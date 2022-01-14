Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14

to whom to pray, The division of labor of the Trinity, Jesus taught the disciples to pray, Pray to Jesus because everything comes from God, the Father God the Son is the Mediator, the Executor, the Holy Spirit of Truth

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 36 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

When we pray, we will see that everyone seems to have a different object of prayer. Some people pray to God the Father, and some people pray to Jesus Christ. It seems that they are all gods, and it seems to be the same as whoever prays.
Now we will study whether there is any difference between them from the scriptures of the Bible. We will see the roles of each other from the three-in-one God and their mutual connection. In this way, when you pray, you will not pray to the wrong object

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
The Confessions of St. Augustine: Modern English Version Augustine
(4.5/5)
Free
Macbeth (new classics) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free
It's Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

to whom to pray, The division of labor of the Trinity, Jesus taught the disciples to pray, Pray to Jesus because everything comes from God, the Father God the Son is the Mediator, the Executor, the Holy Spirit of Truth

  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A145 to whom to pray, The division of labor of the Trinity, Jesus taught the disciples to pray, Pray to Jesus because everything comes from God, the Father God the Son is the Mediator, the Executor, the Holy Spirit of Truth
  2. 2. Preface • When we pray, we will see that everyone seems to have a different object of prayer. Some people pray to God the Father, and some people pray to Jesus Christ. It seems that they are all gods, and it seems to be the same as whoever prays. • Now we will study whether there is any difference between them from the scriptures of the Bible. We will see the roles of each other from the three-in-one God and their mutual connection. In this way, when you pray, you will not pray to the wrong object
  3. 3. Outline • The division of labor of the Triune God • Jesus teaching disciples to pray • Pray to Jesus because • Everything comes from God the Father • Son God is the mediator, the executor • Holy Spirit Guidance of Truth
  4. 4. Everything comes from God the Father • Gen. 1:1 “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” • Jeremiah 10:12 But God made the earth by his power; he founded the world by his wisdom and stretched out the heavens by his understanding. • John. 10:29 “My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father's hand.” • John. 14:24 “He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father's who sent Me.”
  5. 5. Jesus is mediator，executor • 1Tim. 2:5 “For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus,” • John. 3:35 “The Father loves the Son, and has given all things into His hand.” • Rom. 8:3 “For what the law could not do in that it was weak through the flesh, God did by sending His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, on account of sin: He condemned sin in the flesh, ” • John. 5:22 “For the Father judges no one, but has committed all judgment to the Son, ”
  6. 6. Jesus is mediator，executor • Col. 1:16 “For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him.” • Heb. 1:3 “who being the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins, sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high,”
  7. 7. Jesus teached disciple how to pray • Matt. 6:9 “In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name.” • Matt. 6:10 “Your kingdom come. Your will be done On earth as it is in heaven.”
  8. 8. Heavenly Father • Matt. 18:19 “‘Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven.” • Mark. 11:26 “But if you do not forgive, neither will your Father in heaven forgive your trespasses." ”
  9. 9. No one comes to the Father except through Me • John. 14:6 “Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” • Luke. 10:22 “All things have been delivered to Me by My Father, and no one knows who the Son is except the Father, and who the Father is except the Son, and the one to whom the Son wills to reveal Him.’”
  10. 10. 聖靈保惠師 • John. 14:26 “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you. ” • 1John. 5:7 “For there are three that bear witness in heaven: the Father, the Word, and the Holy Spirit; and these three are one.”
  11. 11. Holy Spirit Guidance of Truth • John. 14:17 “the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you. ” • John. 15:26 “"But when the Helper comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who proceeds from the Father, He will testify of Me. ” • John. 16:13 “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. ”
  12. 12. Pray to Jesus because • Jesus Christ lived, died, and rose for me • Gal. 4:4 “But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law,” • John. 10:18 “No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This command I have received from My Father." ” • Acts. 2:24 “whom God raised up, having loosed the pains of death, because it was not possible that He should be held by it.”
  13. 13. Conclusion • From the above discussion, we can know that everything comes from God the Father, and God the Father will arrange for Jesus Christ to do something that only God can do, so our prayers must go to God the Father. • But if the object of our prayers is Jesus, then do we want Jesus to speak to the Father for me about our demands, but when we do, does Jesus Christ lose his role as mediator, and when Jesus wants us to pray, the object It must be God the Father, then have we violated his command. Sso from the above discussion it can be more clearly seen that the object of prayer should only be God the Father.
  14. 14. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me. if you want to start, please start on the below webpage • E-mail for chance to be on Zoom session • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/06/ppp -s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

×