Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
門徒建造分享 A2 - 各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 自我調養, 五臟六腑, 地球磁場, 五行蔬果
前言 • 本節會討論 • 1) 有關身體的聖經經文，以及 • 2)如何在生病時自我調養，在飲食方面，如 何吃回正確的食物，如何在身體不適時， 調整自己的生活起居，以及 • 3)藉著不一樣的食物來幫助身體回歸到正常 的情況，還有提到上帝創造地球時...
各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 • 【路十二22】「耶穌又對門徒說：『所以 我告訴你們，不要為生命憂慮喫甚麼；為 身體憂慮穿甚麼。」 • 【提前四8】「『操練身體，益處還少；惟 獨敬虔，凡事都有益處，因有今生和來生 的應許。』」 • 【創一29】...
各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 • 【林前三16】「豈不知你們是神的殿，神 的靈住在你們裏頭嗎？」 • 【林前三17】「若有人毀壞神的殿，神必 要毀壞那人；因為神的殿是聖的，這殿就 是你們。」 • 【申三十二39】「你們如今要知道：我， 惟有我是...
各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 • 【耶二19】「你自己的惡必懲治你，你背道的 事必責備你；由此可知可見，你離棄耶和華你 的 神，不存敬畏我的心，乃為惡事、為苦事 。這是主萬軍之耶和華說的。”」 • 倘若我們沒有依照上帝的方法去吃，那麼身體 會產...
看醫生 • 現在去看醫生，他可能只給你很短的時間，所以你 必須要很精準地告訴他，你有什麼問題，希望醫生 能夠正確聽到你的病症，而且能夠做出正確的診斷， 如果能夠正確的要到並處，那就感謝主了. • 但是是否是如此呢？我從個人的分析來看，如果能 治...
身體 – 五臟六腑 • 所以我們必須多了解自己，從而增加保健方面 的工作，避免身體產生大毛病 • 中醫在五千年的研究裡，知道身體的五臟，如 何連接起來，每一個內臟都有一個油門，也有 一個煞車，這樣每一個內臟都能保持在平衡的 狀態 • 例如腎臟的...
身體 – 五臟六腑 • 1)每個臟腑除了做某個臟腑的油門，做另外 臟腑的煞車之外, • 2) 還要負責掌管其他的外顯的器官，像是 肝臟就負責照顧眼睛，身體的筋脈，負責 的怒氣的控制，負責我們指甲的健康，另 外負責呼氣，還有胆的能量 • 臟腑供應...
身體 – 五臟六腑 • 以前上班時有一個同事，他去做了眼睛的手術， 後來出了很大的問題，心臟病發，兩次住進醫 院，從肝臟的圖去分析，肝臟供給大量的能量 給眼睛，因為手術後的需要，就沒有辦法供應 能量給心臟，造成心臟的衰弱，而產生心臟病 • 所以...
時 辰 寅 03 - 05 卯 05 - 07 辰 07 - 09 巳 09 - 11 午 11 - 13 未 13 - 15 申 15 - 17 酉 17 - 19 戌 19 - 21 亥 21 - 23 子 23 - 01 丑 01 - 0...
地球磁場和五臟六腑 • 上面的圖表，說明那一個時辰，影響我們 裡面的那一個內臟，本人對此也只是皮毛 的研究，但是我知道在早上三點到五點， 若是有咳嗽，那就是地球的磁場在清除我 們肺裏面的雜物，而下午三點到五點，避 免喝太多水，因為很快就要上廁所...
五行蔬果 • 木形〈春季蔬果〉--- 芥藍菜、蘆筍、A菜、地瓜葉、蘿蔔、 空心菜、 西蘭花、青江菜、絲瓜、油菜 • 火形〈夏季蔬果〉--- 蘋果、紅蘿蔔、加州李、櫻桃、葡萄、 大番茄、小番茄、紅龍果、葡萄柚 • 金形〈秋季蔬果〉--- 蓮藕、茭...
五行蔬果 • 每一個內臟都有一個顏色，就像肝臟是綠色的，所 以如果要修補肝臟，就要多吃綠色的食物，但是有 時要補前面一個內臟，就是腎臟，這樣就要吃黑色 的食物，像是黑芝麻，但是有時候是內臟的剎車有 問題，這樣就要吃相關的煞車內臟的食物，像是心 ...
聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知 的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的 地方，請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的...
各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 自我調養, 五臟六腑, 地球磁場, 五行蔬果
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 自我調養, 五臟六腑, 地球磁場, 五行蔬果

22 views

Published on

1) 有關身體的聖經經文，以及
2)如何在生病時自我調養，在飲食方面，如何吃回正確的食物，如何在身體不適時，調整自己的生活起居，以及
3)藉著不一樣的食物來幫助身體回歸到正常的情況，還有提到上帝創造地球時，供應的
4)地球磁場產生對於五臟六腑的影響

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 自我調養, 五臟六腑, 地球磁場, 五行蔬果

  1. 1. 門徒建造分享 A2 - 各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 自我調養, 五臟六腑, 地球磁場, 五行蔬果
  2. 2. 前言 • 本節會討論 • 1) 有關身體的聖經經文，以及 • 2)如何在生病時自我調養，在飲食方面，如 何吃回正確的食物，如何在身體不適時， 調整自己的生活起居，以及 • 3)藉著不一樣的食物來幫助身體回歸到正常 的情況，還有提到上帝創造地球時，供應 的 • 4)地球磁場產生對於五臟六腑的影響
  3. 3. 各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 • 【路十二22】「耶穌又對門徒說：『所以 我告訴你們，不要為生命憂慮喫甚麼；為 身體憂慮穿甚麼。」 • 【提前四8】「『操練身體，益處還少；惟 獨敬虔，凡事都有益處，因有今生和來生 的應許。』」 • 【創一29】「神說，看哪，我將遍地上一 切結種子的菜蔬，和一切樹上所結有核的 果子，全賜給你們作食物。」看 19
  4. 4. 各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 • 【林前三16】「豈不知你們是神的殿，神 的靈住在你們裏頭嗎？」 • 【林前三17】「若有人毀壞神的殿，神必 要毀壞那人；因為神的殿是聖的，這殿就 是你們。」 • 【申三十二39】「你們如今要知道：我， 惟有我是神；在我以外並無別神。我使人 死，我使人活；我損傷，我也醫治，並無 人能從我手中救出來。」
  5. 5. 各人必擔當自己的擔子--身體 • 【耶二19】「你自己的惡必懲治你，你背道的 事必責備你；由此可知可見，你離棄耶和華你 的 神，不存敬畏我的心，乃為惡事、為苦事 。這是主萬軍之耶和華說的。”」 • 倘若我們沒有依照上帝的方法去吃，那麼身體 會產生各樣的疾病，如立刻產生的毛病如便秘， 時間久了會有高血壓，心臟病，糖尿病，甚至 癌症，而且身體的器官都會開始出現問題，這 時我們應該趕快回傳到神的方法，同時要開始 做亡羊補牢的工作
  6. 6. 看醫生 • 現在去看醫生，他可能只給你很短的時間，所以你 必須要很精準地告訴他，你有什麼問題，希望醫生 能夠正確聽到你的病症，而且能夠做出正確的診斷， 如果能夠正確的要到並處，那就感謝主了. • 但是是否是如此呢？我從個人的分析來看，如果能 治好，是不太樂觀的，因為醫生不是神，卻被當作 神，醫學是一個實驗的科學，卻被當作聖經，而我 們自己很難得了解自己，所以我們告訴醫生的症狀 並不是正確的，而醫生必須能聽清楚我們有什麼毛 病，再從所有所學的知識醫學知識裡，找出可能的 解決方法，而且解決方法並非是百分之百都包含在 裏面，還是有很多實驗的漏洞，如果你正好在這這 個漏洞裡，那就很辛苦
  7. 7. 身體 – 五臟六腑 • 所以我們必須多了解自己，從而增加保健方面 的工作，避免身體產生大毛病 • 中醫在五千年的研究裡，知道身體的五臟，如 何連接起來，每一個內臟都有一個油門，也有 一個煞車，這樣每一個內臟都能保持在平衡的 狀態 • 例如腎臟的油門是肺臟，而他的剎車則是脾臟， 而心臟的油門是肝臟和他的剎車是腎臟，例如 你在做百米賽跑，心臟跳得很快，但是經過幾 次的深呼吸，肺臟得到力量送給腎臟，而將心 臟給慢下來
  8. 8. 身體 – 五臟六腑 • 1)每個臟腑除了做某個臟腑的油門，做另外 臟腑的煞車之外, • 2) 還要負責掌管其他的外顯的器官，像是 肝臟就負責照顧眼睛，身體的筋脈，負責 的怒氣的控制，負責我們指甲的健康，另 外負責呼氣，還有胆的能量 • 臟腑供應第二項的責任，超過第一項，臟 腑先要做好第二項，才有餘力去做第一項
  9. 9. 身體 – 五臟六腑 • 以前上班時有一個同事，他去做了眼睛的手術， 後來出了很大的問題，心臟病發，兩次住進醫 院，從肝臟的圖去分析，肝臟供給大量的能量 給眼睛，因為手術後的需要，就沒有辦法供應 能量給心臟，造成心臟的衰弱，而產生心臟病 • 所以我們知道在做手術之前，必須先了解臟腑 中間的關聯，然後做好妥善的保養，如果覺得 你不能承受這個手術，那麼只有和小毛病共存， 至少避免大毛病
  10. 10. 時 辰 寅 03 - 05 卯 05 - 07 辰 07 - 09 巳 09 - 11 午 11 - 13 未 13 - 15 申 15 - 17 酉 17 - 19 戌 19 - 21 亥 21 - 23 子 23 - 01 丑 01 - 03 值 時 經 手 太 陰 肺 經 手 陽 明 大 腸 經 足 陽 明 胃 經 足 太 陰 脾 經 手 太 陰 心 經 手 太 陽 小 腸 經 足 太 陽 膀 胱 經 足 少 陰 腎 經 手 厥 陰 心 包 經 手 少 陽 三 焦 經 足 少 陽 膽 經 足 厥 陰 肝 經 十二經脈
  11. 11. 地球磁場和五臟六腑 • 上面的圖表，說明那一個時辰，影響我們 裡面的那一個內臟，本人對此也只是皮毛 的研究，但是我知道在早上三點到五點， 若是有咳嗽，那就是地球的磁場在清除我 們肺裏面的雜物，而下午三點到五點，避 免喝太多水，因為很快就要上廁所，而晚 上11點到早上三點，一定要躺在床上, 不管 睡得早睡不著，和早上五點到七點是清除 大便最好的時候
  12. 12. 五行蔬果 • 木形〈春季蔬果〉--- 芥藍菜、蘆筍、A菜、地瓜葉、蘿蔔、 空心菜、 西蘭花、青江菜、絲瓜、油菜 • 火形〈夏季蔬果〉--- 蘋果、紅蘿蔔、加州李、櫻桃、葡萄、 大番茄、小番茄、紅龍果、葡萄柚 • 金形〈秋季蔬果〉--- 蓮藕、茭白筍、南瓜、水蜜桃、白苦 瓜、鮮香菇、圓蔥、蔥、文旦、金針菇 • 水形〈冬季蔬果〉--- 馬鈴薯、牛篣、山藥、地瓜葉、大黃 瓜、莧菜、黑芝麻、檸檬、紫菜、小黃瓜、綠苦瓜 • 土形〈四季蔬果〉--- 木瓜、百香果、鳳梨、圓蔥、酪梨、 番石榴、哈密瓜、香蕉、芒果、榴槤、嫩 薑
  13. 13. 五行蔬果 • 每一個內臟都有一個顏色，就像肝臟是綠色的，所 以如果要修補肝臟，就要多吃綠色的食物，但是有 時要補前面一個內臟，就是腎臟，這樣就要吃黑色 的食物，像是黑芝麻，但是有時候是內臟的剎車有 問題，這樣就要吃相關的煞車內臟的食物，像是心 跳過快，就要吃補腎臟的食物，如果能夠這樣做， 可以避免大問題的發生，就是身體沒有問題，也可 以做保健養生的工具，例如流感的季節，就要注意 保養肺臟，同時要注意加強脾臟的功用，這樣我們 就要吃黃色的食物，以及白色的食物，本篇的文章 不是要你不看醫生，但是你可以相關雙管齊下，同 時可能藉著這個方法可能就可以正本清源
  14. 14. 聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知 的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的 地方，請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的時間 • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

×