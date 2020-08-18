Successfully reported this slideshow.
門徒建造分享 A7 - 老我 檢驗,延伸,屬靈伙伴,影響
前言 • 我們要來談一個對所有的基督徒一個最重 要的話題，就是”誰是主”，我們常常說在信 主以後，有一個新我, 把以前的我當作老我, 可是事實真是如此嗎，如果你仔細看一下， 你就知道其實沒有什麼老我或是新我，其 實我還是我，只是誰是自己的主人?...
老我檢驗前的預備工作 • 看一下面的網址裡面，有多少經文你能真正的‘有’ • ppp S 成為門徒應用指南/宗旨 https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/05/s- slide-present...
老我檢驗前的預備工作 • 如果上面每一個網址，你至少能說出兩個 經文，那麼我們可以繼續下面的步驟，要 不然請先做好預備工作 • 如果你覺得這樣做不公平，那麼就請你至 少能背出10個經文，還有那一個經文，只 要有一個經文，你覺得時常在遵守，這樣 ...
老我的檢驗 -是否有聖經的話語 • 第一個是檢查，你如何處理你的最愛，有的人 愛小孩，有的人愛吃東西，有的人喜愛聊天， 有的人喜愛旅遊，有的人喜愛運動 • 仔細研究你如何處理你的最愛，是否有聖經的 話語來控制你的行為，為什麼神要亞伯拉罕獻 以撒...
老我的檢驗 -我 • 如果有可能，當跟別人講話時，做一個錄 音，然後仔細數點，裡面有多少個我在裡 面，如我要看，我高興，我喜歡，我同意， 我贊同，我不要，我討厭，我不要吃，我 不願意，我不爽，我不快樂，我不要勉強， 我有好處，都不等我，不教我 ...
老我的延伸 - 誤導 • 有時候我們會把教會牧者講的話，而忽略神講 的話，因為這樣子事情才好做，像是聽命勝於 獻祭，就會說獻祭跟聽命一樣重要，這個就是 老我的延伸，因為你若服事教會，你當然希望 有更多的人來幫忙你，這樣就好辦事，但是神 不會祝福...
老我的延伸 - 屬靈伙伴 • 更有甚者，他們會把屬靈的事，用世界的觀念 來解釋，例如在閒聊時從來不談屬神的事，但 是他們就會解釋屬靈伙伴，只是他們心中的想 法，是世界的閨蜜，所以他們說只能是同性的 才能當屬靈夥伴，倘若是這樣子那麼基督教， 就不...
老我的延伸 - 像神 • 有的人，他們不太注重自己是否真正得救， 也沒有興趣把聖經弄清楚，但是他們會關 心幾萬裡外的土著人，連聖經都沒有的人， 是否得救，或是在開會時，有把自己的觀 念講出來， • 就是他們已經像神一樣，擔負全人類的救 贖工作，...
老我的延伸 - 超過神 • 【路九23】「耶穌又對眾人說：『若有人要跟從我， 就當捨己，天天背起他的十字架來，跟從我；」 • 從上面的經文可以知道，神要人捨己，並非他不能 做，而是他不願意做，因為他不能違背他自己，但 是有人在做神的工作時，沒看...
老我的影響 • 從上面的救恩圖可以看出路加福音九章23 節，以及14章26節，這是走向永生小路的 支柱，倘若這兩個支柱沒有了，小路，就 變成寛路，這個時候上面所做的事情，都 不會被神紀念，因為所做的事情，都不是 依照神的法則，而是依照世界的方法...
聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的地方， 請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的時...
我們要來談一個對所有的基督徒一個最重要的話題，就是”誰是主”，我們常常說在信主以後，有一個新我, 把以前的我當作老我, 可是事實真是如此嗎

  1. 1. 門徒建造分享 A7 - 老我 檢驗,延伸,屬靈伙伴,影響
  2. 2. 前言 • 我們要來談一個對所有的基督徒一個最重 要的話題，就是”誰是主”，我們常常說在信 主以後，有一個新我, 把以前的我當作老我, 可是事實真是如此嗎，如果你仔細看一下， 你就知道其實沒有什麼老我或是新我，其 實我還是我，只是誰是自己的主人?可是我 怎麼知道，誰是真正的主人，1)我如何能夠 檢查出來，2)我又如何能夠知道 這個有時 會以別種形式，出現的老我，3) 倘若我若 不肯讓位，那會是什麼樣的結局
  3. 3. 老我檢驗前的預備工作 • 看一下面的網址裡面，有多少經文你能真正的‘有’ • ppp S 成為門徒應用指南/宗旨 https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/05/s- slide-presentation.html • ppp 1 神 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/06/1.ht ml • ppp 2 聖經 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/06/ppp -2.html
  4. 4. 老我檢驗前的預備工作 • 如果上面每一個網址，你至少能說出兩個 經文，那麼我們可以繼續下面的步驟，要 不然請先做好預備工作 • 如果你覺得這樣做不公平，那麼就請你至 少能背出10個經文，還有那一個經文，只 要有一個經文，你覺得時常在遵守，這樣 也可以，倘若兩種測試都失敗，那表示你 一點沒有神的東西在你心中
  5. 5. 老我的檢驗 -是否有聖經的話語 • 第一個是檢查，你如何處理你的最愛，有的人 愛小孩，有的人愛吃東西，有的人喜愛聊天， 有的人喜愛旅遊，有的人喜愛運動 • 仔細研究你如何處理你的最愛，是否有聖經的 話語來控制你的行為，為什麼神要亞伯拉罕獻 以撒，因為以撒是亞伯拉罕的最愛，神就藉獻 以撒的事情，來知道神在亞伯拉罕的心中的地 位，總之神必須是第一位，不管在任何人，事， 物，有形的, 無形的沒有例外
  6. 6. 老我的檢驗 -我 • 如果有可能，當跟別人講話時，做一個錄 音，然後仔細數點，裡面有多少個我在裡 面，如我要看，我高興，我喜歡，我同意， 我贊同，我不要，我討厭，我不要吃，我 不願意，我不爽，我不快樂，我不要勉強， 我有好處，都不等我，不教我 • 世界是主 — 己 — 沉淪 — 死亡
  7. 7. 老我的延伸 - 誤導 • 有時候我們會把教會牧者講的話，而忽略神講 的話，因為這樣子事情才好做，像是聽命勝於 獻祭，就會說獻祭跟聽命一樣重要，這個就是 老我的延伸，因為你若服事教會，你當然希望 有更多的人來幫忙你，這樣就好辦事，但是神 不會祝福你的事工 • 還有會使用聖經的話語來責備人，就說別人是 法利賽人，但是自己可是連一個經文都不會背， 也不了解法利賽人是，精通經文，了解救恩， 只是不肯去做而已
  8. 8. 老我的延伸 - 屬靈伙伴 • 更有甚者，他們會把屬靈的事，用世界的觀念 來解釋，例如在閒聊時從來不談屬神的事，但 是他們就會解釋屬靈伙伴，只是他們心中的想 法，是世界的閨蜜，所以他們說只能是同性的 才能當屬靈夥伴，倘若是這樣子那麼基督教， 就不會有一個女性被得救，因為所有的門徒都 是男性，耶穌也不可以跟撒馬利亞井邊的婦人 談話，真正屬神的人，他們必有看重他們屬靈 的恩賜，把眼光放在永恆的榮耀，而會設下各 樣的規矩，從而遠離肉體的誘惑，做到榮神益 人
  9. 9. 老我的延伸 - 像神 • 有的人，他們不太注重自己是否真正得救， 也沒有興趣把聖經弄清楚，但是他們會關 心幾萬裡外的土著人，連聖經都沒有的人， 是否得救，或是在開會時，有把自己的觀 念講出來， • 就是他們已經像神一樣，擔負全人類的救 贖工作，他們自己的聖經知識，也是完美 無缺，所以他們常常要糾正人
  10. 10. 老我的延伸 - 超過神 • 【路九23】「耶穌又對眾人說：『若有人要跟從我， 就當捨己，天天背起他的十字架來，跟從我；」 • 從上面的經文可以知道，神要人捨己，並非他不能 做，而是他不願意做，因為他不能違背他自己，但 是有人在做神的工作時，沒看到對方是否願意，而 覺得這麼好的東西，對方怎麼可能不要，而不管對 方是否有同意，和採取霸王硬上宮的態度，勉強別 人去照你的意思去做，這樣做的方法是冒犯神，因 為對方也是神所造，我們做事是絕對要照神的原則 去做，不然不能蒙神祝福
  11. 11. 老我的影響 • 從上面的救恩圖可以看出路加福音九章23 節，以及14章26節，這是走向永生小路的 支柱，倘若這兩個支柱沒有了，小路，就 變成寛路，這個時候上面所做的事情，都 不會被神紀念，因為所做的事情，都不是 依照神的法則，而是依照世界的方法，神 的榮耀，是絕對不可以被魔鬼所竊取
  12. 12. 聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的地方， 請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的時間 • ppp S 成為門徒應用指南/宗旨 https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/ 05/s-slide-presentation.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

