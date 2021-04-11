DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 280LC-Ⅲ CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fig. 001 CYLINDER BLOCK SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 001 CYLINDER BLOCK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.01101-6039A CYLINDER BLOCK AS...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 25 65.01803-0006 BAFFLE;BREATHER 1 26 65.01801-0002 CASE;B...
Fig. 002 TIMING GEAR CASE SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 002 TIMING GEAR CASE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.01903A0027 GASKET;TIMING GE...
Fig. 003 BEARING CASE SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 003 BEARING CASE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 65.11301-7005A INJ. PUMP DRIVE GEA...
Fig. 004 FLYWHEEL HOUSING SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 004 FLYWHEEL HOUSING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.01401-0172 HOUSING;FLY WHEE...
Fig. 005 CRANK SHAFT ASSEMBLY SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 005 CRANK SHAFT ASSEMBLY Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.02101-7025 CRANK SHAFT ...
Fig. 006 PISTON ASSEMBLY SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 006 PISTON ASSEMBLY Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.02501-0031H PISTON 6 2 65.02...
Fig. 007 CYLINDER HEAD SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 007 CYLINDER HEAD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.03101-6501 CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 16 65.03401-6020 CYLINDER HEAD COVER ASS'Y 1 I 65.03401-60...
Fig. 008 ENGINE TIMING SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 008 ENGINE TIMING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.04401-0010 SHAFT;CAM 1 2 65.98...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 23 65.93020-0033 BUSH 12 24 65.04205-0003 BOLT;ADJUSTING M...
Fig. 009 OIL PUMP SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 009 OIL PUMP Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.05204-0036 GEAR;IDLE 1 2 06.31420-0...
Fig. 010 OIL PAN SOLAR 280LC-III
Fig. 010 OIL PAN Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.05801-5160 PAN;OIL 1 ~970122 I 65.05...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 29 06.15010-2311 WASHER 2 30 65.90510-0012 NUT 1 31 65.020...
Fig. 011 OIL COOLER [5001 ~ 5299] SOLAR 280LC-III
Apr. 11, 2021

DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 280LC-Ⅲ CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual





This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for the DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 280LC-Ⅲ CRAWLER EXCAVATOR, this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 280LC-Ⅲ CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this Parts manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Parts Manual Covers:
Engine Parts
Body Parts
Track Parts
Front Parts
Hydraulic Parts
Other Parts
Option Parts
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 280LC-Ⅲ CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 280LC-Ⅲ CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Fig. 001 CYLINDER BLOCK SOLAR 280LC-III
  2. 2. Fig. 001 CYLINDER BLOCK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.01101-6039A CYLINDER BLOCK ASS'Y 1 ~9600235 I 65.01101-6067 5 1 65.01101-6067 CYLINDER BLOCK ASS'Y 1 9600236~ 1-1 65.01101-0039 BLOCK;CYLINDER 1 ~9600235 I 65.01101-0048 1 1-1 65.01101-0048 BLOCK;CYLINDER 1 9600236~ 1-2 65.04410-0016 BUSH;CAM SHAFT 4 1-3 65.91105-1157F CAP;BEARING(7) 1 D 1-4 65.91105-1158E CAP;BEARING(1,2,3,5,6) 5 D 1-5 65.91105-1159 CAP;BEARING(4) 1 D ~9600216 1-5 65.91105-1159E CAP;BEARING(4) 1 D 9600217~ 1-6 65.91710-0035 RING;LOCATING 14 1-7 65.90020-0036 BOLT;BEARING CAP 14 ~500432 1-7 65.90020-0036A BOLT;BEARING CAP 14 500433~ 1-8 06.15091-0326 PLUG;CORE 15 7 65.91606-0041 PLUG;CORE 2 8 65.90201-0144 BOLT;STUD FLYWHEEL 2 8 65.90201-0144 BOLT;STUD FLYWHEEL - 9 65.90201-0057 BOLT;STUD(TIMING GEAR CASE) 1 10 65.01201-0019 LINER;CYLINDER 6 ~500441 I 65.01201-0051 6 10 65.01201-0051 LINER;CYLINDER 6 500442~ 11 06.22022-0908 PIN;DOWEL 6m6X12 4 11 06.22022-0907 PIN;DOWEL 6M6X10 4 12 65.90320-0022 PLUG SCREW PT1/8 1 13 65.98150-0002 ADAPTER 1 15 06.22022-1009 PIN;DOWEL 2 16 06.56190-0718 RING;SEAL 2 17 06.08092-2407 SCREW;PLUG M22X1.5 2 17 65.90310-0316 SCREW;PLUG M22X1.5 2 18 06.56190-0713 RING;SEAL A18X24 1 19 65.90310-0091 SCREW;PLUG M12X1.5X20 1 20 06.22022-1113 PIN 2 21 65.98130-0076 ADAPTER 1 22 06.56190-0704 RING;SEAL 2 22 06.56190-0704 RING;SEAL 3 23 65.27441-7007 SWITCH;OIL PRESSURE 1 24 65.01908-0002 GASKET;BREATHER CASE 1 ~500427 I 65.01908-0005 1 24 65.01908-0005 GASKET;BREATHER CASE 1 500428~ 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  3. 3. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 25 65.01803-0006 BAFFLE;BREATHER 1 26 65.01801-0002 CASE;BREATHER 1 27 06.15010-2311 WASHER 8 27 06.15010-2311 WASHER - 28 06.16731-2107 WASHER 8 28 06.16731-2107 WASHER - 29 06.01283-7113 BOLT;HEX. M8X1.25X20 8 29 06.01923-3113 BOLT ASS'Y M8X20 8 30 65.96501-0031 O-RING 36.09X3.53 1 30 65.96501-0032 O-RING 36.09X3.53 1 31 65.01801-5023 BREATHER PIPE ASS'Y 1 32 06.67020-0106 CLAMP;HOSE 1 33 65.96301-0189 HOSE;RUBBER 1 34 65.97401-0142 CLIP;HOSE 1 35 65.41530-0110C BRACKET;MOUNTING(L.H.) 1 36 65.41530-0109D BRACKET;MOUNTING(R.H.) 1 37 65.90201-0063 BOLT;STUD M14X1.5X35 2 38 06.16731-2110 WASHER;SPRING 10 39 06.11063-9217 NUT 2 40 06.01494-4410 BOLT;HEX. M14X1.5X55 4 40 06.01494-4409 BOLT;HEX. M14X1.5X50 4 41 06.08092-2406 SCREW;PLUG M18X1.5 1 42 06.56190-0713 RING;SEAL A18X24 1 43 65.98130-0083 ADAPTER 1 300003~ 2 SOLAR 280LC-III
  4. 4. Fig. 002 TIMING GEAR CASE SOLAR 280LC-III
  5. 5. Fig. 002 TIMING GEAR CASE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.01903A0027 GASKET;TIMING GEAR CASE 1 2 65.01304-0004 CASE;TIMING GEAR 1 ~500189 2 65.01304-0004G CASE;TIMING GEAR 1 500190~ 3 06.01283-7215 BOLT;HEX. M10X25 2 I 06.01913-3215 2 3 06.01913-3215 BOLT ASS'Y M10X25 2 ~940222 I 06.01914-3215 2 3 06.01914-3215 BOLT ASS'Y M10X25 2 940223~ 4 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 2 4 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING - 5 06.01733-4311 BOLT;HEX. M12X1.5X30 6 ~940223 I 06.01943-3317 6 5 06.01943-3317 BOLT ASS`Y M12X1.5X30 6 940223~ 6 06.16731-2109 WASHER;SPRING A12 6 6 06.16731-2109 WASHER;SPRING A12 - 7 06.01493-4309 BOLT;HEX. M12X1.5X50 2 8 06.16731-2109 WASHER;SPRING A12 2 9 06.11063-9216 NUT;HEX. M12X1.5 1 10 06.16731-2109 WASHER;SPRING A12 1 11 06.22022-0712 PIN;DOWEL 1 12 65.90720-0003 WASHER M6.4 2 12-1 06.16731-2105 WASHER 2 13 06.01283-6917 BOLT;HEX. M6X30 2 14 65.01903D0176 GASKET;TIMING GEAR CASE 1 15 65.01305-5029C TIMING GEAR CASE COVER 1 16 06.22022-0908 PIN;DOWEL 6m6X12 2 ~950831 I 06.22022-0907 2 16 06.22022-0907 PIN;DOWEL 6M6X10 2 950901~ 19 65.01283-6914 BOLT;HEX. M6X22 17 ~940222 I 06.01923-2914 17 19 06.01923-2914 BOLT ASS`Y M6X22 17 940223~ 20 65.01510-0018 SEAL;CRANK SHAFT(FRONT) 1 ~309999 20 65.01510-0026 SEAL;CRANK SHAFT(FRONT) 1 400001~ 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  6. 6. Fig. 003 BEARING CASE SOLAR 280LC-III
  7. 7. Fig. 003 BEARING CASE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 65.11301-7005A INJ. PUMP DRIVE GEAR ASS'Y 1 1 65.11309-0004 CASE;INJECTION PUMP 1 2 65.11301-0009 GEAR;INJECTION PUMP DRIVE 1 3 65.11308-0001 SHIM 0.50mm 1 3 65.11308-0002 SHIM 0.20mm 1 3 65.11308-0003 SHIM 0.15mm 1 3 65.11308-0004 SHIM 0.10mm 1 4 65.11312-0007 COVER 1 5 06.16731-2107 WASHER 3 5 06.16731-2107 WASHER - 6 06.01283-7116 BOLT;HEX. 3 ~940222 I 06.01913-3116 2 6 06.01913-3116 BOLT;HEX. M8X28 3 940223~ 7 06.29141-0215 KEY;WOODRUFF 2 8 65.90501-0022 NUT;HEX. M24X1.5 1 ~970228 I 06.11250-4329 1 8 65.11250-4329 NUT;HEX. M24X1.5 1 970229~ 9 06.16050-0316 WASHER;LOCK 1 10 65.11302-0006 SHAFT;INJECTION PUMP DRIVE 1 11 06.32092-0307 BEARING;TAPER ROLLER 2 12 65.01510-0151 SEAL;OIL 1 13 06.22022-0912 PIN;DOWEL 2 14 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 5 14 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 1 15 06.01014-9219 BOLT;HEX. M10X70 2 I 06.01914-3225 2 15 06.01914-3225 BOLT;HEX. M10X70 2 9400001~ 15-1 06.01013-9213 BOLT;HEX. M10X40 2 16 06.06225-0809 BOLT;STUD M10X35 1 17 06.11063-8215 NUT;HEX. M10 1 18 65.11902-0012 GASKET 1 ~500129 I 65.11902-0016 1 18 65.11902-0016 GASKET 1 500130~ 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  8. 8. Fig. 004 FLYWHEEL HOUSING SOLAR 280LC-III
  9. 9. Fig. 004 FLYWHEEL HOUSING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.01401-0172 HOUSING;FLY WHEEL 1 2 65.01904-0019 GASKET;FLY WHEEL HOUSING 1 ~500299 I 65.01904-0022 1 2 65.01904-0022A GASKET;F.W.H 1 500300~ 3 06.16731-2109 WASHER;SPRING A12 10 3 06.16731-2109 WASHER;SPRING A12 2 4 06.01493-4308 BOLT;HEX. M12X1.5X45 8 4 65.90001-6002 BOLT ASS'Y M12X1.5X45 10 400001~ 5 06.11063-9216 NUT;HEX. M12X1.5 2 5 06.11063-9216 NUT;HEX. M12X1.5 - 6 65.96002-0003 PLUG;RUBBER 1 7 06.02074-0317 BOLT;REAMER M14X2X90 2 8 06.16731-2110 WASHER;SPRING 2 9 06.11063-8217 NUT;HEX. M14 2 12 65.01510-0035 SEAL;CRANK SHAFT(REAR) 1 ~309999 I 65.01510-0027 1 12 65.01510-0027 SEAL;CRANK SHAFT(REAR) 1 400001~ 13 65.91615-0010 COVER;BLIND 1 14 06.01283-7215 BOLT;HEX. M10X25 4 14 06.01913-3215 BOLT ASS'Y M10X25 4 ~940222 I 06.01914-3215 4 14 06.01914-3215 BOLT ASS'Y M10X25 4 940223~ 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  10. 10. Fig. 005 CRANK SHAFT ASSEMBLY SOLAR 280LC-III
  11. 11. Fig. 005 CRANK SHAFT ASSEMBLY Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.02101-7025 CRANK SHAFT ASS'Y 1 ~500432 1 65.02101-7054A CRANK SHAFT ASS'Y 1 500433~ 1-1 65.02101-0025 SHAFT;CRANK 1 ~500432 1-1 65.02101-0054 SHAFT;CRANK 1 500433~ 1-2 65.02111-0014 WEIGHT;BALANCE 4 ~500432 1-3 65.02110-0013 WEIGHT;BALANCE 4 500433~ 1-4 65.90430-0012 BOLT;CRANK SHAFT 8 ~500432 1-4 65.90430-0012B BOLT;CRANK SHAFT 8 500433~ 1-5 65.90430-0013 BOLT;CRANK SHAFT 8 ~500432 1-5 65.90430-0013B BOLT;CRANK SHAFT 8 500433~ 6 65.02115-0040K GEAR;CRANK SHAFT 1 7 06.22022-0912 PIN;DOWEL 1 11 65.01110-6055 METAL;MAIN STD 7 ~000322 Y 65.01110-6055A 7 11 65.01110-6055A METAL;MAIN STD 7 000322~ 11 65.01110-6068A METAL;MAIN 0.25 7 US 11 65.01110-6069A METAL;MAIN 0.50 7 US 11 65.01110-6070A METAL;MAIN 0.75 7 US 12 65.01150-0017A WASHER;THRUST 2 13 65.01150-0018B WASHER;THRUST 2 14 65.02201-7047 DAMPER;VIBRATION 1 ~500419 14 65.02201-7023 DAMPER;VIBRATION 1 500420~ 15 06.01284-7215 BOLT;HEX. M10X25 6 ~500419 15 06.01914-3215 BOLT ASS'Y M10X25 6 500420~ 16 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 6 ~500419 16 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING - 500420~ 17 65.02601-0135 PULLEY;V-BELT 1 ~500419 17 65.02601-0149 PULLEY;V-BELT 1 500420~ 18 65.90720-0022 WASHER 1 19 06.02106-0623 BOLT;SOCKET HEAD 8 20 65.02301-5015 FLYWHEEL ASS'Y 1 21 65.02310-0011B GEAR;STARTER RING 1 22 65.02301-0180A FLYWHEEL 1 23 06.16731-2110 WASHER;SPRING 8 24 65.90001-0084 BOLT;HEX. M14X1.5X40 8 25 06.22222-1208 PIN;SPIRAL LOCK 8X16 1 ~9800008 I 06.22022-1010 1 25 06.22022-1010 PIN;DOWEL 1 9800009~ 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  12. 12. Fig. 006 PISTON ASSEMBLY SOLAR 280LC-III
  13. 13. Fig. 006 PISTON ASSEMBLY Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.02501-0031H PISTON 6 2 65.02503-0057 RING;TOP 6 3 65.02503-0097 RING;2ND 6 4 65.02503-0105 RING;OIL 6 4 65.02503-0100 RING;OIL 6 ~400194 I 65.02503-0105 6 4 65.02503-0105 RING;OIL 6 400195~ 5 65.02502-0050 PIN;PISTON 6 6 06.29020-0127 RING;SNAP 45X1.75 12 7 65.02401-6012 CONNECTING ROD ASS'Y 6 8 65.02401-0045 ROD;CONNECTING 6 9 65.90020-0010 BOLT;CON. ROD 12 ~500432 9 65.90020-0010E BOLT;CON-ROD 12 500433~ 10 65.91301-0010 PIN;DOWEL 12 11 65.02405-1001C BUSH;SMALL END 6 12 65.02410-6078 METAL,CONNECTING ROD 6 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  14. 14. Fig. 007 CYLINDER HEAD SOLAR 280LC-III
  15. 15. Fig. 007 CYLINDER HEAD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.03101-6501 CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y(FRONT) 1 ~400179 1 65.03101-6501I CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y(FRONT) 1 400180~ 1 65.03101-0301 HEAD;CYLINDER(FRONT) 1 1 65.03101-0301U HEAD;CYLINDER(FRONT) 1 1-1 06.15091-0322 PLUG;CORE 2 1-2 06.15091-0319 PLUG;CORE 5 1-3 06.15091-0317 PLUG;CORE φ25 3 2 06.15091-0315 PLUG;CORE φ22 2 3 65.03201-1008 GUIDE;VALVE 12 3 65.03203-1031 RING;VALVE SEAT(EXHAUST) 6 3 65.03203-1042 SEAT;VALVE(EXHAUST) 6 3 65.03203-1036 RING;VALVE SEAT(INTAKE) 6 3 65.03203-1041 SEAT;VALVE(INTAKE) 6 4 65.03101-6502 CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y(REAR) 1 ~400179 4 65.03101-6502H CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y(REAR) 1 400180~ 4 65.03101-0302 HEAD;CYLINDER(REAR) 1 4 65.03101-0302U HEAD;CYLINDER(REAR) 1 4 06.15091-0322 PLUG;CORE 2 4 06.15091-0319 PLUG;CORE 5 4 06.15091-0317 PLUG;CORE φ25 3 5 65.90020-0034 BOLT;CYLINDER HEAD 28 6 65.03901-0049 GASKET;CYLINDER 1 ~400179 6 65.03901-0051 GASKET;CYLINDER 1 400180~ 7 65.03901-0050 GASKET;CYLINDER HEAD(REAR) 1 ~400179 7 65.03901-0052 GASKET;CYLINDER HEAD(REAR) 1 400180~ 8 65.41520-0002 BRACKET;HANGER(FRONT) 1 9 06.01494-4408 BOLT;HEX. M14X1.5X45 1 10 06.16731-2110 WASHER;SPRING 1 11 06.01734-4411 BOLT;HEX. M14X1.5X30 1 12 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 1 ~400179 12 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING - 400180~ 13 06.01283-7215 BOLT;HEX. M10X25 1 ~400179 13 06.01913-3215 BOLT ASS'Y M10X25 1 400180~ 14 65.91701-0275 SPACER 1 15 65.03905-0014 GASKET;CYLINDER HEAD 1 ~400229 I 65.03905-0018 1 15 65.03905-0018 GASKET 1 400230~ 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  16. 16. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 16 65.03401-6020 CYLINDER HEAD COVER ASS'Y 1 I 65.03401-6048 1 16 65.03401-6048 COVER;CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y 1 9800001~ 17 65.01810-5007 CAP;OIL FILLER 1 19 65.03905-0009 PACKING 6 19 65.03905-0017A GASKET 6 400001~ 20 65.90701-0052 WASHER 6 21 65.90020-0012 BOLT;HEX. 6 22 65.97871-0240 PLATE;NAME 1 23 65.97801-0148 PLATE;CAUTION 1 23 65.97801-0148 PLATE;CAUTION - 2 SOLAR 280LC-III
  17. 17. Fig. 008 ENGINE TIMING SOLAR 280LC-III
  18. 18. Fig. 008 ENGINE TIMING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.04401-0010 SHAFT;CAM 1 2 65.98112-0038 FLANGE 1 3 06.16731-2105 WASHER 2 3 06.16731-2105 WASHER - 4 06.01283-6910 BOLT;HEX. M6X12 2 4 65.90001-0006 BOLT;HEX. M6X14 2 400001~ 4 65.90001-6003 BOLT ASS`Y M6X14 2 5 65.04501-0067 GEAR;CAM SHAFT 1 5 65.04501-0057 GEAR;CAM SHAFT 1 6 06.22022-1014 PIN;DOWEL 1 7 06.16731-2107 WASHER 4 7 06.16731-2107 WASHER - 8 06.01013-9113 BOLT;HEX. M8X40 4 8 06.01913-3119 BOLT ASS'Y M8X40 4 9 65.04506-0007 PIN;IDLE GEAR 1 10 65.04507-0003 BEARING;IDLE GEAR 1 11 65.04505-0006 GEAR;IDLE 1 12 65.90720-0018 WASHER;THRUST 1 13 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 2 13 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING - 14 06.01014-9219 BOLT;HEX. M10X70 2 14 06.01914-3225 BOLT;HEX. M10X70 2 15 65.04101-0044 VALVE;EXHAUST 6 16 65.04101-0043 VALVE;INTAKE 6 16-1 65.04102-6004 SPRING VALVE ASS'Y 6 17 65.04102-0002 SPRING;VALVE(INNER) 6 18 65.04102-0066 SPRING;VALVE(OUTER) 6 18 65.04102-0066 SPRING;VALVE(OUTER) 6 19 65.04103-0014 RETAINER;VALVE SPRING 12 20 65.04104-0007 COTTER;VALVE 24 20 65.04200-6027 ROCKER ARM & SHAFT ASS'Y 2 21 65.04203-5010 SHAFT;ROCKER ARM 2 22 65.97601-0055 SPRING;ROCKER ARM SHAFT 4 22 65.97601-0104 SPRING;ROCKER ARM SHAFT 4 300001~ 23 65.04101-5014 ROCKER ARM ASS'Y 12 23 65.04201-0007 ARM;ROCKER 12 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  19. 19. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 23 65.93020-0033 BUSH 12 24 65.04205-0003 BOLT;ADJUSTING M10X1.0 12 25 65.90501-0003 NUT 12 26 65.04202-0008 BRACKET;ROCKER ARM SHAFT 6 26 65.04202-0011 BRACKET;ROCKER ARM SHAFT 6 27 06.16731-2108 WASHER;SPRING 12 27 06.15010-2312 WASHER;PLAIN 12 28 06.01013-9221 BOLT;HEX. M10X80 12 29 65.97601-0053 SPRING;CONICAL 4 30 65.90710-0039 WASHER;ROCKER ARM 16 31 06.29010-0120 RING;SNAP 4 32 06.15010-2311 WASHER 3 33 06.01283-7112 BOLT;HEX. M8X18 6 34 65.04301-0006 TAPPET 12 35 65.04302-5011 ROD;PUSH 12 36 06.04902-0007 SEAL;VALVE STEM 12 ~309999 I 65.04902-0010 12 36 65.04902-0010 SEAL;VALVE STEM 12 400001~ 37 65.04103-0011 SEAT;VALVE SPRING 12 2 SOLAR 280LC-III
  20. 20. Fig. 009 OIL PUMP SOLAR 280LC-III
  21. 21. Fig. 009 OIL PUMP Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.05204-0036 GEAR;IDLE 1 2 06.31420-0314 BEARING;BALL 2 3 06.29020-0132 SNAP RING 55X2 2 4 65.05205-0018 PIN;IDLE GEAR 1 6 06.29010-0125 RING;SNAP 30X2 1 7 65.90030-0009 BOLT;SOCKET HEAD M10X60 1 A 65.05100-6023 OIL PUMP ASS'Y 1 8 65.05201-0034 GEAR;OIL PUMP DRIVE 1 9 65.05102-0015 HOUSING;OIL PUMP 1 10 65.05104-5003 GEAR 1 11 65.05104-5004 GEAR;PUMP 1 12 65.05103-5012 OIL PUMP COVER(REAR) 1 12-1 65.93020-0007 BUSH 1 D 13 65.05103-5015 OIL PUMP COVER(FRONT) 1 13-1 65.93020-0007 BUSH 1 D 13-2 65.93020-0006 BUSH 1 D 14 06.22022-0909 PIN;DOWEL 6M6X14 4 15 06.01013-9118 BOLT;HEX. M8X65 4 16 65.90510-0012 NUT 4 17 06.29141-0207 KEY;WOODRUFF 1 18 06.16050-0311 WASHER;LOCK 1 19 06.11053-9217 NUT;HEX. 1 20 65.05410-0025 PLUNGER;VALVE 1 21 65.97601-0110 SPRING;COMPRESSION 1 22 65.90310-0104 SCREW;PLUG 1 23 06.22022-0907 PIN;DOWEL 6M6X10 2 24 06.90801-0038 WASHER;LOCK 2 25 06.01013-9215 BOLT;HEX. M10X50 2 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  22. 22. Fig. 010 OIL PAN SOLAR 280LC-III
  24. 24. Fig. 010 OIL PAN Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 65.05801-5160 PAN;OIL 1 ~970122 I 65.05801-5193 1 1 65.05801-5193 PAN;OIL 1 970123~ 2 65.90310-5004 DRAIN PLUG ASS'Y 1 Y 65.90310-0144 1 2 65.90310-0144 DRAIN PLUG ASS'Y 1 3 06.56190-0732 SEAL;RING 1 4 65.05904-0095 GASKET;OIL PAN 1 ~500290 I 65.05904-0096 1 4 65.05904-0096 GASKET(OIL PAN) 1 500291~ 5 06.16731-2107 WASHER 32 5 06.16731-2107 WASHER 29 6 06.15010-2311 WASHER 32 6 06.15010-2311 WASHER 29 7 06.01013-9144 BOLT;HEX M8X30 29 7 06.01013-9113 BOLT;HEX. M8X40 1 7 06.01923-3119 BOLT ASS'Y M8X40 1 7 06.01013-9118 BOLT;HEX. M8X65 2 7 06.01923-3124 BOLT ASS'Y M8X65 2 11 65.05806-0018 TUBE;GUIDE 1 12 65.05805-5159 GAUGE;OIL LEVEL 1 13 65.05701-6030 OIL SUCTION PIPE ASS'Y 1 ~9700009 I 65.05701-6041A 1 13 65.05701-6041A OIL SUCTION PIPE ASS'Y 1 9700010~ 14 06.01283-7114 BOLT;HEX. M8X22 2 15 06.16731-2107 WASHER 2 20 06.01283-7111 BOLT;HEX. M8X16 1 I 06.01923-3111 1 20 06.01923-3111 BOLT, M8X16 1 21 06.16731-2107 WASHER 1 21 06.16731-2107 WASHER - 22 06.05701-5253 OIL PIPE ASS'Y(O/P-O/C) 1 23 06.01283-7113 BOLT;HEX. M8X1.25X20 2 I 06.01923-3113 2 23 06.01923-3113 BOLT ASS'Y M8X20 2 24 06.15010-2311 WASHER 2 24 06.15010-2311 WASHER - 25 06.16731-2107 WASHER 2 25 06.16731-2107 WASHER - 26 06.05740-0014 BRACKET 1 27 65.97401-0131 CLAMP 1 28 06.01283-7115 BOLT M8X25 1 1 SOLAR 280LC-III
  25. 25. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 29 06.15010-2311 WASHER 2 30 65.90510-0012 NUT 1 31 65.02090-0410 BOLT;SOCKET 2 32 06.16731-2107 WASHER 2 33 06.01283-7111 BOLT;HEX. M8X16 2 34 06.15010-2311 WASHER 2 34 06.15010-2311 WASHER - 35 65.91615-0009 COVER;BLIND 1 37 06.01283-6911 BOLT;HEX. M6X16 4 I 06.01913-2911 4 37 06.01913-2911 BOLT ASS'Y M6X16 4 38 06.16731-2105 WASHER 4 38 06.16731-2105 WASHER - 39 65.96601-0019 GASKET 1 40 65.05903-0011 GASKET 1 41 65.96601-0022 GASKET 2 2 SOLAR 280LC-III
  26. 26. Fig. 011 OIL COOLER [5001 ~ 5299] SOLAR 280LC-III

