Learn Lead Succeed
Centered Leadership Joanna Barsh, director emeritus McKinsey & Company
Map of Capabilities Becoming aware of the mindsets and beliefs that drive you and then practicing a set of skills that all...
Centered Leadership Map of Capabilities
By knowing what really matters to us we can discover our purpose Meaning Happiness – Fulfillment Strengths – Who you truly...
Purpose Purpose comes from using our strengths As you learn what is important to you, you get closer to it; then one day y...
Strengths Strengths lie at the core of your happiness ◦ 50 % - Our parents, or our genetic makeup ◦ 10 % - Conditions and ...
◦ Conviction ◦ Courage ◦ Confidence ◦ Positive Energy Meaning
WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY?
Who is your Favorite Leader?
Reflect... We all admire and want to be like leaders who bring out the best in us. Often the traits we admire in others ar...
What made you happy when you were a...? ◦ Child ◦ Teenager ◦ Adult
Visualize yourself in ten years Energized and Fulfilled FUTURE
What are your top 3 Strengths? “I am most proud of the contribution I have made to the lives of others and who I have beco...
Action One action I commit to take this month to live more into meaning is... One thing the group can do to support me in ...
6 weeks Challenge – Design a Life Vision
Learn Lead Succeed - Lean In Circle
https://www.optimizzeconsulting.com/lean-in-circle

Centered Leadership - Meaning

  1. 1. Learn Lead Succeed
  2. 2. Centered Leadership Joanna Barsh, director emeritus McKinsey & Company
  3. 3. Map of Capabilities Becoming aware of the mindsets and beliefs that drive you and then practicing a set of skills that allow you to go out and achieve your vision
  4. 4. Centered Leadership Map of Capabilities
  5. 5. By knowing what really matters to us we can discover our purpose Meaning Happiness – Fulfillment Strengths – Who you truly are Characteristics that have always been true about you—and that you truly value
  6. 6. Purpose Purpose comes from using our strengths As you learn what is important to you, you get closer to it; then one day you’ll suddenly realize you’re doing what you were meant to do.
  7. 7. Strengths Strengths lie at the core of your happiness ◦ 50 % - Our parents, or our genetic makeup ◦ 10 % - Conditions and Circumstances ◦ 40 % - Activities that create positive energy As you begin to deepen your strengths and bring them to your work, you will begin to see strengths in others.
  8. 8. ◦ Conviction ◦ Courage ◦ Confidence ◦ Positive Energy Meaning
  9. 9. WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY?
  10. 10. Who is your Favorite Leader?
  11. 11. Reflect... We all admire and want to be like leaders who bring out the best in us. Often the traits we admire in others are traits that we have ourselves.
  12. 12. What made you happy when you were a...? ◦ Child ◦ Teenager ◦ Adult
  13. 13. Visualize yourself in ten years Energized and Fulfilled FUTURE
  14. 14. What are your top 3 Strengths? “I am most proud of the contribution I have made to the lives of others and who I have become because I have ... and because I am ...” What do you want to experience? What do you need to start doing differently today?
  15. 15. Action One action I commit to take this month to live more into meaning is... One thing the group can do to support me in this commitment is...
  16. 16. 6 weeks Challenge – Design a Life Vision
  Learn Lead Succeed - Lean In Circle

