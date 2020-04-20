Innovacion en modelos de negocios

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODELO DE NEGOCIOS
UN PLAN DE NEGOCIOS ES… Es una declaración formal de un conjunto de objetivos, de una idea o de una iniciativa empresarial...
Plan de Negocio… éste solo describe como debe ser ejecutado aquel.
Las principales causas del fracaso en el emprendimiento son: 52% Modelo de Negocio 29% Motivos Financieros 19% Otros
¿Por qué el Modelo de Negocio?
Su Modelo de Negocios es Mejor El IPOD Es un hermoso producto pero LAS MÁQUINAS DE CAFÉ NESTLÉ Son bellas, pero Su Modelo ...
El Modelo de Negocio es... La manera que tenemos para ganar dinero. En otras palabras…
….Quién (cliente) paga? ….Por qué (oferta) paga? …Dónde (canal) recibe la oferta por la que paga? …Cómo (forma) paga? …Cuá...
Una reflexión previa…
La creatividad es pensar en nuevas cosas… Innovación es hacer nuevas cosas…
¿Por que el pensamiento de diseño puede ayudarnos a innovar?
◇COLABORATIVA Con personas diferentes y complementarias. ◇ABDUCTIVA Nuevas opciones, nuevas soluciones y nuevos problemas....
No vendas lo que puedes construir. Construye lo que puedas vender. La Filosofía
Modelos de Negocio que Funcionan Idea Empresarial Oportunidad Modelo de Negocio Plan Estrátegico
Descripción corta y especifica de lo que será un modelo de negocios. Es encontrar un enfoque diferente o un concepto que t...
Las 3-R de su Negocio: Re-diseñarRe-pensar Re-emprender
Describe las bases sobre las que una empresa Crea, Proporciona y Capta Valor…
La lógica que sigue una empresa para obtener ganacias… En otras, palabras, un Modelo de Negocios se define como:
Un Modelo de Negocios se entiende a través de 9 componentes, los cuales están totalmente integrados:
SEGMENTO DE MERCADO Los cientes son el centro de cualquier modelo de negocio…
Ninguna empresa puede sobrevivir mucho tiempo sin clientes que paguen por sus bienes y/o servicios .
Un Modelo de Negocios puede definir uno o varios segmentos de mercado. ◇ Mercado de Masa ◇ Nicho de Mercado ◇ Mercado Segm...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Para quién creamos valor? ◇ ¿Cuáles son nuestros clientes más importantes?
MERCADO DE MASAS Los modelos de negocio que se centran en el público general no distinguen segmentos de mercado. Tanto las...
NICHOS DE MERCADO Los modelos de negocio orientados a nichos de mercado atienden a segmentos específicos y especializados....
MERCADO SEGMENTADO Algunos modelos de negocio distinguen varios segmentos de mercado con necesidades problemas ligeramente...
MERCADO DIVERSIFICADO Una empresa que tenga un modelo de negocio diversificado atiende a dos segmentos de mercado y que no...
PLATAFORMAS MULTILATERALES (O MERCADOS MULTILATERALES) Algunas empresas se dirigen a dos o más segmentos de mercado indepe...
PROPUESTA DE VALOR
Su finalidad es solucionar un problema o satisfacer una necesidad del cliente. La propuesta de valor es el factor que hace...
La propuesta de valor son: Un conjunto de productos o servicios que satisfacen los requisitos de un segmento de mercado. E...
◇ Novedad ◇ Mejor rendimiento ◇ Personalización ◇ El trabajo hecho ◇ Diseño ◇ Status /Marca ◇ Precio ◇ Reducción de Costos...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué valor proporcionamos a nuestros clientes? ◇ Qué problema de nuestros clientes ayudamos a resolver?...
CANALES
Los canales de comunicación, distribución y venta establecen el contacto entre la empresa y los clientes. Son puntos de co...
Los canales sirven para dar a conocer nuestra propuesta, ayudar a nuestros clientes a evaluar la posibilitar su compra, pr...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué canales prefieren nuestros clientes? ◇ ¿Cómo establecemos el contacto con ellos? ◇ ¿Cómo se conjug...
RELACIONES CON CLIENTES
Las empresas deben definir el tipo de relación que desean establecer con cada segmento. La relación puede ser personal o a...
La relación con el cliente puede estar basada en los fundamentos siguientes: o Captación o Fidelización de clientes y o La...
CATEGORÍAS DE LAS RELACIONES: ◇ Asistencia personal ◇ Asistencia personal exclusiva ◇ Autoservicio ◇ Servicios automáticos...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué tipo de relación esperan nuestros diferentes segmentos de marcados? ◇ ¿Qué tipo de relación hemos ...
FUENTE DE INGRESOS
La empresa debe preguntarse ¿Por qué valor están dispuestos a pagar cada segmento de mercado.
La empresa podrá crear una o varias fuentes de ingresos en cada segmento, cada fuente puede tener un mecanismo de fijación...
FUENTES DE INGRESOS: ◇ Venta de Activos ◇ Cuotas por Uso ◇ Cuota de Suscripción ◇ Préstamo / Alquiler / Leasing ◇ Concesió...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Por qué valor están dispuestos a pagar nuestros clientes? ◇ ¿Por qué pagan nuestros clientes? ◇ ¿Cómo ...
RECURSOS CLAVE
Todos los modelos de negocio requieren de recursos que permiten a las empresas crear y ofrecer una propuesta de valor, lle...
Los recursos clave pueden ser: humanos, físicos, intelectuales y económicos, los cuales pueden tenerlos en propiedad, alqu...
TIPO DE RECURSOS: ◇ Físicos ◇ Intelectuales ◇ Humanos ◇ Económicos
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué recursos clave requieren nuestra propuesta de valor, canales, relaciones y fuentes de ingresos?
ACTIVIDADES CLAVE
Todos los modelos de negocio requieren una serie de actividades, que constituyen las acciones más importantes que debe emp...
Son necesarias para crear y ofrecer una propuesta de valor, llegar a los mercados, establecer relaciones y percibir ingres...
LAS ACTIVIDADES CLAVE SE DIVIDEN EN LAS SIGUIENTES CATEGORÍAS: ◇ Comercial ◇ Producción ◇ Logística ◇ Tecnología ◇ Platafo...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué actividades clave requieren nuestra propuesta de valor, canales, relaciones y fuentes de ingresos?
ASOCIACIONES CLAVE
Las empresas crean alianzas para optimizar sus modelos de negocio, reducir riesgos o adquirir recursos.
Las asociaciones clave son la red de alianzas que contribuyen a la efectividad (eficiencia + eficacia) del modelo de negoc...
4 TIPOS DE ALIANZAS ESTRATÉGICAS: ◇ Entre empresas no competidoras ◇ Entre empresas competidoras ◇ Joint Venture ◇ Relacio...
RAZONES PARA HACER ALIANZAS ESTRATÉGICAS: ◇ Economías de escala ◇ Optimización ◇ Reducción de riesgos ◇ Compra de determin...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Quiénes son nuestros socios clave? ◇ ¿Quiénes son nuestros proveedores clave? ◇ ¿Qué recursos clave ad...
ESTRUCTURA DE COSTOS
Se describen los costos en los que incurre al trabajar con un modelo de negocios. Estos costos son fáciles de calcular una...
ESTRUCTURAS DE COSTO: ◇ Según Costos ◇ Según Valor SISTEMAS DE COSTEO: ◇ Absorbente ◇ Costeo Directo ◇ Costos basados en A...
PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Cuáles son los costos más importantes inherentes a nuestro modelo de negocio? ◇ ¿Cuáles son los recurs...
  1. 1. MODELO DE NEGOCIOS
  2. 2. UN PLAN DE NEGOCIOS ES… Es una declaración formal de un conjunto de objetivos, de una idea o de una iniciativa empresarial, que se constituye como una fase de proyección y evaluación. Se emplea internamente por la administración para la planificación de la empresa y complementariamente, es útil para convencer a terceros, tales como bancos o posibles inversores para que aporten financiación al negocio.
  3. 3. Plan de Negocio… éste solo describe como debe ser ejecutado aquel.
  4. 4. Las principales causas del fracaso en el emprendimiento son: 52% Modelo de Negocio 29% Motivos Financieros 19% Otros
  5. 5. ¿Por qué el Modelo de Negocio?
  6. 6. Su Modelo de Negocios es Mejor El IPOD Es un hermoso producto pero LAS MÁQUINAS DE CAFÉ NESTLÉ Son bellas, pero Su Modelo de Negocios es Mejor
  7. 7. El Modelo de Negocio es... La manera que tenemos para ganar dinero. En otras palabras…
  8. 8. ….Quién (cliente) paga? ….Por qué (oferta) paga? …Dónde (canal) recibe la oferta por la que paga? …Cómo (forma) paga? …Cuánto (dinero) paga?
  9. 9. Una reflexión previa…
  10. 10. La creatividad es pensar en nuevas cosas… Innovación es hacer nuevas cosas…
  11. 11. ¿Por que el pensamiento de diseño puede ayudarnos a innovar?
  12. 12. ◇COLABORATIVA Con personas diferentes y complementarias. ◇ABDUCTIVA Nuevas opciones, nuevas soluciones y nuevos problemas. ◇EXPERIMENTAL Construyendo prototipos, planteando hipotesis, poniendolas a prueba y a la iteración de esta actividad para encontrar lo que funciona y lo que no funciona para gestionar el riesgo. EL PENSAMIENTO DE DISEÑO ES UNA FORMA DE PENSAR. ◇PERSONAL Teniendo en cuenta el contexto particular de cada problema y las personas involucradas. ◇INTEGRATIVA Percibiendo todo un sistema y sus vínculos. ◇INTERPRETATIVA La elaboración de la forma de encuadrar el problema y juzgar las posibles soluciones.
  13. 13. No vendas lo que puedes construir. Construye lo que puedas vender. La Filosofía
  14. 14. Modelos de Negocio que Funcionan Idea Empresarial Oportunidad Modelo de Negocio Plan Estrátegico
  15. 15. Descripción corta y especifica de lo que será un modelo de negocios. Es encontrar un enfoque diferente o un concepto que todavía no haya sido explotado en el mercado. Las fuentes de las ideas de negocio son muy diversas y variadas, pero todas persiguen un objetivo común: Encontrar el producto o servicio que hará que los clientes quieran comprarlo.
  16. 16. Las 3-R de su Negocio: Re-diseñarRe-pensar Re-emprender
  17. 17. Describe las bases sobre las que una empresa Crea, Proporciona y Capta Valor…
  18. 18. La lógica que sigue una empresa para obtener ganacias… En otras, palabras, un Modelo de Negocios se define como:
  19. 19. Un Modelo de Negocios se entiende a través de 9 componentes, los cuales están totalmente integrados:
  20. 20. SEGMENTO DE MERCADO Los cientes son el centro de cualquier modelo de negocio…
  21. 21. Ninguna empresa puede sobrevivir mucho tiempo sin clientes que paguen por sus bienes y/o servicios .
  22. 22. Un Modelo de Negocios puede definir uno o varios segmentos de mercado. ◇ Mercado de Masa ◇ Nicho de Mercado ◇ Mercado Segmentado ◇ Mercado Diversificado ◇ Mercados Multilaterales
  23. 23. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Para quién creamos valor? ◇ ¿Cuáles son nuestros clientes más importantes?
  24. 24. MERCADO DE MASAS Los modelos de negocio que se centran en el público general no distinguen segmentos de mercado. Tanto las propuestas de valor como los canales de distribución y las relaciones con los clientes se centran en un gran grupo de clientes que tienen necesidades y problemas similares.
  25. 25. NICHOS DE MERCADO Los modelos de negocio orientados a nichos de mercado atienden a segmentos específicos y especializados. Las propuestas de valor, los canales de distribución y las relaciones con los clientes se adaptan a los requisitos específicos de una fracción delmercado.
  26. 26. MERCADO SEGMENTADO Algunos modelos de negocio distinguen varios segmentos de mercado con necesidades problemas ligeramente diferentes.
  27. 27. MERCADO DIVERSIFICADO Una empresa que tenga un modelo de negocio diversificado atiende a dos segmentos de mercado y que no están relacionados y que presentan necesidades y problemas muy diferentes.
  28. 28. PLATAFORMAS MULTILATERALES (O MERCADOS MULTILATERALES) Algunas empresas se dirigen a dos o más segmentos de mercado independientes. Ambas partes son necesarias para que el modelo de negocio funcione.
  29. 29. PROPUESTA DE VALOR
  30. 30. Su finalidad es solucionar un problema o satisfacer una necesidad del cliente. La propuesta de valor es el factor que hace que un cliente se decante por una u otra empresa…
  31. 31. La propuesta de valor son: Un conjunto de productos o servicios que satisfacen los requisitos de un segmento de mercado. Es una serie de ventajas que se ofrece a los clientes:
  32. 32. ◇ Novedad ◇ Mejor rendimiento ◇ Personalización ◇ El trabajo hecho ◇ Diseño ◇ Status /Marca ◇ Precio ◇ Reducción de Costos ◇ Reducción de Riesgos ◇ Acceso ◇ Comodidad
  33. 33. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué valor proporcionamos a nuestros clientes? ◇ Qué problema de nuestros clientes ayudamos a resolver? ◇ ¿Qué necesidad de nuestros clientes satisfacemos? ◇ ¿Qué propuesta ofrecemos a cada segmento de mercado?
  34. 34. CANALES
  35. 35. Los canales de comunicación, distribución y venta establecen el contacto entre la empresa y los clientes. Son puntos de contacto que desempeñan un papel primordial en su experiencia.
  36. 36. Los canales sirven para dar a conocer nuestra propuesta, ayudar a nuestros clientes a evaluar la posibilitar su compra, proporcionar valor a los clientes y garantizar su satisfacción.
  37. 37. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué canales prefieren nuestros clientes? ◇ ¿Cómo establecemos el contacto con ellos? ◇ ¿Cómo se conjugan nuestros canales? ◇ ¿Cuáles son los canales con mejor resultado, rentables y/o preferidos por nuestros clientes?
  38. 38. RELACIONES CON CLIENTES
  39. 39. Las empresas deben definir el tipo de relación que desean establecer con cada segmento. La relación puede ser personal o automatizada.
  40. 40. La relación con el cliente puede estar basada en los fundamentos siguientes: o Captación o Fidelización de clientes y o La estimulación de las ventas
  41. 41. CATEGORÍAS DE LAS RELACIONES: ◇ Asistencia personal ◇ Asistencia personal exclusiva ◇ Autoservicio ◇ Servicios automáticos ◇ Comunidades ◇ Creación colectiva
  42. 42. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué tipo de relación esperan nuestros diferentes segmentos de marcados? ◇ ¿Qué tipo de relación hemos establecidos con ellos? ◇ ¿Cómo integramos a nuestros clientes al Modelo de negocio?
  43. 43. FUENTE DE INGRESOS
  44. 44. La empresa debe preguntarse ¿Por qué valor están dispuestos a pagar cada segmento de mercado.
  45. 45. La empresa podrá crear una o varias fuentes de ingresos en cada segmento, cada fuente puede tener un mecanismo de fijación de precios diferentes.
  46. 46. FUENTES DE INGRESOS: ◇ Venta de Activos ◇ Cuotas por Uso ◇ Cuota de Suscripción ◇ Préstamo / Alquiler / Leasing ◇ Concesión de Licencias ◇ Gastos de Corretaje ◇ Publicidad
  47. 47. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Por qué valor están dispuestos a pagar nuestros clientes? ◇ ¿Por qué pagan nuestros clientes? ◇ ¿Cómo les gusta pagar? ◇ ¿Utilizamos todas las fuentes de ingresos?
  48. 48. RECURSOS CLAVE
  49. 49. Todos los modelos de negocio requieren de recursos que permiten a las empresas crear y ofrecer una propuesta de valor, llegar a los mercados, establecer relaciones y percibir ingresos.
  50. 50. Los recursos clave pueden ser: humanos, físicos, intelectuales y económicos, los cuales pueden tenerlos en propiedad, alquilarlos y obtenerlos de sus socios clave.
  51. 51. TIPO DE RECURSOS: ◇ Físicos ◇ Intelectuales ◇ Humanos ◇ Económicos
  52. 52. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué recursos clave requieren nuestra propuesta de valor, canales, relaciones y fuentes de ingresos?
  53. 53. ACTIVIDADES CLAVE
  54. 54. Todos los modelos de negocio requieren una serie de actividades, que constituyen las acciones más importantes que debe emprender la empresa para tener éxito.
  55. 55. Son necesarias para crear y ofrecer una propuesta de valor, llegar a los mercados, establecer relaciones y percibir ingresos.
  56. 56. LAS ACTIVIDADES CLAVE SE DIVIDEN EN LAS SIGUIENTES CATEGORÍAS: ◇ Comercial ◇ Producción ◇ Logística ◇ Tecnología ◇ Plataforma/Red
  57. 57. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Qué actividades clave requieren nuestra propuesta de valor, canales, relaciones y fuentes de ingresos?
  58. 58. ASOCIACIONES CLAVE
  59. 59. Las empresas crean alianzas para optimizar sus modelos de negocio, reducir riesgos o adquirir recursos.
  60. 60. Las asociaciones clave son la red de alianzas que contribuyen a la efectividad (eficiencia + eficacia) del modelo de negocio.
  61. 61. 4 TIPOS DE ALIANZAS ESTRATÉGICAS: ◇ Entre empresas no competidoras ◇ Entre empresas competidoras ◇ Joint Venture ◇ Relaciones cliente-proveedor
  62. 62. RAZONES PARA HACER ALIANZAS ESTRATÉGICAS: ◇ Economías de escala ◇ Optimización ◇ Reducción de riesgos ◇ Compra de determinados recursos ◇ Contratación de determinadas actividades
  63. 63. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Quiénes son nuestros socios clave? ◇ ¿Quiénes son nuestros proveedores clave? ◇ ¿Qué recursos clave adquirimos con nuestros socios? ◇ ¿Qué actividades clave realizan nuestros Socios?
  64. 64. ESTRUCTURA DE COSTOS
  65. 65. Se describen los costos en los que incurre al trabajar con un modelo de negocios. Estos costos son fáciles de calcular una vez que se han definido los recursos, las actividades y alianzas claves.
  66. 66. ESTRUCTURAS DE COSTO: ◇ Según Costos ◇ Según Valor SISTEMAS DE COSTEO: ◇ Absorbente ◇ Costeo Directo ◇ Costos basados en Actividades
  67. 67. PREGUNTAS CLAVE: ◇ ¿Cuáles son los costos más importantes inherentes a nuestro modelo de negocio? ◇ ¿Cuáles son los recursos clave más caros? ◇ ¿Cuáles son las actividades clave más caros? ◇ Quiénes son nuestros socios clave? ◇ ¿Quiénes son nuestros proveedores clave? ◇ ¿Qué recursos clave adquirimos con nuestros socios? ◇ ¿Qué actividades clave realizan nuestros Socios?

