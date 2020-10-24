At thirty-eight and a quarter years old, Camille has everything she needs to be happy, or so it seems. Why then does she feel as if happiness has slipped through her fingers? All she wants is to find the path to joy and fulfilment.When Claude, a routinologist, offers his unique advice to help get her there, she seizes the opportunity with both hands. Camille?s journey is full of surprising, creative and richly meaningful lessons, as she sets out to transform her life and realize her dreams one step at a time . . .A charming, feel-good and universal story of one woman?s journey from boredom and dissatisfaction to happiness and fulfilment - if you liked The Happiness Project, The Alchemist or Eat, Pray, Love, you'll love this.

