LOGG1003 L4 Introducción a la Economía del Transporte Terrestre

Economía del Transporte
¿Qué es Economía? La economía (del latín: oeconomĭa) es la ciencia social que estudia: • La extracción, producción, interc...
¿Qué es Economía? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLGAyU3dy2E
¿Qué es Economía del Transporte? Según Duque (2006) “Es la rama de la teoría económica que se ocupa del sector transporte,...
Según Preston (2015), los motivos que justifican el estudio de la Economía del Transporte son, entre otros: • Determinar e...
¿Qué es Economía del Transporte?
Principios de Economía de Transporte Según de Rus et al. (2002), los 10 elementos y principios básicos en la Economía del ...
Economía del Transporte en Ecuador EKOS (2015)
EKOS (2015) Economía del Transporte en Ecuador
EKOS (2015) Economía del Transporte en Ecuador
Economía del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
Demanda del Transporte
Demanda del Transporte Como en otras actividades económicas, la demanda de transporte puede definirse como “la disposición...
Factores de Demanda del Transporte Demanda Agregada Población Actividad Económica Geografía Historia y cultura Política de...
Leyes de Demanda en Transporte La ley de la demanda establece que, manteniendo todo lo demás constante, la cantidad demand...
Función de Demanda del Transporte Price of car trips Demand of car trips Q1 = f (P1, P2, …., Pn, I, T) Donde Q1= Cantidad ...
Elasticidad de la Demanda
Oferta del Transporte
Como en otras actividades económicas, la oferta del transporte puede definirse como la cantidad de bienes y/o servicios qu...
Leyes de Oferta del Transporte La ley de la oferta establece que, ante un aumento en el precio de un bien o servicio, la c...
Función de Oferta del Transporte Q1 = f (P1, P2, …., Pn, K, T, O) Donde Q1= Cantidad suministrada del modo de transporte P...
Elasticidad de la Oferta Elasticidad entre Precio (P) y cantidad ofertada (O)
Equilibrio entre Oferta y Demanda Debido a que las gráficas de las curvas de oferta y de las curvas de demanda tienen el p...
Equilibrio entre Oferta y Demanda Los ingenieros de transporte utilizan estos conceptos a la hora de planificar, diseñar y...
Externalidades del Transporte
Externalidades del Transporte
Externalidades del Transporte
Externalidades del Transporte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyJdfY4d3eM
Economía Circular del Transporte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc4-2cVKxp0
Economía Colaborativa del Transporte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0ieASJsn8k
Conclusiones de la Presentación • Desde la época de la revolución industrial, se ha manifestado un notable interés por el ...
Referencias Bibliográficas • Button, K., (2010). Transport Economics. Edward Elgar Publishing Limited Inc. Cheltenham, UK....
Fin de la Sesión ¡Todo por hoy futuros Ingenieros en Logística y Transporte! Próxima Clase: • Evaluación P1 de Transporte ...
  1. 1. LOGG1003 Transporte Terrestre Facultad de Ciencias Naturales y Matemáticas (FCNM) Ingeniería en Logística y Transporte (ILOT) Período Académico 2017 - 1° Semestre Instructor: Alfredo Armijos, PMP®, PMI-RMP®, M.Sc. Correo: alarmijo@espol.edu.ec
  2. 2. Economía del Transporte
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Economía? La economía (del latín: oeconomĭa) es la ciencia social que estudia: • La extracción, producción, intercambio, distribución y consumo de bienes y servicios. • La forma o medios de satisfacer las necesidades humanas mediante recursos limitados. • La forma en la que las personas y sociedades sobreviven, prosperan y funcionan. Para su estudio se divide en dos campos: Microeconomía: Se refiere al estudio de las elecciones que hacen individuos, empresas y gobiernos, generalmente reconocidos como "agentes económicos"; es decir, su comportamiento ante la escasez. Macroeconomía: Se refiere al estudio del funcionamiento de la economía nacional y global, analizando variables agregadas tales como monto total de bienes y servicios producidos, nivel de empleo, etc.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es Economía? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLGAyU3dy2E
  5. 5. ¿Qué es Economía del Transporte? Según Duque (2006) “Es la rama de la teoría económica que se ocupa del sector transporte, y que estudia el conjunto de elementos y principios que rigen el transporte de personas y bienes, y que contribuyen a la vida económica y social de los pueblos”. Sin la función del sistema de transporte, no se puede dar el bien económico, puesto que la infraestructura se constituye en un factor de producción, y la movilidad un determinante del costo y del mercado. Además de la regulación gubernamental, la industria del transporte está sujeta a ciertas leyes económicas: • Ley de rendimientos crecientes: Afirma que los gastos no se incrementan en la misma proporción que los ingresos, cuando el volumen de los negocios lo hace. • Ley de rendimientos crecientes: Afirma que después de cierto umbral o límite, al adicionar un nuevo factor la productividad decrece. No obstante, ¿que aspectos diferenciadores tiene esta actividad que justifican que se pueda hablar de una rama especializada de la Teoría Económica dedicada a su análisis?.
  6. 6. Según Preston (2015), los motivos que justifican el estudio de la Economía del Transporte son, entre otros: • Determinar el impacto del cambio (interno y/o externo) de la demanda del transporte (y sus ingresos). • Determinar el impacto del cambio (interno y/o externo) de los costos de transporte en el sistema en estudio. • Determinar el impacto de los cambios en los sistemas de transporte en la sociedad desde una visión holística. • Determinar los precios o tarifas apropiadas para el funcionamiento de los sistemas de transporte • Determinar los niveles y fuentes apropiadas de inversión y subsidio • Determinar el impacto del transporte sobre el sistema económico en general Pero, ¿cuáles son los principios fundamentales en Economía del Transporte?. ¿Qué es Economía del Transporte?
  7. 7. ¿Qué es Economía del Transporte?
  8. 8. Principios de Economía de Transporte Según de Rus et al. (2002), los 10 elementos y principios básicos en la Economía del Transporte son: 1. Tecnología de producción: la infraestructura y los servicios 2. Un input fundamental: el tiempo de los usuarios 3. Características de los servicios: no almacenabilidad e indivisibilidades 4. Inversión óptima en infraestructuras 5. Competencia limitada y necesidad de regulación 6. Efectos de red 7. Costes del productor, costes del usuario y costes sociales: ¿quién debe pagarlos? 8. Obligaciones de servicio público 9. Infraestructuras y crecimiento: los enfoques macro y microeconómico. 10. Externalidades del sistema
  9. 9. Economía del Transporte en Ecuador EKOS (2015)
  10. 10. EKOS (2015) Economía del Transporte en Ecuador
  11. 11. EKOS (2015) Economía del Transporte en Ecuador
  12. 12. Economía del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
  13. 13. Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
  14. 14. Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
  15. 15. Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
  16. 16. Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
  17. 17. Industria del Transporte en LATAM IADB (2015)
  18. 18. Demanda del Transporte
  19. 19. Demanda del Transporte Como en otras actividades económicas, la demanda de transporte puede definirse como “la disposición a pagar que tienen los consumidores (WTP) por hacer uso de una determinada infraestructura o servicio de transporte”. Esta relación entre precio y cantidad demandada está afectada en el transporte por cuatro características principales: su carácter derivado, su dependencia de factores heterogéneos, el papel desempeñado por el tiempo en las decisiones individuales y la necesidad de tener predicciones correctas para ajustar capacidad.
  20. 20. Factores de Demanda del Transporte Demanda Agregada Población Actividad Económica Geografía Historia y cultura Política de transporte Demanda Individual Precio del transporte Precio de otros bienes y servicios Características socioeconómicas Calidad del servicio Tiempo de viaje
  21. 21. Leyes de Demanda en Transporte La ley de la demanda establece que, manteniendo todo lo demás constante, la cantidad demandada de un bien aumenta cuando su precio baja y disminuye cuando el precio aumenta. Esto se representa como un movimiento a lo largo de la curva de la demanda, dado que el precio del producto está en el eje vertical de la gráfica. El transporte puede ser bien visto como un bien de consumo. Por ejemplo, la demanda de viajes en coche: • Incrementa (disminuye) cuando el precio real del viaje en coche cae (sube) • Incrementa (disminuye) cuando el ingreso del consumidor sube (cae) • Incrementa (disminuye) cuando el precio real de alguno de los bienes sustitutivos (i.e. autobús, taxi etc.) incrementa (cae) • Incrementa (disminuye) cuando el precio real de alguno de los bienes complementarios (i.e. ocio, educación, etc.) cae (sube). Sin embargo, el transporte es especial debido a que los usuarios son parte del proceso de producción, es decir, la demanda sube (baja) cuando los tiempos de viaje disminuyen (incrementan).
  22. 22. Función de Demanda del Transporte Price of car trips Demand of car trips Q1 = f (P1, P2, …., Pn, I, T) Donde Q1= Cantidad demandada del modo de transporte P1= Precio del modo de transporte demandado P2,…..Pn = Precio de los productos rivales (bienes complementarios o sustitutos) I = Ingreso T = Preferencia Para otros modos de transporte, reemplazar P por GC (costo generalizado) donde GC = P + vJT, v = valor del tiempo y JT = tiempo de viaje The Demand Curve
  23. 23. Elasticidad de la Demanda
  24. 24. Oferta del Transporte
  25. 25. Como en otras actividades económicas, la oferta del transporte puede definirse como la cantidad de bienes y/o servicios que un operador de transporte suministra a un precio determinado. La oferta del transporte puede ser expresada en términos de infraestructura (capacidad), servicios (frecuencia) y redes (cobertura). Una empresa que transporte mercancías por carretera debe decidir, por ejemplo, la combinación de camiones, conductores, capacidad de almacenes, personal de carga y descarga, etc. que necesita para llegar a producir sus servicios. Todo sistema de transporte posee elementos comunes para analizar su oferta con la teoría económica. Oferta del Transporte
  26. 26. Leyes de Oferta del Transporte La ley de la oferta establece que, ante un aumento en el precio de un bien o servicio, la cantidad ofertada que exista de ese bien o servicio va a ser mayor; es decir, aquellos que los producen tendrán un incentivo mayor. Cuando las condiciones vienen caracterizadas por el precio en conjunto de todos los pares de precio de mercado y oferta, forman la llamada curva de oferta. El transporte puede ser bien visto como un bien ofertado (recurso-producto). Por ejemplo: • Si el precio del transporte aumenta (disminuye), el suministro de transporte aumentará (disminuirá). • Si el precio de los bienes rivales aumenta (disminuye), el suministro de transporte disminuirá (aumentará). • Si el precio de los insumos aumenta (disminuye), el suministro de transporte disminuirá (aumentará). • Se espera que los avances tecnológicos y el apoyo gubernamental incrementen el suministro de transporte. En cualquier actividad de transporte, la producción requiere combinar ciertos factores productivos o inputs para obtener como resultado distintos niveles de producción u output. El transporte se caracteriza porque el tiempo que los usuarios invierten en los desplazamientos resulta un input imprescindible en la producción.
  27. 27. Función de Oferta del Transporte Q1 = f (P1, P2, …., Pn, K, T, O) Donde Q1= Cantidad suministrada del modo de transporte P1= Precio del modo de transporte ofrecido (después de impuestos y subvenciones) P2,…..Pn = Precio de los productos rivales (bienes complementarios o sustitutos) K: Dotación de capital para la producción del modo de transporte T: Estado de la tecnología de producción usada O: Objetivos de los productores (i.e. maximizar rentabilidad, maximizar producción) Price of car trips Supply of car trips The Supply Curve
  28. 28. Elasticidad de la Oferta Elasticidad entre Precio (P) y cantidad ofertada (O)
  29. 29. Equilibrio entre Oferta y Demanda Debido a que las gráficas de las curvas de oferta y de las curvas de demanda tienen el precio en el eje vertical y la cantidad en el eje horizontal, las curvas de oferta y demanda de un modo de transporte en especial pueden aparecer en la misma gráfica para el desarrollo de una evaluación simultánea de su nivel de servicio. Juntas las gráficas de oferta y demanda determinan el precio y la cantidad que se venderá y se comprará en un mercado. El punto donde existe un equilibrio porque los demandantes están dispuestos a comprar las mismas unidades que los oferentes quieren fabricar, por el mismo precio, se llama equilibrio de mercado o punto de equilibrio. En economía, un equilibrio económico es un estado del mundo en el que las fuerzas económicas se encuentran equilibradas y en ausencia de influencias externas los valores de las variables económicas no cambian. Al comparar 2 equilibrios dinámicos entre ellos se conoce como dinámica comparativa.
  30. 30. Equilibrio entre Oferta y Demanda Los ingenieros de transporte utilizan estos conceptos a la hora de planificar, diseñar y operar un sistema de transporte. Para un sistema eficiente, es deseable que la demanda utilice al máximo la infraestructura existente. La demanda deberá solo en muy pocas ocasiones superar la oferta. Uno de los ejemplos más ilustrativos es el de las vías o autopistas. La oferta para este caso son las autopistas y los vehículos que las demandan: • Cuando pocos vehículos demandan la autopista, se dice que la infraestructura está prestando un buen servicio, pero es ineficiente. • Cuando muchos vehículos utilizan la vía de manera funcional, operarán de forma eficiente la infraestructura, pero el servicio que presta a los usuarios ya no es tan bueno. • Cuando demasiados vehículos demandan las autopistas se forma la congestión y esto se considera como inaceptable, en cuanto a al nivel de servicio ofrecido a la sociedad.
  31. 31. Externalidades del Transporte
  32. 32. Externalidades del Transporte
  33. 33. Externalidades del Transporte
  34. 34. Externalidades del Transporte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyJdfY4d3eM
  35. 35. Economía Circular del Transporte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc4-2cVKxp0
  36. 36. Economía Colaborativa del Transporte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0ieASJsn8k
  37. 37. Conclusiones de la Presentación • Desde la época de la revolución industrial, se ha manifestado un notable interés por el estudio de la contribución del transporte a la vida económica y social. • Modelo VOC del WBG (1994): Una buena iniciativa para buscar un equilibrio de mercado entre oferta y demanda del transporte terrestre a nivel microeconómico. • Externalidades del transporte aún sin ser debidamente compensadas por la sociedad. ¿Es factible adoptar los teorías de Pigou (1920) y Vickrey (1952) en Latinoamérica?. • Buenas prácticas de economía colaborativa en el transporte terrestre cada vez más notorias. Pero, ¿existe el soporte en su adopción por parte de los entes reguladores?. • Ausencia de estudios estadísticos asociadas a variables económicas claves para la industria del transporte en Ecuador… una oportunidad para profesionales del país.
  38. 38. Referencias Bibliográficas • Button, K., (2010). Transport Economics. Edward Elgar Publishing Limited Inc. Cheltenham, UK. • De Rus, G., Campos, J., Nombela, G., (2002). Economía del Transporte. Antonio Bosch Editor. Barcelona, España. • EKOS, (2015). Perspectivas. Zoom al Sector Transporte y Logística. - See more at: http://www.ekosnegocios.com/negocios/verArticuloContenido.aspx?idArt=5095 • IADB, (2015). Freight Transport and Logistics Statistics Yearbook. - See more at: https://publications.iadb.org/handle/11319/6885#sthash.hcma43xl.dpuf • Nash, C., (2017) Handbook of Research Methods and Applications in Transport Economics and Policy. Edward Elgar Publishing Limited Inc. Cheltenham, UK.
  39. 39. Fin de la Sesión ¡Todo por hoy futuros Ingenieros en Logística y Transporte! Próxima Clase: • Evaluación P1 de Transporte Terrestre (ED25 y 27-208) • Tipos y Elementos del Transporte por Carretera
  40. 40. LOGG1003 Transporte Terrestre Facultad de Ciencias Naturales y Matemáticas (FCNM) Ingeniería en Logística y Transporte (ILOT) Período Académico 2017 - 1° Semestre Instructor: Alfredo Armijos, PMP®, PMI-RMP®, M.Sc. Correo: alarmijo@espol.edu.ec

