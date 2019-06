Here are 8 best ways to maintain your carpet this fall:

Frequent vacuuming.

Wipe your feet before you tread on it.

An additional coat eases your carpet and prolongs its life as well.

Stretch it.

Place blinds and curtains.

Change the filters of your ducts when most needed.

Deep Clean it or call us at Clean Sleep.

Get in touch with us online at http://bit.ly/2Hyf6II.