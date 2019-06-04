Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GLP/GDP40VX5, GLP/GDP40VX6, GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6, GLP/ GDP50VX, GLP/GDP55VX (F813) SERVICE MANUAL CONTENTS SECTION ...
General This section includes a description and the repair procedures for the hydraulic gear pump assembly and for the var...
The repair procedures are similar for each type of gear pump. When the repair has been completed, see the Gear Pump Specif...
• GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, ...
Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair REMOVE WARNING PUTTING THE LIFT TRUCK ON BLOCKS The lift truck must be put on blocks for ...
b. Drain pan capacity approximately 40 li- ter (11 gal) for lift truck model • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/ GLC080, 100...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
A. EARLY LIFT TRUCK MODELS B. NEWER LIFT TRUCK MODELS 1. SUCTION HOSE 2. HYDRAULIC INLET HOSE 3. SUCTION ADAPTER 4. SOCKET...
A. FOR EARLY MODEL GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (...
1. TRANSMISSION 2. SOCKET HEAD SCREW 3. HYDRAULIC PUMP 4. SUCTION HOSE 5. SUCTION ADAPTER 6. PUMP OUTLET FITTING 7. HYDRAU...
4. Hold the pump assembly to keep it from falling. Remove the two socket head screws and the lockwashers that fasten the p...
8. Hold the pump assembly to keep it from falling. Remove the two flange head capscrews that fas- ten the pump to the tran...
NOTE: QUICK-LOK™ HYDRAULIC HOSE AND ADAPTERS NOT SHOWN. A. 1.5 TO 3.5 TON MODELS B. LIFT TRUCK MODELS GLC050LX (A967) AND ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

YALE F813 GLP40VX6 LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Manual

10 views

Published on





This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theYALE F813 GLP40VX6 LIFT TRUCK, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.YALE F813 GLP40VX6 LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Frame
Operator's cab
Gm 4.3l v-6 engines
Cooling system
Lpg fuel system (gm 4.3l)
1 and 2-speed powershift transmission repair
Drive axle - dry brake
Drive axle and differential assembly repair
Steering axle
Brake system
Hydraulic gear pump
Hydraulic cleanliness procedures
Main control valve
Cylinder repair (mast s/n a551, a555, a559, a661, a662, a663, a66, b507,
B508, b509, b551, b555, b559, b562, b563, b564, b661, b662, b663, c515,
C551, c555, c559, d507, d508, d509, d515, d562, d563, d564, e509, and e564)
High voltage switch (hvs) ignition
Wire harness repair
User interface
Electrical system
Mast repairs (s/n a513, a514, a613, a614, a702, a703, a704, a705, a706,
A707, a751, a752, b513, b514, b586, b587, b588, b589, b590, b591, b749, b750, b751, b752, b753, b754)
Metric and inch (sae) fasteners
Calibration procedures
Diagrams
Periodic maintenance
Capacities and specifications
Diagnostic troubleshooting manual
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveYALE F813 GLP40VX6 LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Looking for some other Service Repair Manual,please check:
https://www.aservicemanualpdf.com/

Thanks for visiting!

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

YALE F813 GLP40VX6 LIFT TRUCK Service Repair Manual

  1. 1. GLP/GDP40VX5, GLP/GDP40VX6, GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6, GLP/ GDP50VX, GLP/GDP55VX (F813) SERVICE MANUAL CONTENTS SECTION PART NUMBER YRM NUMBER REV DATE FRAME............................................................................................................................ 524262274 0100 YRM 1243 05/14 OPERATOR'S CAB........................................................................................................ 524306203 0100 YRM 1290 04/14 GM 4.3L V-6 ENGINES................................................................................................... 524265337 0600 YRM 1251 05/14 COOLING SYSTEM........................................................................................................ 524223757 0700 YRM 1123 03/13 LPG FUEL SYSTEM (GM 4.3L)...................................................................................... 524262275 0900 YRM 1242 08/12 1 AND 2-SPEED POWERSHIFT TRANSMISSION REPAIR......................................... 524223762 1300 YRM 1129 09/09 DRIVE AXLE - DRY BRAKE........................................................................................... 524262277 1400 YRM 1245 01/12 DRIVE AXLE AND DIFFERENTIAL ASSEMBLY REPAIR............................................ 524262278 1400 YRM 1246 12/13 STEERING AXLE............................................................................................................ 524223764 1600 YRM 1133 07/13 BRAKE SYSTEM............................................................................................................ 524262279 1800 YRM 1247 03/13 HYDRAULIC GEAR PUMP............................................................................................. 524223766 1900 YRM 1136 04/14 HYDRAULIC CLEANLINESS PROCEDURES............................................................... 550073240 1900 YRM 1620 12/14 MAIN CONTROL VALVE................................................................................................ 524223767 2000 YRM 1137 04/14 CYLINDER REPAIR (MAST S/N A551, A555, A559, A661, A662, A663, A66, B507, B508, B509, B551, B555, B559, B562, B563, B564, B661, B662, B663, C515, C551, C555, C559, D507, D508, D509, D515, D562, D563, D564, E509, AND E564).......................................................................................................................... 524223768 2100 YRM 1139 02/14 HIGH VOLTAGE SWITCH (HVS) IGNITION.................................................................. 524208014 2200 YRM 1097 05/14 WIRE HARNESS REPAIR.............................................................................................. 524223769 2200 YRM 1128 12/14 USER INTERFACE......................................................................................................... 524223770 2200 YRM 1130 12/14 USER INTERFACE......................................................................................................... 524223771 2200 YRM 1131 12/14 ELECTRICAL SYSTEM.................................................................................................. 524223772 2200 YRM 1142 04/14 MAST REPAIRS (S/N A513, A514, A613, A614, A702, A703, A704, A705, A706, A707, A751, A752, B513, B514, B586, B587, B588, B589, B590, B591, B749, B750, B751, B752, B753, B754)................................................................................ 524265342 4000 YRM 1250 02/14 METRIC AND INCH (SAE) FASTENERS....................................................................... 524150797 8000 YRM 0231 10/13 CALIBRATION PROCEDURES...................................................................................... 524223780 8000 YRM 1134 12/14 DIAGRAMS..................................................................................................................... 524223779 8000 YRM 1152 04/14 PERIODIC MAINTENANCE............................................................................................ 524262298 8000 YRM 1248 04/13 CAPACITIES AND SPECIFICATIONS........................................................................... 524262281 8000 YRM 1249 08/11 DIAGNOSTIC TROUBLESHOOTING MANUAL............................................................ 524221866 9000 YRM 1112 12/14 Service information for Cummins diesel engines can be ordered through the Hyster Literature Distribution Center. 9000 YRM 1112 ON CD PART NO. 524278309 (12/14)
  2. 2. General This section includes a description and the repair procedures for the hydraulic gear pump assembly and for the variable displacement pump (VDP) assembly. Hydraulic Gear Pump Assembly Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with one of three different gear pumps: 24 cc/rev, 25.7 cc/ rev, or 29.4 cc/rev • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX) (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/ GDP035VX, GP/GLP/GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/GDP040-070VX) (B875) Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with the 24 cc/rev gear pump • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP20-25LX (GLP050LX) (A974) Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with the 25.7 cc/rev gear pump • GDP20-25LX (GDP050LX) (A974) Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with a 32.5 cc/rev gear pump • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (H813, J813) • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/ GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with one of two different gear pumps: 41.3 cc/rev, or 51.6 cc/rev • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/ GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) Lift truck model listed below can also be equipped with a 46.5 cc/rev gear pump • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with one of two different tandem gear pumps: 63.3 cc/rev or 68.5 cc/rev • GLC/GDC60VX, GLC/GDC70VX, (GC/GLC/ GDC135VX, GC/GLC/GDC155VX) (C879, D879, E879, F879) • GLP/GDP60VX, GLP/GDP70VX (GP/GLP/ GDP135VX, GP/GLP/GDP155VX) (C878, D878, E878) Lift truck model listed below is equipped with a tandem gear pump: 63.3 cc/rev • GLP/GDP80VX, GLP/GDP80VX9, GLP/ GDP90VX (GLP/GDP170VX, GLP/ GDP175VX36, GLP/GDP190VX) (A909, B909). 1900 YRM 1136 General 1
  3. 3. The repair procedures are similar for each type of gear pump. When the repair has been completed, see the Gear Pump Specifications section in this manual. Variable Displacement Pump Assembly Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with one of three different variable displacement pumps: 24 cc/rev, 26 cc/rev, or 28 cc/rev • GLP/GDP20-35VX (B875) Lift truck models listed below can be equipped with one of two different variable displacement pumps: 42 cc/rev or 45 cc/rev • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (G813, H813) The repair procedures are similar for each size of VDP. When the repair has been completed, see the section Variable Displacement Pump Specifications. Repair information for other components of the hydraulic system, equipped with either a hydraulic gear pump or variable displacement pump, are found in the following manuals See Steering Axle 1600YRM1133 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/ GDP035VX, GP/GLP/GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/GDP040-070VX) (B875) • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/ GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) • GLC/GDC60VX, GLC/GDC70VX, (GC/GLC/ GDC135VX, GC/GLC/GDC155VX) (C879, D879, E879, F879) • GLP/GDP60VX, GLP/GDP70VX (GP/GLP/ GDP135VX, GP/GLP/GDP155VX) (C878, D878, E878) • GLP/GDP80VX, GLP/GDP80VX9, GLP/ GDP90VX (GLP/GDP170VX, GLP/ GDP175VX36, GLP/GDP190VX) (A909, B909). See Steering Axle 1600YRM1425 for lift truck models • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) See Main Control Valve 2000YRM1137 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (G{/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/ GDP035VX, GP/GLP/GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/GDP040-070VX) (B875) • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/ GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) General 1900 YRM 1136 2
  4. 4. • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) • GLC/GDC60VX, GLC/GDC70VX, (GC/GLC/ GDC135VX, GC/GLC/GDC155VX) (C879, D879, E879, F879) • GLP/GDP60VX, GLP/GDP70VX (GP/GLP/ GDP135VX, GP/GLP/GDP155VX) (C878, D878, E878) • GLP/GDP80VX, GLP/GDP80VX9, GLP/ GDP90VX (GLP/GDP170VX, GLP/ GDP175VX36, GLP/GDP190VX) (A909, B909). See Main Control Valve 2000YRM1457 for lift truck models • GLP/GDP20-35VX (B875) • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (G813, H813) See Mast Repairs (S/N A551, A555, A559, A661, A662, A663, A664, B507, B508, B509, B551, B555, B559, B562, B563, B564, B661, B662, B663, C515, C551, C555, C559, D507, D508, D509, D515, D562, D563, D564, E509, and E564) 4000YRM1148 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/ GDP035VX, GP/GLP/GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/GDP040-070VX) (B875) See Mast Repairs (S/N A513, A514, A613, A614, A702, A703, A704, A705, A706, A707, A751, A752, B513, B514, B586, B587, B588, B589, B590, B591, B749, B750, B751, B752, B753, B754) 4000YRM1250 for lift truck models • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/ GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/ GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) • GLC/GDC60VX, GLC/GDC70VX, (GC/GLC/ GDC135VX, GC/GLC/GDC155VX) (C879, D879, E879, F879) • GLP/GDP60VX, GLP/GDP70VX (GP/GLP/ GDP135VX, GP/GLP/GDP155VX) (C878, D878, E878) See Mast Repair (S/N A513, A514, A613, A614, A643, A644, A683, A684) 4000YRM1406 for lift truck models • GLP/GDP80VX, GLP/GDP80VX9, GLP/ GDP90VX (GLP/GDP170VX, GLP/ GDP175VX36, GLP/GDP190VX) (A909, B909) See Mast Repair (S/N A698, A699, B551) 4000YRM1431 for lift truck models • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) 1900 YRM 1136 General 3
  5. 5. Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair REMOVE WARNING PUTTING THE LIFT TRUCK ON BLOCKS The lift truck must be put on blocks for some types of maintenance and repair. The removal of the following assemblies will cause large changes in the center of gravity: mast, drive axle, engine, transmission, and counterweight. When the lift truck is put on blocks, put additional blocks in the following positions to maintain stability: • Before removing the mast and drive axle, put blocks under the counterweight so the lift truck cannot fall backward. • Before removing the counterweight, put blocks under the mast assembly so the lift truck cannot fall forward. The surface must be solid, even, and level when the lift truck is put on blocks. Make sure any blocks used to support the lift truck are solid, one-piece units. NOTE: Worn or damaged seals are the most com- mon cause of pump damage. The pump bushings, gears, and shafts also wear. They must be checked during disassembly. DO NOT make any repairs to the parts. To prevent more failures, always replace parts that are worn or damaged. If several main parts need replacing, replace the complete group. 1. Put the lift truck on blocks. See the Operating Manual or the Periodic Maintenance Manual for your lift truck for the procedures to put the lift truck on blocks. 2. Place a drain pan under the hydraulic tank, re- move drain plug at the bottom of hydraulic oil tank, and drain oil from tank. a. Drain pan capacity approximately 30 li- ter (8 gal) for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/GDP035VX, GP/GLP/ GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) • GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) NOTE: For lift trucks equipped with dual hudraulic tanks, place a second drain pan with same capacity under opposite hydraulic tank. Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 1900 YRM 1136 4
  6. 6. b. Drain pan capacity approximately 40 li- ter (11 gal) for lift truck model • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/ GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/ GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) c. Drain pan capacity approximately 51 li- ter (13.5 gal) for lift truck model • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/ GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/ GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) NOTE: Perform Step 3 and Step 4 for lift trucks equipped with an iron transmission housing. 3. Put a drain pan under the pump assembly. Dis- connect all hydraulic lines connected to the pump assembly. Remove the pump outlet fitting and suction adapter. Put caps on all the hose fittings and hydraulic pump ports. See Figure 1 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, (GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/GDP035VX, GP/GLP/ GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) See Figure 2 for lift truck models • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/ GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/ GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) • GLP/GDP40VX5/VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) See Figure 3 for lift truck model • GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/ GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/ GLC120VXPRS) (F818) equipped with dual hydraulic tanks. 1900 YRM 1136 Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 5
  7. 7. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  8. 8. A. EARLY LIFT TRUCK MODELS B. NEWER LIFT TRUCK MODELS 1. SUCTION HOSE 2. HYDRAULIC INLET HOSE 3. SUCTION ADAPTER 4. SOCKET HEAD SCREW (2) 5. HYDRAULIC PUMP 6. TRANSMISSION 7. PUMP OUTLET FITTING Figure 1. Hydraulic Pump for 1.5 to 3.5 Ton Lift Truck Models Equipped With an Iron Transmission Housing Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 1900 YRM 1136 6
  9. 9. A. FOR EARLY MODEL GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818) LIFT TRUCKS ONLY B. FOR NEWER MODEL GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) (E818, F818) LIFT TRUCKS ONLY AND FOR ALL GLP/GDP40VX5/ VX6; GLP/GDP45SVX5, GLP/GDP45VX6; GLP/GDP50-55VX (GP/GLP/GDP080, 090, 100, 110, 120VX) (F813, G813, H813, J813) LIFT TRUCKS 1. TRANSMISSION 2. SOCKET HEAD SCREW 3. HYDRAULIC PUMP 4. SUCTION HOSE 5. SUCTION ADAPTER 6. PUMP OUTLET FITTING 7. HYDRAULIC INLET HOSE Figure 2. Hydraulic Pump for 4 to 5.5 Ton Lift Truck Models 1900 YRM 1136 Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 7
  10. 10. 1. TRANSMISSION 2. SOCKET HEAD SCREW 3. HYDRAULIC PUMP 4. SUCTION HOSE 5. SUCTION ADAPTER 6. PUMP OUTLET FITTING 7. HYDRAULIC INLET HOSE Figure 3. Hydraulic Pump for Lift Truck Model GLC40, 45, 55VX; GLC55SVX; (GC/GLC080, 100, 120VX; GC/ GLC080, 100VXBCS; GC/GLC120SVX; GC/GLC120VXPRS) ( F818) with Dual Hydraulic Tanks Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 1900 YRM 1136 8
  11. 11. 4. Hold the pump assembly to keep it from falling. Remove the two socket head screws and the lockwashers that fasten the pump to the transmis- sion housing. Remove the pump assembly. NOTE: Perform Step 5 through Step 8 for lift trucks equipped with an aluminum transmission housing. 5. Put a drain pan under the pump assembly. Cover charge pump with liquid proof covering to prevent damage. NOTE: Lift truck models GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/GDP040-070VX) (B875), with a single speed transmission, electronic or manual control valve, and manufactured after January, 2011, may be equipped with an optional Quick-Lok™ hydraulic hose and adapters. 6. On lift truck models not equipped with a Quick- Lok™ hydraulic hose, disconnect all hydraulic lines connected to the pump assembly. Remove pump outlet fitting and suction adapter from hy- draulic gear pump. Put caps on all hose fittings and hydraulic gear pump ports. See Figure 4 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/GDP035VX, GP/GLP/ GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) See Figure 5 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/GDP035VX, GP/GLP/ GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) 7. On lift truck models GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) equipped with a Quick- Lok™ hydraulic hose and single speed transmis- sion, remove the adapter and hydraulic hose from gear pump assembly. Disconnect all other hy- draulic hoses connected to gear pump assembly. Remove pump outlet fitting from hydraulic gear pump. Put caps on all hose fittings and hydraulic gear pump ports. See Figure 5 for lift truck model • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) See Figure 6 for lift truck models • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) 1900 YRM 1136 Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 9
  12. 12. 8. Hold the pump assembly to keep it from falling. Remove the two flange head capscrews that fas- ten the pump to the transmission housing. Re- move the pump assembly. See Figure 4 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/GDP035VX, GP/GLP/ GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) See Figure 5 for lift truck models • GC/GLC030VX, GC/GLC035VX, GC/ GLC040SVX (C809) • GLP/GDP16VX, GLP/GDP18VX, GLP/ GDP20SVX, (GP/GLP/GDP030VX, GP/GLP/GDP035VX, GP/GLP/ GDP040SVX) (C810) • GLC20-35VX (GC/GLC040-070VX, GC/ GLC055SVX) (A910) • GLP/GDP20-35VX (GP/GLP/ GDP040-070VX) (B875) • GLC050LX (A967) • GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) 1. SUCTION HOSE 2. HYDRAULIC INLET HOSE 3. SUCTION ADAPTER 4. PUMP OUTLET FITTING 5. FLANGE HEAD CAPSCREW (2) 6. HYDRAULIC PUMP 7. TRANSMISSION Figure 4. Hydraulic Pump for 1.5 to 3.5 Ton Lift Truck Models, Equipped With Aluminum Transmission Housing, Prior to January, 2011 Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 1900 YRM 1136 10
  13. 13. NOTE: QUICK-LOK™ HYDRAULIC HOSE AND ADAPTERS NOT SHOWN. A. 1.5 TO 3.5 TON MODELS B. LIFT TRUCK MODELS GLC050LX (A967) AND GLP/GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) 1. SUCTION HOSE 2. HYDRAULIC INLET HOSE 3. FLANGE HEAD CAPSCREW (2) 4. PUMP OUTLET FITTING 5. SUCTION ADAPTER 6. HYDRAULIC PUMP 7. TRANSMISSION Figure 5. Hydraulic Pump for 1.5 to 3.5 Ton Lift Truck Models, and Lift Trucks GLC050LX (A967) and GLP/ GDP20-25LX (GLP/GDP050LX) (A974) Equipped with Aluminum Transmission Housing, After January, 2011 1900 YRM 1136 Single Gear Pump Assembly Repair 11

×