Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�audiobooks�Return�to�Rome best�audiobooks�Return�to�Rome�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�Return�to�Rome�for�couples�r...
Return�to�Rome A�high�profile�former�Evangelical�Theological�Society�president�tells�the�provocative�story�of�his�return�t...
Return�to�Rome
Return�to�Rome
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best audiobooks Return to Rome

2 views

Published on

best audiobooks Return to Rome for road trip | best audiobooks Return to Rome for couples road trip

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best audiobooks Return to Rome

  1. 1. best�audiobooks�Return�to�Rome best�audiobooks�Return�to�Rome�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�Return�to�Rome�for�couples�road�trip LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Return�to�Rome A�high�profile�former�Evangelical�Theological�Society�president�tells�the�provocative�story�of�his�return�to�the�Catholic church�and�explains�how�he�still�considers�himself�evangelical.�What�does�it�mean�to�be�evangelical?�What�does�it� mean�to�be�Catholic?�Can�one�consider�oneself�both�simultaneously?�Francis�Beckwith�has�wrestled�with�these� questions�personally�and�professionally.�He�was�baptized�a�Catholic,�but�his�faith�journey�led�him�to�Protestant� evangelicalism.�He�became�a�philosophy�professor�at�Baylor�University�and�president�of�the�Evangelical�Theological� Society�(ETS).�And�then,�in�2007,�after�much�prayer,�counsel,�and�consideration,�Beckwith�decided�to�return�to�the� Catholic�church�and�step�down�as�ETS�president.�This�provocative�book�details�Beckwith's�journey,�focusing�on�his� internal�dialogue�between�the�Protestant�theology�he�embraced�for�most�of�his�adult�life�and�Catholicism.
  3. 3. Return�to�Rome
  4. 4. Return�to�Rome

×