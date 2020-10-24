[PDF EBOOK EPUB] Nancy Drew: #1-6 [Starter Set] download

Nancy Drew is a fictional 18-year-old amateur sleuth, living in the town of River Heights with her father, attorney Carson Drew, and their housekeeper, Hannah Gruen. Nancy spends her time solving mysteries, some of which she stumbles upon and some of which begin as cases of her father's. Nancy is often assisted in solving mysteries by her two closest friends, Bess Marvin and George Fayne, and also occasionally by her boyfriend, Ned Nickerson. Ned is a college student at Emerson College.

