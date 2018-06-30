About Books Read Critical Thinking, Science, and Pseudoscience: Why We Can’t Trust Our Brains by Caleb W. Lack Free Acces :

This text for undergraduate courses in critical thinking across disciplines uses the intriguing and appealing exploration of pseudoscience to apply these principles and skills. Providing an accessible foundation of what critical thinking is, why it s important, and how to apply these skills, the book explores the psychological and social reasons of why human beings tend to find credence in extraordinary claims. The book then shows how critical thinking skills are used to evaluate specific pseudoscientific arenas by applying scientific methods from various disciplines. From alien abductions, ghosts, and psychic phenomena to historical revisionism and unsupported medical and mental health treatments, this intriguing book uses examples form a wide range of pseudoscience fields and brings evidence from diverse fields as psychology, biology, and physics to critically examine these claims. Authored by a psychologist and a philosopher who have extensive experience teaching and writing on critical thinking and skeptical inquiry, this work is a lively text for courses in critical thinking and the phenomenon of pseudoscience across multiple disciplines.

Creator : Caleb W. Lack

Best Sellers Rank : #2 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Free : https://kemollbestfrree0006.blogspot.com/?book=0826194192

