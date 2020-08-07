freee部2020確定申告決起会ぷちセミナー

Successfully reported this slideshow.
freee 株式会社 02 確定申告ぷちセミナー Section
本日のセミナー 1. 確定申告の仕組み・全体像について 2. 青色申告と白色申告の違い 1. 確定申告に必要な書類 1. スマホで簡単、確定申告書類の作り方 1. Q&A
前提 ● 私は税理士ではありません。 ● 税に関わる話はしません。一般的な制度の話をします。 ● 確定申告で悩む方が一人でも減ればいいと思ってます。 ● 質問は都度ください
1. 確定申告の仕組み・全体像について
年末調整と確定申告の違い 5 年末調整（会社） →会社がやってくれる税金の申告 確定申告（個人） →会社がやってくれないので、自分自身 で行う税金の申告
確定申告とは 6 1年間の売上 1年間の経費 1年間のもうけ 1年間の税金 「自分」の税金を「自 分」で申告して納税す る
確定申告とは〜具体例 7 2019年1月1日~12月31日で500万円の売上 2019年1月1日~12月31日で300万円の経費 20万円の税金 20万円の税金を自分で申告し 納税するところまでを「確定 申告」と呼びます 200万円のもうけ 個...
確定申告が必要な条件 8 所得が20万円以上の人は確定申告が必要です！ ただし、所得が給与所得の場合には、 20万円以下でも確定申告が必要になります。
確定申告の全体像 予め日々の記帳を終了させておくことが重 順番 内容 1 日々の記帳を全て終了させておく 2 必要な書類を集める 3 freeeで確定申告書類に入力していく 4 確定申告書類を出力し税務署に提出・納税する 5 来年度の準備をする
2. 青色申告と白色申告の違い
副収入にも色々種類があります アルバイト→ 給与所得 マンション経営→ 不動産所得 株の売買→ 株式の譲渡所得 事業所得→事業として営んだ結果、得られた所得 「継続した期間で安定した収入が得られる」、「儲かる可能性がある」、などが判断材料となり...
確定申告に3種類の方法がある。 青色申告は申告に手間がかかるが納税額が少なく、 白色申告は申告に手間はかからないが節税効果が少ない
白色申告と青色申告で どのくらい税額の差があるでしょうか？
「青色申告の税額診断」をやってみましょう スマホで「freee 税額診断」と検索
3.確定申告に必要な書類
必要な書類とは？ 大きく分けて下記の3つ ①確定申告書B ②青色申告決算書or収支内訳書 ③添付資料
給与所得者の源泉徴収票（勤め先） 個人番号カード(マイナンバーカード)または通知カード 医療費控除を受ける場合：医療費の領収書 ふるさと納税を受ける場合：寄附金の受領証明書 売上・必要経費が分かる資料 住宅ローンを組んでいる場合：住宅借入金等特...
4.スマホで簡単、確定申告資料の作り方
副収入にも色々種類があります アルバイト→ 給与所得 マンション経営→ 不動産所得 株の売買→ 株式の譲渡所得 事業所得→事業として営んだ結果、得られた所得 「継続した期間で安定した収入が得られる」、「儲かる可能性がある」、などが判断材料となり...
確定申告の手順 予め日々の記帳を終了させておくことが重要！ 順番 内容 1 日々の記帳を全て終了させておく 2 必要な書類を集める 3 freeeで確定申告書類に入力していく 4 確定申告書類を出力し税務署に提出・納税する 5 来年度の準備をする
日々の記帳で行うこと ①収入（売上）の入力 →数がそこまで多くならないので、そんなに大変ではない ②支出（経費）の入力 →数が多いので、非常に大変 日頃から記録する
支出（経費）の入力 *雑所得の場合は不要 スマホで領収書を撮影して自動入力もできます
「質問に答えていくだけで完成する。 世界一カンタンに出来る確定申告」 freeeの確定申告のコンセプト
控除項目について 1年間の売上 1年間の経費 1年間のもうけ 1年間の所得 特別控除 ある条件に該当すれば控除出来る 項目
控除項目について ①医療費控除→支払った医療費が10万円以上 ②社会保険料控除→国民年金や国民健康保険等 ③生命保険料控除→生命保険料を支払っている場合 ④寄付金控除→ふるさと納税等 ⑤配偶者控除→養っている配偶者（妻や夫）がいる場合 ⑥扶養控...
会計freee 確定申告の機能について ①「基本」「収支」「確認」「提出」「その後」の5ステップで簡単に完成 ②詳細は「質問形式」で入力をしていく
質問に答えるだけで税金は自動計算
源泉徴収票を書き写し税金の入力も短縮
①基本→氏名や住所といった基本情報の入力 ②収支→各種控除項目等の入力 ③確認→入力した結果の確認 ④提出→確定申告書類を出力（または電子申告）し、税務 署に提出・納税 ⑤その後→来年度に向けての準備
5.Q&A
32 スモールビジネスを、世界の主役に。
freee部2020確定申告決起会ぷちセミナー
freee部2020確定申告決起会ぷちセミナー

freee部2020確定申告決起会内、確定申告ぷちセミナー資料

freee部2020確定申告決起会ぷちセミナー

