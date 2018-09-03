----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

While the Thea Sisters are on a tropical vacation in the Bahamas, they stumble upon an old pirate map! It s related to a local legend. Could it lead to treasure?! The five mice venture onto the sparkling Caribbean Sea to follow the map... but someone else is trying to find the treasure first. It s a dazzling adventure!



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Thea Stilton

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-4

-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

-Format : SLIDE BOOK

-Seller information : Thea Stilton ( 3* )

-Link Download : https://slumutanistore.blogspot.com.au/?book=0545835526



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://slumutanistore.blogspot.com.au/?book=0545835526 )

