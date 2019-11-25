Successfully reported this slideshow.
Serial Number Locations 1-2 GENERAL INFORMATION Mast serial number Diesel engine serial number Chassis serial number Name ...
Mitsubishi FD80 Forklift Trucks Service Repair Manual SN:F32-00011-UP

This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theMITSUBISHI FD80 FORKLIFT TRUCKS , this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.MITSUBISHI FD80 FORKLIFT TRUCKS Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Chassis, Mast and Options: Forward
Chassis, Mast and Options: General Information
Chassis, Mast and Options: Cooling System
Chassis, Mast and Options: Electrical System
Chassis, Mast and Options: Wiring Schematic
Chassis, Mast and Options: Power Train
Chassis, Mast and Options: 2-Speed Powershift Transmission
Chassis, Mast and Options: 3-Speed Powershift Transmission
Chassis, Mast and Options: Front Axle and Reduction Differential
Chassis, Mast and Options: Rear Axle
Chassis, Mast and Options: Brake System
Chassis, Mast and Options: Steering System
Chassis, Mast and Options: Hydraulic System
Chassis, Mast and Options: Mast and Forks
Chassis, Mast and Options: Fork Positioner
Chassis, Mast and Options: Service Data
6D16 Diesel Engine: Foreward
6D16 Diesel Engine: How to Read This Manual
6D16 Diesel Engine: General
6D16 Diesel Engine: Engine
6D16 Diesel Engine: Lubrication
6D16 Diesel Engine: Fuel and Engine Control
6D16 Diesel Engine: Cooling
6D16 Diesel Engine: Intake and Exhaust
6D16 Diesel Engine: Electrical System
6D16 Diesel Engine: Special Equipment
MITSUBISHI FD80 FORKLIFT TRUCKS Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Mitsubishi FD80 Forklift Trucks Service Repair Manual SN:F32-00011-UP

  1. 1. Service Manual 99709-79110For use with 6D16 Engine Service Manual. Chassis & Mast FD80 F32B-10001-49999 FD90 F32B-60001-99999
  2. 2. GROUP INDEX Items GROUP INDEX COOLING SYSTEM ELECTRICAL SYSTEM POWER TRAIN 2-SPEED POWERSHIFT TRANSMISSION Model View, Truck Models Covered, Serial Number Locations, Technical Data, Dimensions Removal and Installation, Fan Belt Adjustment Console Box, Major Components, Lamp Bulb Specifications, Batteries, Electrical System Schematic 2-speed Transmission, 3-speed Transmission, Gear Ratios, Removal and Installation, Engine and Transmission Unit Torque Converter, Transmission, Power Flow, Control Valve, Main Regulator Valve, Hydraulic Controls, Speed Selector System, Control System 3-SPEED POWERSHIFT TRANSMISSION FRONT AXLE AND REDUCTION DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE BRAKE SYSTEM STEERING SYSTEM HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Torque Converter, Transmission, Power Flow, Control Valve, Main Regulator Valve, Hydraulic Controls, Speed Selector System, Control System Front Wheels (Tires), Front Axle and Reduction Differential Rear Axle, Power Cylinder, Minimum Turning Radius Wheel Brake System, Brake Control Valve, Air Master, Air Governor, Air Dryer, Parking Brake, Testing and Adjusting Steering Control Valve, Tilt Steering Assembly MASTS AND FORKS GENERAL INFORMATION Hydraulic System, Hydraulic Tank, Gear Pump, Priority Valve, Control Valve, Flow Regulator Valve, Down Safety Valve, Lift and Tilt Cylinders Simplex Mast, Triplex Mast FORK POSITIONER SERVICE DATA Applicable Attachment Models, Specifications, Structure, Removal and Installation, Removal, Installation, Fork Positioner Assembly, Fork Positioner Cylinder, Inspection and Adjustment, Troubleshooting, etc. Maintenance Chart, Tightening Torque for Standard Bolts and Nuts, Periodic Replacement Parts, Lubrication Instructions, Weight of Major Components, Special Tools 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
  3. 3. Model View ................................................................................................ 1 – 1 Truck Models Covered ........................................................................... 1 – 1 Serial Number Locations ....................................................................... 1 – 2 Technical Data .......................................................................................... 1 – 3 Dimensions (Approximate) .................................................................... 1 – 4 GENERAL INFORMATION 1
  4. 4. Model View Truck Models Covered This Service Manual furnishes servicing and maintenance information for the following trucks: 1-1 GENERAL INFORMATION 101706A Truck model Transmission Designation – Serial number Engine mounted FD80 Powershift F32B – 10001-49999 Mitsubishi 6D16 diesel engine FD90 Powershift F32B – 60001-99999 Mitsubishi 6D16 diesel engine
  6. 6. Serial Number Locations 1-2 GENERAL INFORMATION Mast serial number Diesel engine serial number Chassis serial number Name plate Transmission serial number 210136

