 m (45 ft) apart and still indicate a short circuit; or the resistance reading could be 30 ohms between two test points that are 3 m (9.8 ft) on 3.0 gauge wire and still indicate a short circuit. 9. Locate and repair the source of the short. Or replace the shorted wire or component. NOTE: Check for touching pins, pinch points or exposed wires to locate the source in the harness. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 13
  17. 17. INTRODUCTION Short circuit pin to pin RCIL06PTR018CAA 12 • Short circuit from pin to pin within an existing harness is a condition where an electrical path exists between two circuits where it is not intended to exist. 1. Turn system power OFF. 2. Disconnect the connector for the harness or component to be tested. 3. Identify the pins to be tested 4. Select the resistance setting on the multimeter. 5. Touch one of the test leads from the multimeter to the ﬁrst pin or cavity on the connector. 6. Touch the other test lead to the other pins or cavities on the connector one by one, while watching the reading on the multimeter. 7. If the resistance reading is less than 10 ohms, the circuit is shorted between the pins. If the circuit is shorted, the pins are unintentionally connected. NOTE: The 10 ohms value is a representative value used throughout the diagnostic procedures in this manual. The expected resistance reading for an non­shorted circuit is “inﬁnite” resistance or “open line” on the multimeter. The actual reading on the multimeter depends on the wire gauge – 0.8, 1.2, 2.0, 3.0 – and the distance between the test points. For example, the resistance reading on the multimeter could be 30 ohms between test points that are 13.7 m (45 ft) apart and still indicate a short circuit; or the resistance reading could be 30 ohms between two test points that are 3 m (9.8 ft) on 3.0 gauge wire and still indicate a short circuit. 8. Locate and repair the source of the short. Or replace the shorted wire or component. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 14
  18. 18. INTRODUCTION Testing voltage RCIL06PTR020CAA 13 • A voltage test measures the difference in voltage potential between two points. 1. Disconnect the connector for the component or harness to be tested. NOTE: Follow the instructions in the troubleshooting procedure. Some voltages can only be tested when the component or harness are connected. 2. Turn system power ON. 3. Identify the pins or cavities to be tested. 4. Select the DC voltage setting on the multimeter. 5. Touch the positive (+) test lead to the pin or cavity. 6. Touch the negative (­) test lead to a reliable source of tractor battery ground. 7. Read the value on the multimeter. Compare the reading to the desired value or range provided in the trou­ bleshooting procedure. 8. If the value is incorrect, follow the instructions from the procedure to repair or replace the circuit. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 15
  19. 19. INTRODUCTION Continuity test – Open circuit RCIL06PTR017CAA 14 • Continuity is an electrical connection between two pins or cavities on a circuit that is less than a certain resis­ tance value. For harness wires, the speciﬁcation is less than 10 ohms. 1. Turn system power OFF. 2. Disconnect the harness connectors to be tested. 3. Select the resistance setting on the multimeter. 4. Identify the pins or cavities to be tested. 5. Touch one of the test leads to pin or cavity on one end of the circuit. 6. Touch the other test lead to the pin or cavity on the other end of the circuit. 7. Read the value on the multimeter. 8. The resistance reading for circuit continuity should be less than 10 ohms. If the reading is greater than 10 ohms, the circuit is open and must be repaired or replaced. Many multimeters display “OL” for “open line” when extremely high (inﬁnite) resistance is detected, indicating an open circuit. NOTE: The 10 ohms value is a representative value used throughout the diagnostic procedures in this manual. The expected resistance reading for an non­shorted circuit is “inﬁnite” resistance or “open line” on the multimeter. The actual reading on the multimeter depends on the wire gauge – 0.8, 1.2, 2.0, 3.0 – and the distance between the test points. For example, the resistance reading on the multimeter could be 30 ohms between test points that are 13.7 m (45 ft) apart and still indicate a short circuit; or the resistance reading could be 30 ohms between two test points that are 3 m (9.8 ft) on 3.0 gauge wire and still indicate a short circuit. 87644966 5 2/26/2007 16

