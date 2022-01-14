to whom to pray, The division of labor of the Trinity, Jesus taught the disciples to pray, Pray to Jesus because everything comes from God, the Father God the Son is the Mediator, the Executor, the Holy Spirit of Truth

When we pray, we will see that everyone seems to have a different object of prayer. Some people pray to God the Father, and some people pray to Jesus Christ. It seems that they are all gods, and it seems to be the same as whoever prays.

Now we will study whether there is any difference between them from the scriptures of the Bible. We will see the roles of each other from the three-in-one God and their mutual connection. In this way, when you pray, you will not pray to the wrong object

