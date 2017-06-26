1-4-4. 在庫棚卸 ＜ 1-4. 決算・申告(基礎) ＞ 月末/年末の商品勘定への振替 決算 ＞ 在庫棚卸 全てのプラン 用　途 メニュー 対象プラン ページ数：15枚 所要時間：約10分
目次 ● メニューの位置 ● 画面の全体構成 ● 基本的な操作手順 ● 活用のポイント ● 関連するヘルプページ
メニューの位置
画面の全体構成 (1/3)　～在庫棚卸の一覧～
【解説】画面の全体構成 (1/3)　～在庫棚卸の一覧～ 在庫棚卸の登録 作成された 棚卸仕訳の確認 科目毎の 棚卸の金額 棚卸の実施月 Point 2/3 3/3 　　：次頁以降で解説する箇所 　　：活用の肝となる箇所 (詳細は後述) 2/3 ...
画面の全体構成 (2/3)　～在庫棚卸の登録～
【解説】画面の全体構成 (2/3)　～在庫棚卸の登録～ 月末/決算時の選択 Point 科目毎の棚卸高の入力 (画像は製造業向け仕様ONの場合) 棚卸の実施月 (決算時は選択できない) Point 　　：活用の肝となる箇所 (詳細は後述)Poi...
画面の全体構成 (3/3)　～棚卸仕訳の一覧～
【解説】画面の全体構成 (3/3)　～棚卸仕訳の一覧～ 棚卸処理によって作成された仕訳の一覧 コメント欄 Point Point Point 　　：活用の肝となる箇所 (詳細は後述) 　　：注意が必要な箇所 (詳細は後述) Point Point
基本的な操作手順 ① 新規に棚卸処理の登録をする ② 期末/月末の各棚卸高を入力して保存する ③ 作成された棚卸仕訳を確認する ① ② ③
活用のポイント (1/2)　～在庫棚卸の登録/在庫棚卸の一覧～ 月末＆翌月初/期末＆翌期首に各勘定毎の棚卸仕訳が計上される Point 2 棚卸仕訳の確認 月次/年次どちらの棚卸処理にも対応している Point 1 月末/決算時の選択
活用のポイント (2/2)　～在庫棚卸の一覧～ 仕訳へのコメントを他ユーザー宛に通知することができる (ex. 取引内容の確認、記帳指導、修正報告等に活用可能) Point 4 コメント欄 棚卸仕訳は元帳や仕訳帳から編集・削除することができない...
活用のポイント (まとめ) 棚卸仕訳は元帳や仕訳帳から編集・削除することができない (元帳・仕訳帳から作成元である在庫棚卸の画面に遷移する) Point 3 棚卸仕訳の編集・削除 月末と翌月初/期末と翌期首に各勘定毎の棚卸仕訳が計上される Po...
関連するヘルプページ 詳細な操作手順等については、以下ヘルプページもご参照下さい。 ● 【法人】棚卸資産の残高を登録する（在庫棚卸） ● 【個人】棚卸資産の残高を登録する（在庫棚卸）
お疲れ様でした。 次のコンテンツに 進む ホーム画面に 戻る
