DAEWOO DOOSAN DX700LC CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual

Fig. 012 CYLINDER BLOCK DX700LC
Fig. 012 CYLINDER BLOCK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150102-00303 BLOCK ASS'Y;CYLINDE...
Fig. 013 OIL PAN AND LEVEL GAUGE DX700LC
Fig. 013 OIL PAN AND LEVEL GAUGE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150119-00081 PAN ASS'Y;...
Fig. 014 CAMSHAFT AND VALVE DX700LC
Fig. 014 CAMSHAFT AND VALVE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150103-00036 CAMSHAFT 1 4 41...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 112B 130428-00025 GEAR;IDLE 1 206A 131002-00165 BUSHING;ID...
Fig. 015 CRANKSHAFT & PISTON AND DX700LC
Fig. 015 CRANKSHAFT & PISTON AND Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150107-00316 CRANKSHAFT...
Fig. 020 TIMING GEAR CASE AND DX700LC
Fig. 020 TIMING GEAR CASE AND Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 110913-00085 CASE;TIMING G...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 219 110508-01746 COVER;POINTER 2 224 120408-00033 STUD;STA...
Fig. 025 INLET MANIFOLD DX700LC
Fig. 025 INLET MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 240203-00041 MANIFOLD,INTAKE;INL...
Fig. 027 EXHAUST MANIFOLD DX700LC
Fig. 027 EXHAUST MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 2 400602-00200 GASKET;EXH MANIFO...
Fig. 028 BREATHER SYSTEM DX700LC
Fig. 028 BREATHER SYSTEM Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 400811-00018 BREATHER;AIR 1 9 4...
Fig. 030 WATER PUMP AND CORROSION DX700LC
Fig. 030 WATER PUMP AND CORROSION Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 400921-00086 PUMP ASS'...
Fig. 031 THERMOSTAT AND HOUSING DX700LC
Fig. 031 THERMOSTAT AND HOUSING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 300738-00027 THERMOSTAT ...
Fig. 032 WATER PIPING DX700LC
Fig. 032 WATER PIPING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 420210-00338 PIPE;WATER PUMP,INLET...
Fig. 033 IDLE PULLEY DX700LC
DAEWOO DOOSAN DX700LC CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual





This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for the DAEWOO DOOSAN DX700LC CRAWLER EXCAVATOR, this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.DAEWOO DOOSAN DX700LC CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this Parts manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Parts Manual Covers:
Engine Parts
Body Parts
Track Parts
Front Parts
Hydraulic Parts
Other Parts
Option Parts
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have DAEWOO DOOSAN DX700LC CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

DAEWOO DOOSAN DX700LC CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Fig. 012 CYLINDER BLOCK DX700LC
  2. 2. Fig. 012 CYLINDER BLOCK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150102-00303 BLOCK ASS'Y;CYLINDER 1 2 150117-00017 LINER SET,CYL;GRADE=1X 6 2 150117-00018 LINER SET,CYL;GRADE=3X 6 4 110934-00021 LINER;GRADE 1X 6 4 110934-00022 LINER;GRADE 3X 6 30 120501-00608 PIN 2 32 120501-00614 PIN;INJ PUMP BRACKET 2 34 410127-00081 VALVE;OIL RELIEF 1 35 400602-00231 GASKET;RELIEF VALVE 1 36A 897351-4510 CUP;SEALING OD=45 4 36B 109600-0160 CAP;SEALING 1 36C 400601-00010 CUP;SEALING OD=32 13 36D 400601-00009 CUP;SEALING OD=32 2 38 120501-00608 PIN 2 46 120112-00351 BOLT;OIL JET 6 56 430218-00043 NOZZLE;OIL SPRAY 6 70 2.453-00013 CAP;SEALING 1 70 109600-0160 CAP;SEALING 4 83 120501-00611 PIN;FLYWHEEL HOUSING 2 95 301309-00023 SENSOR;OIL PRESSURE 1 211A 120112-00335 BOLT;CRANKCASE M18X150 14 211B 120112-00287 BOLT M12X114 28 212 120501-00609 PIN;CRANKCASE 2 218A 400602-00179 GASKET;ID=10.2 2 218B 400602-00173 GASKET 1 218C 400602-00228 GASKET;PLUG ID=22 1 218D 400602-00174 GASKET 1 230A 120501-00617 PIN;THRUST 25L 2 230B 908160-5100 PIN;IDLE SHAFT 2 256 400602-00174 GASKET 1 261 2.453-00017 SEAL 1 335A 430221-00226 PLUG M22X12 1 335B 430221-00222 PLUG M10X7 1 335C 430221-00223 PLUG M12X9 1 335D 430221-00224 PLUG M14X9 2 1 DX700LC
  3. 3. Fig. 013 OIL PAN AND LEVEL GAUGE DX700LC
  4. 4. Fig. 013 OIL PAN AND LEVEL GAUGE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150119-00081 PAN ASS'Y;OIL 1 2 800108-00036 GAUGE;OIL LEVEL 1 5 400602-00225 GASKET;PLUG 1 6 430221-00233 PLUG;OIL DRAIN 1 8 420406-00279 TUBE,GUIDE,OIL LEVEL GAUGE 1 10 120112-00262 BOLT M10X20 2 12 110413-00061 BRACKET;GUIDE TUBE 1 17 400602-00218 GASKET;OIL PAN 1 23 120112-00317 BOLT M8X25 34 44 430221-00220 PLUG 1 108 110508-01743 COVER;OIL PAN 1 110 400602-00217 GASKET;OIL LEVEL 1 130 110951-00241 SPACER;OIL PAN 1 131 120112-00310 BOLT M6X12 3 188 120112-00248 BOLT 1 199A 120112-00276 BOLT M10X50 4 199B 120112-00273 BOLT M10X35 28 1 DX700LC
  5. 5. Fig. 014 CAMSHAFT AND VALVE DX700LC
  6. 6. Fig. 014 CAMSHAFT AND VALVE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150103-00036 CAMSHAFT 1 4 410112-00036 VALVE;INLET 12 5 410112-00035 VALVE;EXHAUST 12 7 120112-00301 BOLT M14X28 1 8 120808-00165 WASHER ID=14.5 1 9 130408-00007 GEAR;CAMSHAFT Z=54 1 14 130705-00021 KEY;CAMSHAFT 1 53 130712-00306 SHAFT,ROCKER ARM 1 55 430221-00235 PLUG;ROCKER SHAFT END 2 58 110413-00056 BRACKET;ROCKER 1 61 120705-00097 SCREW;BRIDGE 12 62 120312-00111 NUT;BRIDGE M10 12 63 160606-00002 BRIDGE 12 65 110917-00076 COLLAR;SPLIT 48 68A 111601-00193 SPRING,VALVE;INTET 12 68B 111601-00192 SPRING,VALVE;EXHAUST 12 71A 110946-00049 SEAT,SPRING;LOWER 24 71B 110946-00048 SEAT,SPRING;LOWER 24 72 401107-00659 SEAL;VALVE GUIDE 24 75 120112-00292 BOLT M12X97 7 78 150101-00025 ARM;ROCKER 12 81 120705-00098 SCREW;ROCKER ARM 12 83 120312-00112 NUT M12 12 84 110413-00057 BRACKET;ROCKER SHAFT,INTER 5 95 111601-00191 SPRING;ROCKER SHAFT 6 97 110413-00058 BRACKET;ROCKER SHAFT,REAR 1 101A 120112-00274 BOLT M10X40 3 101B 120112-00277 BOLT M10X60 6 101C 120112-00287 BOLT M12X114 3 108 120501-00606 PIN,DOWEL;SHAFT OD=12 L=32 1 109A 130712-00305 SHAFT;IDLE GEAR 1 109B 130712-00303 SHAFT;IDLE GEAR 1 109C 130712-00304 SHAFT;IDLE GEAR 1 111A 110917-00074 COLLAR;IDLE GEAR 1 111B 110917-00075 COLLAR;IDLE GEAR 1 112A 130428-00026 GEAR;IDLE 1 1 DX700LC
  7. 7. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 112B 130428-00025 GEAR;IDLE 1 206A 131002-00165 BUSHING;IDLE GEAR 1 206B 131002-00166 BUSHING;IDLE GEAR 1 212 120701-00003 CAP;ADJUST SCREW 12 231 250201-00813 PLATE;CAP 12 2 DX700LC
  8. 8. Fig. 015 CRANKSHAFT & PISTON AND DX700LC
  9. 9. Fig. 015 CRANKSHAFT & PISTON AND Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 150107-00316 CRANKSHAFT 1 7 140111-00003 METAL KIT;CRANKSHAFT 1 12 150111-00035 FLYWHEEL ASS'Y 1 18 130711-00030 PULLEY;CRANKSHAFT 1 20 180313-00022 DAMPER;CRANKSHAFT 1 22 250201-00815 PLATE;PULLEY ID=18 8 24 120112-00289 BOLT M12X30 8 28 130408-00008 GEAR;CAMSHAFT Z=48 1 31 2.123-00109 PIN;CAM SHAFT 1 32 120501-00612 PIN;FLYWHEEL OD=8 L=16 1 35 130422-00024 GEAR;RING Z=139 1 38 120808-00169 WASHER;FLYWHEEL 1 40 120112-00250 BOLT 10 42 120808-00164 WASHER;THRUST 2 58 120112-00250 BOLT 8 63 130602-00307 PISTON 6 68 401004-00040 RING SET;PISTON 6 73 140111-00004 METAL SET;CONNECTING ROD 6 83 130601-00030 PIN;PISTON 6 84 150121-00147 ROD ASS'Y;CONNECTING 6 85 131002-00164 BUSHING;CONNECTING ROD 6 86 120112-00252 BOLT 12 88 120312-00105 NUT 12 126 111104-00130 RING;SNAP 12 149 430221-00221 PLUG 6 193 120501-00610 PIN;FLANGE 1 1 DX700LC
  10. 10. Fig. 020 TIMING GEAR CASE AND DX700LC
  11. 11. Fig. 020 TIMING GEAR CASE AND Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 110913-00085 CASE;TIMING GEAR 1 2 150114-00087 HOUSING;FLYWHEEL 1 35 401106-00133 SEAL;OIL;CRANKSHAFT FRT 1 36A 120112-00294 BOLT M14X110 10 36B 120112-00256 BOLT M10X100 3 36C 120112-00266 BOLT M10X25 4 36D 120112-00272 BOLT M10X35 1 36E 120112-00306 BOLT M14X60 1 37 120808-00166 WASHER ID=15 11 42 120501-00604 PIN;DOWEL 1 49 400602-00209 GASKET;GEAR CASE-COVER 1 51A 120112-00270 BOLT M10X30 17 51B 120112-00269 BOLT M10X30 3 51C 120112-00286 BOLT M10X90 3 54 110508-01740 COVER;GEAR CASE 1 63 110508-01745 COVER;P/S 1 64 400602-00188 GASKET;COVER 1 80 120312-00102 NUT 2 83 120808-00167 WASHER ID=8 OD=20 3 87 110508-01748 COVER;TACHOMETER DRIVE 1 93 400602-00197 GASKET;ELBOW 1 115 301310-00008 SENSOR;SPEED 1 169 120312-00110 NUT M8 4 175 401107-00658 SEAL;CRANK SHAFT REAR 1 177 120112-00312 BOLT M6X16 1 191A 101582-00100 STAY;FLYWHEEL HOUSING 1 191B 101582-00099 STAY;FLYWHEEL HOUSING 1 192 120112-00298 BOLT M14X155 2 196 120112-00293 BOLT M14X100 4 197 120808-00166 WASHER ID=15 6 206 110508-01747 COVER;STARTER CHECK HOLE 1 211A 120112-00320 BOLT M8X35 8 211B 120112-00305 BOLT M14X50 2 211C 120112-00304 BOLT M14X45 10 211D 120112-00302 BOLT M14X40 1 213 120504-00003 POINTER;FLYWHEEL HOUSING 1 1 DX700LC
  12. 12. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 219 110508-01746 COVER;POINTER 2 224 120408-00033 STUD;STARTER 3 241 120808-00166 WASHER ID=15 12 252A 120112-00316 BOLT M8X20 1 252B 120112-00323 BOLT M8X60 1 254 120408-00027 STUD;M8X14 L=33 4 278 120808-00163 WASHER 2 331 120408-00026 STUD;M10X30 2 480 120112-00314 BOLT M8X16 1 487A 110508-01741 COVER;HOLE 1 487B 110508-01742 COVER;HOLE 1 2 DX700LC
  13. 13. Fig. 025 INLET MANIFOLD DX700LC
  14. 14. Fig. 025 INLET MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 240203-00041 MANIFOLD,INTAKE;INLET 1 7 400602-00213 GASKET;INLET MANIFOLD-HEAD 6 20 120312-00102 NUT 12 24 111601-00190 SPRING;INLET MANIFOLD 12 30 400601-00010 CUP;SEALING OD=32 2 50 420209-00062 PIPE;INLET 1 94 120112-00310 BOLT M6X12 2 95 2.124-00072 CLIP;PCV HOSE 2 97 301308-00004 SENSOR;AIR TEMP INLET 1 153 400602-00226 GASKET;PLUG 1 283 180308-00176 RUBBER 1 320 400602-00172 GASKET 2 363 120112-00342 BOLT;EYE 1 495 420210-00331 PIPE;BOOST SENSOR 1 568 120112-00270 BOLT M10X30 6 784 120501-00615 PIN;KNOCK 1 1 DX700LC
  15. 15. Fig. 027 EXHAUST MANIFOLD DX700LC
  16. 16. Fig. 027 EXHAUST MANIFOLD Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 2 400602-00200 GASKET;EXH MANIFOLD-HEAD 6 5 240102-00094 MANIFOLD,EXHAUST;FRONT 1 6 240102-00095 MANIFOLD,EXHAUST;REAR 1 18 120312-00107 NUT 18 34 110917-00073 COLLAR L=28 15 47 240102-00093 MANIFOLD,EXHAUST;CENTER 1 49 120408-00025 STUD;M10X25 L=47 4 58 120408-00028 STUD;M8X20 L=32 6 155A 401107-00653 SEAL,RING;EXH MANIFOLD 2 155B 401107-00654 SEAL,RING;EXH MANIFOLD 4 1 DX700LC
  17. 17. Fig. 028 BREATHER SYSTEM DX700LC
  18. 18. Fig. 028 BREATHER SYSTEM Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 400811-00018 BREATHER;AIR 1 9 400602-00185 GASKET;AIR BREATHER 1 10 120402-00120 CLIP;AIR BREATHER 1 11 420108-00273 HOSE;RUBBER AIR 1 24 120402-00119 CLIP;ID=31 L=35 4 59 120402-00135 CLIP;HOSE 1 84 120112-00316 BOLT M8X20 4 90 120402-00121 CLIP;BAND L=250 1 91 120112-00262 BOLT M10X20 2 262 110413-00054 BRACKET;OIL SEPARETOR 1 263A 120112-00280 BOLT M10X70 1 263B 120112-00300 BOLT M14X25 2 1 DX700LC
  19. 19. Fig. 030 WATER PUMP AND CORROSION DX700LC
  20. 20. Fig. 030 WATER PUMP AND CORROSION Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 400921-00086 PUMP ASS'Y;WATER 1 3 400602-00229 GASKET;PUMP-CYLINDER 1 4 101529-00096 KIT;WATER PUMP REPAIR 1 10A 140105-00095 BEARING;WATER PUMP 1 10B 140105-00096 BEARING;WATER PUMP 1 16 401106-00134 SEAL;OIL;WATER PUMP 1 17 401107-00655 SEAL;WATER PUMP 1 18 400902-00013 IMPELLER;WATER PUMP 1 19 400602-00190 GASKET;COVER- BODY 1 20 110508-01750 COVER;WATER PUMP 1 24A 120112-00266 BOLT M10X25 2 24B 120112-00285 BOLT M10X90 4 29 130712-00307 SHAFT,PUMP;WATER 1 45A 430216-00083 JOINT;HEATER HOSE 1 45B 430216-00082 JOINT 1 104 400602-00237 GASKET;WATER PUMP 1 119A 120112-00321 BOLT M8X40 4 119B 120112-00262 BOLT M10X20 1 139 130412-00053 GEAR,DRIVE;WATER PUMP 1 1 DX700LC
  21. 21. Fig. 031 THERMOSTAT AND HOUSING DX700LC
  22. 22. Fig. 031 THERMOSTAT AND HOUSING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 300738-00027 THERMOSTAT 2 2 110980-00042 HOUSING;THERMOSTAT 1 12 120112-00266 BOLT M10X25 5 20 401107-00652 SEAL;RING 2 50A 120112-00277 BOLT M10X60 2 50B 120112-00284 BOLT M10X85 2 50C 120112-00285 BOLT M10X90 2 58 430221-00225 PLUG M16X12 2 59 400602-00214 GASKET;JOINT BOLT 5 60A 400602-00221 GASKET;OUTLET PIPE ID=55.6 1 60B 400602-00222 GASKET;OUTLET PIPE ID=62.6 1 66A 400627-00003 GASKET,THERMOSTAT;HSG 1 66B 400627-00002 GASKET,THERMOSTAT;HSG 1 112 430221-00225 PLUG M16X12 3 207 400602-00174 GASKET 2 266 109675-0860 BOLT;EYE M14X27 1 267 400602-00174 GASKET 2 287 430201-00260 ADAPTER 2 296 430216-00082 JOINT 1 299 515411-2231 EYE JOINT;SEDIMENTER 1 1 DX700LC
  23. 23. Fig. 032 WATER PIPING DX700LC
  25. 25. Fig. 032 WATER PIPING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 1 420210-00338 PIPE;WATER PUMP,INLET 1 24A 110413-00059 BRACKET;WATER PIPE 1 24B 110413-00060 BRACKET;WATER PIPE 1 31A 120112-00314 BOLT M8X16 8 31B 120112-00261 BOLT M10X16 1 35A 120402-00136 CLIP;HOSE ID=20 10 35B 120402-00137 CLIP;HOSE ID=23 6 48 400602-00223 GASKET;PIPE-PUMP 1 50A 120112-00282 BOLT M10X80 1 50B 120112-00270 BOLT M10X30 1 50D 120112-00300 BOLT M14X25 1 56 420211-00159 PIPE;WATER OUTLET 1 94A 120402-00147 CLIP;WATER PIPE ID=19 L=21 2 94B 120402-00148 CLIP;WATER PIPE ID=19 L=25 1 94C 120402-00117 CLIP;ID=19 L=20 4 94D 120402-00118 CLIP;ID=19 L=28 2 113 420108-00267 HOSE 1 115A 420108-00268 HOSE;RUBBER 2 115B 420108-00268 HOSE;RUBBER 1 115C 420108-00269 HOSE;RUBBER 1 115D 420108-00270 HOSE;RUBBER 1 115E 420108-00271 HOSE;RUBBER 1 115F 420108-00272 HOSE;RUBBER 2 206A 420211-00160 PIPE,WATER;EGR COOLER 1 206B 420211-00161 PIPE,WATER;EGR COOLER 1 206C 420211-00162 PIPE,WATER;EGR COOLER 1 206D 420211-00163 PIPE,WATER;EGR COOLER 1 805 430208-00096 CONNECTER;AIR LEAK 1 806 120402-00134 CLIP;HOSE 2 1 DX700LC
  26. 26. Fig. 033 IDLE PULLEY DX700LC

