1-4-1. 連続取引登録 ＜ 1-4. 仕訳入力(基礎) ＞ 現預金仕訳/掛仕訳の入力 取引 ＞ 連続取引登録 全てのプラン 用　途 メニュー 対象プラン ページ数：11枚 所要時間：約6分
目次 ● メニューの位置 ● 画面の全体構成 ● 基本的な操作手順 ● 活用のポイント ● 関連するヘルプページ
メニューの位置
画面の全体構成
【解説】画面の全体構成 記帳月と相手方科目の 切替え箇所 仕訳入力項目 Point Point Point 登録済み仕訳の 確認/削除 ショートカットキーの確認 Point 　　：活用の肝となる箇所 (詳細は後述)Point 証憑を使った記帳方...
基本的な操作手順 ① ③ ① (任意) 記帳月を選択する ⇒「発生日」に直接「月」の2ケタを入力しても登録は可能です。 ② 相手方勘定科目を選択する ⇒ 次ページに選択項目毎の挙動について記載がございます。 ③ 仕訳情報を入力する (相手科目は...
活用のポイント (1/2) (入力箇所) 口座科目で固定 売掛(未収)で固定 (入力箇所) (入力箇所) 買掛(未払)で固定 Point 1 選択すると登録済み仕が 表示され、発生日の入力も 日付2桁で済む Point 2 選択項目によって相手...
予め「取引テンプレート」を設定しておくのが最速の入力方法 (仕訳辞書や伝票辞書のイメージ。詳細は 取引テンプレートの設定) Point 4 「ショートカットキー」を利用するとさらに高速に Point 3 活用のポイント (2/2) 取引テンプレ...
選択すると登録済み仕訳が表示され、発生日の入力も日付2桁で済む Point 2 選択項目によって相手科目が固定 (出納帳や売掛/買掛帳のイメージ) Point 3 予め「取引テンプレート」を設定しておくのが最速の入力方法 (仕訳辞書や伝票辞書の...
関連するヘルプページ 詳細な操作手順等については、以下ヘルプページもご参照下さい。 ● 大量の取引を高速で登録する ● 大量のレシート類を高速で記帳する ● レシート類の原本を破棄可能にする
お疲れ様でした。 次のコンテンツに 進む ホーム画面に 戻る
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 4-1. 連続取引登録

5 views

Published on

1 4-1. 連続取引登録

Published in: Self Improvement
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

1 4-1. 連続取引登録

  1. 1. 1-4-1. 連続取引登録 ＜ 1-4. 仕訳入力(基礎) ＞ 現預金仕訳/掛仕訳の入力 取引 ＞ 連続取引登録 全てのプラン 用　途 メニュー 対象プラン ページ数：11枚 所要時間：約6分
  2. 2. 目次 ● メニューの位置 ● 画面の全体構成 ● 基本的な操作手順 ● 活用のポイント ● 関連するヘルプページ
  3. 3. メニューの位置
  4. 4. 画面の全体構成
  5. 5. 【解説】画面の全体構成 記帳月と相手方科目の 切替え箇所 仕訳入力項目 Point Point Point 登録済み仕訳の 確認/削除 ショートカットキーの確認 Point 　　：活用の肝となる箇所 (詳細は後述)Point 証憑を使った記帳方法は 連続取引登録(スキャナ活用)を参照
  6. 6. 基本的な操作手順 ① ③ ① (任意) 記帳月を選択する ⇒「発生日」に直接「月」の2ケタを入力しても登録は可能です。 ② 相手方勘定科目を選択する ⇒ 次ページに選択項目毎の挙動について記載がございます。 ③ 仕訳情報を入力する (相手科目は固定) ⇒ ショートカットを活用すればテンキー完結も可能です。 ②
  7. 7. 活用のポイント (1/2) (入力箇所) 口座科目で固定 売掛(未収)で固定 (入力箇所) (入力箇所) 買掛(未払)で固定 Point 1 選択すると登録済み仕が 表示され、発生日の入力も 日付2桁で済む Point 2 選択項目によって相手科目が固定 (出納帳や売掛/買掛帳のイメージ) 現金・預金 (カード含む) 売掛・未収 買掛・未払 (口座から選択) (口座から選択)口座振替 (口座間の資金移動) 記帳月 種類・口座
  8. 8. 予め「取引テンプレート」を設定しておくのが最速の入力方法 (仕訳辞書や伝票辞書のイメージ。詳細は 取引テンプレートの設定) Point 4 「ショートカットキー」を利用するとさらに高速に Point 3 活用のポイント (2/2) 取引テンプレート ショートカットキー
  9. 9. 選択すると登録済み仕訳が表示され、発生日の入力も日付2桁で済む Point 2 選択項目によって相手科目が固定 (出納帳や売掛/買掛帳のイメージ) Point 3 予め「取引テンプレート」を設定しておくのが最速の入力方法 (仕訳辞書や伝票辞書のイメージ。詳細は 取引テンプレートの設定) Point 4 「ショートカットキー」を利用するとさらに高速に Point 1 活用のポイント (まとめ) 記帳月 種類・口座 取引テンプレート ショートカットキー
  10. 10. 関連するヘルプページ 詳細な操作手順等については、以下ヘルプページもご参照下さい。 ● 大量の取引を高速で登録する ● 大量のレシート類を高速で記帳する ● レシート類の原本を破棄可能にする
  11. 11. お疲れ様でした。 次のコンテンツに 進む ホーム画面に 戻る

×