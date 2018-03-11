Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grado: quinto Área: Ciencia,Tecnologíay Ambiente PROGRAMACIÓN ANUAL I. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL Durante el presente año, los es...
II. ORGANIZACIÓNDE LAS UNIDADES NÚMERO Y TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD Nombre de la unidad (situación significativa) Duración (seman...
Las estrellas, fuente de energía universal. 10 sesiones Unidad V: La luz y el sonido son ondas 3 semanas/ 6 sesiones X X X...
NÚMERO Y TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD (situación significativa) DURACIÓN semanas/ sesiones CAMPOS TEMÁTICOS PRODUCTOS UnidadI: Medi...
UnidadIV: Las estrellas, fuente de energía universal. Durante millonesde años el Sol viene suministrandoenergíaa nuestro s...
UnidadVII: La fuerza electromagnética origina la energía eléctrica. En estos últimos tiempos los humanos dependemos mucho ...
UNIDAD II.El propósitode estaunidadespermitiralosestudiantesdebatirsobre que esmovimiento, indagarsobre lascaracterísticas...
UNIDAD VI. El propósitode la unidadesgenerarespaciospara que el estudiante indaguesobre lacorriente eléctricay susefectos,...
MATERIALES Y RECURSOS (libros,cuadernode trabajo, material concreto, etc. Para el docente:  Ministeriode Educación(2013)....
- Se toma al inicio del año escolar - Según los resultados, el docente reajustará su planificación - El docente identifica...
  1. 1. Grado: quinto Área: Ciencia,Tecnologíay Ambiente PROGRAMACIÓN ANUAL I. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL Durante el presente año, los estudiantes desarrollarán competencias que le permitan aplicar los conocimientos científicoscon la finalidadde dar razón de los hechos y fenómenos de la naturaleza, a partir de cuestionamientos de los mismos, resolver problemas que requieren una solución tecnológica y tomar una posiciónfrenteaaquellassituacionesque involucrenel saberyel quehacercientíficosytecnológicos.Portal razón,se hanorganizadonueveunidadesdidácticas que, a partir de situaciones significativas, abordan las competencias del área de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente, tal como sigue:  Indaga,mediante métodoscientíficos,situacionesque puedenserinvestigadasporlaciencia:el estudiante observahechosy fenómenosde lanaturaleza, realizacuestionamientossobre loobservado,examinafuentesde informaciónrelacionadosal hechoofenómenosde lanaturaleza,diseñaestrategiaspara llevaracabolaexperimentación,experimentamanipulandolasvariablesdeestudio,analizadatosdel comportamientode lasvariables,extraeconclusiones y finalmente comunica sus conclusiones, fruto de su indagación y experimentación.  Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos científicos: el estudiante establece relaciones y organiza los conceptos, principios, teorías y leyes que interpretan la estructura y funcionamiento de la naturaleza y de los productos tecnológicos,con el fin de comprender los conocimientoscientíficos y aplicarlos a diversas situaciones problemáticas planteadas con base en argumentos científicos.  Diseñay produce prototipostecnológicos pararesolverproblemasde suentorno:el estudiante planteaproblemasque requierensolucionestecnológicas y selecciona alternativas de solución usando conocimiento empírico y científico; representa con gráficos las posibles soluciones al problema, en los que establece yjustificalosprocedimientosparalaimplementación;implementayvalidaalternativasde soluciónsegúnlasespecificacionesde diseño;yevalúa y comunica la eficiencia, la confiabilidad, así como los posibles impactos del prototipo construido a fin de proponer estrategias de mitigación.  Construye una posicióncrítica sobre la cienciay la tecnologíaen sociedad:el estudiante evalúalasimplicanciaséticasen el ámbitosocial y ambiental del saber y del quehacer científico y tecnológico, y toma una posición crítica frente a situaciones sociocientíficas y hechos paradigmáticos. Los campos temáticos a desarrollar durante el año son: medicionesfísicas; movimiento; leyes de Newton; trabajo mecánico, potencia y energía; electricidad; electromagnetismo; ondas; fluidos; y física en el siglo XX.
  2. 2. II. ORGANIZACIÓNDE LAS UNIDADES NÚMERO Y TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD Nombre de la unidad (situación significativa) Duración (semanas/ sesiones) Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, situaciones que pueden ser investigadas por la ciencia. Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos científicos. Diseña y produce prototipos para resolver problemas de su entorno. Construye una posición crítica sobre la ciencia y la tecnología en la sociedad. Problematizasituaciones. Diseñaestrategiasparahaceruna indagación. Generayregistradatoseinformación. Analizadatosoinformación. Evalúaycomunica. Comprendeyaplicaconocimientos científicos. Argumentacientíficamente. Planteaproblemasquerequieren solucionestecnológicasyselecciona alternativasdesolución. Diseñaalternativasdesoluciónal problema. Implementayvalidaalternativasde solución. Evalúaycomunicalaeficiencia,la confiabilidadylosposiblesimpactos desuprototipo. Evalúalasimplicanciasdelsaberydel quehacercientíficoytecnológico. Tomaposicióncríticafrentea situacionessociocientíficas. Unidad I: Medir para mejorar. 3 semanas/ 6 sesiones X X X X X X X X X X X Unidad II: Vivimos en constante movimiento. 4 semanas/ 8 sesiones X X X X X X X X X X X Unidad III: La fuerzasiempre te acompaña. 4 semanas/ 8 sesiones X X X X X X X X X Unidad IV: 5 semanas/ X X X X X X X X X X X
  3. 3. Las estrellas, fuente de energía universal. 10 sesiones Unidad V: La luz y el sonido son ondas 3 semanas/ 6 sesiones X X X X X X X X X Unidad VI: La corriente eléctrica y sus efectos en la naturaleza. 5 semanas/ 10 sesiones X X X X X X X X X X X X X Unidad VII: La fuerza electromagnética origina la energía eléctrica. 4 semanas/ 8 sesiones X X X X X X X X X X X UnidadVIII: Los fluidos transmiten presiones. 2 semanas/ 4 sesiones X X X X X X X X X X X UnidadIX: En un mundo esféricoes relativoel inicioy el fin. 2 semanas/ 4 sesiones X X X X Total de veces que se trabajará cada capacidad 32 semanas/ 64 sesiones 8 8 8 8 8 9 9 5 5 5 5 5 5
  4. 4. NÚMERO Y TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD (situación significativa) DURACIÓN semanas/ sesiones CAMPOS TEMÁTICOS PRODUCTOS UnidadI: Medir para mejorar. Mi edad, peso,tamaño,cantidad de agua y aire que consumo a diario,tienen alguna relaciónentre ellos.¿Cuál es? ¿Son magnitudes físicas?Asimismo,la demora o espera para que los automóviles realicen un recorrido, el tamaño de las estrellas o microbios, la inercia, la iluminación, la cantidad de productos elaborados en una fábrica por cada minuto, ¿se pueden medir?, ¿para que serviría medirlos? ¿qué es medir y para qué sería útil medir? 3 semanas 6 sesiones  Mediciones  Teoría de errores.  Análisis dimensional  Análisis vectorial. - Informe de indagación. -Cuadroexplicitode lasmagnitudesfísicas fundamentales. -Prototipotecnológico para medirel tiempo. UnidadII: Vivimos en constante movimiento. En la vida,engeneral observamoscambiosytransformacionesconstantes,es decir existe movimiento. En general vemos cambios, variaciones y el cambio más simple que presentan loscuerpos es el cambio de posición y esto ocurre en el espacioy con el tiempo,¿Qué es el movimiento?, ¿cómose muevenlos cuerpos? ¿El movimiento es una propiedad de la materia? 4 semanas 8 sesiones  Movimiento Rectilíneo Uniforme.  MovimientoRectilíneo uniformementevariado.  MovimientoVertical de CaídaLibre. -Informe de indagación. - Explicaciónsobre el movimientode los satélites. - Prototipo tecnológico -Debate sobre la teoría geocéntricayla teoría heliocéntrica. UnidadIII: La fuerzasiempre te acompaña. Todos los cuerpos interactúan entre sí, de diferentes formas, existen leyes que rigen las interacciones y condiciones para que se mantengan en un estado. De todas las interacciones ¿cuál es la más frecuente en la vida cotidiana? 4 semanas 8 sesiones  Leyes de Newton  Equilibrio de traslación.  Equilibrio de rotación. -Informe de indagación. -Cuadroresumende lasfuerzasenla naturalezaylas fuerzasmásusuales. -Debate sobre la inmposibilidadde no contar con la fuerza.
  5. 5. UnidadIV: Las estrellas, fuente de energía universal. Durante millonesde años el Sol viene suministrandoenergíaa nuestro sistemasolar, la energíanuclear se transforma en energíaradiante que a su vezdesencadenaen otros tiposde energía,como la energíaeólica, mareomotriz,undimotriz,geotérmica,hidráulica. ¿Qué sucederá cuando el Sol se consuma totalmente? 5 semanas 10 sesiones  Trabajo mecánico.  Potencia mecánica.  Energía, transformacióny conservación. -Informe de indagación. -Prototipotecnológico relacionado con la energía mecánica. UnidadV La luz y el sonido son ondas. Las radiaciones de las estrellas como el Sol, son ondas electromagnéticas, mientrasque el sonidoes una onda mecánica, sin embargotienenmucho en común, presentan propiedades similares. ¿Qué se necesita para producir una onda mecánica? 3 semanas 6 sesiones  Tipos de ondas.  Fenómenos ondulatorios: reflexión, refracción y difracción. -Informe de indagación. -Debate sobre las radiacionessolaresy sus beneficiosy efectosenel organismohumano. UnidadVI: La corriente eléctrica y sus efectos en la naturaleza. Los cuerposen general se puedenelectrizar,es decir puedenperder o ganar electrones, comportarse como aisladores o conductores. En la transmisión de energía eléctrica se presenta un problema que con frecuencia se ha intentado minimizar, estas son las pérdidas por calor. ¿Cómo transmitir la energía eléctrica sin mayores pérdidas? 5 sesiones 10 sesiones  Electricidad: leyes de Coulomb, campo y potencial eléctrico.  Electrodinámica: corriente y resistencia eléctrica, circuitos eléctricos.  Fuentes de energía eléctrica. -Informe de indagación. - Prototipo tecnológico relacionadoconlas fuentesde energía renovables. -Debate sobre la generación de energía eléctrica en centrales termo eléctricas y la contaminación ambiental
  6. 6. UnidadVII: La fuerza electromagnética origina la energía eléctrica. En estos últimos tiempos los humanos dependemos mucho de la energía eléctrica, en un proceso de industrialización, automatización, domotización e informatización,usamos la energíaeléctrica con mayor frecuencia, ¿cómo producir mayor cantidad de energía eléctrica? ¿Existe otrotipode energía,que noseaeléctrica,que se puede transmitircon facilidad, para ser usada en todas partes. 4 semanas 8 sesiones  Fuerza y campo magnético.  Inducción electromagnetica.  Generadores eléctricos. -Informe de indagación. - Prototipo tecnológicode generadoreléctrico. UnidadVIII: Los fluidos transmiten presiones Contamos en la Tierra con una gran proporción de agua y que no lo usamos más que para trasladarnos y cosechar lo que ella nos brinda, también tenemos una inmensa masa de aire, ambos son fluidos. ¿Cómo se comunican los peces?, ¿cómo usamos las propiedades de los fluidos para beneficio de la humanidad? 2 semanas 4 sesiones  Estática de fluidos  Principio de Pascal.  Principio de Arquímedes. - Informe de indagación. - Prototipo tecnológicode bomba hidraulica. UnidadIX En un mundoesféricoesrelativo el inicioy el fin. Cuando la luz incide sobre una superficie metálica,esposible que arranque electronesa esta superficie,entonceslaluz fue absorbida dando origena otra radiación. ¿Cómo funcionanlos panelessolares? 2 semanas 4 sesiones  Teoría de la relatividad especial de Einstein.  Física cuántica.  Física nuclear -Debate sobre el uso de la energía nuclearenlasarmas. Vínculocon otras áreas UNIDAD I. Tiene como propósitodesarrollarhabilidadesde medicióne interrelaciónentre diferentesmagnitudesfísicasfundamentalesy derivadasgenerando ampliarsu competenciacientífica y tecnológicacon el uso de instrumentosde medición,permitiendolaexplicaciónde unamediciónindirectaque conllevaa erroressistemáticos.Estosaprendizajespermitenlainterrelaciónyarticulacióncon el área curricular de Matemática al realizaroperacionessobre lateoría de errores, articular con el área curricular de Comunicación con la competencia de Producción de textos escritos: escribe variados tipos de textos sobre temas especializadosdesarrollandológicamente susideas;planteasupuntode vistaconsiderandodiferentesperspectivasyevalúasi sutextose adecúaa la situación comunicativa, al elaborar sus informes de indagación y explicación.
  7. 7. UNIDAD II.El propósitode estaunidadespermitiralosestudiantesdebatirsobre que esmovimiento, indagarsobre lascaracterísticasdelmovimientoyexplicar cómo se mueven los cuerpos para generar prototipos tecnológicos que demuestren el efecto de la gravedad en la caída de los cuerpos. Estos espacios de aprendizaje y momentos de desarrollode las competencias permiten articular con las áreas curriculares de Ciudadanía, cuando respetan y valoran la postura sobre que es el movimiento, Comunicación, con la competencia de Expresión de textos orales: produce diversos tipos de textos orales a partir de sus conocimientosprevios;organizasusideas entornoa un temae intercambiaconsus pares,planteasupunto de vistay evalúalasideasde los otros, al describir textual yoralmentesusjustificacionessobrelascaracterísticasdel movimiento,Matemáticaal hacercálculosparadeterminarlarapidez,velocidadyaceleración de los cuerpos. UNIDAD III. En esta unidad se tiene el propósito que el estudiante comprenda y explique cómo se origina la fuerza, que leyes rigen en la manifestación de la fuerza,qué condicionesdebencumplirlasfuerzaspara producirel equilibriotraslacionalyrotacional de loscuerpos,generandoespaciosparalaexplicaciónoral y textual, articulándose con el área curricular de Comunicación, con la competencia de Expresión de textos orales: produce diversos tipos de textos orales a partirde susconocimientosprevios;organizasusideasentornoauntemae intercambiaconsuspares,planteasupuntode vistayevalúalasideasde losotros, cuando expresa definiciones precisa provenientes de cálculos al momento de explicitar las leyes, articulándose con el área curricular de Matemáticas, con la competencia de Actúa y piensa matemáticamente en situaciones que requieren gestionar datos. UNIDAD IV. El estudiante enestaunidaddebe lograrindagarsobre el Sol,laenergíanuclear,laenergíaradiante proveniente del Sol que desencadenaentodas lasotrasformasde energíaque se presentanenlaTierra,desarrollandolacompetenciade explicarlosprocesosde transformaciónde laenergía,enestecontexto se articulacon el área curricular de Comunicaciónparala producciónde textos,expresiónoral,identificaciónde ideasytemas.Tambiénse generaespaciosde aprendizaje de la capacidad de construir prototipos donde la interrelación con el área de Matemática es fundamental en la aplicación de la teoría de las probabilidadesyestadísticas. Asímismose articulacon el área de Ciudadaníacon la competenciade Conviverespetándose así mismoya losdemás,cuandoal implementar el prototipo se tiene en cuenta la interculturalidad. UNIDAD V. Tiene como propósito que los estudiantes desarrollen sus capacidades de explicar los fenómenos ondulatorios como la reflexión, refracción, interferenciaarticulándose conel área curricularde Comunicacióndesarrollandolasestrategiasde producciónde textos.Enla unidadse generanmomentosy espaciosdonde el estudiantedesarrollasuscapacidadesargumentativasparadebatirsobre losdañosyperjuicios que se generael estarexpuestosalasfuentes de energía radiante, articulando sus aprendizajes con el área curricular de Ciudadanía al argumentar y respetar los puntos de vista de sus compañeros, con la competenciade Convive respetándose así mismoy a los demás.Tambiénse articulacon el área curricular de Matemáticacuandoindaga y calculalos posibles valoresde la energía y su interrelaciónconotras magnitudes,conla competenciade Actúay piensamatemáticamente ensituacionesque requierengestionar datos.
  8. 8. UNIDAD VI. El propósitode la unidadesgenerarespaciospara que el estudiante indaguesobre lacorriente eléctricay susefectos,uno de ellosel calorque se desprende enlosconductoresporlapropiedadde resistenciaeléctricaque tiene todoconductor.Estosespaciospermitenarticularlosaprendizajesconlasáreas curriculares de; Comunicación, al desarrollar estrategias comunicativas; Matemáticas, cuando determinan las leyes y principios para transformarlos en expresiones matemáticas; Ciudadanía, cuando producen prototipos tecnológicos tomando en cuenta la interculturalidad de los pueblos y el desarrollo de la competencia: Convive respetándose a sí mismo y a los demás. UNIDAD VII. Se busca movilizarlascompetenciascientíficastecnológicasenlosestudiantesenlaindagaciónde cómo se produce el campo magnéticoa partir de la corriente eléctrica,lacompetenciade explicarlosprocesosde generaciónde corriente eléctrica,vinculándoseconel áreacurricularde Comunicaciónenel procesode desarrollarestrategias de comunicacióny argumentación,conlacompetenciadeProducciónde textosescritos:escribe variadostiposde textossobre temas especializados desarrollando lógicamente sus ideas; plantea su punto de vista considerando diferentes perspectivas y evalúa si su texto se adecúa a la situacióncomunicativa. Asímismoenlaindagaciónse determinarálasdimensionesycantidadesde materialesparagenerarenergíaeléctrica,vinculándose con el área curricular de Matemáticas en la definición precisa de las magnitudes que intervienen para obtener una fórmula o expresión matemática. UNIDADVIII.El propósitode launidadesgenerarespaciosparaque elestudiantedesarrolle suscapacidadescientíficotecnológicasmovilizandolascompetencias de indagación que permite verificar las leyes de Pascal y Arquímedes, articulándose con el área curricular de Matemáticas al interrelacionar las variables dependientes, independientes e intervinientes para la verificaciónde la fórmula o ley con la competencia de Actúa y piensa matemáticamente en situaciones que requieren gestionar datos. También se vincula con el área curricular de Comunicación cuando el estudiante prepara su informe donde comunicará y argumentaráel porqué esverificable las leyes,conlacompetenciade Producciónde textosescritos:escribevariadostiposde textossobretemasespecializados desarrollandológicamente susideas;planteasupuntode vistaconsiderandodiferentesperspectivasyevalúasi sutextose adecúaa lasituacióncomunicativa. UNIDAD IX. En estaunidadse movilizaralascompetenciasde Explicael mundofísico, basado enconocimientoscientíficosyla competenci ade Construye una posicióncrítica sobre la cienciayla tecnologíaen lasociedad,obteniendodosproductosimportantes,laexplicaciónyel debate,ambasse articulancon el área curricular de Comunicación, con la competencia de Producción de textos escritos: escribe variados tipos de textos sobre temas especializados desarrollando lógicamente susideas;planteasupuntode vistaconsiderandodiferentesperspectivasyevalúasi sutextose adecúaalasituacióncomunicativa,cuandoaborda la producciónde energíanuclearpara usosno benéficosde lahumanidadpone encuestionamientola contribuciónde lacienciaytecnologíaen sociedad,esta competencia de construye una posición crítica se relaciona con el área curricular de Ciudadanía. Producto anual importante (noes obligatorio) Construcciónde ungeneradorde energíaeléctrica conloselementosque existenenlaregión.
  9. 9. MATERIALES Y RECURSOS (libros,cuadernode trabajo, material concreto, etc. Para el docente:  Ministeriode Educación(2013). Usala ciencia y la tecnologíaparamejorarla calidadde vida.Rutas del Aprendizaje.CienciayTecnología.Fascículo general4. Lima. Ministeriode Educación.  Ministerio de Educación (2015). ¿Qué y cómo aprenden nuestros estudiantes? Rutas del Aprendizaje. VII ciclo. Área Curricular de Ciencia,Tecnología y Ambiente. Lima. Ministerio de Educación.  Santillana S.A. (2015). Ciencia Tecnología y Ambiente 5°. Manual para el docente. Lima, Perú: Santillana S.A.  Santillana S.A. (2012). Ciencia Tecnología y Ambiente 5°. Manual para el docente. Lima, Perú: Santillana S.A.  LEXUS, editor(2013). La Bibliade lascienciasnaturales.Lima:LexusS.A.  LEXUS, editor.(2013). La Bibliade la Físicay la Química.Cataluña,España: LexusS.A.  Hewitt,Paul G.(2013). Física conceptual.Lima.Editorial Pearson.  Hart-Davis,Adam(2013). Ciencia,laGuía Visual Definitiva.HongKong,editorial DK.  Ministerio de Educación. Nexus, Ciencias para el mundo contemporáneo. Pearson Alhambra. Para el estudiante:  Santillana S.A. (2015). Ciencia Tecnología y Ambiente 5°. Texto escolar. Lima-Perú: Santillana S.A.  Santillana S.A. (2012). Ciencia Tecnología y Ambiente 5°. Manual para el docente. Lima, Perú: Santillana S.A.  Lexus. (Ed). (2013). La biblia de las ciencias naturales. Lima, Perú: Lexus S.A.  LEXUS, editor.(2013). La Bibliade la Físicay la Química.Cataluña,España: LexusS.A.  Grupo Océano.EnciclopediaDidácticade CienciasNaturales.Barcelona,España:MMXIIIEditorial Océano.  Ministerio de Educación. Módulo de biblioteca. Física conceptual. Pearson Addison Wesley.  Ministerio de Educación. Módulo de biblioteca. Ciencia. Dorling Kindersley.  Direcciones electrónicas: simulaciones y videos.  Recursos educativos del Área de CTA de 5to grado de Educación Secundaria de Perú Educa  Materiales de laboratorio. ORIENTACIONESPARA LA EVALUACIÓN 1. En cada unidad se evaluará las competencias del área de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente planificada en el presente Programa Anual. 2. Durante el desarrollo de las unidades y sesiones se realizará los siguientes tipos de evaluación: A. Evaluación diagnóstica
  10. 10. - Se toma al inicio del año escolar - Según los resultados, el docente reajustará su planificación - El docente identificará a aquellos estudiantes que requieren reforzamiento o nivelación B. Evaluación formativa - Es permanente y permite al docente tomar decisiones sobre sus procesos de enseñanza - Permite al estudiante autorregular sus procesos de aprendizaje. - Se debe incorporar estrategias de evaluación congruentes con las características y necesidades individuales y colectivas del grupo. - Algunas técnicas e instrumentos de evaluación que se podrían usar en este proceso en el área de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente son:  La observación sistemática con guías de observación y registro anecdotario.  La observación de desempeño de los estudiantes a través de organizadores gráficos y preguntas sobre el procedimiento.  Autoevaluación y coevaluación para potenciar las habilidades sociales como el trabajo en equipo, participación activa, etc. C. Evaluación sumativa - Permitirá identificar los logros de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. - Se da al finalizar un periodo de tiempo (unidad, bimestre, anual) - Permite comunicar a los padres de familia sobre los progresos y dificultades de los estudiantes. - Algunas técnicas e instrumentos de evaluación que se podrían usar son:  Análisis de desempeño a través de la rúbrica, el portafolio y la lista de cotejo. La técnicadel interrogatoriocomoel debate,laelaboraciónde ensayos,etc.

