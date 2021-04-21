Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Repair Manual Models 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: ARTICULATED TRUCK Model: 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK L4D Configuration: 735B Articulated ...
1U-9895 Crossblock 1 I Forcing Screw 3 J 1P-2320 Combination Puller 1 K 154-6181 Forcing Screw 3 Start By: A. Remove the o...
Illustration 3 g02604778 4. Remove bolts (2a) and valve (2b) . Illustration 4 g02604821 5. Remove hose assemblies (3) . Il...
6. Remove bolts (4) and the washers in order to remove oil filler tube (5) . Remove bolt (6) , the washer, and the clip th...
Illustration 8 g01191310 9. Remove bolt (8) , retainer (9) , yoke (10) and O-ring seal (11) . Illustration 9 g01191382 10....
Illustration 11 g00822608 12. Remove O-ring seals (16) from cage (14) . Remove bolts (17) and the washers. Remove bolts (1...
Illustration 13 g00822612 14. Remove shim pack (20) and O-ring seal (21) from cage (14) . Illustration 14 g00822625 15. Pl...
16. Remove sleeves (23) from housing (19) . Remove O-ring seals (24) from the sleeves. Illustration 16 g02604998 17. Insta...
Illustration 18 g01191416 21. Place the planetary on suitable cribbing. Remove bolts (28) and the washers in order to remo...
Illustration 20 g00822766 23. Install two of the bolts (28) that were removed in Step 21 into the threaded holes in housin...
Illustration 23 g00823108 26. Remove spacer (38) . Illustration 24 g01191452 Illustration 25 g01191459 27. Use a suitable ...
28. Repeat Step 27 in order to remove the remaining two planetary gears. Illustration 26 g01191485 Illustration 27 g011915...
Illustration 28 g00823136 31. Remove gear (51) and gear (52) from the carrier. 32. Turn the carrier onto the side. Illustr...
Illustration 31 g02605117 34. Remove seal rings (54) from ring carrier (55) . Use a suitable pin punch in order to drive d...
Illustration 33 g00823608 36. Use Tooling (G) and Tooling (F) in order to remove bearing cone (57) from the carrier. Illus...
Illustration 36 g01191517 39. Remove tube (61) , flared connector (62) and flared elbow (63) from housing (19) . Illustrat...
Note: Bolts (69) are used to blank two threaded holes in cage (70) . These threaded holes are used in the following step. ...
Illustration 41 g00829585 44. Turn cage (70) onto the opposite side. Use a suitable punch in order to remove bearing cup (...
46. Slide shaft (76) out of gear (75) . Illustration 44 g00829836 47. Place gear (75) on suitable cribbing. Use Tooling (E...
Illustration 46 g00829851 49. Remove elbows (79) from housing (19) . Illustration 47 g01191557 50. Use the following proce...
Illustration 48 g00829881 51. Remove bolts (84) and the washers from shaft (86) . Remove three bolts (85) . Note: Bolts (8...
Caterpillar Cat 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK (Prefix L4D) Service Repair Manual (L4D00001 and up)





This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCATERPILLAR CAT 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK (PREFIX L4D), this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CATERPILLAR CAT 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK (PREFIX L4D) Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Models Cover:
735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine
Service Repair Manual Covers:
Disassembly and Assembly
Testing and Adjusting
Troubleshooting
Systems Operation
Torque Specifications
Specifications
Schematic
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveCATERPILLAR CAT 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK (PREFIX L4D) Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: ARTICULATED TRUCK Model: 735B ARTICULATED TRUCK L4D Configuration: 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 735B, 740B and 740B EJECTOR Articulated Trucks Power Train Media Number -UENR0207-03 Publication Date -01/06/2015 Date Updated -08/05/2017 i05486620 Output Transfer Gears - Disassemble SMCS - 3159-015-OJ Disassembly Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 180-3033 Stand 1 B 138-7574 Link Bracket 2 C 1P-2420 Transmission Repair Stand 1 D 138-7575 Link Bracket 2 E 1P-2321 Combination Puller 1 F 1P-0520 Driver Gp 1 G 1P-2322 Combination Puller 1 H 8B-7554 Bearing Cup Puller 1 8B-7549 Puller Leg 2 5B-0637 High Idle Nut 1 5F-7353 Washer 1 1B-4207 Full Nut 2 3H-0465 Push-Puller Plate 4 5F-7366 Forcing Screw 1 5P-4808 Cap 2 1/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  3. 3. 1U-9895 Crossblock 1 I Forcing Screw 3 J 1P-2320 Combination Puller 1 K 154-6181 Forcing Screw 3 Start By: A. Remove the output transfer gears. Illustration 1 g02604597 1. Use Tooling (A) and suitable cribbing in order to support the output transfer gears. Illustration 2 g02604757 2. Disconnect harness assembly (1) . 3. Remove lines and hoses (2) . 2/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  4. 4. Illustration 3 g02604778 4. Remove bolts (2a) and valve (2b) . Illustration 4 g02604821 5. Remove hose assemblies (3) . Illustration 5 g02604838 3/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  5. 5. 6. Remove bolts (4) and the washers in order to remove oil filler tube (5) . Remove bolt (6) , the washer, and the clip that secures dipstick tube (7) to the output transfer gears. Loosen the retaining nut and remove tube (7) . Illustration 6 g02604876 7. Install Tooling (B) and a suitable lifting device onto the top of the output transfer gears. The weight of the output transfer gears is approximately 630 kg (1390 lb). Carefully lift the output transfer gears and remove Tooling (A) . Refer to step 1. Illustration 7 g00822596 8. Use the suitable lifting device in order to place the output transfer gears on Tooling (C) . Use suitable cribbing to support the output transfer gears. 4/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  6. 6. Illustration 8 g01191310 9. Remove bolt (8) , retainer (9) , yoke (10) and O-ring seal (11) . Illustration 9 g01191382 10. Remove bolts (12) and the washers in order to remove retainer (13) from cage (14) . Illustration 10 g00822607 11. Place retainer (13) on suitable cribbing before using a pin punch to remove lip seal (15) . 5/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  7. 7. Illustration 11 g00822608 12. Remove O-ring seals (16) from cage (14) . Remove bolts (17) and the washers. Remove bolts (18) . Note: Bolts (18) are used to blank two threaded holes in cage (14) . These threaded holes are used in the following step. Illustration 12 g01174978 13. Attach a suitable lifting device and Tooling (D) to cage (14) . The weight of cage (14) is approximately 28 kg (62 lb). Install bolts (17) that were removed in Step 12 into the threaded holes in cage (14) . Use bolts (17) in order to force cage (14) away from housing (19) . Remove the cage. 6/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  8. 8. Illustration 13 g00822612 14. Remove shim pack (20) and O-ring seal (21) from cage (14) . Illustration 14 g00822625 15. Place cage (14) on suitable cribbing before using a suitable punch in order to remove bearing cup (22) from the cage. Illustration 15 g02604901 7/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  9. 9. 16. Remove sleeves (23) from housing (19) . Remove O-ring seals (24) from the sleeves. Illustration 16 g02604998 17. Install yoke (10) , retainer (9) and bolt (8) . Tighten the bolt to a torque of 20 N·m (15 lb ft). Note: Yoke (10) must be installed before planetary (25) is removed. If the yoke is not installed damage to the internal gears may result. 18. Attach a suitable lifting device and Tooling (D) to planetary (25) . The weight of planetary (25) is approximately 152 kg (335 lb). Remove planetary (25) . Illustration 17 g00822683 19. Remove bolts (26) , the washers, Tooling D, and plate (27) from planetary (25) . 20. Use the suitable lifting device in order to turn planetary (25) onto the opposite side. The weight of planetary (25) is approximately 150 kg (331 lb). 8/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  10. 10. Illustration 18 g01191416 21. Place the planetary on suitable cribbing. Remove bolts (28) and the washers in order to remove housing (29) . Note: A piston is installed into housing (29) . Make sure that the piston does not fall when the housing is removed. Illustration 19 g01191429 22. Remove piston (30) from housing (29) . Remove ring seals (31) from the piston. 9/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(SE... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  11. 11. Illustration 20 g00822766 23. Install two of the bolts (28) that were removed in Step 21 into the threaded holes in housing (29) . Use the bolts in order to force bearing cone (32) off housing (29) and remove the bearing cone. Illustration 21 g01191443 24. Remove O-ring seal (35) , thrust washer (33) , and hub (34) . Illustration 22 g00823092 25. Remove four discs (36) and three friction discs (37) . 10/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  12. 12. Illustration 23 g00823108 26. Remove spacer (38) . Illustration 24 g01191452 Illustration 25 g01191459 27. Use a suitable pin punch in order to remove spring pin (40) into shaft (43) . Remove shaft (43) , planetary gear (39) , two thrust discs (41) , roller bearings (42) and spacer (44) . 11/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  13. 13. 28. Repeat Step 27 in order to remove the remaining two planetary gears. Illustration 26 g01191485 Illustration 27 g01191500 29. Use a suitable pin punch in order to drive spring pin (47) out of the carrier and into shaft (50) . Remove shaft (50) , planetary gear (45) , spacer (46) , thrust disc (48) , and two roller bearings (49) . 30. Repeat Step 29 in order to remove the remaining two planetary gears. 12/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  14. 14. Illustration 28 g00823136 31. Remove gear (51) and gear (52) from the carrier. 32. Turn the carrier onto the side. Illustration 29 g02605057 Illustration 30 g02605097 33. Remove bolt (8) , retainer (9) and yoke (10) before sliding shaft (53) out of the carrier. 13/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  15. 15. Illustration 31 g02605117 34. Remove seal rings (54) from ring carrier (55) . Use a suitable pin punch in order to drive dowel (56) into the carrier. Illustration 32 g02605122 35. Use Tooling (E) and Tooling (F) in order to remove ring carrier (55) from the carrier. 14/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  16. 16. Illustration 33 g00823608 36. Use Tooling (G) and Tooling (F) in order to remove bearing cone (57) from the carrier. Illustration 34 g00829184 37. Remove shaft (58) and shaft (59) out of housing (19) . Illustration 35 g00829194 38. Remove lip seal (60) from shaft (59) . 15/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  17. 17. Illustration 36 g01191517 39. Remove tube (61) , flared connector (62) and flared elbow (63) from housing (19) . Illustration 37 g01191551 40. Remove bolt (64) , retainer (65) , O-ring seal (66) , and yoke (67) . Illustration 38 g00829494 41. Remove bolts (68) and the washers from cage (70) . Remove two bolts (69) . 16/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  18. 18. Note: Bolts (69) are used to blank two threaded holes in cage (70) . These threaded holes are used in the following step. Illustration 39 g00829503 42. Install two of the bolts (68) that were removed in Step 41 into the threaded holes in cage (70) . Use the bolts to force the cage away from housing (19) . Remove cage (70) and shim pack (71) . Illustration 40 g00829551 43. Place cage (70) on suitable cribbing. Use a suitable punch in order to remove lip seal (72) from the cage. Remove O-ring seal (73) . 17/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  20. 20. Illustration 41 g00829585 44. Turn cage (70) onto the opposite side. Use a suitable punch in order to remove bearing cup (74) from the cage. Illustration 42 g00829594 45. Remove gear (75) and shaft (76) out of housing (19) . Illustration 43 g00829834 18/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  21. 21. 46. Slide shaft (76) out of gear (75) . Illustration 44 g00829836 47. Place gear (75) on suitable cribbing. Use Tooling (E) and Tooling (F) in order to remove bearing cone (77) from the gear. Turn the gear onto the opposite side and use the same tools to remove the bearing cone. Illustration 45 g00829838 48. Use Tooling (H) in order to remove bearing cup (78) out of housing (19) . 19/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  22. 22. Illustration 46 g00829851 49. Remove elbows (79) from housing (19) . Illustration 47 g01191557 50. Use the following procedure to disassemble two elbows (79) : a. Loosen flared nut (80) in order to remove tube (81) from flared connector (82) . b. Remove the flared connector from elbow (79) . c. Remove O-ring seal (83) from the elbow. 20/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  23. 23. Illustration 48 g00829881 51. Remove bolts (84) and the washers from shaft (86) . Remove three bolts (85) . Note: Bolts (85) are used to blank three threaded holes in shaft (86) . These threaded holes are used in the following step. Illustration 49 g01191586 52. Install Tooling (K) into the three threaded holes in shaft (86) . Use Tooling (K) to force the shaft away from housing (19) . Remove the shaft and shim pack (87) . 21/39 735B Articulated Truck L4D00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C15 Engine(S... 2019/11/29 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...

