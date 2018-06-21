SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

HardCover. Pub Date :2013-07-25 Pages: 256 Language: English Publisher: McGraw-Hill 40 leading venture capitalists come together to teach entrepreneurs how to succeed with their startup The Entrepreneurial Bible to Venture Capital is packed with invaluable advice about how to raise angel and venture capital funding. how to build value in a startup. and how to exit a company with maximum value for both founders and investors. It guides entrepreneurs through every step in an entrepreneurial venture from the legalities of raising initial capital to knowing when to change tactics.Andrew Romans is the cofounder and co-chairman of Georgetown Angels. a growing group of angle investors focused on seed and series A investments in technology companies. Romans is also founder and general partner of The Founders Club. a venture capital equity exchange fund and direct secondary venture c...



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Andrew Romans

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

-Format : PDF

-Seller information : Andrew Romans ( 3✮ )

-Link Download : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=0071830359





Do not hesitate !!!

(Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=0071830359 )

