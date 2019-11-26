2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Service Repair Manual











Service Repair Manual Covers:

Maintenance

Engine

Control System

Mechanical

Fuel Service Specifications

Emission Control

Intake Exhaust Cooling

Lube

Ignition Starting Charging

Auto Transmission Clutch

Manual Transmission

Transfer Propeller Shaft

Drive Shaft

Differential

Axle Suspension

Tire & Wheel

Brake Control

Brake

Parking Brake

Steering Column

Power Steering

Air Condition

Suppl Restraint System

Seat Belt

Engine Immobilizer

Cruise Control

Wiper & Washer

Door Lock

Meter Audio/Visual

Horn

Windshield/Glass Mirror

Instrument Panel

Seat

Engine Hood/ Door

Exterior & Interior

Electrical

Multiplex/ Can Communication

And much more

File Format: PDF

Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac

Language: English

Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader



