2000 TOYOTA CELICA Service Repair Manual

TOYOTA REPAIR MANUAL • MAINTENANCE • PREPARATION • SPECIFICATIONS •DIAGNOSTICS Pub. No. RM744U1 VOLUME 1
NOTE: The screen toned sections below are in VOLUME 2 (Pub. No. RM744U2). INTRODUCTION MAINTENANCE PREPARATION SERVICE SPE...
NOTE:ThescreentonedsectionsbelowareinVOLUME1 (Pub. No. RM744U1). Ill a ENGINE MECHANICAL EMISSION CONTROL SFI COOLING LUBR...
ENGINE MECHANICAL CO/HC EM-1 COMPRESSION EM-3 VALVE CLEARANCE EM-4 IGNITION TIMING EM-13 IDLE SPEED EM-14 TIMING CHAIN EM-...
EM-1 ENGINE MECHANICAL - CO/HC CO/HC EMOSJ-OS INSPECTION HINT: This check is used only to determine whether or not the idl...
EM-2 ENGINE MECHANICAL - CO/HC If the CO/HC concentration does not comply with regulations, troubleshoot in the order give...
EM-3 ENGINE MECHANICAL - COMPRESSION H037 COMPRESSION EMOSK-05 INSPECTION HINT: If there is lack of power, excessive oil c...
EM-4 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE VALVECLEARANCE BJlSQ-OI ADJUSTMENT HINT: Inspect and adjust the valve clearance w...
ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE EM-5 1Z2-FE: 2Z2-GE: Valve Lifter A10366 A10411 A10412 YA01053 (b) Turn the crankshaft...
EM-6 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE A01082 (g) Determine the replacement valve lifter size according to these Formula...
EM-7 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE T. Thickness of used shim A Measured valve clearance N Thickness of new shim Inta...
1ZZ-FE: Valve Lifter Selection Chart (Intake) m ^"". Installed lifter thickness ^^^ mm (in ) Measured clearance ^-^^ mm (i...
ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE EM-9 CO ra x O o UJ S (ogee o) ows (2522 0) DcU'S (Mfse'O) ooz's (9£2e'0) 099S (92220)...
EM-10 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE CD I o o 10) $E to O S (301 L'O) 008'2 (WOI'D) 08.T3 GicKH'O) 09i'3 (6ZOI-OJOW3 ...
  5. 5. EM-1 ENGINE MECHANICAL - CO/HC CO/HC EMOSJ-OS INSPECTION HINT: This check is used only to determine whether or not the idle CO/HC complies with regulations. 1. INSTALL CONDITIONS (a) Engine at normal operating temperature (b) Air cleaner installed (c) Air pipes and hoses of air induction system connected (d) All accessories switched OFF (e) All vacuum lines properly connected (f) SFI system wiring connectors fully plugged (g) Ignition timing check correctly (h) Transmission in neutral position (i) Tachometer and CO/HC meter calibrated by hand 2. START ENGINE 3. RACE ENGINE AT 2,500 RPM FOR APPROX. 180 SE- CONDS CO/HC Meter 4. INSERT CO/HC METER TESTING PROBE AT LEAST 40 cm (1.3 ft) INTO TAILPIPE DURING IDLING 5. IMMEDIATELY CHECK CO/HC CONCENTRATION AT IDLE AND/OR 2,500 RPM Complete the measuring with 3 minutes. HINT: When doing the 2 mode (idle and 2,500 rpm) test, these mea- surement order prescribed by the applicable local regulations.
  6. 6. EM-2 ENGINE MECHANICAL - CO/HC If the CO/HC concentration does not comply with regulations, troubleshoot in the order given below. • Check heated oxygen sensor operation (See page DI-49). • See the table below for possible causes, and then inspect and correct the applicable causes if neces- sary. CO HC Normal High Problems Rough idle Causes 1. Faulty ignitions: • Incorrect timing • Fouled, shorted or improperly gapped plugs • Open or crossed high-tension cords 2. Incorrect valve clearance 3. Leaky intake and exhaust valves 4. Leaky cylinders Low High Rough idle (Fluctuating HC reading) 1. Vacuum leaks: • PCV hoses • Intake manifold • Throttle body • IAC valve • Brake booster line 2. Lean mixture causing misfire High High Rough idle (Black smoke from exhaust) 1. Restricted air filter 2. Plugged PCV valve 3. Faulty SFI systems: • Faulty pressure regulator •Defective ECT sensor • Defective IAT sensor • Faulty ECM • Faulty injectors • Faulty throttle position sensor
  7. 7. EM-3 ENGINE MECHANICAL - COMPRESSION H037 COMPRESSION EMOSK-05 INSPECTION HINT: If there is lack of power, excessive oil consumption or poor fuel economy, measure the compression pressure. 1. WARM UP AND STOP ENGINE Allow the engine to warm up to normal operating temperature. 2. REMOVE IGNITION COIL (See page IG-6) 3. REMOVE SPARK PLUGS 4. INSPECT CYLINDER COMPRESSION PRESSURE (a) Insert a compression gauge into the spark plug hole. (b) Fully open the throttle. (c) While cranking the engine, measure the compression] pressure. HINT: Always use a fully charged battery to obtain engine speed of 250 rpm or more. (d) Repeat steps (a) through (c) for each cylinder. NOTICE: This measurement must be done in as short a time as pos- sible. Compression pressure: 1ZZ-FE 1,500 kPa (15.3 kgf/cm2 , 218 psi) 2ZZ-GE 1,400 kPa (14.3 kgf/cm2 ,203 psi) or more Minimum pressure: 1ZZ-FE 1,000 kPa (10.2 kgf/cm2 ,145 psi) 2ZZ-GE 1,000 kPa (10.2 kgf/cm2 ,145 psi) Difference between each cylinder: 1ZZ-FE 100 kPa (1.0 kgf/cm2 ,15 psi) or less 2ZZ-GE 110 kPa (1.1 kgf/cm2 ,16 psi) or less (e) If the cylinder compression in one more cylinders is low, pour a small amount of engine oil into the cylinder through the spark plug hole and repeat steps (a) through (c) for cylinders with low compression. If adding oil helps the compression, it is likely that the piston rings and/or cylinder bore are worn or damaged. • If pressure stays low, a valve may be sticking or seating is improper, or there may be leakage past the gasket. 5. REINSTALL SPARK PLUGS 6. INSTALL IGNITION COIL (See page IG-7)
  8. 8. EM-4 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE VALVECLEARANCE BJlSQ-OI ADJUSTMENT HINT: Inspect and adjust the valve clearance when the engine is cold. 1. REMOVE CYLINDER HEAD COVER (See page EM-18) 1ZZ-FE: A01044 2. SET NO. 1 CYLINDER TO TDC/COMPRESSION (a) Turn the crankshaft pulley, and align its groove with the timing mark "0" of the timing chain cover. (b) Check that the point marks of the camshaft timing sprock- ets are in straight line on the timing chain cover surface as shown in the illustration. If not, turn the crankshaft 1 revolution (360°) and align the marks as above. 2ZZ-GE: 3. INSPECT VALVE CLEARANCE (a) Gheck only the valves indicated. • Using a feeler gauge, measure the clearance be- tween the valve lifter and camshaft. • Record the out-of-specification valve clearance measurements. They will be used later to determine the required replacement adjusting shim. Valve clearance (Cold): 1ZZ-FE: Intake 0.15 - 0.25 mm (0.006 - 0.010 in.) Exhaust 0.25 - 0.35 mm (0.010 - 0.014 in.) 2ZZX3E: Intake 0.15 - 0.25 mm (0.006 - 0.010 in.) Exhaust 0.35 - 0.45 mm (0.014 - 0.018 in.)
  9. 9. ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE EM-5 1Z2-FE: 2Z2-GE: Valve Lifter A10366 A10411 A10412 YA01053 (b) Turn the crankshaft 1 revolution (360°) and align the mark as above (See procedure in step 2). (c) Check only the valves indicated as shown. Measure the valve clearance (See procedure in step (a)). 4. 1ZZ-FE: ADJUSTVALVECLEARANCE (a) Set the No. 1 cylinder to the TDC/compression (See pro- cedure in step 2). (b) Place matchmarks on the timing chain and camshaft tim- ing sprockets. (c) Remove the 2 bolts and chain tensioner. (d) Remove the camshaft and timing sprocket assemblies (See page EM-42). (1) 19 camshaft bearing cap bolts (2) 9 camshaft bearing caps (No. 1 & No. 3) (3) Exhaust camshaft and timing sprocket assembly (4) Intake camshaft and timing sprocket assembly HINT: When disconnect the timing chain from the camshaft timing sprocket, holding the timing chain. (e) Tie the timing chain with a string as shown in the illustra- tion. NOTICE: • Be careful not to drop anything inside the timing chain cover. • Do not allowthe chain to come into contactwith water or dust. (f) Remove the valve lifters.
  10. 10. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  11. 11. EM-6 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE A01082 (g) Determine the replacement valve lifter size according to these Formula or Charts: • Using a micrometer, measure the thickness of the removed lifter. • Calculate the thickness of a new lifter so the valve clearance comes within the specified value. T. Thickness of used lifter A Measured valve clearance N Thickness of new lifter Intake: N = T + (A - 0.20 mm (0.008 in.)) Exhaust: N = T + (A - 0.30 mm (0.012 in.)) • Select a new lifter with a thickness as close as pos- sible to the calculated values. HINT: Lifter are available in 35 sizes in increments of 0.020 mm (0.0008 in.), from 5.060 mm (0.1992 in.) to 5.740 mm (0.2260 in.). 5. 2ZZ-GE: ADJUST VALVE CLEARANCE (a) Remove the adjusting shim. (1) Turn the crankshaft so that the cam lobe of cam- shaft on the adjusting valve points upward. SST (2) Using SST, press down the valve. (3) Using SST, remove the adjusting shim. (4) Determine the replacement shim size according to these Formula or Charts: Using dial indicator, measure the thickness of the removed shim. Calculate the thickness of a new shim so the valve clearance comes within the specified value.
  12. 12. EM-7 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE T. Thickness of used shim A Measured valve clearance N Thickness of new shim Intake: N = T+ (A - 0.20 mm (0.008 in.)) Exhaust: N = T+ (A - 0.40 mm (0.016 in.)) Select a new shim with a thickness as close as possible to the calculated values. HINT: Shim are available in41 size in incrementsof0.020 mm (0.0008 in.), from 2.000 mm (0.0787 in.) to 2.800 mm (0.1102 in.).
  13. 13. 1ZZ-FE: Valve Lifter Selection Chart (Intake) m ^"". Installed lifter thickness ^^^ mm (in ) Measured clearance ^-^^ mm (in.) ^s *v^ 0.000 - 0.030 (0.0000 - 0.001 2) 0.031 -0.050(0.0012-0.0020) 0.051 - 0.070 (0.0020 - 0 0028) 0.071 - 0.090 (0.0028 - 0.0035) 0.081 - 0 1 10 (0.0036 - O.OO43) 0111-0.130(00044-00061) 0.131 -0.149(0.0052-0.0059) 0. 1 50 - 0.250 (0.0059 - 0,0098) 0.251 - 0.270 (0,0099 - 0.0106) 0.271 - 0.2SO (0.0107 - 0.01 1 4) 0.291 -0.310 (0.0115 - 0.0122) 0.311 -0.330 (0,0122 -0.0130) 0.331 -0.350(0.0130-0.0138) 0.351 -0370(0.0138-0,0146) 0.371 - 0.390 (0.0146 - 0.0154) 0.391 - 0.410 (0.0154 - 0.0161) 0.411-0.430(0.0162-0,0169) 0.431 - 0.450 (0.0170 - 0,0177) 0.451 - 0 470 (0.0178 - 0.0185) 0.491 - 0.510 (0.01 93 - 0.0201) 0.51 1 - 0.530 (0.0201 - 0.0209) 0.531-0.550(0.0209-0.0217) 0.351 - 0.570 (0.021 7 - 0.0224) 0.571 - 0.590 (0.0225 - 0.0232] 0.5B1 - 0.610 {0.0233 - 0.0240) 0611 -0.630(0.0241 -0.0248) 0.651 - 0.670 (0.0256 - 0.0264) 0.691 -0,710(0.0272-0.0280) 0,7 1 1 - Q 730 {0.0280 - 0.0287) 0 731 - 0.760 (0.0288 - 0.0295) 0.751 - 0,770 {0.0296 - 0.0303) 0.771 -0.790(0.0304-0.0311) 0.791-0.610(0.0311-0.0319) 0.811 -0.830(0.0319-0.0327) 0,831 - 0.850 (0,0327 - 0.0335) 0.851 - 0.870 (0.0335 - 0.0343) 0.871 - 0.800 {0.0343 - 0.0350) ft AOI ft oin in n*»Ki niwuii 0.9 1 1 - 0.9X (0.0359 - 0.0366) a 1 12 14 15 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 52 06 58 60 62 «4 66 68 70 72 74 74 74 g S a 06 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 54 68 BO 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 74 74 00(0.2008 iri 06 06 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 3D 32 34 36 40 42 44 46 48 SO 52 56 60 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 74 74 20(0.2016 in' 06 08 06 16 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 58 62 64 66 66 70 72 74 74 74 40(0.2024 iri 06 06 08 08 20 22 24 28 28 30 32 34 38 38 40 44 46 48 50 62 54 55 60 64 66 68 70 72 74 74 74 a S Iri 06 06 06 OB 10 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 48 48 50 52 54 58 58 62 86 68 70 72 74 74 74 a a 0 06 08 06 08 10 12 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 48 50 52 64 66 58 50 64 68 70 72 74 7* 74 a 08 06 08 10 12 14 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 60 52 54 56 58 60 62 66 70 72 74 74 74 5510(0.2051 06 06 08 10 12 14 16 26 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 62 64 66 SB 60 62 64 SB 72 74 74 74 | 05 06 08 10 12 14 16 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 45 46 52 54 B6 58 60 62 64 88 72 74 74 74 a 08 08 10 12 14 16 16 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 54 56 58 50 62 64 66 70 74 74 5.240(02063 06 08 10 12 14 16 18 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 46 50 54 56 68 60 62 64 E6 70 74 74 2. 06 10 12 16 18 20 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 66 58 60 62 64 66 58 72 74 5.260(0.2071 08 10 12 16 18 20 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 56 58 60 52 64 66 68 72 74 5.270(0.2075 10 12 14 18 20 22 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 46 SO 52 54 58 80 62 64 6G 68 70 5.280(0.2079) 10 12 14 18 20 22 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 62 54 58 60 62 64 66 68 70 a 12 14 16 20 22 24 38 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 66 60 62 64 66 66 70 72 5.300(0.2087) 12 14 16 20 22 24 38 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 56 60 62 64 66 68 70 72 5.310(05091) 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 56 58 52 64 66 68 70 72 74 a 1 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 38 40 42 44 48 48 60 52 54 56 SB 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 74 a I 16 18 20 as 24 26 28 40 42 44 48 48 50 52 54 56 68 60 64 66 68 70 72 74 74 § zolores 16 18 20 22 24 26 26 40 42 44 46 48 60 52 54 56 58 60 64 66 68 70 72 74 74 S 5.350(0.2 18 20 22 24 28 28 30 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 53 58 60 82 66 68 70 72 74 74 S 5.360(0.2 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 56 58 60 62 66 68 70 72 74 74 ? 5.370(0.2 20 22 24 28 28 30 32 44 46 46 50 52 64 56 56 80 82 84 68 70 72 74 74 3 a 1 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 44 46 48 50 52 54 5G 58 60 62 64 68 70 72 74 74 S a 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 46 48 50 62 54 56 58 60 82 64 66 70 72 74 74 if 5.400(0.2 22 24 28 28 30 32 34 46 46 50 52 54 56 58 eo 62 64 66 70 72 74 74 f 5.410(0.2 24 26 26 30 32 34 36 48 50 52 54 56 58 60 62 64 66 6Q 72 74 74 S 5.420(0.2 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 48 50 52 54 56 68 60 62 84 66 68 72 74 74 S 5.430(0.2 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 50 52 54 66 58 60 62 94 66 68 70 74 74 ¥ a 1 iri 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 50 52 54 66 58 60 62 64 66 68 70 74 74 ? a 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 52 54 56 68 60 62 84 68 68 70 72 74 S 5.460(0.2 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 52 54 56 58 60 62 64 86 86 70 72 74 S <M a g iri 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 54 56 56 60 62 84 66 68 70 72 74 in 5.480(0.2 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 54 66 58 60 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 5 5.490(0.2 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 56 58 60 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 Intake vave clearance (Cold): 0.15 - 0.25 mm (0.006 - 0.010 in.) EXAMPLE: The 5.250 mm (0.2067 in.) lifter is installed, and the measured clearance is 0.400 mm (0.0157 in.). Replace the 5.250 mm (0.2067 in.) lifter with a new No. 48 lifter. 8 5.500(0.2 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 56 SB 60 62 64 66 88 70 72 74 8 0 iri 34 36 36 40 42 44 46 58 60 62 64 66 88 70 72 74 74 C f a i m i 34 3 36 31 38 4 40 4 42 4 44 4 46 4 58 6 60 6 62 6 64 6 66 6 88 7 70 7 72 ^ 74 7 Lifter No. 06 08 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 26 5 i a i 1 6 35 3 38 0 40 I 42 4 44 6 46 8 48 0 60 2 62 4 64 « 66 8 68 0 70 2 72 4 74 4 74 S a 1 38 40 42 44 46 46 50 62 84 68 68 70 74 5.560(0.2189) 38 40 42 44 48 48 50 62 64 68 68 70 74 5.570(0.2193) 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 64 66 68 70 72 74 5.580(0.2197 40 4 42 4 44 4 46 4 48 51 50 5 52 5 64 6 66 6 68 7 70 7 72 7 74 7 5600(0.2205 2 42 I44 !46 B 48 3 50 i 52 ) 54 S 66 8 68 0 70 2 72 4 74 4 74 4 Thickness 5.060(0.1992) 5.080 (0.2000) 5.100(0.2008) 5.120(0.2016) 5.140(0.2024) 5.160(0.2031) 5.180(0.2039) 5.200 (0.2047) 5.220(0.2055) 5.240(0.2063) 5.260(0.2071) 5.280 (0.2079) 2 ap 1, 44 4 46 4, 48 5 60 6 52 5 54 5 56 5 86 7 70 7 72 7 74 7 74 7 Lifter No. 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 i a 6 48 8 60 0 52 2 54 4 56 6 58 a 60 0 72 2 74 4 74 4 74 4 a i 50 62 54 66 58 60 62 74 74 74 5.700(0.2244 52 54 56 58 60 62 54 74 74 5.720(0.2252 54 56 68 60 62 64 66 74 5.740(0.2260 56 58 60 62 64 66 68 New lifter thickness mm (in.) Thickness 5.300 (0.2087) 5.320 (0.2094) 5.340(0.2102) 5.360(0.2110) 5.380(0.2118) 5.400(0.2126) 5.420(0.2134) 5.440(0.2142) 5.460(0.2150) 5.480(0.2157) 5,500(0.2165) 5.520(0.2173) Lifter No. 54 56 58 60 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 Thickness 5.540(0.2181) 5.560(0.2189) 5.580(0.2197) 5.600 (0.2205) 5.620(0.2213) 5.640 (0.2220) 5.660 (0.2228) 5.680 (0.2236) 5.700 (0.2244) 5.720(0.2252) 5.740 (0.2260) •n > I Tl 7) Tl > 33
  14. 14. ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE EM-9 CO ra x O o UJ S (ogee o) ows (2522 0) DcU'S (Mfse'O) ooz's (9£2e'0) 099S (92220)0995 (ffiZffOlMS (ElcZ 0) OS9'5 (50220)0095 doze 0) 0655 (IS ISO) 0955 tC6I2pJ«SS (6912'0] D9S S (58KO}OSSS (IB12'0) OW'S (Z/V20)DCS5 (£Z120)02SS tote-OlOlS'S (59120)0055 (l9120)06t-S (l£120) 08* 5 <«l20)OZf5 (0512 0) 09fr S (9f 15'0) OS* S (BHZ-0) 0» S (96«-a)oB»s telSO)02fS (OElZ'OlOlfrS (93120)OOfS (2212'0)06CS (SllZ-OlOK? («I-2" 0)0£ES (OUZ'O) 09E'S (90120) Q5E5 (20l£0)OH:5 (96020) OEES (f602'0)03CS (L6020)OICS (z9oeo)ooes (EBO2 0) 062 5 (6iOeo)0925 (SZ02 0) 0/2 5 (U020)0925 (Z902 0)0525 (C9O2 0) »2 S <69oe o) oce s (5503-0)0235 (lS020)015S Uwe-o) ooe's (reoe o) OBI s Ueoe o) oat s (frsoe'o) on s (91020)0315 (8002 0) -Ml S (OOOZ'O) 090 5 fc66l 0) 09O S If / i/si/ S E / I/ (3 . s 9 S 8 3 S S 8 8 S S 8 S a s s s a 8 ; CD CO CD ; t y s O 0 s a 0 8 S S sr a ! 9 3 S S s n S P) s s g o 3 S s K a S a a s s ? a IS CO ; ; s y O ? § 8 8 O 8 O S 50(0.00120.0020) d I CD 9 3 ~ 9 8 8 S S 3 g S s s s CO s s s a a a o g CO » s ID ; : S a O o s s s o s s o d o. g d 1 SI s s s » s 9 g S s s s s 0 0 3 S g s s a a a s a s o CD S CD (C ; s CM a O o s s s s g s 8 90(0.0028-0.0035) o o a .1 S ™ " 3 ™ 9 9 8 S 3 S S s a « s s s s s s £ S S a a s ; 2 S S » J CM s o s CO o a S 8 8 (O O (CWO'O-9EOO'0)01 o i 1 s s s 5 S 3 " 3 o 9 8 CD 8 g 3 S S s s 8 S S CM S a a SI a s s s to CD CO : •* CM 3 O o 8 S S O 8 8 30(0.0044-0.0051) 0 d S S a s 9 9 3 3 ™ ~ 9 i S S 8 8 S S n S S O s CO a s a a SI a g s (O s CO CD » ; y s 0 o s 8 8 8 O d a R 0 S d s s 5 Si S 9 10 IO ? 3 ~ ~ 9 S S S 8 S S •ff S s s 8 a s s a a a SI a s o 0 CO CO s ; ; ™ y o 0 s s s o S 70(0.0059-0.0067) 0 d s s s 5 a s 5 s 3 3 3 ~ S 9 9 CO S 8 S 5 s s ~ o s s s 4O a a a a a s g « <D CO S ; j Ei S 0 ° s J CO s s 8 5 S S S ? CO IO s 3 3 S •J 9 9 8 8 8 8 S S g 8 O g s CO (O s a a SI K s s 9 S CO CD : : a s s 8|8 S S d 0 o 8 S 8 10(00075-00083) 0 o s s 3 CO S s Si s o s 3 ™ $ *3 3 9 S 9 9 8 <o CO s s s s s a s s 3 S S a a SI s s g 5 CD CO ¥ : ; s 0 3 8 8 S 1 d 1 a d S s <D s o s s 3 s s s g s s s IO 5 3 3 s s s 9 S 8 S S S 5 S g O s a a s s s a a a s 8 CO 2 2 CO 2 ™ o o o 8 8 49(0.00910.0098) o d if § io a i s it s ™ g 8 8 8 3 Z CO s 3 S S S S 8 S S S S S s ™ s s " 3 3 S $ ° S S 8 8 8 S S S S 8 S S S a a a s CD CD ; 2 f 5 d 8 ! 0 0 it s » R £ 8 8 S 8 S S S £ S g S S S 8 S 2 S S O g 3 S CO « 3 3 S? S! 9 i CO s s s £ S S S 8 O <o s a s s CO s j s o 0 0 o. 0 2 2 ^ S h- E O S s 8 8 S .» S S o (D S CO s s s z 3 s s s s *s " 9 3 3 S S S o 3 S CO 8 3 n ™ s s a S 3 3 S 2 n> £ o 0 d, 2 0 t» d £ s -o- s e s IO 8 8 8 2 £ £ £ S S S ca s s CO £ IO s o s 3 S s CD 3 3 S ~ s i a 8 8 8 n S S s <M S S SI S « S O d •o o d, a o i s •d S S s £ K S g CO s s (D S s s s s s s s s s s 8 s s o 9 S " 9 3 3 S $ 9 O CD S 8 8 S 3 g a a a a s z: o d o 0, o S 0 s 3 S 8 8 IS ,S 3 S S S S S S s £ £ S ID S 3 CD S S s 3 3 S y ? ? n 8 S £ g S S S a s i? o d 0 3. g o I S d r- ; S s s s E! g g IO CO 8 8 8 5 S S S S O 3 S S to •o s s st s s s $ 9 ¥ 9 3 3 9 ¥ 9 S 8 g S 8 g S a a s o d S o 0 S 0 0 s s s s r- R S g S CO S 8 S S S g S o s s s g s 2 S S S S s ? CO s *3 ? ~ ~ O 8 8 S S 8 a s d o d 2 0 d 8 ifl CD S CD S S g s 3 2 S S S S S S s s 8 O 5 ? 9 ? 3 3 9 G g S S 8 O s Io d a a 0 o s CD 8 CO 8 V 3 £ s s s s 3 % S s s ffi s g 8 9 5 S S 3 S 9 CO S s n g d d 3 d Newlifterthicknessmm(in.) R g g CO CD 8 IO £ S 3 S S S S s s K s x s Si a s s 3 $ " 3 OJ o CO s s s 70(0.0217.0.0224) sd Thickness o3 . •S o Thickness Id ID Z Thickness Si s g g 8 8 8 8 £ S S £ S S s s 8 CO s s 3 S S S CO s 3 " 9 S 8 S s 1 SO a 8 d S s s s E u s e s e o 8 8 S 8 S S 8 S S S S 2 S S S S S a s 9 9 3 S 9 8 8 10(0.02330.0240) ci Sd S s s 8 8 8 S S S S 3 S S S S S S s a 3 s , 9 3 s 8 30(00241-0.0248) o CO CM d in iri S FT CO 0 CD o o CO in g CM cn CD o o CD o in CD O i 2 ' M ' 3 i) 8 S 8 S h (O 5 S i 3 g S o o O IO 1 CD O a> ) O S S i8 8 s : s s s I 9 ;? 3 CM I ^ (i-9ZO'0•95200)01 S d 1 s 3 d CO CO CM ci o CD in iri £8 S o o sin 3 o 0 o §o in CO o S 8 8 8 S to' 3 S S o 8 S Z a s s 9 v sr o a d r d g g 8 S "& •& IS <e s s s s £ S a 8 S 3 0 1C) a. o 0 id cn CM o o CO in iri S CM O O o in cS CO O o o o in 8 S 8 8 S S S S S S 5 S S S g ia 8 0 I d O S A CD 8 8 CO S S S 8 S S S 50(0.0288-0.0295] o 6 d in o ci o o CO IO s o o o CO CO in S CO R o o CM in CM S g e 3 8 S S S o 10 S £ S d 0, o sd s 5 S r-. 5 S e R g S <o 8 £ S S S S 3, 90(0.03040.0311) o E CD CM CM O O CM CO IO CM CO CO O 0 CO IO CO CO 10 i in 2 8 8 (D g 3 S S 10(00311-0.0319) o i S d 8 S CO s o 8 30[0.03180.0327 0 d 0 CM CM CM O O <O iri CO CO CM CM O 0 0 m CO o o o CD in CO ?: ?; s s 5 R o 8 8 S S 3 0" 1a § d so i! S R R R g 8 8 0 S 0.8510870(0.03350.0343 oo CM CM CM d O siri CD CO CO CM O O CM in o o § in CO R f*. •ff R g S CD «O ID 0871-0890(0.034300350 R s R R g 8 8 0.891••0.910(0.03510.0358 CO o o CO CO iri CO CO 3 CM o o -3- in o d o iri S •a it R R o 8 0911-0930(00359-00366 R h. S f g 0.931-0.950(0.0367-0.0374 C> 8 iri S o in CM o 1 in S" in o d CM iri CM CM O iri S £ CM O CO in 5? CD o o § in S O CO d iri S in" CD CM O 0 o in in S o o o sin CO CM rExhaustvalveclearance(Cold): 0.25-0.35mm(0.010-0.014in.) EXAMPLE:The5.340mm(0.2102in.)lifterisinstalled,and thempactiirpfHrlearanreisn4.4C1mmIC0173in s ; S s 0.951-O.B70(0.03740.0382] S ? S [0.971-0.990(0.0382••0.0390] ? R [0991•1010(003900.0398] ^. |1.011-1.030(00398-0.0406] CO fl O O CM in in CM in o o o CO CM 10 CO CM <5 d -1c 1 ^ > % - CD ) -c s) •<— Jo, ii is> LO ii 19 ll A01235
  15. 15. EM-10 ENGINE MECHANICAL - VALVE CLEARANCE CD I o o 10) $E to O S (301 L'O) 008'2 (WOI'D) 08.T3 GicKH'O) 09i'3 (6ZOI-OJOW3 OZOl'0)03/-3 (ESOl'O) OOi'3 (3301-0)089-3 UWrO) 099-2 (6EOl'0) OW3 UEOl'O) 039-3 (ceoi-o) 009-3 (giOl'OJOBS-Z (800^0) 099"3 (tOO I'D) 09S'3 (OOOl'0)OW3 (9660'0) OES-3 (3660-0) 039'3 (8860'0) OIS'3 (V860-0) OOS-3 (0860"0) 06f3 (9460-0) 08TZ (6960'0) 09P 3 (S960'0) OSV3 ( 1960'0) OW'3 U960'0) 0£t--3 (sseo'oi 03f-3 (6t60-0)0lt>'3 (9f60'0) OOfr'3 (1*60-0)066-3 U£60'0) 08€'3 (eeeo'O) o/E'3 (6360"0) 09E'3 (S36Q-0) OSE'3 (1260-0) ote-j (Liso'O) oes'3 (El60'0)03E-3 (6060-0) OIE'2 (9060-0) OOE'3 (3060-0) 06cT3 (9680-0) 083'3 (fr680'0) 0/3-2 (0680-0) 093'S (98BO-0) OS3'3 (3880'Q) WZ"Z (BZBO'O) OES? (OZSO'O) 033Z (9980'0) 013'3 (3980'0) OOiTZ (8SBO'0)06|.-Z (8S80'0)08l-3 (0580-0)091-3 (EWO'O) OM'3 (S£80'0)03l-3 U380'0) 00f3 (6180-fl) 080-3 (1480-0)090-3 (56i0'0) OZO-3 Uaz.0'0) 000-3 S S IT. s CM g CO tc T| cv ? 3 to •* s CM CO 8 8 O CO CO CM m CO CM 8 Si a S! CM CM 8 S CO CO CO CD ^ 2 OJ CM O o g 8 8 0 S S CM O CM O 8 g O O g CM i0 I § o g 1 d g g s s 7 a g CO 1* CD 3 " $ a to s 5 S 8 CM CO o CO o CO CM S CD 8 CM "*CM CM CM S! O CM 8 CO CO CO <p 2 2 CM £ O O S 8 CO O 8 O O 0 g o o o o o o g o M 0012-0 o 8 O ] CO p o s g 8 8 CO s CM in g 3 CD S §! = S ec CO CO £ 8 £ CO CO o CO 8 S s CD CM to CM S sCM CM SI % s £ CO £ £> •* Tf CM N O O CO O 8 CD O CO o s s g g g 8 g CD 1 o 1 1 =1 S O 1 in o o CO CD S CC CD 00 S s a a CO ¥ s CM CM O O 8 s 8 tc CO CM CO 8 O 8 CM CO CM CM s CVJ s SI SI s o CM CO CD CO CD •v ^CM CM O O 00 o CO o 8 8 S 0 g 8 O O O 8 O 1 O g o 1 p0 tc to CO & CD O CO in <o in s a s ™ s •* g OJ CM S o g X LC IT S [V m 8 8 Si S (0 CM 8 S SI S! CM OJ S 8 to ss to CO rr 2 ^CM O D 8 8 CO O s s g o o g g CO o § 3 O o t 0 0 p CO CD 8 CO CO s DC S s aa S CO <o 5 $ s o § CO CO CO 8 <* S n m o CO 8 8 S Si Sj s M CM CM Si s o CM CO CO CO CO ^2 M CM 2 0 8 8 S g O O g g o 8 O 1 3 8 O 1 ^O CM O CO CO s CM CO O CD S in S CM tn o in § » s? CD 3 ? CM CM § O 8 to 8 S S CM CO g 8 8 " S D CM S a a SI Si o CM g CO 00 o CO 2 * M CM 3 8 8 O CM O 8 g O 8 § i 8 O 3 O I CD 0 § O 1 o> § o g o 1 m o o CO CO CO CO CO R R R CO CO to CO s CM CD S o CO s s IO f> ft s •» a a ° 8 ™ 3 CD •q- !? 3 3 M CM § °. S S 8 CO :o CO CM CO CM CO 8 o CO CM ™ CM s CM 3 S CO to 2 CM O § 8 CO O o o 1 J) o o R O 1 CM O § *c R R R S CO to s <o s a g g §<£ 1 % to s sCM S g g § <o <o CO ? 3 3! Ol % o n S n ra S S ir! o CO o en c5 c? <3 5 Si 8 CO O 2 o g ; o 4 ?> 0 8 o 1 M O | § X X) s s N g CO CD g So 3 CD g g 8 O to g CO s s J s a CM in s3 CO § § S 3 5 CM •* M § S 8 8 CO 8 S 5 s> CM to O CO 8 CO CO a Si s 00 CO 2 SI 0 0 1 n 0 3 2 O 1 M 0 8 O CO o CO CO co s S! g S S CD g S S ic g g s g CD g Tf in to CM in K S o in 9 ? !? CD 3 3 31 3! § 3 8 8 CO n £ m s CM m S o CO to CM a Si o| CD 3 M 8 0 0 1 0 o §o I ro o 8 O CO g ii ID ^M ° 0 5 S S 8 tD S g N g g CO s s to u> 5 S M CM in s 8 D 9 *D S 5 5! Sr o •* 3 CO CO o to CO CO m •* oo CO CM O s s CM CM CM 8 ** CO CO 0 0 1 o CO <-) 3 iso I o o o CO g 00 CO to R CM CM O O to g CO CO CO CO s •* g o g CO IO sCO in s•«* m -i* a s g o in § D O S 3 3 ~ 31 § § CO tn oo CO CD ej o 7t CM 8 S S M CM CM CO ™ O 0 1 CD CO 0 O °. d n o g CO CO X} r? ••3- g CM M O '£ OO CO £ £ S S a g 8 S r E £ S 3 a a s0 in " S § co 5 5 NJ Sr 5 0 CD CO S CO *!• m 8 g to CM a CM O S 0 0 1 D (-» 3 8 d 1 n o S 8 8 R R R U ? CM CM 0 O h* S g s -* s g N 8 O CD CO IO CO m s s s m a CM tn n g s ? § CO 5 3 3! SI $ § CD O CO S 8 00 CM CO CM CM O o 0 0 1 0 0 o o r n o 8 8 8 f? fO r? CO p j? p s O O s s CO S s •t CD g a o to g s s s o i s a a s s sD § O 3 3 N 3 § CO S s CM CO 8 CO CM CM CM S 0 0 g(-, o §o 1 5 o 8 O CO c g s x> to CD S ^CXJ M 0 g CO s CD CO CO s •a g g 8 8 s s s(D in 3 3 a a g g 9 o 5? CO 3 3 3! § 8 8 S S O CO CM ** ^ 0 0 1 n 0 s o 1 CO o o CO 8 8 8 X CO CO o & £ ff N O D S CO to CO CO CO CO CD to g 8 8 S CO in s s TT a a g g §CO CO IT 9 3 3! § S 8 CO S3 CM CO in CO 0 0 1 D 0 O g O 1 in rt O 8 8 S O CO 2 CO s K to c R s CM s D g g s CD CO S s CD g g g O CO s00 in CO in S S S CM in a g o CO § s 3 S § 8 CD CO -<fr CO CO CO s 0 0 r <-> 3 O n o 1 Tt O s o CO 8 CO i CO CO to s J* g N ff ^ 5 X s s CO CO s s s 3 8 8 S S S S m 3 aOl s s s s 3 M § 8 8 m 8 1 O O 3 O o o 1 9 O 8 CO g 8 8 X R CC a R R fs S g g 8 CD to S 1 s s g g g s s CO tn g 3 •* a s o D D 3 S1 § 8 CO g 33 O 1 3 8 O 1 n o 8 CO 8 0 s 8 CO » f? 10 s s R R e 3 § S s s I s g g s 8 CO to s s s s s a g § ? •^ CM D 8 S io 1 D 3 g O 1 CO n o 8 c 8 O CD 8 8 S R CD S R R ™ CM g O S s g CD CD S 2 g g 3 [Q S CO g S 3 a g s s 3 Sf 0 8 8 N O 1 3 D n o I m m 0 g o CD 8 8 8 8 DO S s rS S S £ " g g S CO to i s s s g g s o s £ C£> tn s a s § ? M ? S :M go 0 so 1 n o 8 8 8 8 O CO 8 S S S ED s R fS ™ g O s s s s s s g CM 8 8 ffi S S a g " o M ° g O 1 0 o o 1 io 8 8 8 8 8 S R CO r- s R R R R CM r- g g s s s s X g a o CO g s 3 a g » » ••* $ CO §o 1 o 0 so I <0 o 8 8 8 8 8 O CO 5 s> CD S s s M R! g g S S CD CD CD S 3 CM to O CD S CO IO m | » 5 io 1 CO 3 ? O t •3 O e E CO CO CD F -E C j 8 8 8 8 3 3 CO ao S IO <*• s s M O s s CO s iS s g 8 CD in CO in 3 a 0 CO ^~ 15 g o I •a o D O 1 in CO o 5 I 8 8 8. 8! 8! 8! CO t r» c g t t R! S! •* R;<j ff; s; 0 < S f s[to c CO C S c - g; |i 00 C tn c s[ 3! M * S £ 5 £ CM t S. i D ' O t if0 , 3 C ? c •Sf o c Thickness t (O d CO s £ E !c d W Z Thickness IS i D JO g o CO 3 O 0 CO D O D CO |8 S8 S8 d CO T CD J K ^R M •» SR D OJ S£ §3 £8 is ga o o D CO D CO > tn j- to M •* o u> ss 3 0 1 W 0 3 O 28 D 0 1 S -r- r^ S 0 g 8 o CO 8 8 8 CO 0} R CO S s N O CO CO s 1 g o CO en CO u> s in CD S 0 1 o o Ln 0 75 O SO O O < o CO c in t CM CD in i oo i o c 0 C CO ( CM C r^ ^ & o c o c CM C o c o c o CD 8 88 88 88 88 RS £8 RS £> CO SJ£ CM Tl- 0 CM s i? ss s s gs O CM CO O in CD S3 88 0 0 t 1 o o o o r> en 0 0 in i^- o o i- OJ D O = O 3 C r. (L CM » O O CD D CO i§3 O 3 O 3 CM O CO 3 CM O CO O CO » 0 - CO 3 O D 0 D O M M- M CM 3 S 8 8 88 88 O O CO CO 88 RS CD OO S tS N ^> D CM 8 £ •» CO gs gg 88 0 0 i- tn RS o o o o o o 1 1 fj 5 o o i- C CO C o c O C CM C CM •< CO 0 CM C O C O C CO ( CO C i- 0 § 0 c o c o c tD C CM C CO 0 o c o CO o o o CO CO 88 RS RR R S KR O CM CO O CO CO to co SIS 88 0 0 I 1 o o o o ffiftdo 2 S 0 0 D r~^ o •>}• D 0 D O D 0 t to 0 to M CM Sli ^ 5 g i <4 D O 3 OD 0 CO § g o h- - CM ?s3 0 5 O 3 O M CM 0 0 a CD 88 88 R8 (D CD CM -V r— r* sg §g 88 0 0 1 o o §200 0) d d < 1 fe§ Q d IO in o o 0 CM CO CD in §0 o 5 ^IT. m S 0 o CM CM CM 8 g O CO CO CO R R 8 8 0 O 8 o 1 so CO CO o o o CM g CO 0 1 CM CO c; o CM „: 8 o c CO C 8| CD C CO C r- r R? R; 8 S 0 C 1 r- ' o c o e in i o c I o c O 0 O K CM CM <0 0 O ^ B o § CM CD g 8 0 CO -» o 0 0 •» CO 1 CO s§ D O 1 * f> 3 C D 0 •» a 3 O I n r- T> n> D O CT> O O O CSJ s CD 0 o IM 3 CO in CO 0 g OJ CO 8 O CO o o 1 o o o 0 T f» o oo o O O S CM CD r- CD 0 o 9 CO CO 0 o o CM s O o o CM CO CO 0 o s 0 sCO 0 s CM Si CM O O O CM § CM O> CD O 0 S CM CM CO CO 0 § CM S 1 o o sCM S CO o § OJ s T3 CO T3 15 05 C - Intakevalveclearance(Cold): 0.15-0.25mm(0.006-0.010in.) EXAMPLE:The2.200mm(0.0826in.)shimis s o c CO C 1 0 1 0 o T ' r> < •— D O •o f ~) D I D 3 o -> memeasuredClearanceisu.4uummju.uio/in.;. Replacethe2.400mm(0.0945in.)shimwithanewNo.40shim.

