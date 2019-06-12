1998 CHEVROLET PRIZM Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MODEL IDENTIFICATION MODEL IDENTIFICAT...
BELT ADJUSTMENT BELT ADJUSTMENT - CARS BELT ADJUSTMENT - TRUCKS "L" AWD Astro & Safari "M" 2WD Astro & Safari "S" 2WD Blaz...
SERPENTINE BELT ROUTING & ALIGNMENT 1.8L PRIZM Fig. 1: Serpentine Belt Routing (1.8L Prizm) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS COR...
Fig. 2: Serpentine Belt Routing (1.9L Saturn DOHC) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. Fig. 3: Serpentine Belt Routing (1.9L ...
2.0L TRACKER Fig. 4: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.0L Tracker) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENG...
Fig. 5: Fan Belt Routing (2.0L Tracker) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.2L (L61) ALERO, CAVALIER & GRAND AM 2002 Chevro...
Fig. 6: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L L61 - "J" & "N" Bodies) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 E...
2.2L (LN2) CAVALIER & SUNFIRE Fig. 7: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L "J" Body - With A/C) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. ...
Fig. 8: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L "J" Body - Without A/C) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.2L "S" PICKUP 2002 Chevro...
Fig. 9: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L "S" Pickup) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.2L SONOMA 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 E...
Fig. 10: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L Sonoma) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.4L CAVALIER & SUNFIRE 2002 Chevrolet Pri...
Fig. 11: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.4L Cavalier & Sunfire) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.5L TRACKER 2002 Chevrolet Pr...
Fig. 12: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.5L Tracker) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 3.1L CENTURY & GRAND PRIX, & 3.4L IMPALA ...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for the1998 CHEVROLET PRIZM, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.1998 CHEVROLET PRIZM Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Maintenance
Engine
Control System
Mechanical
Fuel Service Specifications
Emission Control
Intake Exhaust Cooling
Lube
Ignition Starting Charging
Auto Transmission Clutch
Manual Transmission
Transfer Propeller Shaft
Drive Shaft
Differential
Axle Suspension
Tire & Wheel
Brake Control
Brake
Parking Brake
Steering Column
Power Steering
Air Condition
Suppl Restraint System
Seat Belt
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise Control
Wiper & Washer
Door Lock
Meter Audio/Visual
Horn
Windshield/Glass Mirror
Instrument Panel
Seat
Engine Hood/ Door
Exterior & Interior
Electrical
Multiplex/ Can Communication
And much more
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have1998 CHEVROLET PRIZM Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Published in: Automotive
1998 CHEVROLET PRIZM Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MODEL IDENTIFICATION MODEL IDENTIFICATION - CARS MODEL IDENTIFICATION - TRUCKS Body Code (1) Model "C" Park Avenue "E" Eldorado "F" Camaro & Firebird "G" Aurora & Riviera "H" Bonneville, & LeSabre "J" Cavalier & Sunfire "K" DeVille & Seville "M" Metro "N" Alero, Grand Am & Malibu "S" Prizm "V" Catera "W" Century, Grand Prix, Impala, Intrigue, Monte Carlo & Regal "Y" Corvette "J" Saturn "L" "Z" Saturn "S" (1) Vehicle body code is fourth character of VIN. Series (1) Model "A" 2WD Aztek "B" 4WD Aztek & Rendezvous "C" 2WD Avalanche, Escalade, Sierra, Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe & Yukon "E" 2WD Tracker "G" Cutaway, Express, G-Van & Savana "J" 4WD Tracker "K" 4WD Avalanche, Escalade, Sierra, Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon & AWD Escalade 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:15 PM Page 1 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC. MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:22 PM Page 1 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  2. 2. BELT ADJUSTMENT BELT ADJUSTMENT - CARS BELT ADJUSTMENT - TRUCKS "L" AWD Astro & Safari "M" 2WD Astro & Safari "S" 2WD Blazer, Bravada, Envoy, S 10 Pickup, Sonoma & Trailblazer "T" 4WD Blazer, Bravada, Envoy, S 10 Pickup, Sonoma & Trailblazer "U" Montana, Silhouette, Trans Sport & Venture Saturn Vue (1) Vehicle series is fifth character of VIN. CAUTION: When battery is disconnected, vehicle computer and memory systems may lose memory data. Driveability problems may exist until computer systems have completed a relearn cycle. See COMPUTER RELEARN PROCEDURES article in GENERAL INFORMATION before disconnecting battery. Application Specification Serpentine Belt (1) (1) Serpentine belt tension is maintained automatically by a spring-tensioned idler pulley. No adjustment is necessary. Application (1) In. (mm) All Models Except Tracker (1) Deflection @ 22 Lbs. (10.0 kg.) Tracker 2.0L Cooling Fan New 0.16-0.20 (4-5) Used 0.20-0.27 (5-7) 2.5L Cooling Fan 0.35-0.43 (9-11) A/C & P/S 0.16-0.35 (4-9) 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 2 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  3. 3. SERPENTINE BELT ROUTING & ALIGNMENT 1.8L PRIZM Fig. 1: Serpentine Belt Routing (1.8L Prizm) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 1.9L SATURN (1) Serpentine belt tension is maintained automatically by a spring-tensioned idler pulley. No adjustment is necessary. NOTE: For serpentine belt routing, see underhood label or refer to appropriate illustrations. See Fig. 1 -Fig. 29 . 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 3 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  4. 4. Fig. 2: Serpentine Belt Routing (1.9L Saturn DOHC) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. Fig. 3: Serpentine Belt Routing (1.9L Saturn SOHC) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 4 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  5. 5. 2.0L TRACKER Fig. 4: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.0L Tracker) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 5 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  6. 6. Fig. 5: Fan Belt Routing (2.0L Tracker) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.2L (L61) ALERO, CAVALIER & GRAND AM 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 6 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  7. 7. Fig. 6: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L L61 - "J" & "N" Bodies) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 7 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  8. 8. 2.2L (LN2) CAVALIER & SUNFIRE Fig. 7: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L "J" Body - With A/C) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 8 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  10. 10. Fig. 8: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L "J" Body - Without A/C) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.2L "S" PICKUP 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 9 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  11. 11. Fig. 9: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L "S" Pickup) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.2L SONOMA 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 10 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  12. 12. Fig. 10: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.2L Sonoma) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.4L CAVALIER & SUNFIRE 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 11 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  13. 13. Fig. 11: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.4L Cavalier & Sunfire) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 2.5L TRACKER 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 12 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.
  14. 14. Fig. 12: Serpentine Belt Routing (2.5L Tracker) Courtesy of GENERAL MOTORS CORP. 3.1L CENTURY & GRAND PRIX, & 3.4L IMPALA & MONTE CARLO 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 2002 ENGINE COOLING Cooling System Specifications & Drive Belt Routing - All Models MY Monday, March 30, 2009 10:27:16 PM Page 13 � 2005 Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.

