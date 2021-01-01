ZAVANTAZHYTY' Love Songs for Skeptics

"Voicy, heartfelt, hilarious, propulsive...this book is brilliant." -Christina Lauren, New York Times and USA Today bestselling authorFor fans of Josie Silver and Emily Henry comes a debut romcom about the life-changing magic of second chances.Zo? Frixos gets the whole love song thing. Truly, she does. As an editor at a major music magazine in London, it's part of her job description. But love? Let's just say Zo?'s been a bit off-beat in that department. After falling hard for her best friend, Simon, at thirteen and missing every chance to tell him how she felt before he left town, Zo? came to one grand conclusion: Love stinks.Twenty years later, Simon is returning to London, newly single and as charming as ever, and Zo? vows to take her second chance. But Zo?'s got other problems now: In order to save her magazine from closure, she has to land the biggest interview of her career with a notoriously elusive rock idol. There's just one problem: Nick, the arrogant publicist who seems .

