8 hours, 11 minutesLee Child once again demonstrates his mastery of the thriller genre with an unbeatable collection of three Jack Reacher novellas and six short stories, together for the first time in one pulse-pounding collection from the #1 New York Times bestselling authorToo Much Time: In this original novella featuring Jack Reacher after his time in the army, Reacher finds himself in a hollowed-out town in Maine. He witnesses a random bag-snatching but sees much more than a simple crime, in a tale that leads into Lee Child's new Reacher novel, The Midnight Line.Small Wars: Lee Child goes back to 1989, when Jack Reacher is an MP assigned to solve the cold-blooded murder of a young officer. The telex is brief and to the point: One active-duty personnel found shot to death ten miles north of Fort Smith. Circumstances unknown. The victim was shot twice in the chest and once in the head. A professional hit. The crime scene suggests an ambush. Military police officer Jack Reacher .

