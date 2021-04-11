Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fig. 011 CYLINDER BLOCK SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 011 CYLINDER BLOCK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 729900-01560 CYLINDER BLOCK ASS'...
Fig. 012 GEAR HOUSING SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 012 GEAR HOUSING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 729900-01570 GEAR HOUSING 1 2 - CO...
Fig. 013 FLYWHEEL HOUSING & OIL PAN SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 013 FLYWHEEL HOUSING & OIL PAN Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129100-01580 PIN;PAR...
Fig. 014 CYLINDER HEAD & BONNET SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 014 CYLINDER HEAD & BONNET Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 124160-01751 COVER;FILLE...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 38 - EXHAUST 4 D 39 129150-11750 NUT 4 40 22242-000180 RIN...
Fig. 015 INTAKE MANIFOLD SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 015 INTAKE MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-12050 GASKET;INLET MANIF...
Fig. 016 EXHAUST MANIFOLD SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 016 EXHAUST MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-13200 MANIFOLD;EXHAUST ...
Fig. 017 CAM SHAFT & DRIVING GEAR SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 017 CAM SHAFT & DRIVING GEAR Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129150-14200 TAPPET 8 ...
Fig. 018 CRANK SHAFT & PISTON SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 018 CRANK SHAFT & PISTON Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-21000 CRANK SHAFT A...
Fig. 019 OIL SYSTEM SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 019 OIL SYSTEM Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 171420-34800 GAUGE;OIL LEVEL 1 2 261...
Fig. 020 COOLING WATER PUMP SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 020 COOLING WATER PUMP Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-42001 WATER PUMP ASS'...
Fig. 021 INJECTION PUMP SOLAR 55W-V
Fig. 021 INJECTION PUMP Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129916-51020 INJECTION PUMP 1 1 ...
Fig. 022 INJECTION PIPE SOLAR 55W-V
DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 55W-V (55WV) wheeled excavator Parts Catalogue Manual





This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for the DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 55W-V (55WV) WHEELED EXCAVATOR, this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 55W-V (55WV) WHEELED EXCAVATOR Parts Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this Parts manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Parts Manual Covers:
Engine Parts
Body Parts
Power Train
Front Parts
Hydraulic Parts
Other Parts
Option Parts
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 55W-V (55WV) WHEELED EXCAVATOR Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

DAEWOO DOOSAN SOLAR 55W-V (55WV) wheeled excavator Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Fig. 011 CYLINDER BLOCK SOLAR 55W-V
  2. 2. Fig. 011 CYLINDER BLOCK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 729900-01560 CYLINDER BLOCK ASS'Y 1 2 - BLOCK;CYLINDER 1 D 3 - BLOCK;CYLINDER 1 D 4 23876-030000 PLUG PT3/8 1 5 171051-01921 PLUG 1 6 129900-02020 BOLT 10 7 - CAP;BASE METAL 1 D 8 - CAP;METAL 4 D 9 129900-02410 BUSH;CAMSHAFT 1 10 22351-060012 PIN;SPRING 2 11 23876-030000 PLUG PT3/8 1 12 27231-550000 PLUG 55 1 13 23876-030000 PLUG PT3/8 1 14 27241-300000 PLUG 30 8 15 129900-02800 MAIN BEARING ASS'Y 5 18 129900-02930 WASHER;THRUST 2 21 129900-01200 BOLT;HEAD 18 22 129900-01331 GASKET;CYLINDER HEAD 1 23 129900-02340 METAL;MAIN(0.25) 5 US 26 129900-02940 METAL;THRUST(0.25) 2 OS 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  3. 3. Fig. 012 GEAR HOUSING SOLAR 55W-V
  4. 4. Fig. 012 GEAR HOUSING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 729900-01570 GEAR HOUSING 1 2 - COVER 1 D 3 129900-01780 SEAL;OIL 1 4 129951-01740 COVER 1 5 977770-01212 GASKET;LIQUID 1 6 129900-01820 HOUSING ASS'Y 1 7 - CASE;GEAR 1 D 8 129900-32000 OIL PUMP ASS'Y 1 9 26216-100302 BOLT;STUD 4 10 129900-32030 O-RING 1 11 129900-32040 O-RING 1 12 129100-01580 PIN;PARALLEL 4 13 26366-100002 NUT 4 14 26106-080162 BOLT M8X16 1 15 26106-080202 BOLT M8X20 3 16 26106-080302 BOLT M8X30 1 17 26106-080402 BOLT M8X40 5 18 26106-080402 BOLT M8X40 5 19 26106-080452 BOLT M8X45 3 20 129001-91810 BOLT M8X70 6 21 129001-91810 BOLT M8X70 1 22 124160-01751 COVER;FILLER 1 23 24311-000070 O-RING 1 24 121023-01550 COVER;BLIND 1 25 24341-000240 O-RING 1 26 26106-060162 BOLT M6X16 2 27 24311-000320 O-RING 1 28 119225-11740 ADAPTER;OIL FILLER 1 29 121027-11743 PIPE 1 30 119225-11750 NUT;OIL FILLER 1 31 24311-000300 O-링 1 32 24311-000320 O-RING 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  5. 5. Fig. 013 FLYWHEEL HOUSING & OIL PAN SOLAR 55W-V
  6. 6. Fig. 013 FLYWHEEL HOUSING & OIL PAN Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129100-01580 PIN;PARALLEL 2 2 129900-01620 FLYWHEEL COVER ASS'Y 1 3 - COVER;FLYWHEEL 1 D 4 26206-100702 BOLT M10X70 4 5 26206-100352 BOLT M10X35 9 6 124411-01780 SEAL 1 7 129902-01710 OIL PAN ASS'Y 1 8 119640-01640 PLUG;DRAIN 1 9 - SUMP;OIL 1 D 10 22190-220002 SEAL;WASHER 1 11 26106-080122 BOLT M8X12 21 12 977770-01212 GASKET;LIQUID 1 13 129953-01710 OIL PAN ASS'Y 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  7. 7. Fig. 014 CYLINDER HEAD & BONNET SOLAR 55W-V
  8. 8. Fig. 014 CYLINDER HEAD & BONNET Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 124160-01751 COVER;FILLER 1 2 129150-03100 RETAINER 1 3 26106-080122 BOLT M8X12 1 4 729900-11100 CYLINDER HEAD ASS'Y 1 6 - CYLINDER HEAD 1 D 7 129150-11810 GUIDE;VALVE 8 8 - GUIDE;EXHAUST 8 D 9 23871-005000 PLUG 1 10 27241-400000 PLUG 1 11 23876-030000 PLUG PT3/8 1 12 129900-11100 VALVE;INLET 4 13 129900-11110 VALVE;EXHAUST 4 14 129900-11120 SPRING;VALVE 8 15 129795-11180 RETAINER;SPRING 8 16 121400-11340 SEAL;VALVE STEM 4 17 124460-11340 SEAL;VALVE STEM 4 18 129150-11370 CAP;VALVE 8 19 119625-11870 PROTECTOR;NOZZLE 4 20 119625-11880 SEAT;NOZZLE 4 21 119625-11900 RETAINER 4 22 26216-060202 STUD M6X20 8 23 26366-060002 NUT M6 8 24 27310-080000 COTTER 16 25 129900-11200 ROCKER ARM ASS'Y 1 26 129900-11240 SHAFT;ROCKER ARM 1 27 - SHAFT;ROCKER ARM 1 D 28 - PLUG 2 D 29 129900-11280 SPRING 3 30 129900-11510 SUPPORT 3 31 129900-11520 SUPPORT 1 32 129900-11650 KIT;ROCKER ARM SUCTION 4 33 129150-11230 SCREW;VALVE 4 34 - ARM;ROCKER 4 D 35 129150-11750 NUT 4 36 129900-11660 KIT;ROCKER ARM EXHAUST 4 37 129150-11230 SCREW;VALVE 4 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  9. 9. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 38 - EXHAUST 4 D 39 129150-11750 NUT 4 40 22242-000180 RING;SNAP 2 41 26577-040162 SCREW M4X16 1 42 129900-11530 BOLT;STUD 3 43 26366-100002 NUT 3 44 124160-11360 KNOB 3 45 129910-11350 CYLINDER HEAD COVER 1 46 129900-11310 GASKET;BONNET 1 47 - COVER;CYL. HEAD 1 D 48 129900-11600 PLATE 1 49 22857-500100 SCREW 2 50 119100-11330 JOINT;BREATHER 1 51 24311-000120 O-RING 3 52 26106-080162 BOLT M8X16 4 53 26106-100652 BOLT M10X65 1 54 977770-01212 GASKET;LIQUID 1 55 24311-000320 O-RING 1 56 129915-03100 HOSE ASS'Y;BREATHER 1 57 119006-03090 HOSE;BREATHER 1 58 129960-03990 CLIP;HOSE 1 59 129900-07900 LIFTER;ENGINE 2 2 SOLAR 55W-V
  10. 10. Fig. 015 INTAKE MANIFOLD SOLAR 55W-V
  11. 11. Fig. 015 INTAKE MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-12050 GASKET;INLET MANIFOLD 1 2 129900-12100 MANIFOLD;INTAKE 1 3 26106-080452 BOLT M8X45 9 4 121850-77021 GASKET 1 5 129915-77050 HEATER;AIR 1 6 26106-080352 BOLT M8X35 4 7 119005-12060 SILENCER;INTAKE 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  12. 12. Fig. 016 EXHAUST MANIFOLD SOLAR 55W-V
  13. 13. Fig. 016 EXHAUST MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-13200 MANIFOLD;EXHAUST 1 2 129900-13251 GASKET 1 3 26106-080802 BOLT M8X80 6 4 119131-18320 BOLT M8X22 4 5 129400-13201 GASKET 2 6 26216-080802 STUD M8X80 2 7 26366-080002 NUT M8 2 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  14. 14. Fig. 017 CAM SHAFT & DRIVING GEAR SOLAR 55W-V
  15. 15. Fig. 017 CAM SHAFT & DRIVING GEAR Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129150-14200 TAPPET 8 2 129900-14400 ROD 8 3 129900-14580 CAM SHAFT ASS'Y 1 4 129150-02450 METAL;THRUST 1 5 - CAM SHAFT 1 D 6 129900-14100 GEAR;CAM SHAFT 1 7 22512-070140 KEY 1 8 26106-080162 BOLT M8X16 2 9 129900-25060 SHAFT;IDLER 1 10 129900-25100 IDLE GEAR ASS'Y 1 13 129150-25920 BUSH;IDLE GEAR 1 14 26106-080552 BOLT M8X55 2 15 129900-25900 GEAR 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  16. 16. Fig. 018 CRANK SHAFT & PISTON SOLAR 55W-V
  17. 17. Fig. 018 CRANK SHAFT & PISTON Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-21000 CRANK SHAFT ASS'Y 1 2 - CRANK SHAFT 1 D 3 129900-21200 GEAR;CRANK SHAFT 1 4 121850-21290 PIN 1 5 121850-21920 PIN 1 6 22512-070140 KEY 1 7 129916-21650 PULLEY;V 1 8 129960-21640 WASHER 1 9 121850-21680 BOLT 1 10 121850-21130 BOLT;FLYWHEEL 6 11 129916-21590 FLYWHEEL ASS'Y 1 12 - FLYWHEL 1 D 13 129900-21600 GEAR;RING 1 14 129900-22080 PISTON ASS'Y(STD) 4 15 - PISTON 4 D 16 129901-22050 RING;SET(STD) 4 17 - RING;1st 4 D 18 - RING;2nd 4 D 19 - RING;OIL 4 D 20 120130-22301 PIN;PISTON 4 21 22252-000300 RING;SNAP 8 22 129900-23000 CONNECTING ROD ASS'Y 4 23 - ROD;CONNECTING 4 D 25 129900-23910 BUSH;PISTON PIN 4 26 129900-23200 BOLT;ROD 8 27 129900-23600 METAL ASS'Y(STD.) 4 29 129900-23610 METAL ASS'Y(0.25) 4 US 31 129900-22900 PISTON ASS'Y(025) 4 OS 32 - PISTON 4 D 33 129901-22950 RING;SET(025) 4 OS 34 - RING;1st 4 D 35 - RING;2nd 4 D 36 - RING;OIL 4 D 37 24341-000530 O-RING 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  18. 18. Fig. 019 OIL SYSTEM SOLAR 55W-V
  19. 19. Fig. 019 OIL SYSTEM Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 171420-34800 GAUGE;OIL LEVEL 1 2 26106-080122 BOLT M8X12 1 3 121520-34810 GUIDE;OIL GAUGE 1 4 129150-35151 FILTER;OIL 1 5 119000-35140 STUD;OIL FILTER 1 6 129900-32030 O-RING 1 7 129900-35000 PIPE ASS'Y 1 8 - INLET;OIL 1 D 9 - PIPE,COOLING 1 D 10 - FLANGE 1 D 11 - CLIP 1 D 12 26106-080122 BOLT M8X12 1 13 26106-080162 BOLT M8X16 1 14 114250-39450 SWITCH 1 15 129900-39350 PIPE;OIL 1 16 23297-060081 RETAINER 1 17 23414-080000 GASKET 2 18 23857-030000 BOLT;JOINT 1 19 22190-080002 WASHER;SEAL 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  20. 20. Fig. 020 COOLING WATER PUMP SOLAR 55W-V
  21. 21. Fig. 020 COOLING WATER PUMP Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129900-42001 WATER PUMP ASS'Y 1 2 - BODY;WATER PUMP 1 D 3 - IMPELLER 1 D 4 - SHAFT 1 D 5 - SEAT 1 D 6 - SEAL 1 D 7 - PLUG 1 D 8 - PLUG 2 D 9 129900-42020 GASKET 1 10 121250-44901 SWITCH;THERMOSTAT 1 11 25132-004250 BELT,V 1 12 26106-060302 BOLT M6X30 2 13 26106-080552 BOLT M8X55 5 14 171056-49120 PLUG;DRAIN 1 15 129900-42450 PULLEY 1 16 129981-44740 FAN 1 17 119141-44760 SPACER;FAN 1 18 124465-44950 GASKET 2 19 26013-080552 BOLT M8X55 4 20 129916-49860 CASE;THERMOSTAT 1 21 121850-49550 GASKET;THERMOSTAT 1 22 121850-49530 COVER 1 23 121850-49540 GASKET;THERMOSTAT 1 24 121850-49800 THERMOSTAT 1 25 - CASE;THERMOSTAT 1 D 26 23876-030000 PLUG PT3/8 2 27 26106-060142 BOLT M6X14 4 28 129900-49870 GASKET;CASE 1 29 26106-080602 BOLT M8X60 3 30 121450-42450 PLUG M16 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  22. 22. Fig. 021 INJECTION PUMP SOLAR 55W-V
  24. 24. Fig. 021 INJECTION PUMP Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 129916-51020 INJECTION PUMP 1 1 SOLAR 55W-V
  25. 25. Fig. 022 INJECTION PIPE SOLAR 55W-V

