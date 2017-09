Harley Street Counselling is specializing in short and long-term counselling and psychotherapy. Our therapy room is located in Harley Street, London, one of the most well-known, sought after areas for medical and holistic care in the World. In addition, we have office space on Cannon Street in London. Both sites offer convenient access via public transportation.

Visit us at - http://plus.google.com/103694423772783387673?hl=en