DAEWOO DOOSAN DX500LCA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual

Fig. 1100 MAIN FRAME DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1100 MAIN FRAME Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 160620-00331 FRAME ASSY,MAIN - D 1 ...
Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 91 120-00271A BOLT 4 92 114-00055 WASHER;HARDEN 4 101 1606...
Fig. 1110 COUNTER WEIGHT DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1110 COUNTER WEIGHT Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - K1007549G COUNTER WEIGHT 1 1 K1...
Fig. 1120 ENGINE MOUNTING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1120 ENGINE MOUNTING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 4...
Fig. 1130 RADIATOR MOUNTING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1130 RADIATOR MOUNTING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D...
Fig. 1140 RADIATOR DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1140 RADIATOR Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 440211-00492A RADIATOR ASSY 1 10001~1...
Fig. 1150 MUFFLER DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1150 MUFFLER Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 2 240103-...
Fig. 1160 CAC PIPING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1160 CAC PIPING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 35 S85...
Fig. 1170 AIR CLEANER DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1170 AIR CLEANER Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 400414-00167 CLEANER ASSY,AIR - D ...
Fig. 1180 PUMP MOUNTING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1180 PUMP MOUNTING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 400914-00264 PUMP INSTALLATION A...
Fig. 1190 SWING DEVICE DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1190 SWING DEVICE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 170301-00196 DEVICE ASSY,SWING - ...
Fig. 1200 FUEL TANK DX480LCA / DX500LCA
Fig. 1200 FUEL TANK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 450103-00396 TANK ASSY,FUEL - D 1 45...
Fig. 1210 FUEL PIPING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
DAEWOO DOOSAN DX500LCA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual





This is the Highly Detailed factory Parts manual for the DAEWOO DOOSAN DX500LCA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR, this Parts Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.DAEWOO DOOSAN DX500LCA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this Parts manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Parts Manual Covers:
Engine Parts
Body Parts
Track Parts
Front Parts
Hydraulic Parts
Other Parts
Option Parts
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to have DAEWOO DOOSAN DX500LCA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

DAEWOO DOOSAN DX500LCA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR Parts Catalogue Manual

  1. 1. Fig. 1100 MAIN FRAME DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  2. 2. Fig. 1100 MAIN FRAME Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 160620-00331 FRAME ASSY,MAIN - D 1 120-00046A BOLT 30 2 S0776266 BOLT 14 3 2114-1831A WASHER;HARDEN 44 4 2123-1107D7 PIN;KNOCK 2 5 K1002107A PLATE 1 6 S0565466 BOLT 2 7 S5102903 WASHER,SPRING 2 8 621-02938B COVER 1 9 180-00463 PACKING 1 10 DS0025023 BOLT;SET 2 11 DS0025018 BOLT;SET 13 12 625-00171B STEP 1 13 625-00172B STEP 1 14 625-00173B STEP 1 15 621-02800 GUARD;LAMP 1 16 2120-2166D5 BOLT 4 17 195-02623B BRACKET 1 18 2114-1898D14 WASHER;PLAIN 4 19 DS7601027 BUSHING;RUBBER 3 20 DS7601028 BUSHING;RUBBER 2 21 160-00081 CAP 1 22 2160-1004D42 BUSHING;RUBBER 4 23 DS7601033 RUBBER;BUSHING 1 24 2160-1004D58 GROMMET 1 25 DS7601032 BUSHING;RUBBER 2 26 2160-1004D28 BUSHING;RUBBER 1 27 2160-1004D55 BUSHING;RUBBER 1 28 2160-1004D13 BUSHING;RUBBER 2 29 2160-1004D33 BUSHING;RUBBER 1 30 DS7601040 BUSHING;RUBBER 1 31 2160-1201D11 BUSHING;RUBBER 1 32 DS7603058 BUSHING;RUBBER 2 33 DS7601035 BUSHING;RUBBER 1 34 DS7603087 GUIDE,RUBBER 3 35 DS0025025 BOLT;SET 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  3. 3. Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty 91 120-00271A BOLT 4 92 114-00055 WASHER;HARDEN 4 101 160620-00381B FRAME ASSY,MAIN 1 10001~10027 101 160620-00381C FRAME ASSY,MAIN 1 10028~ 101A 2110-1446 BSHING 2 2 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  4. 4. Fig. 1110 COUNTER WEIGHT DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  5. 5. Fig. 1110 COUNTER WEIGHT Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - K1007549G COUNTER WEIGHT 1 1 K1000972H COUNTER WEIGHT 1 2 K1007934A BRACKET 1 3 DS0025015 BOLT;SET 2 4 K1002730A FOAM 1 5 K1007542A FOAM 1 6 K1002729A FOAM 1 7 K1004119 BRACKET 5 8 DS0025022 BOLT;SET 10 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  6. 6. Fig. 1120 ENGINE MOUNTING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  7. 7. Fig. 1120 ENGINE MOUNTING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 4 110427-00196 BRACKET,ENGINE MOUNTING 1 5 110427-00197 BRACKET,ENGINE MOUNTING 1 6 161-00551 RUBBER;E/G MOUNTING 4 7 161-00548 RUBBER 4 17 2114-1929 WASHER 4 18 195-02643C SUPPORT;NUT 4 19 2114-9012A WASHER 8 22 S0771766 BOLT 2 23 S0771566 BOLT M20X1.5X140 2 24 S0765066 BOLT M16X1.5X40 8 25 S5102903 WASHER,SPRING 8 101 DL11-MBE01 ENGINE ASSY;DX480LCA TIER 2 1 101 DL11-MAE00 ENGINE ASSY;TIER 1 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  8. 8. Fig. 1130 RADIATOR MOUNTING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  9. 9. Fig. 1130 RADIATOR MOUNTING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 1 440211-00492A RADIATOR ASSY 1 10001~10061 I 440211-00492B 1 1 440211-00492B RADIATOR ASSY 1 10062~ 3 420109-00268 HOSE,WATER 1 8 K1003354A TANK;RESERVE 1 10 185-00320 HOSE 1 16 145-00048A STAY 1 20 124-00208D2 CLIP 6 21 2114-1816A WASHER 4 25 S5102903 WASHER,SPRING 4 27 S8450006 CLAMP;HOSE 2 28 S5010913 WASHER,PLAIN;M16 4 29 S0521566 BOLT M16X2.0X45 1 32 K1001029 BOLT 6 33 K1002851 CLAMP 1 34 145-00049A STAY 1 36 S0565066 BOLT M16X2.0X40 4 42 DS0025014 BOLT;SET 2 43 S8500079 CLAMP;HOSE 7 46 420109-00429 HOSE,WATER 1 47 420109-00279 HOSE,WATER 1 48 DS0025055 BOLT;SET 4 49 420211-00339 PIPE,WATER 1 50 S0521266 BOLT M16X2.0X30 2 51 S0521666 BOLT M16X2.0X50 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  10. 10. Fig. 1140 RADIATOR DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  11. 11. Fig. 1140 RADIATOR Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 440211-00492A RADIATOR ASSY 1 10001~10061 I 440211-00492B 1 - 440211-00492B RADIATOR ASSY 1 10062~ 1 440211-00511 RADIATOR 1 1-1 110910-00906 CAP,RADIATOR 1 1-2 410202-00024 COCK,DRAIN 1 1-3 2185-1247D118 HOSE;FUEL 1 2 400206-00453 COOLER,OIL 1 3 440301-00037 CHARGE,AIR COOLER 1 10001~10061 I 440301-00037A 1 3 440301-00037A CHARGE,AIR COOLER 1 10062~ 4 - FRAME ASS`Y 1 D 9 110948-00131 SHROUD,FAN 1 10001~10061 9 110948-00131A SHROUD,FAN 1 10062~ 10 110921-02333 GUARD,FAN 1 10001~10061 10 110921-02333A GUARD,FAN 1 10062~ 11 101551-00061 NET,WIRE;OIL COOLER 2 12 101551-00062 NET,WIRE;CAC 1 17 DS2081069 HOSE,WATER 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  12. 12. Fig. 1150 MUFFLER DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  13. 13. Fig. 1150 MUFFLER Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 2 240103-00465A MUFFLER ASSY 1 2-1 240103-00464A MUFFLER 1 2-2 110421-00037A BRACKET,MUFFLER 1 2-3 120-00302A BOLT;U 2 2-4 S4012633 NUT 8 2-5 S5010613 WASHER,PLAIN;M10 4 2-6 2114-1058D1 WASHER 4 9 2182-1697A PIPE;EXHAUST 1 11 195-02192A BRACKET 1 12 2124-1591A CLAMP 1 13 S0515566 BOLT M12X1.75X45 2 14 S4012733 NUT 2 15 S5010713 WASHER;PLAIN M12 4 26 2114-1925 SPACER 1 30 S0515266 BOLT 4 31 120-00276 BOLT M8X1.25X12 6 37 S0786453 BOLT;HEX. 2 38 S5102703 WASHER;SPRING M12 6 39 621-02364 COVER 1 40 621-02363 COVER 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  14. 14. Fig. 1160 CAC PIPING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  15. 15. Fig. 1160 CAC PIPING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 150109-00647 ENGINE ASSY - D 35 S8500118 CLAMP;HOSE 2 41 S8500130 CLAMP;HOSE 2 44 420101-00466A HOSE,AIR 1 45 420101-00465A HOSE,AIR 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  16. 16. Fig. 1170 AIR CLEANER DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  17. 17. Fig. 1170 AIR CLEANER Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 400414-00167 CLEANER ASSY,AIR - D 1 204-00066 AIR CLEANER 1 1A 474-00037 ELEMENT;INNER 1 1B 474-00038 ELEMENT;OUTER 1 1C 204-00069 COVER 1 1D 204-00070 VALVE;VACUATOR 1 1E 204-00071 RING,O 1 2 K1000529 HOSE;AIR 1 3 420101-00715 HOSE,AIR 1 4 420101-00716 HOSE,AIR 1 5 420202-00201 PIPE,AIR 1 6 420202-00265A PIPE,AIR 1 7 124-00297A BAND 2 8 S8510118 CLAMP;HOSE 1 9 S8510168 CLAMP;HOSE 1 10 S8510143 CLAMP;HOSE 4 11 170-00004 INDICATOR;DUST 1 12 S0511866 BOLT 2 13 K1000640 SUPPORT 1 14 K1000656A COVER;ROOF 1 15 S5102603 WASHER,SPRING;M10 2 16 K1002159 PLATE;ANTI-SKID 1 17 K1002478 PLATE;ANTI-SKID 1 18 DS0025024 BOLT;SET 4 19 DS0025015 BOLT;SET 8 20 DS0025022 BOLT;SET 19 41 K1000642 PIPE;AIR 1 42 K1002329 PRE CLEANER 1 43 DS0025015 BOLT;SET 4 44 DS0025022 BOLT;SET 2 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  18. 18. Fig. 1180 PUMP MOUNTING DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  19. 19. Fig. 1180 PUMP MOUNTING Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 400914-00264 PUMP INSTALLATION ASSY - D 1 400914-00269 PUMP,MAIN 1 2 414-00041A COUPLING 1 10001~10061 I 130801-00036 1 2 130801-00036 COUPLING 1 10062~ 2A - HUB 1 D 2B K9000994 ELEMENT 1 2C - INSERT(A) 4 D 2D - INSERT(R) 4 D 2E K9000428 SOCKET BOLT SET(8EA) 1 2F - BOLT;CLAMPING M20X2.5X25 2 D 2G - PIN;SPRING D8X16 12 D 2H K9000995 ELEMENT KIT 1 3 S0560566 BOLT M12X1.75X40 8 4 S0560766 BOLT M12X1.75X50 4 5 403-00007B COVER;COUPLING 1 10001~10061 6 S0558166 BOLT 16 10001~10061 7 S5102603 WASHER,SPRING;M10 16 10001~10061 8 S5102703 WASHER;SPRING M12 12 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  20. 20. Fig. 1190 SWING DEVICE DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  21. 21. Fig. 1190 SWING DEVICE Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 170301-00196 DEVICE ASSY,SWING - D 1 170301-00001B DEVICE ASSY,SWING 2 1-1 - DEVICE,SWING 1 D 1-2 2181-1110D3 ADAPTER 1 1-3 2184-1026D145 HOSE 1 1-4 121-00010D3 NUT 1 1-5 181-00717 ELBOW 1 1-6 2181-1950D7 PLUG 1 1-7 S8000181 O-RING 1 1-8 S5011113 WASHER;PLAIN 1 2 2123-1916A PIN;LOCK 2 3 S0570166 BOLT M20X2.5X65 26 4 2114-9012A WASHER 26 5 160-00027 CAP 4 6 S6710041 NIPPLE;GREASE 2 7 160-00020 CAP;GREASE NIPPLE 2 8 181-00103 REDUCER 2 9 121-00006 NUT 2 10 2181-1110D1 ADAPTER 2 11 2184-1060D53 HOSE 1 12 2184-1060D48 HOSE PF1/4-1050L 1 13 124-00209D3 CLIP 1 14 K1001029 BOLT 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  22. 22. Fig. 1200 FUEL TANK DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  24. 24. Fig. 1200 FUEL TANK Key No Part No Description Qty S.C Serial No ICA Replacable Qty - 450103-00396 TANK ASSY,FUEL - D 1 450103-00159A TANK,FUEL 1 10001~10027 I 450103-00159B 1 1 450103-00159B TANK,FUEL 1 10028~ 2 301316-00016 SENDER,FUEL 1 3 S8011450 O-RING 1 4 110508-00023B COVER,FUEL TANK 1 5 S0512066 BOLT M10X1.5X25 6 6 S5102603 WASHER,SPRING;M10 6 8 S0565466 BOLT 6 9 114-00522 SHIM 3 10 114-00523 SHIM 3 11 471-00105A FILTER;FUEL STRAINER 1 12 110911-00126 CAP,FUEL 1 12A 400504-00045 ELEMENT(FUEL CAP) 1 13 114-00425 SPACER 6 14 119-00014AD1 GAUGE;LEVEL 1 15 S5100203 WASHER;SPRING 6 16 S3450833 SCREW 6 17 K1001029 BOLT 2 18 DS2802021 CLIP 2 19 2195-3500 BRACKET 1 20 S5102303 WASHER;SPRING 1 21 S3450943 SCREW 1 1 DX480LCA / DX500LCA
  25. 25. Fig. 1210 FUEL PIPING DX480LCA / DX500LCA

