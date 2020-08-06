Successfully reported this slideshow.
我們要先討論一個最基本的話題，就是我們自己，談到無私，自私，以及聖經上關於自己的話題，因為我們不管做什麼事，都需要靠神的給我們的基本的器皿，自己來實行

  1. 1. 門徒建造分享 A1 無私和大誡命 大誡命 - 愛主你的神 , 大誡命 - 要愛人如己
  2. 2. 前言 • 現在我們要開始一個新的單元，是注重在日常 生活應用的方面，在開始時，我們要先討論一 個最基本的話題，就是我們自己，談到無私， 自私，以及聖經上關於自己的話題，因為我們 不管做什麼事，都需要靠神的給我們的基本的 器皿，自己來實行 • 因為在實踐神的話語上，我們自己是最清楚有 什麼樣的反應，或是困難，別人不一定能夠誠 實的反應給我們，所以自己是一個很重要的鏡 子
  3. 3. 無私 • 【耶三5】「耶和華豈永遠懷怒，存留到底 嗎？’看哪，你又發惡言、又行壞事，隨自己 的私意而行（或作“你雖這樣說，還是行惡， 放縱欲心”）。”以色列和猶大應當悔改」 • 【可四19】「後來有世上的思慮，錢財的迷惑， 和別樣的私慾，進來把道擠住了，就不能結 實。」 • 【約八44】「你們是出於你們的父魔鬼，你們 父的私慾，你們偏要行，牠從起初是殺人的， 不守真理；因牠心裏沒有真理，牠說謊是出於 自己，因牠本來是說謊的，也是說謊之人的 父。」
  4. 4. 無私 • 【羅六12】「所以，不要容罪在你們必死 的身上作王，使你們順從身子的私慾。」 • 【羅十三14】「總要披戴主耶穌基督，不 要為肉體安排，去放縱私慾。」 • 【弗四19】「良心既然喪盡，就放縱私慾， 貪行種種的污穢。」 • 【雅一14】「但各人被試探，乃是被自己 的私慾牽引誘惑的。」
  5. 5. 無私 • 【雅一15】「私慾既懷了胎，就生出罪來； 罪既長成，就生出死來。」 • 私意,私慾 • 這些是聖經有關私這個字的舉例經文，所 說的, 要不是說到人心裡的慾念，或是行出 來的想法，是可以很清楚的知道: 所說的是 什麼，而且是容易證實的，聖經沒有提到 無私或自私的字眼，所以這些思想不是從 上帝來的，那麼必然是從世界的想法。
  6. 6. 無私 • 說一個人無私或自私，其實是一個批評和論斷， 批評和論斷是只有神能做的事，因為在做這個 決定之前，我們必須要知道人的內心，還有造 成事情的情況, 但是因為我們不知道這些，所 以神說我們不要做這些我們根本做不正確的事 • 【雅四11】「弟兄們，你們不可彼此批評。人 若批評弟兄，論斷弟兄，就是批評律法，論斷 律法。你若論斷律法，就不是遵行律法，乃是 判斷人的。」
  7. 7. 無私 • 就像你怎麼去證明這個人是無私的人，或是自 私的人，就像中國傳統很喜歡標榜大禹治水， 三次經過他的家門，都不進去，或是周公要尋 找賢能的人，一口飯都要吐出來三次，這個就 是沒有私心的標準。 • 無私，自私, 因為缺乏客觀的標準，讓人無法 遵守，就像大禹這一種人，是否會造成他婚姻 的問題，而周公連一頓飯都不好好的吃，是否 會造成健康的問題，所以今天在教會裡，存在 這種缺乏標準的世界觀念，還在轄制教會，造 成有很多婚姻或是健康的問題
  8. 8. 無私 • 我們說別人自私的時候，我們自己是否是 無私，但是追根究底，我們會説別人是自 私，是因為別人做了一些事情，我們不喜 歡，影響的我們，所以我們說別人自私， 目的是要別人造著我們的意思去做事，但 是活在這種心情之下，我們也很怕別人罵 我們是自私，這就好像是走路是行在薄冰 上或是踩在雞蛋殼上，隨時有可能出狀況， 沒有平安喜樂
  9. 9. 無私 • 所以目前一些世界的標準觀念價值觀，在社會， 教會，及家庭中運行，造成了很多的混亂，尤 其神的道沒有進來，大家都只能照所知道的舊 方法去做，所以我每次問到別人你是否有救恩， 他們心裡可能在想，我怎麼能夠這麼自私，但 是一提到幾千里外從來不認識的人，他們就覺 得自己應該去傳福音，而且在教會所聽到，所 標榜的傳教士，都是不斷地在壓制自己的一切, 不然，就不能得到別人的讚許,但是神的標準 是什麼呢？
  10. 10. 大誡命 • 【可十二30】「你要盡心、盡性、盡意、盡力， 愛主你的神。」 • 【可十二31】「其次，就是說，要愛人如己。” 再沒有比這兩條誡命更大的了。」 • 以前我們提到聖靈來要引導我們進入一切的真 理, 所以大誡命不能夠只停留在這裡，因為愛 主你的神，很容易被帶到世界的愛，而愛人如 己，更是這個世界很難了解或接受的，就像前 面的解釋，自己的己這個字已經被醜化到不能 提了
  11. 11. 大誡命 - 愛主你的神 • 【約十四23】「耶穌回答說：『人若愛我，就 必遵守我的道；我父也必愛他，並且我們要到 他那裏去，與他同住。」 • 【約十四24】「不愛我的人就不遵守我的道； 你們所聽見的道不是我的，乃是差我來之父的 道。」 • 從上面的兩節經文，可以很清晰的知道神認為 你愛他就是遵守他的道，而非世人所想的愛 • 愛主你的神 ==遵守我的道
  12. 12. 大誡命 - 要愛人如己 • 要愛人如己, 愛人==愛己 ==遵守神的道 神 別人 自己
  13. 13. 遵守神的道 - 愛己 • 建議先從這些命令開始 • 【加六5】「因為各人必擔當自己的擔子。」 • 【加六2】「你們各人的重擔要互相擔當， 如此，就完全了基督的律法。」 • 【箴二十四17】「你仇敵跌倒，你不要歡 喜；他傾倒，你心不要快樂，」 • 【箴二十四18】「恐怕耶和華看見就不喜 悅，將怒氣從仇敵身上轉過來。」
  14. 14. 遵守神的道 - 愛己 • 所以神在看每一個人都是平等的，他真是 一個不偏待任何一個人的神，倘若我們能 夠遵守他的命令，那將是一個如何祥和的 社會，不僅每一個人會照顧好自己的一切， 我們會有另外一篇談到這件事情，而且在 照顧別人時，也不會超過照顧自己，這樣 的話，家庭社會都能夠和諧，每個人也能 真實的面對自己周圍的人
  15. 15. 聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知 的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的 地方，請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的時間 • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

