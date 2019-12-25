Successfully reported this slideshow.
If you have ever felt belittled, demeaned, devalued, or as though your very identity has been slipping away fr...
Published on

  3. 3. Description If you have ever felt belittled, demeaned, devalued, or as though your very identity has been slipping away from you, then this is the book for you.Your feelings of worthlessness and being belittled may be caused by a toxic narcissist, pulling your strings and manipulating the whole situation.Narcissists seek to feed off of others, craving and requiring a specific kind of attention called narcissistic supply. This narcissistic supply feeds their fragile egos, and they will do anything it takes to get that supply they crave, even if it requires hurting or manipulating others. They will draw their targets in with a pretense of perfection, and as soon as they feel as though their victims are trapped, the abuse and manipulation begin, leaving the victim wondering what had happened to the person who had been so perfect. This can be a spouse, a friend, or even a parent or adult child. No matter the person, you are left struggling with doubt and guilt as you try to navigate the relationship.If you feel as though you may have a narcissist in your life, it is time to learn more about the insidious personality disorder that is known as NPD. This book will walk you through various aspects of narcissism, such as the following:The DSM-5 definition of narcissistic personality disorderDifferent types of narcissists, including vulnerable, grandiose, malignant, and the differences between narcissistic men and womenHow various relationships with narcissists typically develop, including romantic, platonic, and professionalHow narcissists manipulate other people and why they workHow narcissists choose their targetsHow codependency and narcissism are relatedTechniques to handle a narcissist, including both cutting off contact, and various ways to mitigate the damage a narcissist inflicts if you are unwilling or unable to completely cut ties.What narcissistic abuse looks like and why it is as dangerous as it isHow to heal from narcissistic abuseAnd more!Even if you feel as though you are unable to get out of a situation with a narcissist, this book is here to help. You will be able to get through this difficult time in your life with the proper support. If you are unsure whether someone in your life is a narcissist, or if you are not sure how to navigate through your life alongside a narcissist, this book is here to guide you. If this sounds like what you need in your life right now...Scroll up and click the buy now button to begin your journey to healing from narcissistic abuse!
