When we pray, we will see that everyone seems to have a different object of prayer. Some people pray to God the Father, and some people pray to Jesus Christ. It seems that they are all gods, and it seems to be the same as whoever prays.
Now we will study whether there is any difference between them from the scriptures of the Bible. We will see the roles of each other from the three-in-one God and their mutual connection. In this way, when you pray, you will not pray to the wrong object