2015 Hino 155h Series Truck Service Repair Manual

FOREWORD This workshop manual has been prepared to provide information regarding repair procedures on Hino Trucks.
ENGINE HYBRID SYSTEM TRANSMISSION CLUTCH PROPELLER SHAFT AXLE DIFFERENTIAL BRAKE STEERING FRAME AND FRAME ACCESSORY CAB MO...
ELECTRICAL INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 2/2 CONTROL SYSTEM
WORKSHOP MANUAL All rights reserved. This manual may not be reproduced or copied in whole in part, with- out the written c...
INDEX: ENGINE GROUP 2/2 ENGINE PTO (POWER TAKE-OFF)
WIRING DIAGRAM ACCORDING TO SYSTEM WIRE TO WIRE CONNECTOR JUNCTION CONNECTOR LOCATION RELAY LOCATION/FUSE AND RELAY BLOCK ...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION 1–1 1 GENERAL INTRODUCTION 1-001 HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE .............. 1-2 HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHI...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION/HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE 1–2 HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE VEHICLE MO...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION/APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE 1–4 APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE APPEARANCE APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE EN01E01ZZZ0201020030...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION/SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK 1–5 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK WARNING GENER...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION/SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK 1–6 PRECAUTIONS IN TILTING AND LOWERING THE CAB ! WARNING B...
GENERAL INTRODUCTION/SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK 1–7 TOWING • When being towed, always place the gear shift ...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–11 SERVICE PLUG COMPONENT LOCATOR EN01E03ZZZ040402007001 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbff...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–12 REPLACEMENT EN01E03ZZZ040402007003 REMOVING THE SERVICE PLUG 1. DISCONNECTING THE AUXILIARY BATT...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–13 MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG 1. MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG. ! CAUTION Double check that you have not...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–14 PCU COMPONENT LOCATOR EN01E03ZZZ040402004001 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} A 115 ...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–15 1 Service hole cover 3 Front panel 2 Clip 1 2 3 SHTS03ZZZ0400009
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–16 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 Inverter terminal cover A 9 {92, 6.6} 1 A SHTS03Z...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–17 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 Motor cable A 7.2-10.8 {73-110, 5.3-8.0} B 9 {92,...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–18 REPLACEMENT EN01E03ZZZ040402004002 REMOVING THE PCU 1. DISCONNECTING THE AUXILIARY BATTERY. (1) ...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–19 (3) Remove bolts (6 pcs.) and detach the motor cable. 4. DISCONNECTING THE CONNECTOR. (1) Unfast...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–20 5. REMOVING THE PCU. (1) Set the engine lifter on the PCU. (2) Remove the nuts (6 pcs.) to remov...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–21 MOUNTING THE PCU 1. MOUNTING THE PCU. (1) Set the engine lifter on the PCU. (2) Mount the PCU us...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–22 3. CONNECTING THE MOTOR CABLE AND 24V POWER CABLE. (1) Connect the motor cable using bolts (6 pc...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–23 HV BATTERY COMPONENT LOCATOR EN01E03ZZZ040402003001 *: Nonreusable part Tightening torque Unit: ...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–24 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 Terminal cover A 9 {92, 6.6} 1 A SHTS03ZZZ0400025
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–25 REPLACEMENT EN01E03ZZZ040402003002 REMOVING THE HV BATTERY ASSEMBLY 1. REMOVING THE PCU Referenc...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–26 3. REMOVING THE UNDER COVER. (1) Remove the bolts (3 pcs.) and clips (10 pcs.). (2) Pull the und...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–27 MOUNTING THE HV BATTERY ASSEMBLY 1. MOUNTING THE SYSTEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK. Reference: HY...
HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–28 (4) Mount the terminal cover with the nuts (4 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 9 N·m {92 kgf·cm, 6.6 lb...
Automotive
16 views
May. 09, 2021

2015 Hino 155h Series Truck Service Repair Manual






2015 Hino 155h Series Truck Service Repair Manual

  FOREWORD This workshop manual has been prepared to provide information regarding repair procedures on Hino Trucks. Applicable for HINO 155, 155h, 195, 195h series, equipped with J05E engine When making any repairs on your vehicle, be careful not to be injured through improper procedures. As for maintenance items, refer to the Owner's Manual. All information and specifications in this manual are based upon the latest product information available at the time of printing. Hino Motors Sales U.S.A. , Inc. reserves the right to make changes at any time without prior notice. Please note that the publications below have also been prepared as relevant workshop manuals for the components and sys- tems in these vehicles. Manual Name Pub. No. Chassis Workshop Manual S1-LXJE05A EWD J05E Engine Workshop Manual S5-LJ05E07A Trouble shooting Workshop Manual S7-LXJE05A 1/5 S7-LXJE05A 2/5 S7-LXJE05A 3/5 S7-LXJE05A 4/5 S7-LXJE05A 5/5 MENU
  2. 2. ENGINE HYBRID SYSTEM TRANSMISSION CLUTCH PROPELLER SHAFT AXLE DIFFERENTIAL BRAKE STEERING FRAME AND FRAME ACCESSORY CAB MOUNTING AND CAB SUSPENSION BODY CONSTRUCTION INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 1/2 SUSPENSION WORKSHOP MANUAL All rights reserved. This manual may not be reproduced or copied in whole in part, with- out the written consent of Hino Motors, Ltd. BODY INSIDE ACCESSORY BODY OUTSIDE ACCESSORY AIR BAG AND SEAT BELT HEATER AND AIR CONDITIONER GENERAL INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. ELECTRICAL INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP 2/2 CONTROL SYSTEM
  4. 4. WORKSHOP MANUAL All rights reserved. This manual may not be reproduced or copied in whole in part, with- out the written consent of Hino Motors, Ltd. INDEX: ENGINE GROUP 1/2 STANDARD VALUE REQUIRED ITEMS TROUBLESHOOTING MOUNTING AND DISMOUNTING THE ENGINE ENGINE CONTROL FUEL SYSTEM EMISSION CONTROL INTAKE ENGINE MECHANICAL COOLING LUBRICATION SPEED CONTROL SYSTEM EXHAUST IGNITION STARTING/CHARGING TURBOCHARGER AIR COMPRESSOR GENERAL INTRODUCTION
  5. 5. INDEX: ENGINE GROUP 2/2 ENGINE PTO (POWER TAKE-OFF)
  6. 6. WIRING DIAGRAM ACCORDING TO SYSTEM WIRE TO WIRE CONNECTOR JUNCTION CONNECTOR LOCATION RELAY LOCATION/FUSE AND RELAY BLOCK INDEX INDEX: CHASSIS GROUP WORKSHOP MANUAL All rights reserved. This manual may not be reproduced or copied in whole in part, with- out the written consent of Hino Motors, Ltd. GENERAL INTRODUCTION
  7. 7. GENERAL INTRODUCTION 1–1 1 GENERAL INTRODUCTION 1-001 HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE .............. 1-2 HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE...........................1-2 VEHICLE MODEL...................................................1-2 VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (VIN) STRUCTURE ..........................................................1-3 APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE ......................... 1-4 APPEARANCE.............................................................1-4 APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE .................................1-4 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK .................................. 1-5 WARNING ....................................................................1-5 GENERAL PRECAUTIONS ....................................1-5 IDENTIFICATION INFORMATION ..........................1-9 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS FOR WORK.....................1-12 PRECAUTIONS ....................................................1-12 INTRODUCTION TO WORKSHOP MANUAL............1-16 GENERAL.............................................................1-16 INTRODUCTION TO DESCRIPTIONS.................1-17 DEFINITION OF TERM.........................................1-19 TIGHTENING OF BOLTS AND NUTS .......................1-20 BOLTS AND NUTS ...............................................1-20 PURPOSES OF TIGHTENING TORQUE.............1-20 CAUTIONS TO PREVENT LOOSENESS.............1-20 TYPES AND IDENTIFICATION.............................1-21 COMPATIBILITY (NO COMPATIBILITY IN BOLTS AND NUTS) ......1-22 STRENGTH CLASSES AND SYMBOLS..............1-23 PART No................................................................1-24 LIST OF TIGHTENING TORQUE .........................1-25 TIGHTENING OF FLARE NUTS AND HOSES ....1-27 HANDLING OF LIQUID GASKET..............................1-28 LIQUID GASKET...................................................1-28 GLOSSARY ................................................... 1-29 DEFINITION OF ABBREVIATION IN THIS MANUAL ...........................................................1-29 LIST OF ABBREVIATION .....................................1-29 GLOSSARY OF SAE AND HINO TERMS ............1-32 LUBRICANTS................................................ 1-35 LUBRICANTS.............................................................1-35 RECOMMENDED LUBRICANTS .........................1-35
  8. 8. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE 1–2 HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE HOW TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE TYPE VEHICLE MODEL EN01E01ZZZ010102001001 X Ԙ J ԙ C Ԛ 7 ԛ 0 Ԝ 0 ԝ Ԟ L ࡯ ԟ H Ԡ K ԡ T Ԣ Q ԣ M Ԥ A ԥ 3 Ԧ CLASSIFICATION REPORTED MODEL Ԙ J05E-UG (HV) X X ԙ F J05E-TP (Diesel) J 㧦ENGINE MODEL Ԛ C 㧦VEHICLE MODEL HEAVY DUTY TRACK ԛ 㧦CAB WIDTH, DRIVE, FRAME FORM, WHEEL BASE Ԝ 7 0 7 1 7 2 7 3 CAB WIDTH DRIVE WHEEL BASE FRAME ASSEMBLY WIDTH FRAME FORM WIDE 2WD MEDIUM OPEN WIDE 2WD LONG OPEN WIDE 2WD SUPER LONG OPEN WIDE 2WD SUPER LONG OPEN 840 mm {33 in.} 2,900 mm {114 in.} 3,500 mm {138 in.} 3,800 mm {150 in.} 4,100 mm {161 in.} ԝ 0 㧦TYPE OF SUSPENSION FRONT RIGID, REAR RIGID Ԡ CAB FORM BRAKE TYPE 㧦CAB FORM, BRAKE TYPE ԟ㧦STEERING WHEEL POSITION L LEFT HAND DRIVE H Q SINGLE CAB VACUUM CREW CAB VACUUM C D SINGLE CAB HYDRAULIC CREW CAB HYDRAULIC ԡ㧦DECK HEIGHT K HIGH FLOOR CAB Ԣ㧦TRANSMISSION T 6AT Ԧ㧦DECK FORM 3 CHASSIS WITH CAB Ԥ㧦ENGINE HORSEPOWER, FUEL FUEL HORSEPOWER EXHAUST VERY HIGH US13 (13OBD) DIESEL OIL M ԣ㧦LOADING CAPACITY, GVW, REAR TIRES ԥ㧦DESTINATION DESTINATION A U.S., CANADA 6.58 t {14,500 lbs} 8.14 t {17,950 lbs}, 8.85 t {19,500 lbs} Q T 7 4 WIDE 2WD SUPER LONG OPEN 4,400 mm {173 in.} REAR DOUBLE REAR DOUBLE SHTS01ZZZ0100001
  9. 9. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE 1–4 APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE APPEARANCE APPEARANCE OF VEHICLE EN01E01ZZZ020102003001 SHTS01ZZZ0200001
  10. 10. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK 1–5 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK WARNING GENERAL PRECAUTIONS EN01E01ZZZ030101001001 Some recommended and standard maintenance services for your vehicle are included in this section. When performing maintenance on your vehicle be careful not to get injured by improper work. Improper or incomplete work can cause a mal- function of the vehicle which may result in personal injury and/or property damage. If you have any question about per- forming maintenance, please consult your Hino dealer. WARNING When working on your vehicle, observe the following general precautions to prevent death, personal injury and/ or property damage in addition to the particular DANGERS, WARNINGS, CAUTIONS and NOTICES in each chap- ter. • Always wear safety glasses or goggles to protect your eyes. • Remove rings, watches, ties, loose hanging jewelry and loose clothing before starting work on the vehicle. • Bind long hair securely behind the head. • When working on the vehicle, apply the parking brake firmly, place the gear shift lever in "Neutral" or "N" and block the wheels. • Always turn off the starter switch to stop the engine, unless the operation requires the engine running. Removing the key from the switch is recommended. • To avoid serious burns, keep yourself away from hot metal parts such as the engine, exhaust manifold, radia- tor, muffler, exhaust pipe and tail pipe. • Do not smoke while working on the vehicle since fuel, and gas from battery are flammable. • Take utmost care when working on the battery. It contains corrosive sulfuric acid. • Large electric current flows through the battery cable and starter cable. Be careful not to cause a short which can result in personal injury and/or property damage. • Read carefully and observe the instructions specified on the jack before using it. • Use safety stands to support the vehicle whenever you need to work under it. It is dangerous to work under a vehicle supported only by a jack. • If it is necessary to run the engine after the hood is raised (tilted), make sure that the parking brake is firmly applied, the wheels are blocked, and the gear shift lever is positioned in "Neutral" before staring the engine. • Run the engine only in a well-ventilated area to avoid inhalation of carbon monoxide. • Keep yourself, your clothing and your tools away from moving parts such as the cooling fan and V-belts when the engine is running. • Be careful not to damage lines and hoses by stepping or holding your feet on them. • Be careful not to leave any tool in the engine compartment. The tool may be hit by moving parts, which can cause personal injury.
  11. 11. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK 1–6 PRECAUTIONS IN TILTING AND LOWERING THE CAB ! WARNING Be sure to observe the following when tilting and lowering the cab to reduce the risk of an accident which may result in death, serious injury and/or property damage. • Park the vehicle on a level place and ensure ample space around the cab before tilting the cab. • Apply the parking brake firmly and place the gearshift lever in “N” position (“P” position if your vehicle is equipped with automatic transmission). • Stop the engine and block the wheels. • Remove any articles in or over the cab and close the doors firmly. • Make sure there is no one in or around the cab and there are no obstacles in front of the vehicle or above the cab. • The catch (E), stopper (F), stay (G) and other parts such as the engine, radiator, and exhaust pipe can be very hot while your vehicle is operated. Be sure to confirm they have been cooled down before you start working under the cab. • Never raise or lower the cab only by yourself if your cab is equipped with heavy component such as a roof rack. • Never put your body under the cab while raising or lowering the cab. • Make sure the cab stopper stay is securely locked by the catch (E) and raise the stopper (F) to lock the catch (E) completely after raising the cab. • Before lowering the cab, make sure that any object such as hand tools, gloves or cloth are not left under the cab. • Make sure the handle (B) is caught by the catch after lowering the cab. Read the Owner’s manual for details. DEFINITION OF SAFETY TERMS Indicates an extremely hazardous situation if proper procedures are not followed and could result in death or serious injury. Indicates a potential hazardous situation if proper procedures are not followed and could result in death or serious injury. Indicates a hazardous situation if proper procedures are not followed and could result in serious injury or damage to parts/equipment. Indicates the need to follow proper procedures and to pay attention to precautions so that efficient service is provided. Provides additional information to help you to perform the repair efficiently. B F E G SHTS01ZZZ0300001
  12. 12. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND READINESS TO WORK 1–7 TOWING • When being towed, always place the gear shift lever in "Neutral" and release the parking brake completely. In order to protect the bumper, fit a protection bar against the lower edge of the bumper and put a wood block under the frame near the No. 1 cross member when attaching the towing chain. Never lift or tow the vehicle if the chain is in direct contact with the bumper. 1. Towing procedures (1) Make sure that the propeller shaft of the vehicle to be towed is removed. When the differential gear or rear axle shaft is defective, remove both right and left rear axle shafts, then cover the hub opening to prevent loss of axle lubricant and entry of dirt or foreign matter. (2) Use a heavy duty cable or rope when towing the vehicle. Fasten the cable securely to the towing hook on the frame. (3) The angle of pulling direction of the cable fastened to the towing hook must not exceed 15° in horizontal and ver- tical directions from the straight ahead, level direction. Avoid using the hook in a way that subjects it to jerk, as in towing a vehicle trapped in a gutter. (4) Keep the gear shift lever in Neutral. (5) Make sure that the starter switch is kept in the "ON" position, if the engine is not running. (6) Make sure that the engine of the towed vehicle is kept running. If the engine is off, no compressed air/ no vac- uum will be available for the brake. This is dangerous, as the brake system does not function if the engine is not running. In addition, the power steering system will not function. The steering wheel, therefore, will become unusually hard to turn, making it impossible to control the vehicle. (7) Note that the engine brake and exhaust brake cannot be applied, if the propeller shaft is removed. (8) Make a slow start to minimize shock. Towing speed should be less than 30 km/h {18 mile/h}. 2. If the engine of the towed vehicle is defective, make sure that the vehicle is towed only by a tow truck designed for that purpose. (1) Front end towing (with front wheels raised off the ground) When towing from the front end with the front wheels raised off the ground, remove the rear axle shafts to protect the transmission and differential gears from being damaged. The hub openings should be covered to prevent the loss of axle lubricant or the entry of dirt or foreign matter. The above-mentioned precautions should be observed for vehicles equipped with either manual or automatic transmission, and for even short distance towing. After being towed, check and refill the rear axle housing with lubricant if necessary. (2) Rear end towing When being towed with the rear wheels raised off the ground, fasten and secure the steering wheel in a straight- ahead position.
  13. 13. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–11 SERVICE PLUG COMPONENT LOCATOR EN01E03ZZZ040402007001 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} UNIT CHECK EN01E03ZZZ040402007002 INSPECTING THE SERVICE PLUG 1. INSPECTING THE SERVICE PLUG. (1) Using a circuit tester, measure the resistance value between service plug terminals. 1 Service plug 2 Service plug cover A 9 {92, 6.6} 1 2 A SHTS03ZZZ0400003 Inspection terminal Standard value 1-2 1 or less
  14. 14. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–12 REPLACEMENT EN01E03ZZZ040402007003 REMOVING THE SERVICE PLUG 1. DISCONNECTING THE AUXILIARY BATTERY. (1) Disconnect the auxiliary battery negative terminal. 2. REMOVING THE SERVICE PLUG COVER. (1) Remove the bolts (4 pcs.) to remove the service plug cover. 3. REMOVING THE SERVICE PLUG. (1) Wear insulated gloves to remove the service plug from the HV battery assembly. ! CAUTION To prevent another engineer from reconnecting the service plug you disconnected, carry that plug around with you in your pocket. SHTS03ZZZ0400004 1 2 3 SHTS03ZZZ0400005
  15. 15. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–13 MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG 1. MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG. ! CAUTION Double check that you have not left any tools or parts inside before connecting the service plug, and double check the status of high-voltage connector tightening and the status of connector connections. (1) Wear insulated gloves to mount the service plug to the HV battery assembly. 2. MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG COVER. (1) Mount the service plug cover with the bolts (4 pcs.) Tightening Torque: 9 N·m {92 kgf·cm, 6.6 lbf·ft} 3. CONNECTING THE AUXILIARY BATTERY. (1) Connect the negative battery terminal of the auxiliary battery. 1 2 3 SHTS03ZZZ0400006 SHTS03ZZZ0400007
  16. 16. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–14 PCU COMPONENT LOCATOR EN01E03ZZZ040402004001 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} A 115 {1,173, 84.8} A A SHTS03ZZZ0400008
  17. 17. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–15 1 Service hole cover 3 Front panel 2 Clip 1 2 3 SHTS03ZZZ0400009
  18. 18. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–16 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 Inverter terminal cover A 9 {92, 6.6} 1 A SHTS03ZZZ0400010
  19. 19. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–17 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 Motor cable A 7.2-10.8 {73-110, 5.3-8.0} B 9 {92, 6.6} A A B B 1 SHTS03ZZZ0400011
  20. 20. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–18 REPLACEMENT EN01E03ZZZ040402004002 REMOVING THE PCU 1. DISCONNECTING THE AUXILIARY BATTERY. (1) Disconnect the auxiliary battery negative terminal. 2. REMOVING THE SERVICE PLUG. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, SERVICE PLUG, REPLACEMENT, REMOVING THE SERVICE PLUG (Page 3-12) 3. DISCONNECTING THE MOTOR CABLE AND 24V POWER CABLE. (1) Unfasten clips (4 pcs.) to remove the under cover service hole cover. (2) Remove the bolts (4 pcs.) and remove the inverter terminal cover. SHTS03ZZZ0400012 SHTS03ZZZ0400013
  21. 21. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–19 (3) Remove bolts (6 pcs.) and detach the motor cable. 4. DISCONNECTING THE CONNECTOR. (1) Unfasten the clips (2 pcs.) and remove the front panel. (2) Disconnect the connectors (2 locations). TERMINAL SIDE CABLE SIDE SHTS03ZZZ0400014 SHTS03ZZZ0400015 SHTS03ZZZ0400016
  22. 22. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–20 5. REMOVING THE PCU. (1) Set the engine lifter on the PCU. (2) Remove the nuts (6 pcs.) to remove the PCU. SHTS03ZZZ0400017
  23. 23. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–21 MOUNTING THE PCU 1. MOUNTING THE PCU. (1) Set the engine lifter on the PCU. (2) Mount the PCU using the nuts (6 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 115 N·m {1,173 kgf·cm, 84.8 lbf·ft} 2. CONNECTING THE CONNECTOR. (1) Connect the connectors (2 locations). (2) Mount the front panel using the clips. SHTS03ZZZ0400018 SHTS03ZZZ0400019 SHTS03ZZZ0400020
  24. 24. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–22 3. CONNECTING THE MOTOR CABLE AND 24V POWER CABLE. (1) Connect the motor cable using bolts (6 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 9 N·m {92 kgf·cm, 6.6 lbf·ft} (Cable side) 7.2-10.8 N·m {73-110 kgf·cm, 5.3-8.0 lbf·ft} (Terminal side) (2) Mount the inverter terminal cover with the bolts (4 pcs.) Tightening Torque: 9 N·m {92 kgf·cm, 6.6 lbf·ft} (3) Fasten clips (4 pcs.) to mount the under cover service hole cover. 4. MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, SERVICE PLUG, REPLACEMENT, MOUNTING THE SERVICE PLUG (Page 3-13) 5. CONNECTING THE AUXILIARY BATTERY. (1) Connect the negative battery terminal of the auxiliary battery. TERMINAL SIDE CABLE SIDE SHTS03ZZZ0400021 SHTS03ZZZ0400022 SHTS03ZZZ0400023
  25. 25. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–23 HV BATTERY COMPONENT LOCATOR EN01E03ZZZ040402003001 *: Nonreusable part Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 HV battery 3 Under cover 2 Clip* 4 Clip A 31 {316, 22.9} B 13 {133, 9.6} 1 2 2 2 3 4 4 A A A A B SHTS03ZZZ0400024
  26. 26. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  27. 27. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–24 Tightening torque Unit: Nm {kgfcm, lbfft} 1 Terminal cover A 9 {92, 6.6} 1 A SHTS03ZZZ0400025
  28. 28. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–25 REPLACEMENT EN01E03ZZZ040402003002 REMOVING THE HV BATTERY ASSEMBLY 1. REMOVING THE PCU Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, PCU, REPLACEMENT, REMOVING THE PCU (Page 3-18) 2. DISCONNECTING THE HARNESS. (1) Disconnect the connector clamp and connector. (2) Unfasten the nuts (4 pcs.) and remove the terminal cover. (3) Unfasten the nuts (2 pcs.) to disconnect the harness. (4) Disconnect the hose clamp of the snorkel hose. (5) Disconnect the grommets (3 locations). SHTS03ZZZ0400026 SHTS03ZZZ0400027 SHTS03ZZZ0400028
  29. 29. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–26 3. REMOVING THE UNDER COVER. (1) Remove the bolts (3 pcs.) and clips (10 pcs.). (2) Pull the under cover to the front, and remove the clips (5 pcs.) and under cover. NOTICE Clips (5 pcs.) inside the under cover are not reusable. 4. REMOVING THE BOTTOM OF PCU. (1) Unfasten the bolts (10 pcs.) and remove the bottom of PCU. 5. REMOVING THE HV BATTERY COOLING FAN. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, HV BATTERY COOL- ING FAN, REPLACEMENT, REMOVING THE HV BATTERY COOLING FAN (Page 3-31) 6. REMOVING THE HV BATTERY ECU. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, HV BATTERY ECU, REPLACEMENT, REMOVING THE HV BATTERY ECU (Page 3- 35) 7. REMOVING THE SYSTEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, SYSTEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK, REPLACEMENT, REMOVING THE SYS- TEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK (Page 3-39) UNDER COVER SHTS03ZZZ0400029 HV BATTERY ASSEMBLY PCU LOWER SHTS03ZZZ0400030
  30. 30. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–27 MOUNTING THE HV BATTERY ASSEMBLY 1. MOUNTING THE SYSTEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, SYSTEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK, REPLACEMENT, MOUNTING THE SYS- TEM MAIN RELAY JUNCTION BLOCK (Page 3-40) 2. MOUNTING THE HV BATTERY ECU. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, HV BATTERY ECU, REPLACEMENT, MOUNTING THE HV BATTERY ECU (Page 3- 37) 3. MOUNTING THE HV BATTERY COOLING FAN. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, HV BATTERY COOL- ING FAN, REPLACEMENT, MOUNTING THE HV BATTERY COOLING FAN (Page 3-32) 4. MOUNTING THE BOTTOM OF PCU. (1) Mount the bottom of PCU with the bolts (10 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 31 N·m {316 kgf·cm, 22.9 lbf·ft} 5. MOUNTING THE UNDER COVER. (1) Mount the under cover using new clips (5 pcs.). (2) Mount the bolts (3 pcs.) and clips (10 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 13 N·m {133 kgf·cm, 9.6 lbf·ft} 6. CONNECTING THE HARNESS. (1) Connect the grommets (3 locations). (2) Connect the harness using the nuts (2 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 7.2-10.8 N·m {73-110 kgf·cm, 5.3-8.0 lbf·ft} (3) Connect the snorkel hose with clamps. HV BATTERY ASSEMBLY PCU LOWER SHTS03ZZZ0400031 UNDER COVER SHTS03ZZZ0400032 SHTS03ZZZ0400033
  31. 31. HYBRID/HYBRID SYSTEM 3–28 (4) Mount the terminal cover with the nuts (4 pcs.). Tightening Torque: 9 N·m {92 kgf·cm, 6.6 lbf·ft} (5) Connect the connector clamp and connector. 7. MOUNTING THE PCU. Reference: HYBRID, HYBRID SYSTEM, PCU, REPLACEMENT, MOUNTING THE PCU (Page 3-21) SHTS03ZZZ0400034 SHTS03ZZZ0400035

